Internet Statistics By Country, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Internet Statistics: The Internet has become an undeniable force shaping our lives. From communication and entertainment to education and business, its impact is vast and ever-growing. It is also known as a global communication system that allows the connection of thousands of individual networks and various devices to send and receive information and media.

This article will help you better understand all current facts and trends about the Internet in 2024 and 2023. So, let’s delve into some key internet statistics to understand its current state and trajectory.

As of January 2024, there were over 5.35 billion Internet users globally.

globally. Approximately 94.6% of Americans use the Internet, which is about 322,563,519 people.

use the Internet, which is about By April 2023, almost 99% of people in Norway , Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were using the Internet.

, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were using the Internet. North Korea had the lowest internet penetration rate in January 2024, at 0.1%.

had the lowest internet penetration rate in January 2024, at In January 2023, China had the highest number of Internet users, totaling 1.05 billion.

had the highest number of Internet users, At the end of 2023, 53% of global Internet users were aged 15 to 24 , and 33% were 25 years or older.

were aged , and were High-income individuals accounted for 93% of internet usage.

of internet usage. The global internet access rate in 2023 was around 67%.

It is projected that by the end of 2029 , there will be 7.9 billion Internet users worldwide.

, there will be worldwide. Internet usage increased by 1482% from 2000 to 2024, but about 2.7 billion people still do not use the Internet.

from 2000 to 2024, but about still do not use the Internet. English is the most popular language on the Internet (25.9%), followed by Russian (5.3%) and Spanish (4.3%).

General Internet Statistics

A Statista report analysis stated that, in the Asia-Pacific region, the total number of fixed broadband subscriptions was 848 million in 2023, an increase of 50 million from 2022.

In America, the total number of broadband subscriptions increased by 4.7%, resulting in 269 million.

The top-ranked countries with the highest internet penetration rate are the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway, with a combined share of 99%.

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, global mobile phone users spent 57.6% of their daily time browsing the Internet.

Internet Statistics further elaborates that in India, Nepal, and Bhutan, the monthly mobile traffic per smartphone accounted for 31.7 gigabytes (GB) in 2023. By the end of 2028, the amount is supposed to be doubled.

In North America, by the end of 2029, mobile internet penetration is expected to reach 90.81%.

In 2023, mobile users in Indonesia and the Philippines spent an average of 6 hours and 5.54 hours on the Internet, respectively.

Switzerland registered the lowest hours spent on the Internet, with an average of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Today, in the United States, almost 15% of internet users are smartphone-dependent.

In 2023 and 2024, global internet users will spend 151 minutes and 143 minutes daily on social networking, respectively.

In February 2024, Google was the most popular web search engine, with a market share of 91.47%, followed by Bing, which had a 3.24% share.

Global Reach

Users: As of April 2024, a staggering 5.44 billion people use the Internet, representing a massive 67.1% of the global population. This translates to over two-thirds of the world being connected!

As of April 2024, a staggering 5.44 billion people use the Internet, representing a massive 67.1% of the global population. This translates to over two-thirds of the world being connected! Growth: The internet user base is constantly expanding, with an impressive growth rate of 3.4% annually. This means 178 million new users joined the online world in the past year alone.

Regional Variations

Leaders: Northern Europe boasts the highest internet penetration, with countries like Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE reaching near-universal usage (around 99%).

Northern Europe boasts the highest internet penetration, with countries like Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE reaching near-universal usage (around 99%). Lagging : Unfortunately, North Korea is at the other end of the spectrum, with almost no internet access for its citizens.

: Unfortunately, North Korea is at the other end of the spectrum, with almost no internet access for its citizens. Asia’s Dominance: While North America and Europe have significant user bases, Asia takes the crown with the highest number of internet users, exceeding 2.93 billion.

Digital Divide

Gender Gap: While internet usage is widespread, a gender gap persists. In 2022, 63% of global internet users were female, indicating a 6% gap compared to males. This disparity is more pronounced in certain regions like the Arab States and Africa.

