Website Statistics By Country, Region, Demographics, Web Design And Facts (2025)

Website Statistics: The internet landscape is constantly evolving, and understanding the dynamics of website development and browser usage is crucial for businesses and individuals alike. In 2024, the web design and development industry has grown significantly, driven by increased demand for innovative and responsive web solutions. Major browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge dominate the market, each offering unique features that cater to diverse user needs.

This article delves into the latest statistics, market shares, and technological trends in the web development and browser domains, providing valuable insights to help you navigate the digital world effectively.

The World Wide Web was created by Tim Berners-Lee in 1991, and by the end of 1994, there were about 2,738 websites.

websites. In 2024, the number of websites is approximately 1.1 billion , according to various sources like Siteefy and Envisage Digital.

, according to various sources like Siteefy and Envisage Digital. Website Statistics state that from September to November 2023, Google was acclaimed as the most popular website globally, with an average of 175 billion monthly visits.

monthly visits. Approximately 252,000 websites are launched each day, averaging around 10,500 new websites every hour.

websites are launched each day, averaging around 10,500 new websites every hour. Over 28% of businesses are engaged in online activities, and the overall average click-through rate across various industries is 4.23% .

of businesses are engaged in online activities, and the overall average click-through rate across various industries is . In 2024, the average page load time for websites is approximately 2.5 seconds, a slight improvement from 2.9 seconds in 2023.

a slight improvement from in 2023. A significant 71% of small businesses have established an online presence through a website, and around 28% of small businesses do not have any websites.

of small businesses have established an online presence through a website, and around of small businesses do not have any websites. Of these, 46% entrust the management of their websites to dedicated in-house teams, while 32% leverage DIY website builders to construct a basic online platform.

entrust the management of their websites to dedicated in-house teams, while leverage DIY website builders to construct a basic online platform. A report published by Curate Labs, as of 2024, there are approximately 2 billion websites online, with 1.13 billion on the World Wide Web.

online, with on the World Wide Web. Of these, 82% are deactivated, leaving around 200 million websites actively maintained.

are deactivated, leaving around websites actively maintained. WordPress continues to dominate the website creation space, powering 43.2% of all websites, resulting in more than 810 million websites.

General Website Statistics

In the first quarter of 2024, there are approximately 362.4 million domain name registrations globally.

This figure includes all top-level domains (TLDs) and represents a 2.1% increase year-over-year.

According to Statista, over 5.44 billion internet users worldwide were active as of April 2024, representing 67.1% of the global population.

The .com and .net TLDs alone account for 172.5 million domain name registrations, slightly down by 0.2% from the previous quarter.

Country-code TLDs (ccTLDs) like .cn (China), .de (Germany), and .uk (United Kingdom) make up a significant portion of the total, with 139.5 million registrations at the end of Q1 2024, a 0.9% increase from the last quarter of 2023.

Around 17% of small businesses develop websites to establish credibility and assert their authority in their respective industries.

For 14% of small businesses, the primary challenge in maintaining their website is the need for more time and knowledge.

Half of consumers state that the design of a business’s website significantly influences their perception of the company.

Mobile devices continue to dominate internet usage, accounting for approximately 58% of global web traffic.

In 2024, there are approximately 5.25 billion internet users worldwide, representing 66% of the global population.

However, although declining, desktop usage still holds a significant share at 39%, while tablet usage accounts for the remaining 3%.

The revenue of the Digital Media market is projected to rise substantially, reaching an impressive USD 560.70 billion in 2024.

At the same time, e-commerce websites have seen substantial growth, with global online sales expected to reach USD 6.4 trillion.

General Users’ Opinions On Website Statistics

In 2024, 78% of users stated that they judge a website’s credibility based on its design and usability.

Around 85% of respondents indicated that a poor user experience on a website would make them less likely to return.

In 2024, 69% of users reported that they prefer accessing websites on their smartphones.

Meanwhile, Websites that are not mobile-friendly saw a 50% higher bounce rate compared to those optimized for mobile devices.

72% of users expressed that they would leave a website if the content were not valuable or interesting.

Furthermore, 65% of users indicated that they trust websites more when the content is well-written and regularly updated.

By the end of 2024, nearly 53% of users reported that they would abandon a website if it took more than three seconds to load.

About 82% of users stated that they would leave a website if it appeared to have security issues.

Additionally, Website Statistics reports that almost 75% of users reported feeling more secure on websites that comply with data protection regulations like GDPR.

