WiX Statistics By Revenue, Services, Market Share And Facts (2025)

WiX Statistics: WiX is a prominent web development platform that allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites using online drag-and-drop tools. The platform offers a wide range of services, including web hosting, domain registration, e-commerce capabilities, and marketing tools, catering to both individuals and businesses. Wix’s business model primarily revolves around a freemium offering, where basic services are provided for free, and premium plans with advanced features are available for a subscription fee.

Wix’s innovative approach to web development has been recognized globally, with the company filing a substantial number of patents to protect its technological advancements.

WiX Statistics reported a total revenue of USD1.56 billion for the fiscal year 2023, a 13% increase from the USD 1.39 billion reported in 2022.

for the fiscal year 2023, a increase from the reported in 2022. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2024, WiX’s revenue reached USD 419.8 million , showing a 12% year-over-year growth.

, showing a year-over-year growth. The company’s revenue is primarily derived from two main streams. By 2024, Creative Subscriptions will generate USD 1.15 billion (+11%) , while Business Solutions will contribute USD 409.7 million (+18%) .

, while Business Solutions will contribute . The annualized recurring revenue (ARR) from Creative Subscriptions was USD 1.192 billion .

. Additionally, the WiX Partners program, involving agencies and freelancers, brought in USD 468.5 million in Q3 2023, a 35% increase compared to the previous year’s quarter.

in Q3 2023, a increase compared to the previous year’s quarter. Globally, WiX has a 5% share among the top one million websites built on hosted platforms, placing it third alongside Squarespace but trailing behind Shopify’s 56% share.

share among the top one million websites built on hosted platforms, placing it third alongside Squarespace but trailing behind Shopify’s share. In the U.S. in 2024, WiX will dominate with a 30% share among the top million hosted websites.

share among the top million hosted websites. Regarding user demographics, WiX’s home page attracts an average of 55.4 million visits per month .

. The gender distribution of WiX users is 52.7% female and 47.3% male .

. The largest age group among WiX users is 25-34-year-olds, accounting for 30.51% .

. WiX’s revenue is primarily concentrated in the highest revenue share in North America, resulting in 59% .

. WiX Statistics further states that WiX stock performance has been robust, with shares valued at USD 131.23 as of April 2024.

Interesting Facts About Wix

Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan founded WiX in Israel in 2006.

WiX is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in multiple countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

As mentioned in WiX Statistics, the WiX App Market offers over 250 web apps and services that users can integrate into their websites to enhance functionality and user experience.

In Q1 2024, WiX employs around 5,235 staff members across 17 countries, ensuring a global presence and support network for its users.

In 2017, WiX acquired DeviantArt, a popular online art community, for USD 36 million.

The WiX Partners program, involving agencies and freelancers, significantly contributes to the company’s revenue, bringing in USD 468.5 million in Q3 2023 alone.

As of April 2024, more than 8 million live websites have been built using WiX, showcasing its widespread adoption.

13% of live WiX websites have been built by users based in the United States, demonstrating its strong foothold in the American market.

General WiX Statistics

In the 4th quarter of 2023, the total number of Wix stores increased by 6.40%

Meanwhile, Wix supports over 108 languages globally, boasts a collection of more than 900 customizable templates, and features an App Market with 300 popular applications.

WiX Statistics also show that over 22 million mobile websites are powered by Wix.

In Q1 2024, Wix stores experienced robust growth of 6.4% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 32% year-over-year increase.

56% of Wix stores’ websites feature an email address, while 41% include a phone number.

WiX Statistics further reports that the leading categories for Wix stores are beauty and fitness products, boasting 54,150 stores, followed closely by apparel products with 53,401 stores, and home and garden products with 50,343 stores.

The YouTube player is the most prominent technology utilized by Wix stores, with 16,535 stores incorporating it.

This is followed by Google AdSense, which 15,308 stores use, and Google Tag Manager, which 10,633 stores integrate.

In recent years, USPS has been the predominant shipping carrier utilized by Wix stores, with 16,630 stores relying on its services.

Among stores transitioning from Wix to other platforms, Shopify ranks first, followed closely by WooCommerce, with 3,194 and 3,096 stores, respectively.

WiX Financial Results, Q1 2024

Business segments Revenue (USD) Growth rate (YoY) Total 419.8 million 12% Creative Subscriptions 304.3 million 9% Creative Subscriptions ARR 1.24 billion 10% Business Solutions 115.5 million 20% Transaction 49.5 million 17% Partners 138.4 million 33% Total bookings 457.3 million 10% Creative Subscriptions bookings 334.6 million 7% Business Solutions bookings 122.6 million 21% GAAP net income 24.0 million, or ($0.43 per basic share) and ($0.41 per diluted share) – Non-GAAP net income 77.3 million, or ($1.38 per basic share) and ($1.29 per diluted share) – Net cash provided by operating activities 113.8 million – capital expenditures 8.1 million – Free cash flow 105.7 million – Excluding capital expenditures and other expenses 111.1 million (26% of revenue) – Average price per share 124.91 –

(Source: citybiz.co)

Services Offered By Wix

Website Builder: A drag-and-drop editor with customizable templates.