While internet usage is widespread, a gender gap persists. In 2022, 63% of global internet users were female, indicating a 6% gap compared to males. This disparity is more pronounced in certain regions like the Arab States and Africa. Age and Access: Younger generations, particularly those between 15 and 24, exhibit the highest internet penetration globally, reaching 75% on average. This highlights the growing digital divide between age groups.

Internet Usage Habits

Time Spent Online: On average, internet users spend 6.5 hours online daily, demonstrating its deep integration into our daily routines.

On average, internet users spend 6.5 hours online daily, demonstrating its deep integration into our daily routines. Social Media Boom: Social media platforms are massive, with over 5.04 billion users worldwide. This signifies the immense role these platforms play in communication and information sharing.

Social media platforms are massive, with over 5.04 billion users worldwide. This signifies the immense role these platforms play in communication and information sharing. Content Creation: The Internet is a hub for content creation, with an estimated 7.5 million blog posts published daily, alongside countless videos, images, and other forms of content.

Internet Users Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that there were more than 5.35 billion internet users available in January 2024.

The total number of internet users is 66.2% of the global population.

On the other hand, during the same period, total social media users reached 5.04 billion, or 62.3% of the world population.

By Age

In 2023, the maximum number of internet users was secured by people 30 to 49 years of age, with a 98% share.

The Internet usage shared by other age groups of U.S. users was 97% (18 to 29 years), 96% (50 to 64 years), and 65 years and above (88%).

By Race

The maximum number of Internet users in the United States in 2023 was 98% Asian, followed by 97% Hispanic.

Other internet users who shared this were White (96%) and Black (91%).

By Gender

In 2023, American women were leading users of the Internet with a share of 96%, while men internet users made only a 94% share.

By Education

99% of American internet users in 2023 had a degree of college graduation.

98% of users had a college degree, and 90% had passed high school or less.

By Community Type

(Source: pewresearch.org)

In the United States, 97% of internet users belong to the suburban community.

Other community types of internet users in 2023 were urban (95%) and rural (93%).

Website And Domain Statistics

(Source: oberlo.com)

In the 3rd quarter of 2023, there were 359.3 million registered domain names.

The total number of active websites available on the Internet in February 2023 was almost 200 million within 1.13 billion websites, and 82% of them were deactivated.

There are only 700 million domains worldwide, 350 million of which are registered domain names and 200 million of which are actively visited domains.

Approximately 130.6 million registered domains are observed in the United States, and 21 million in China.

The most common domain name extensions include .com, .net, .org, .co, and .us.

The two popular domain names are .net and .com, which have 173.9 million and 160.8 million total registrations, respectively.

Home Broadband Usage Statistics

As mentioned in Internet Statistics, 80% of American people subscribed to home broadband internet in 2023.

In the United States, people aged 30 to 49 years have subscribed the most to home broadband, holding a share of 87% in 2023.

Meanwhile, the share of other age groups’ home broadband users was 50 to 64 years (81%), 18 to 29% (78%), and 65 years+ (70%).

Based on ethnicity or race, the share of Americans using home broadband in 2023 was Asian (84%), White (83%), Hispanic (75%), and Black (68%).

Men’s and women’s usage shares were 80% and 79%, respectively.

Depending on educational qualification, 92% of users have a graduation degree, followed by 83% of college degree holders and 65% of high school degree.

In the U.S., around 86% of suburban adults have subscribed to home broadband in 2023, followed by urban (77%) and rural (73%).

Lowest Internet Penetration Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

Internet Statistics also show that in January 2024, North Korea experienced the lowest internet penetration rate, with 99.9%. That means that almost all internet access in the country remains blocked for its citizens.

In the Central African Republic, Burundi, and South Sudan, almost 89.4%, 88.7%, and 87.9% of the population, respectively, have claimed they were not able to access the Internet.