58% of users indicated that they appreciate websites that provide personalized content and recommendations based on their preferences.

40% of users stated that they prefer websites that are accessible to people with disabilities.

Website Browser Statistics In 2024

Website Statistics depict that Google Chrome continues to dominate the market with a significant share of 63%.

Safari holds the second-largest market share at 20%.

Microsoft Edge has been steadily gaining users, capturing around 8% of the market, followed by Firefox (5%).

Browsers like Opera, Brave, and Internet Explorer collectively hold around 4% of the market.

By Region-Wise Browser Usage

North America: Chrome leads with a 55% share, followed by Safari at 30%. Edge and Firefox hold 10% and 3%, respectively.

Europe: Chrome has a 60% share, Safari 20%, Edge 10%, and Firefox 8%.

Asia-Pacific: Chrome dominates at 70%, Safari at 15%, and regional browsers like UC Browser hold 10%.

Rest of the World: Chrome has a 65% share, Safari 18%, and others like Opera and Edge collectively make up the remaining 17%.

The Most Visited Website Statistics

Below is the data by Semrush on the most visited website in the world as of June 2024:

Website Name No. of Visits google.com 130,112,027,320 youtube.com 73,389,648,994 facebook.com 13,215,097,058 instagram.com 6,875,223,917 wikipedia.org 6,671,878,193 reddit.com 5,456,670,498 pornhub.com 5,202,491,722 x.com 4,129,519,059 whatsapp.com 3,915,798,416 bing.com 3,648,330,100 yahoo.com 3,622,230,803 twitter.com 3,619,071,199 xvideos.com 3,589,619,177 amazon.com 3,248,318,923 duckduckgo.com 3,023,111,292 chatgpt.com 2,959,883,781 tiktok.com 2,711,970,482 yandex.ru 2,461,649,091 weather.com 2,351,084,452 msn.com 2,243,142,082

(Source: semrush.com)

Mobile Website Traffic Statistics

In June 2024, mobile devices accounted for 62% of all global website traffic, a significant increase from 58% in 2023.

Asia leads with 70% of all website traffic coming from mobile devices, driven by high mobile penetration rates in countries like India and China.

Other regions with high mobile traffic are North America (55%), Europe (60%), Latin America (65%), and Africa (72%).

In 2024, the average session duration for mobile users is 2 minutes and 50 seconds, slightly lower than the 3 minutes and 20 seconds for desktop users.

However, mobile users are more likely to revisit websites, with a 45% higher repeat visit rate compared to desktop users.

Mobile devices account for 55% of all e-commerce transactions.

Website Statistics further state that the average mobile website load time will improve to 2.7 seconds by 2024.

Around 80% of mobile users express concerns about their data privacy and security while browsing websites.

Mobile Data Traffic Per Device In India

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Indian mobile data traffic reached an impressive 38.43 gigabytes per device per month, with projections indicating an increase of up to 61.8 gigabytes by 2028.

Moreover, in 2025, mobile data traffic per device was 45.46 gigabytes, followed by 2026 (51.57 gigabytes) and 2027 (57.11 gigabytes).

Desktop Website Traffic Statistics

By 2024, desktop devices will account for 35% of global website traffic.

Website Statistics further reports that desktops account for 40% of website traffic in North America, reflecting the region’s established infrastructure and professional use cases.

In Europe, the figure is slightly lower at 37%.

Asia receives 25% of its web traffic from desktops, while Latin America and Africa receive 30% and 20%, respectively.

In 2024, the average session duration for desktop users is 4 minutes and 10 seconds.

In 2024, 45% of e-commerce transactions are completed on desktops.

Similarly, 85% of websites are optimized for desktop search, ensuring they rank well on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Almost 88% of desktop users report that they would leave a website if they detected any security issues.

Global Website Traffic Statistics

The average visit duration for websites in 2024 is approximately 3 minutes and 45 seconds, reflecting a slight increase from 3 minutes and 30 seconds in 2023.

Website Statistics further state that the total number of website visits globally has reached an estimated 85 trillion in 2024.

Mobile devices dominate global website traffic, accounting for 58% of total visits in 2024.

Similarly, desktop usage represents 38%, while tablet usage accounts for 4%.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits to website.com to date reached 349 thousand by July 2024, increasing by 5.77% from last month and securing a 45.74% bounce rate.

Website Statistics 2024: India had 20.83% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 20.71%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic in the United States: 18.5% (+37.66%), Canada: 10.09% (+54.74%), Kenya: 3.5% (+445.5%), United Kingdom: 3.27% (+5.8%).