Hosting Services: Secure and reliable hosting for websites.

E-commerce Solutions: Tools for online stores, including payment processing and inventory management.

Business Tools: Features such as email marketing, booking systems, and customer relationship management.

Wix Statistics By Usage

Wix is the leading choice for brands utilizing user-friendly website-building technologies.

Wix ranks as the third most utilized website builder among the top 10,000 websites globally.

Approximately 243 million users utilized Wix to build their online presence in 2022, with the number increasing to 258 million in 2023 and maintaining the same count of 258 million in 2024.

In 2024, Wix will be utilized in 190 countries globally.

Currently, 666,774 active Wix stores are operating on the platform.

More than half (51.50%) of Wix website owners offer a range of 1 to 9 different products for sale on their sites.

A notable 56.7% of Wix site owners actively leverage Instagram for their social media engagement strategies.

Around 44.1% of Wix stores utilize a .com domain, with .co.uk and .org trailing at 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

The Wix application boasts an impressive daily download rate of 44,000.

(Reference: meetanshi.com)

Over the past three months, a total of 1,650 merchants have transitioned to Wix for their e-commerce requirements.

There are currently 332,000 e-commerce websites using Wix.

Cost And Features Of A WiX Website Statistics, 2024

(Source: stylefactoryproductions.com)

In 2024, Wix will offer a variety of pricing plans tailored to different needs and budgets. The free plan costs zero, but features are limited to 500MB storage, Wix ads on your site, and a Wix-branded domain.

Light Plan: USD 17 per month; it includes 2GB storage, 30 minutes of video storage, a free custom domain for the first year, removal of Wix ads, basic marketing features, and 24/7 support.

Core Plan: USD 29/month and features 50GB storage, 5 hours of video storage, basic e-commerce features, support for up to 50,000 products, Wix’s site booster for SEO, and the ability to sell on social channels and marketplaces.

Business Plan: USD 36/month, includes 100GB storage, 10 hours of video storage, advanced e-commerce features, multiple currencies, automated sales tax on 100 transactions per month, advanced shipping options, and product reviews.

Business Elite Plan: USD 159 per month, featuring unlimited storage and video hours, priority customer support, advanced marketing and e-commerce features, automated sales tax on more transactions, and additional advanced tools.

Wix offers over 500 pre-designed templates and 44,000 apps on its platform.

WiX ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence): Enhances user experience by helping users create personalized websites quickly.

WiX App Market: It has expanded to over 250 web apps and services, offering new functionalities such as booking systems, social media integrations, and more.

WiX E-commerce: Improved tools for managing online stores, including inventory management, payment processing, and marketing campaigns.

Wix Market Share Statistics By Country

WiX Statistics also show that Wix holds a 30% market share among the top million hosted websites in the U.S., making it the leading website builder in this category.

In the global market, Wix has 43% of the market share in the website builder category.

This positions Wix as the most popular website builder, ahead of competitors like Squarespace (22%) and Weebly (10%)​.

As mentioned in WiX Statistics, it holds a 5% share among the top one million websites built on hosted platforms globally, tying with Squarespace but trailing behind Shopify’s 56% share.

Wix’s total revenue share by region in 2024 remained highest in North America (59%), followed by Europe (26%), Asia (11%), and Latin America (4%).

WiX Statistics By Region

In 2024, around 35% of Wix’s user base is in North America, translating to about 98 million users.

30% of users, or 84 million, are from Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 20% of users, equating to 56 million.

10% of the user base, or 28 million users, are from Latin America.

The remaining 5%, approximately 14 million users, are from the Middle East and Africa.

By Demographics

Approximately 60% of Wix’s user base consists of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

20% of users are creative professionals, including photographers, artists, and musicians.

In the e-commerce solutions.

By Employee

Wix employs approximately 5,000 individuals globally, with half of the workforce dedicating significant efforts to research and development.

WiX Statistics 2024: Wix powers over 8 million live websites globally.

The United States leads with approximately 1,148,904 Wix websites, followed by the United Kingdom with around 492,342, and Brazil with 219,592 sites.

Other notable countries include Germany, with 182,951 sites; Australia, with 176,240; and Canada, with 173,127 Wix websites.

By Users

By the end of 2024, Wix will boast a robust user base of 258 million individuals currently using its platform.

Out of these, approximately 200 million are active users, indicating a significant engagement rate.

