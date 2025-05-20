Opera Browser Statistics By Users, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Opera Browser Statistics: Opera Browser, a veteran in the world of web browsing, has carved out a niche for itself by offering unique features and a user-focused experience. Launched in 1995, Opera has consistently innovated, instituting incorporated ad block elements, free VPN services, and social network mate messengers when other browsers didn’t know anything about them; hence, Opera is not an instant browser as such but rather crafted in time (it was still being perfected as it grew). Competition was stiff from major players like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. However, Opera managed to retain its faithful clientele because it focused on speed, security, and user privacy.

This article looks into recent trends in Opera Browser statistics, which give insight into its demographics such as users’ age groupings, occupation distribution, etc., areas which the company concentrates upon most, such as social media or multimedia distribution mechanisms, as well as country participation levels across continents.

According to Opera Browser statistics, it has more than 350 million users worldwide . As of 2022, its market share of global browsers is around 2.26%.

Opera is available on macOS, Linux, and Windows platforms. Its market share was slightly higher in 2020, at about 3.0%.

The browser has been designed in such a way that it reduces reliance on extra extensions due to its built-in functions.

Mobile versions of Opera include Opera, Opera Mini, and Opera Touch, among others.

The Internet Browser Market will grow tremendously, reaching USD 998.1 billion in 2032 from USD 201.9 billion in 2022.

in 2032 from In the last six months, most of Opera’s web traffic came directly from YouTube, accounting for 72.65% of all referrals made to the site.

of all referrals made to the site. According to Opera Browser Statistics, there are more desktop users than those who use Opera from their phones.

The top three countries by number of users are the United States, Brazil, and India, with close to 5 million devices running this software in each one.

Opera Browser at a Glance

Including Safari and Edge, which are occasionally pre-existing, Opera is the third alternative in web browsing.

Compared to Chrome, Opera performs well in speed assessment, decreases memory consumption, and can use Chrome extensions. Furthermore, from its outset, Opera has had an inbuilt battery saver, advertisement blocker, and VPN, making it easy to ensure privacy and save power.

In addition to this remarkable feature of Vivaldi and Firefox, Opera has a sidebar that allows quick access to your history, bookmarks, downloads, and extensions, including Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

It is also worth mentioning that among its features is “Opera Turbo,” which increases page loading rate while compressing video flow when the connection is slow.

Opera Browser Global Market Share

According to Opera Browser statistics, Opera’s share of the international market is 3.4%. This might not appear huge, but it is still worth billions worldwide. Opera is praised for its speed, lightweight design, and built-in features such as a free VPN, ad blocker, and cryptocurrency wallet.

Opera has a larger market share in some regions, such as Africa, where data-saving capabilities are available for people on low-end phones. For instance, there are countries in Africa where Opera has a 10% market share.

Although this is small compared to Google Chrome, which controls over 60% of the industry, there are places where Microsoft Edge and Firefox have shares similar to or even lower than that of Opera.

Opera Browser Statistics By Age

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Opera Browser statistics, as of 2024, the demographic distribution of Opera Browser users shows a significant concentration among younger users. Specifically, the largest user base falls within the 18-24 age group, which constitutes about 47.62% of all Opera users. This suggests that Opera appeals strongly to younger internet users due to its features tailored for privacy, gaming, and data efficiency.

Additionally, the gender distribution is skewed towards males, who make up approximately 69.38% of the user base, while females account for 30.62%.

These Opera Browser statistics indicate that Opera’s user demographic is predominantly young and male, reflecting its niche appeal in areas like gaming and privacy-conscious browsing.

Opera Browser Ranking and User Engagement

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Opera Browser statistics attained in August 2024, it was 139th among all applications in the United States. Still, its status was better in the Communication category, where it took 24th. This speaks well about Opera in that it doesn’t lose grip at any one time.

Opera is well known worldwide, ranking 40th in Germany, 45th in Russia, and 48th in Turkey, among other countries. Germany, Turkey, Russia, and some places like Poland and Spain are among the nations with the highest five ranks.

Opera is used by a variety of users within this competitive world (15%), utilities (12%), and social networks (11%). The browser’s AI functions are designed for those who use CHAT GPT-type productivity tools or those who prefer social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Opera Browser Market Cap Statistics

(Source: mspoweruser.com)

According to Opera Browser statistics, in 2024, Opera Browser will remain significant in the web browser market but have a smaller share than major names like Google Chrome and Safari.

Operating under the name Opera Software, this browser has had ups and downs regarding its market capitalization, which reflects its status as an exclusive browser popular among some Set users. By early 2024, it had based its Market Capitalization at around $1.2 billion.

Opera’s user base is primarily in developing countries, and it aims to provide cheap web surfing options with data-saving potential.

To remain relevant in an industry that is always changing, the ventures taken here included installing built-in VPNs, ad blockers, and even a cryptocurrency wallet. Although it’s smaller than many others, Opera has managed quite well to fill this gap, mainly appealing to people who value privacy alongside those from slow internet regions.

Opera Browser Popularity By Country

(Source: 51degrees.com)

According to recent Opera Browser statistics, America has the largest user base for the desktop version of Opera.

Other countries where this browser ranks high include China, Russia, Ukraine, and France, as well as Germany from Poland to Canada, the UK, and even Vietnam.

Desktop users from these countries have relevant participation in Oprah’s usage patterns and significant adoption rates.

Opera Browser Efficiency Statistics

(Source: microsoftedge.github.io)

According to Opera Browser statistics, ten months ago, Edge, Chrome, and Opera showed a reduction in their aversion to power consumption when compared with Influenza, but no change was observed in Firefox’s energy use by then.