Furthermore, other countries with the lowest internet penetration rates in January 2024 are followed by Niger (83.1%), Yemen (82.3%), Afghanistan (81.6%), Ethiopia (80.6%), Burkina Faso (80.1%), and Madagascar (79.4%).

Internet Penetration Rate Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

Northern Europe secured the maximum internet penetration in January 2024 at almost 97.6%.

North America and Western Europe accounted for 96.8% and 94.5% of the internet penetration rate, respectively.

The global internet penetration rate by region in 2024 is followed by Southern Europe (90.2%), Eastern Europe (88.4%), Southern America (82.5%), Central America (78.8%), Oceania (77.5%), Eastern Asia (76.8%), Central Asia (76.2%), Western Asia (76.1%), Southern Africa (73.1%), South-Eastern Asia (71.5%), Caribbean (70.2%), Northern Africa (67.8%), Worldwide (66.2%), Southern Asia (51.5%), Western Africa (42.3%), Middle Africa (32.1%), and Eastern Africa (26.7%).

Countries With The Highest Number Of Internet Users

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 2023, China was the top-ranked country with the most interest users, with 1.05 billion.

The second and third highest countries with the highest number of internet users were India and the United States of America, with 692 million and 311.3 million users, respectively.

In contrast, the countries followed by the number of internet users in January 2023 were Indonesia (212.9 million), Brazil (181.8 million), Russia (127.6 million), Nigeria (122.5 million), Japan (102.5 million), Mexico (100.6 million), the Philippines (85.16 million), Egypt (80.75 million), Vietnam (77.93 million), Germany (77.53 million), Turkey (71.38 million), and Iran (69.83 million).

Rest other countries with internet users were Bangladesh (66.94 million), United Kingdom (66.11 million), Thailand (61.21 million), France (59.94 million), Italy (50.78 million), Pakistan (87.35 million), South Korea (50.56 million), Spain (45.12 million), Poland (36.68 million), and Argentina (39.79 million).

Age Distribution Of Internet User Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

Internet Statistics further elaborates that in 2023, the maximum number of internet users was found in Europe, where 98% were aged 15 to 24, while 90% were aged 25 years and above.

Meanwhile, in America, 95% of internet users were aged 15 to 24, and 86% of users were aged 25 years and above.

In the Commonwealth of Independent States, 94% of internet users are aged 15 to 24 years, and 88% of users 25 years+.

Other regions internet users share followed by age distribution in 2023 were Arab States: 78% (15 to 24 years) and 66% (25 years and above); Asia Pacific: 81% (15 to 25 years), and 63% (25 years+); Africa: 53% (15 to 24 years), and 33% (25 years+), respectively.

Global internet users aged 15 to 24 held a share of 53%, and users 25 years and above accounted for 33%.

Internet Usage Rate By Gender And Region

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Internet Statistics, in 2023, Europe had the highest internet share, with 92% of male and 90% of female users.

In the Americas, the share of male and female internet users was 88% and 86%, respectively.

In addition, region-wise internet usage rates in 2023 by male and female users were the Commonwealth of Independent States (90% and 88%), the Arab States (74% and 64%), the Asia Pacific (69% and 63%), and Africa (42% and 32%), respectively.

Internet Usage Share By Country Income Level

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, approximately 93% of the internet usage share of individuals accounted for high-level income.

On the other hand, the share of individuals using the Internet by country income level is followed by upper-middle-income (81%), lower-middle-income (55%), and low-income (27%).

Global Population Accessing The Internet Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

The global internet access rate in 2023 was approximately 67%, based on market maturity.

Internet Statistics depicts that Small Island Developing States had the highest internet access rate, with a share of around 67%.

Moreover, other internet access rates by market maturity in 2023 included Landlocked Developing Countries (39%) and Least Developed Countries (35%).

Broadband Internet Speed Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Internet Statistics, Singapore secured the fastest average fixed broadband internet speed in January 2024, with 277.57 Mbps.