Other countries collectively made up around 43.8% of visitors shared on website.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2024, male and female users of website.com were 73.18% and 26.82%, respectively.

Website Statistics by age group show that 27.54% of website users are between 18 and 24 years old.

23.4% of website.com users are aged 25 to 34 years.

In contrast, 14.58% and 11.82% belong to individuals aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 11.58% of website users are aged 65 years and above.

11.09% of user shares of website.com were contributed from the age group of 55 to 64 years.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Website Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to website.com, 55.27%.

Almost 36.36% of the share is made up of organic searches, while 5.66% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid search (0.03%), social media (2.33%), mail (0.08%), and display (0.87%).

By Social Media Referral

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Website Statistics also reported that Facebook had the highest social media referral rate, with a 32.18% share compared to other social network traffic.

YouTube and Twitter each contributed a share of 29.22% and 17.86% on website.com.

Reddit and Pinterest accounted for around 13.01% and 3.24% of website traffic in July 2024.

Other social media segments of the website.com collectively accounted for 4.5%.

Most Used Websites And Online Services By Type In India

(Reference: statista.com)

Website Statistics further stated that around 70% of Indian respondents identified “Social Media Websites and Apps” in June 2024 as the most used websites and online services by type.

Furthermore, other most used websites and online services in India by types are followed by online stores (67%), video websites and apps (67%), company websites and apps (45%), News websites and apps (42%), blogs (31%), newsletters (22%), and others (3%).

Web Design And Development Industry Statistics

The web design and development industry continues to experience significant growth in 2024, resulting in approximately USD 48.5 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023.

By Regional Market Distribution

The North American market remains the largest, accounting for around 35% of the global market share. The United States is the primary contributor, with a market value estimated at USD 16.9 billion.

The North American market remains the largest, accounting for around 35% of the global market share. The United States is the primary contributor, with a market value estimated at USD 16.9 billion.

The remaining 10% is distributed across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a combined market value of USD 4.9 billion.

By Service Segmentation

Web Design Services : By the end of 2024, this segment, including UI/UX design, will account for about 45% of the market, valued at USD 21.8 billion.

: By the end of 2024, this segment, including UI/UX design, will account for about 45% of the market, valued at USD 21.8 billion. Web Development Services: This segment, which includes backend and frontend development, represents 40% of the market and is valued at USD 19.4 billion.

This segment, which includes backend and frontend development, represents 40% of the market and is valued at USD 19.4 billion. Maintenance and Support Services: This segment makes up the remaining 15%, valued at USD 7.3 billion.

By Technological Trends

Responsive Design: The demand for mobile-responsive websites has surged, with over 70% of new projects emphasizing mobile-first design.

The demand for mobile-responsive websites has surged, with over 70% of new projects emphasizing mobile-first design. Content Management Systems (CMS): Popular CMS platforms like WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal dominate the market, with WordPress alone powering over 43% of all websites globally.

Popular CMS platforms like WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal dominate the market, with WordPress alone powering over 43% of all websites globally. E-commerce Integration: E-commerce web development has seen a 20% increase, driven by the rise in online shopping after the pandemic.

E-commerce web development has seen a 20% increase, driven by the rise in online shopping after the pandemic. Artificial Intelligence (AI): As mentioned in Website Statistics, AI tools for design automation, chatbots, and personalized user experiences are becoming mainstream, with an adoption rate of 35% among new projects.

Share Of Website Visits On Flipkart By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on Website Statistics, in March 2024, almost 95% of Flipkart’s website traffic, the Walmart-owned online marketplace, originated from domestic sources.

Conversely, during the same period, the United States accounted for only 1% of total website visits.

Moreover, other countries together made up a share of 4%.

Share Of Website Visits On Myntra By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2024, approximately 90% of Myntra’s monthly website traffic originated from India.

In contrast, the United States accounted for about 6% of Myntra’s website traffic during the same period.

Lastly, other countries collectively secured the website share, accounting for a share of 6%.

Conclusion

The website industry continues to experience dynamic growth and evolution in 2024. Key trends include increased mobile traffic, the heightened importance of user experience, and a strong emphasis on SEO optimization. The demand for responsive and interactive web design is higher than ever, driven by consumer expectations for seamless, fast-loading sites.

As digital landscapes evolve, staying abreast of the latest trends and user preferences remains crucial for businesses aiming to succeed in the online marketplace.