As reported earlier, Microsoft Edge (1511), Chrome 51, Opera 38, and Firefox 46 performed on Windows 10 (1511). This report highlights the improvements made in both the operating system and web browsers.

The built-in Opera Turbo mode compresses web pages by up to 80%, thereby significantly reducing data usage and enhancing loading speed, particularly when accessing them on slow networks.

It is indisputable that Opera’s native ad blocker can accelerate websites’ speed while lowering their bandwidth consumption by as much as 90%.

Laptop battery life may thus be increased by up to 50% through the use of this browser’s power saver mode, which minimizes background tasks and curtails the total amount of power consumed by it.

Opera Browser Users Statistics

(Reference: techcrunch.com)

The Opera Browser statistics disclosed that globally, 56% of Opera web surfers rely entirely on mobile phones to browse the net, while 43% of users from other browsers do so.

In some nations, greater percentages of users are dependent on their cell phones, such as Egypt (72%), Bangladesh (69%), Brazil (65%), and South Africa (61%).

Though these statistics seem incredibly large at first sight, they become logical when we consider that there is little or no traditional landline internet in many places, making it easier for individuals to use their phones to access the online world at a lower price than any other type of access.

Opera Browser Financial Statistics

Opera’s financial performance was strong in 2022, with revenues amounting to 331.5 million US dollars, an increase of 31.9 % from the 250.9 million dollars realized in 2021.

In addition to this revenue growth, Opera earned a net income of 15 million US dollars in 2022; this was quite a change from the $43.1 million loss recorded in 2021. This performance exceeded expectations and set the stage for continued growth into 2023.

According to its Opera Browser statistics, Opera recorded a 21% increase in revenues during Q2 2023, hitting $94.1 million compared to the same period last year (2022).

They also forecast total revenue by the end of 2023 at $390 million, which would mean that if everything goes as planned, they are projecting to have generated 58.5 million more than they did last year, when it was 331.5 million US dollars. Everything goes smoothly with these estimates.

Opera Statistics for the Future

Recently, Opera has come a long way with features suggesting a bright future. This focused on gaming; Opera GX has implemented among its latest features, which replaces your browsing history with fictitious, inoffensive results after two weeks of not using the browser. In June 2023, Opera launched an AI assistant known as Aria for its desktop and mobile browsers, similar to Microsoft Edge’s Bing Chat, which is provided by ChatGPT, allowing users to enhance their web searches through chatting with an AI bot. It also enables you to generate content such as emails, tweets, and blog posts while accessing the web in real time.

Furthermore, Opera GX collaborates with ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) to produce a bespoke version of the browser optimized for ROG products, including integration with ASUS Aura lighting.

Looking ahead, Opera is expected to experience rapid growth, with earnings growing at an annualized rate of 1.2% and revenue growing at an annualized rate of 13.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) are projected to rise by 4.6%, and within three years, investors could expect a return on equity of about 10.6%.

Recently, Opera GX has partnered with ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) to develop a special gaming browser version using ASUS Aura options just for ROG products.

Opera is predicted to increase earnings by 1.2% and revenue by 13.7% per annum, respectively; moreover, earnings per share (EPS) are likely to grow by 4%. Investors can anticipate an average return on equity of an anticipated 10.6% within three years from now.

Conclusion

As per the Opera Browser statistics, Opera is still thriving as it addresses users’ needs and has a strong presence in emerging markets. Millions around the world find it appealing due to its innovative features, focus on data efficiency, and commitment to user privacy. In an evolving digital landscape, Opera will remain relevant and competitive because of its ability to adapt and innovate.

This is why many users value the free VPN service that comes with Opera, in addition to its built-in ad blocker, speed dial start tab, or even video pop-up feature for enhanced protection. However, due to increased usage of Google Chrome in recent years, Opera’s market share has shrunk considerably. Still, statistics show that it remains a preferable option for those who place a premium on their data security.

FAQ . What is the global market share of Opera Browser in 2024?



As of 2024, Opera Browser holds approximately 2.3% of the global market share in the web browser market. This positions Opera as a niche player compared to giants like Google Chrome and Safari, but it remains popular among users looking for a lightweight and privacy-focused browsing experience. How many active users does Opera Browser have in 2024?



Opera Browser has about 400 million active users worldwide in 2024. This number reflects a consistent user base that appreciates Opera’s unique features, such as the built-in VPN, ad blocker, and battery saver mode. Which countries have the highest Opera Browser usage?



In 2024, Opera Browser will see the highest usage in regions such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. Countries like Nigeria, Indonesia, and Ukraine have significant user bases, and Opera’s data-saving features and accessibility appeal to users with limited data access or slower internet speeds. What are the most popular features of Opera Browser in 2024?



The most popular features of Opera Browser in 2024 include the built-in VPN, which enhances user privacy; the ad blocker, which improves browsing speed; and the Crypto Wallet, which appeals to cryptocurrency users. Additionally, Opera’s Flow feature allows seamless file sharing between mobile and desktop versions, which users highly appreciate. How does Opera’s performance compare to other browsers in terms of speed and resource usage?



Opera Browser is known for its efficient resource usage and fast loading times in 2024. Compared to other browsers, Opera is particularly noted for its ability to run smoothly on lower-end devices and its power-saving mode, which can extend battery life by up to 35% during heavy browsing sessions. This makes it a preferred choice for users with limited hardware resources or those who frequently browse on laptops and mobile devices.

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