Followed by the next fastest average fixed broadband internet speeds are Hong Kong, which has 275.17 Mbps, and Iceland, which has 268.72 Mbps.

In addition, other countries with average internet speed include Chile (263.63 Mbps), China (259.7 Mbps), United Arab Emirates (249.87 Mbps), United States (237.41 Mbps), France (230.9 Mbps), Monaco (229.51 Mbps), Denmark (228.46 Mbps), Thailand (223.53 Mbps), Romania (219.16 Mbps), Spain (218.4 Mbps), Switzerland (202.78 Mbps), Japan (195.63 Mbps), Netherlands (194.16 Mbps), Canada (192.49 Mbps), Israel (185.69 Mbps), Liechtenstein (183.83 Mbps), Hungary (181.7 Mbps), Portugal (172.68 Mbps), Taiwan (164.68 Mbps), New Zealand (163.6 Mbps), South Korea (162.95 Mbps), and Macau (159.16 Mbps).

User Experience Share By Type Of Technology

(Reference: statista.com)

Currently, Internet statistics also show that the fastest Internet broadband connection is experienced by 5G technology with a user experience data rate of 100 megabits/second (Mbit/s).

Meanwhile, IMT-Advanced 4G technology has a 10 Mbit/s user experience data rate.

Whereas the 6G technology is still under research and development, the user experience data rate will be 1,000 Mbit/s.

Mobile Internet Browser Statistics By Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Globally, In March 2023, the leading mobile internet browsers market share included Chrome (64.62%), Safari (25.12%), Samsung Internet (4.49%), Opera (1.8%), UC Browser (1.53%), Android (0.73%), Firefox (0.5%), QQ Browser (0.2%), Yandex Browser (0.14%),. Edge (0.16%), KaiOS (0.12%), and Instabridge (0.08%).

On the other hand, other quarterly market shares of leading mobile internet browsers in 2023 are described below:

June : Chrome (64.82%), Safari (24.83%), Samsung Internet (4.3%), Opera (1.76%), UC Browser (1.82%), Android (0.69%), Firefox (0.49%), QQ Browser (0.27%), Yandex Browser (0.16%),. Edge (0.17%), KaiOS (0.18%), and Instabridge (0.07%).

: Chrome (64.82%), Safari (24.83%), Samsung Internet (4.3%), Opera (1.76%), UC Browser (1.82%), Android (0.69%), Firefox (0.49%), QQ Browser (0.27%), Yandex Browser (0.16%),. Edge (0.17%), KaiOS (0.18%), and Instabridge (0.07%). September : Chrome (63.71%), Safari (25.84%), Samsung Internet (4.37%), Opera (1.99%), UC Browser (1.63%), Android (0.63%), Firefox (0.51%), QQ Browser (0.3%), Yandex Browser (0.2%),. Edge (0.21%), KaiOS (0.1%), and Instabridge (0.04%).

: Chrome (63.71%), Safari (25.84%), Samsung Internet (4.37%), Opera (1.99%), UC Browser (1.63%), Android (0.63%), Firefox (0.51%), QQ Browser (0.3%), Yandex Browser (0.2%),. Edge (0.21%), KaiOS (0.1%), and Instabridge (0.04%). December: Chrome (64.93%), Safari (24.71%), Samsung Internet (4.48%), Opera (2.27%), UC Browser (1.48%), Android (0.29%), Firefox (0.52%), QQ Browser (0.28%), Yandex Browser (0.21%),. Edge (0.24%), KaiOS (0.14%), and Instabridge (0.04%).

5G Internet Statistics

5G internet connection share in 2023 was available in Puerto Rico at 48.4%.

South Korea (42.9%) and Kuwait (39.4%) are the other countries with a 5 G availability share.

The fastest average 5G download speed in 2023 was observed in South Korea at 432.5 Mbps.

Other leading countries with 5G downloading speeds were Singapore (376.8 Mbps) and Brazil (346.4 Mbps).