The table below encapsulates key highlights of Wix’s growth trajectory from 2018 to 2023, showcasing significant milestones and progress.

Year WiX users (million users) 2023 258 2022 243 2021 222 2020 197 2019 165 2018 142

By Market Share

WiX Statistics further states that by 2024, Wix will hold a 22% share of the global website builder market, maintaining its position as a leading platform.

In the e-commerce segment, Wix commands a 10% market share, competing with Shopify and WooCommerce.

By Technological Advancements

Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) has seen improvements, making website creation faster and more intuitive. In 2024, over 5 million websites were created using Wix ADI.

New automated marketing tools have been introduced, aiding users in personalized email campaigns and social media marketing. Business users have adopted them at a 30% rate.

By E-commerce Enhancements

E-commerce transactions on Wix platforms totaled $6 billion in 2024.

Advanced inventory management features have been rolled out and utilized by 40% of Wix e-commerce users.

By SEO And Performance

Enhanced SEO tools have led to a 15% improvement in search engine rankings for Wix websites.

Continuous infrastructure upgrades have resulted in a 20% increase in average site speed, enhancing user experience.

By Customer Support

Wix offers 24/7 customer support through live chat, email, and phone and has a 90% customer satisfaction rate.

By 2024, 75% of users had accessed the Wix Help Center, which features tutorials and community forums.

By User Satisfaction

WiX Statistics also states that NPS stands at 60, indicating high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The user retention rate is 85%, reflecting the platform’s effectiveness in meeting user needs.

WiX Popularity Statistics By Country

(Reference: stylefactoryproductions.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, Wix was popular in several countries, with the United States leading the way with 1,148,904 Wix websites, holding a usage share of 14%.

Furthermore, WiX Statistics highlighting country-wise Wix’s popularity in the table below in Q1 2024:

Country Wix Websites United Kingdom 492,342 Brazil 219,592 Germany 182,951 Australia 176,240 Canada 173,127 Japan 167,949 France 160,311 Switzerland 100,885 Italy 81,047

Companies Using WiX

Vevo: Uses Wix for promotional and marketing websites.

Intuit: for secondary sites and specific marketing campaigns.

Fujitsu: To create customized landing pages for various initiatives.

Etoro: For building user-friendly and engaging marketing pages.

Clarins: For its aesthetic and functional marketing sites.

Starbucks: Builds microsites and campaign-specific pages using Wix.

Coca-Cola: Various digital marketing efforts.

Nike: Creating dynamic and engaging promotional sites.

Deloitte: Building professional and visually appealing secondary sites.

Air Asia: Creating user-centric marketing and promotional pages.

Fiverr: Ease of use and flexibility in creating marketing pages.

Wix Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits to wix.com to date reached 40.4 million, decreasing by 4.21% from last month and securing a 35.5% bounce rate.

WiX Statistics in June 2024: The United States of America had 31.61% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 1.75%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: the United Kingdom = 7.64% (-6.27%), Brazil = 5.17% (-3.8%), Japan = 4.96% (- 4.44%), and Canada = 4.34% (+0.9%).

Other countries collectively made up around 46.28% of visitors shared on wix.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

In June 2024, traffic to WiX’s official website is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 23.87% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones and tablets. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 76.13% of the total visits.

WiX Website users make up around 24.65% of the U.S. user base, which is 11.78 million. Of these, 78.49% have access to the desktop version, and 21.51% have mobile devices.

In the United Kingdom, this website had 3.31 million users and 6.92% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 75.78% and 24.22%, respectively.

India and Brazil each have around 2.74 million and 2.2 million users, and their website traffic is around 5.74% and 4.6%.

Besides, in India, 63.79% of users accessed wix.com via mobile devices and 36.21% via desktops, while in Brazil, around 65.18% accessed the website via desktops and 26.42% through mobile devices.

Lastly, France had 1.74 million users on wix.com, with a user share of 3.64%. Meanwhile, around 73.58% of these came via desktop, and 26.42% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of wix.com were 47.76% and 52.24%, respectively.

The WiX Statistics by age group state that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 30.63%.

20.77% of WiX’s website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.64% and 15.84% belong to individuals aged 18 to 24 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 10.09% of users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

Nearly 6.04% of user shares of wix.com were contributed from the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

WiX Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to wix.com, 65.49%.

Almost 24.96% of the share is made up of organic search traffic, while 4.64% is from referral searches.

Meanwhile, the website’s other traffic sources are paid searches (3.97%), social (0.66%), mail (0.08%), and display (0.2%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

WiX Statistics also reported that YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 45.43% share compared to other social network traffic.

Facebook and WhatsApp each contributed a share of 19.54% and 11.13% on wix.com.

Furthermore, LinkedIn and Instagram made up a traffic share of 7.65% and 5.46%, respectively.