By 2025, global 5G connections across the world are going to be enhanced by 1 billion.

The predicted country-wise 5G connections in 2025 are China (866 million), the U.S. (247 million), Japan (138 million), Germany (68 million), South Korea (45 million), the UK (42 million), France (35 million), and Canada (20 million).

Internet Statistics By Time Spent

Regularly, the average time spent on the Internet in 2024 was around 6.5 hours.

Individuals aged between 16 and 24 years spent around 2.5 hours.

Device Minutes Spent on a Device per Day Mobile 235 Desktop/Laptop 65 Connected TV 123

(Source: forbes.com)

Based on device type, the maximum time spent on the Internet via mobile is 235 minutes/day.

However, per day, time is spent accessing the Internet on the desktop/laptop (65 minutes) and the connected TV (123 minutes).

Best and Worst Internet Access Cities Of The U.S., 2024

Rank City, State Average Internet Cost per Month Average Minimum Download Speed (Mbps) Average Max Download Speed (Mbps) Free Hot Spots Available per 100,000 Residents Percent of Households With Broadband Internet Percent of Gigabit Internet Coverage (1gbps+) 1 Salt Lake City, Utah $89 258 1,576 675 92% 72% 2 Atlanta, Georgia $85 257 1,564 204 92% 59% 3 Colorado Springs, Colorado $89 63 1,181 130 94% 64% 4 San Francisco, California $89 62 1,169 205 94% 58% 5 Tampa, Florida $70 192 769 229 94% 53% 6 San Diego, California $68 287 1,164 121 95% 56% 7 Seattle, Washington $82 317 1,616 180 94% 49% 8 Miami, Florida $85 257 1,564 867 78% 61% 9 Las Vegas, Nevada $75 58 781 387 93% 52% 10 Henderson, Nevada $93 63 1,181 203 94% 52% 11 San Antonio, Texas $60 307 1,204 123 92% 57% 12 Portland, Oregon $86 122 1,221 255 94% 43% 13 San Jose, California $71 57 769 132 96% 49% 14 Nashville, Tennessee $75 58 781 129 92% 71% 15 Oakland, California $71 57 769 173 91% 58%

Internet Users Share By Device

(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

A report generated by Exploding Topics described that in 2024, 92.3% of users worldwide accessed the Internet via mobile phones and 65.6% via laptop or desktop.

Internet share of users by other devices includes smartphone (91%), feature phone (5.2%), tablet device (27.3%), own laptop or desktop (59.1%), work laptop or desktop (28.6%), connected television (31.9%), smart home device (15.4%), and games console (12.7%).

Internet Traffic Share On Mobile Devices

(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

In the first quarter of 2023, the mobile internet traffic share was around 60.89%, an increase of 1.23% from last year.

Furthermore, in Q1 of 2024, the mobile internet traffic share was 61.21%, decreasing by 1.88% from 2023.

Mobile Internet Traffic Share By Region

(Source: cdn.buttercms.com)

Africa captured the highest internet traffic share in 2024, with almost 69.13% (up by 12.24% from 2023).

Asia ranked second, with 65.2% of internet traffic, which increased by 8.31% from the previous year.

Other regional shares of mobile internet traffic are South America (51.47%), Europe (49.19%), North America 48.49%, and Oceania (39.51%).

The global mobile internet share accounted for 58.89%.

By Country

Sudan captures the highest proportion of mobile internet traffic, with 83.92%, while Russia has the lowest share, with 30.2%.

Nigeria (81.43%) and South Africa (72.59%) are the top two African countries in terms of mobile internet traffic share. Egypt (67.66%) and Morocco (52.51%) are the bottom two.

Other countries’ mobile traffic shares are detailed below:

Top Bottom Asia: India (75.96%) and Saudi Arabia (70.82%) Hong Kong (42.27%) and Russia (30.2%) South America: Argentina (57.14%) Brazil (49.49%) Europe: Republic of Ireland (58.1%) and Poland (53.05%) Portugal: 34.12% and Russia (30.2%) North America: Mexico (52.88%) and the United States (45.57%) Canada (37.71%) Oceania: New Zealand (41.48%) Australia (40.64%)

Mobile Internet Speed Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

In April 2023, Qatar captured the fastest average mobile internet speed, around 189.98 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates and Macau followed with average mobile internet speeds of 175.34 Mbps and 171.73 Mbps.

Besides, mobile internet speed in other countries in 2023 was Kuwait (139.03 Mbps), Norway (131.16 Mbps), Denmark (118.83 Mbps), Bahrain (115 Mbps), South Korea (110.59 Mbps), China (110.1 Mbps), and the Netherlands (109.13 Mbps).

In March 2024, mobile internet speed by top ten nations are Qatar (313.3 Mbps), UAE (296 Mbps), Kuwait (228.64 Mbps), Iceland (158.32 Mbps), South Korea (156.23 Mbps), Denmark (145.75 Mbps), China (143.73 Mbps), Netherlands (135.52 Mbps), US (129.26 Mbps), and Saudi Arabia (124.93 Mbps).

Mobile Internet Penetration Statistics

As mentioned in Internet Statistics, Bahrain has the highest mobile internet user penetration, with a 98.2% share.

UAE and Kuwait are the next-ranked nations, with 96.06% and 95.92% mobile user penetration rates, respectively.

Moreover, other nations share are Singapore (95.41%), Canada (95.21%), New Zealand (94.86%), Brunei (94.11%), Denmark (93.61%), Japan (93.13%), and the UK (92.85%).

Internet Statistics of Online Shopping

In the United States in 2023, almost 300 million online shoppers were available, which is 91% of the nation’s population.

From 2024 to 2028, American online shoppers are estimated to increase by 50.7 million users or by 17.92%.

In 2023, 53.1% and 46.9% of men and women worldwide shopped online, respectively.

By age group, 46.9% of U.S. people were e-commerce shoppers, the largest share of whom was made up of 18 —to 24-year-olds, and 32% of whom were 25 —to 34-year-olds.

Leading eCommerce revenue by countries is China ($3024 billion), the U.S. ($1,163 billion), the UK ($196 billion), and Japan ($193 billion).

By Internet Of Things (IoT)

Internet Statistics also claimed that there will be more than 207 billion IoT devices by the end of 2024.

The market size of the segment is supposed to reach $1 trillion.

All smart home devices are accessed via the Internet. In 2023, above 45% of U.S. households were using smart home devices, and this number is set to reach 50% by 2024.

It is estimated that every second, 127 new devices are connected via the Internet.

In 2023, 70% of newly launched vehicles were connected through the Internet.

By Social Media And Email

The total number of social media users is 5.04 billion, or 62.3% of the world population.

In 2023, more than 200 million tweets were tweeted on Twitter, 200 billion photos were uploaded on Instagram, and 2.9 trillion videos were viewed on YouTube.

In contrast, regularly, almost 347.3 billion emails were sent each day in 2023.

99% of users check their email every day, and 58% check their email before checking out other social networking sites or news.

Almost 40% of people who are 18 years or older created their first email account on a mobile device.

Unconnected Population Share By Country

(Source: images.squarespace.com)

In 2024, over 680 million people in India were not connected to the Internet, making India the world’s largest unconnected country, with 47.6% offline.

Other countries by the Internet unconnected individuals and offline share in 2024 are China (336.41 million and 23.6%), Pakistan (13.80 million and 54.3%), Nigeria (123.42 million and 54.5%), Ethiopia (103.29 million and 80.6%), Bangladesh (96.47 million and 55.5%), Indonesia (93.401 million and 33.5%), Rep. of the Congo (75.61 million and 72.8%), Tanzania (46.60 million and 68.1%), and Uganda (35.94 million and 73%).