In addition, other social media segments togetherly captured around 10.8% of shares on the WiX website.

United States Hosted Website Usage By Platform

(Reference: trends.builtwith.com)

Recent analyses have shown that in the United States of America, Squarespace is the top hosted solution usage distribution with a 31% usage share, followed by Shopify (25%) and Wix Stores (18%).

Meanwhile, other top platforms by hosted solution usage distribution are Wix (9%), Weebly (5%), Duda (4%), and others (6%).

Website Builders Market Share Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista further states that Wix is the leading website builder globally, commanding a significant 43.03% of the market share in 2023.

This positions it well ahead of its competitors, with Squarespace capturing 22.41% and Weebly holding a 9.88% share.

Other market share of the leading website builders worldwide are followed by Blogger (6.4%), GoCentral (5.15%), and Webflow (2.2%).

Wix Stock Worth Analyses

In July 2024, Wix’s stock price is approximately USD 152.97 per share.

The company’s market capitalization stands at USD 8.53 billion, reflecting a significant 90.41% increase over the past year.

Wix’s financial performance has been strong, with a trailing PE ratio of 128.63 and a forward PE ratio of 24.88, indicating investor confidence in its future earnings growth.

Wix Share Price Statistics

(Source: stylefactoryproductions.com)

As per WiX Statistics, the chart above shows Wix’s share price from January 2023 to July 2024.

During this period, the share price has steadily increased from approximately $79.34 in January 2023 to $150.34 in July 2024.

Share Of U.S. Businesses Using WiX Statistics

(Reference: static.wixstatic.com)

In fiscal year 2023, around 73% of U.S. small businesses—three-quarters of all businesses — will use a WiX website.

Moreover, 23.5% of American businesses still needed a WiX website but planned to get one by 2024.

Besides, 3.5% of businesses plan to get something other than one website.

WiX Patents Statistics

Wix boasts a global patent portfolio of 442 patents, with 157 having been granted.

Impressively, over 86% of these patents remain active.

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

By the end of 2023, WiX had filed patents in various countries. The United States of America demonstrated a robust global presence, resulting in 112 patents, followed by Israel (58 patents) and Australia (48 patents).

Furthermore, other countries that file patents include Japan (36), Canada (25), Europe (25), Brazil (21), Mexico (18), South Korea (13), and China (10).

By Educational Resources And Community Engagement

Educational Resources

Wix Academy: The Wix Academy, offering courses on web development and digital marketing, has enrolled over 500,000 users.

Webinars and Workshops: Regular webinars and workshops have attracted 1 million participants, fostering a community of learners and creators.

Community Engagement

Wix Blog: The Wix Blog, which provides tips and success stories, has a monthly readership of 2 million.

User Forums: Active user forums with over 3 million posts have facilitated knowledge sharing and peer support.

Challenges And Future Outlook

Challenges

Market Competition: Intense competition from platforms like Squarespace and WordPress remains a challenge.

Technological Advancements: Keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and user expectations requires continuous innovation.

Future Outlook

Growth Projections: Wix is projected to continue its growth trajectory, aiming for a 10% increase in revenue and user base in 2025.

Innovation Focus: Continued focus on AI integration, mobile solutions, and e-commerce enhancements will drive future success.

Demand Influencing Factors Of WiX

WiX’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface attracts users looking for a simple website-building solution without needing coding skills.

Offering a wide range of features, from e-commerce tools to marketing integrations, makes it appealing to businesses of all sizes.

Extensive customization options and flexibility attract a diverse user base, including entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers.

Strong presence in multiple countries with localized support and resources, enhancing its appeal worldwide.

Regular updates and new feature releases keep the platform competitive and attractive to new and existing users.

Conclusion

Wix’s performance in 2024 showcases its robust growth, extensive user base, and continuous innovation. With significant revenue growth, a diverse and engaged user demographic, and strategic technological advancements, Wix has reinforced its position as a leader in the website development industry.

The platform’s commitment to customer satisfaction, global expansion, and sustainability initiatives further underlines its potential for continued success in the coming years.

FAQ . Can I use my domain name with Wix?



Yes, you can connect your domain name to your Wix website. This feature is available with any of the premium plans. Wix also offers domain registration services. What kind of customer support does Wix provide?



Wix offers 24/7 customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, and phone support. Can I integrate third-party apps with Wix?



Yes, Wix has an App Market that features a wide range of third-party applications that can be integrated into your website. How user-friendly is Wix?



Wix is known for its user-friendly interface, making it accessible even to those with little to no technical experience. How do I get started with Wix?



Sign up for a free account on the Wix website.

Choose a template or use Wix ADI to create your site.

Customize your website using the drag-and-drop editor.

Upgrade to a premium plan if needed for additional features.

Publish your website and start promoting it online.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