Most Popular Video On The Internet

(Reference: oberlo.com)

Currently, music videos are the most popular videos available on the Internet, with a share of 49.7%

Comedy, meme, or viral videos and video lifestreams made up 35.3% and 27.7% of the market, respectively.

However, other popular videos shared are Tutorial or how-to videos (25.7%), educational videos (25.6%), product review videos (25.2%), Sports clips or highlight videos (24.9%), influencer videos and vlogs (23.8%), and gaming videos (23.2%).

Reasons For Using The Internet

(Source: images.squarespace-cdn.com)

In 2024, 60.9% of users aged between 16 and 64 said the main reason for using the Internet is to find information.

In addition, other internet usage reasons claimed by users share include staying in touch with family and friends (56.6%), watching videos, TV, or movies (52.3%), news and events (51.9%), researching (49.4%), finding ideas and inspiration (46.1%), music (45.1%), products and brand analyzing (43.7%), general browsing (42.6%), education purpose (38.8%), searching places for vacation (37.9%), health-related searches (35.2%), managing finance and savings (34.2%), business-related search (29.9%), and gaming (29.3%).

Other Reasons For Internet Use By Different Age Groups Are Given Below:

(Source: images.squarespace-cdn.com)

Internet Users Predicted Statistics

(Reference: researchgate.com)

A prediction by Research Gate elaborates that internet usage is expected to increase by 17% from 2022 to 2024.

In the coming year, internet usage share is supposed to grow by 23% (2024 to 2026), 43% (2026 to 2028), and 7% (2028 to 2030).

Economic Impact

E-commerce Growth: Online shopping has become a major force, with e-commerce sales expected to reach $5.4 trillion globally in 2022. This trend signifies a significant shift in consumer behavior.

Digital Jobs: The Internet has revolutionized the job market, creating new opportunities in fields like digital marketing, web development, and online content creation.

Looking Ahead

Continued Growth: Experts predict the internet user base to reach a staggering 7.9 billion by 2029, indicating even greater global connectivity.

Experts predict the internet user base to reach a staggering 7.9 billion by 2029, indicating even greater global connectivity. Bridging the Gap: Addressing the digital divide, particularly regarding gender, age, and geographic location, will be crucial for ensuring equitable access to the Internet’s potential.

Addressing the digital divide, particularly regarding gender, age, and geographic location, will be crucial for ensuring equitable access to the Internet’s potential. Technological Advancements: As technology evolves, we can expect faster internet speeds, wider network coverage, and the rise of new applications that further transform how we interact with the digital world.

Internet Website Traffic Statistics

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In March 2024, the United States of America represented the highest website traffic on internet.com with a count of 21.31% share, up by 26.54% in total visitor share.

Furthermore, other countries recorded the following contributions in total traffic: India = 10.26% (+258.1%), the United Kingdom = 3.04% (-40.51%), Canada = 2.73% (+150.4%), and Turkey = 2.57%.

Other countries collectively made a website traffic share of 60.09% on Internet.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Based on Internet Statistics, the highest number of website users observed was between 18 and 24 years old, resulting in a 53.49% share.

17.53% and 13.57% of internet users are aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44, respectively.

Users aged 45 to 54 and 55 and 64 made up 8.03% and 3.98% of internet.com’s share, respectively.

Lastly, users aged 65 years and above contributed a share of 3.4%.

On internet.com, male users account for 34.36% of the share, and females account for 65.64%.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Internet Statistics also show that direct search had the highest traffic rate to internet.com, accounting for a 94.68% share in March 2024.

2.67% of the traffic share is accounted for by organic search, while 1.88% is from Referrals and 0.77% from social searches.

By Social Media Referral Rate

Facebook has the highest social networking share on Internet.com, with 84.73% of traffic.

Meanwhile, Twitter contributed 15.27% of social traffic share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, internet statistics paint a clear picture of its widespread reach and profound impact. As the Internet continues to grow and evolve, understanding these statistics is essential for navigating the digital landscape effectively and ensuring its benefits reach everyone.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar