WordPress Statistics By Security, Most Used Plugins, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

WordPress Statistics: WordPress, also known as WordPress.org or WP, is the largest web content management system. Initially, it was intended for publishing blogs, but over the years, it has expanded its functionality and can now be used for creating mailing lists, building websites, setting up online stores, and much more. The platform offers thousands of plugins that can help website owners expand their business by reaching international markets.

Today, WordPress is widely recognized as a popular platform for building websites. Additionally, the platform is user-friendly, allowing individuals without coding skills to effectively build and manage websites. These WordPress statistics provide insight into its current market status.

Astra and Hello are the leading WordPress themes that are currently used by high-performing sites around the world.

Based on a report by Hubspot, as of 2023, 45.8% of all websites on the internet are made using WordPress.

It is estimated that a website in the top 10 million is likely to start using WordPress as a CMS every 2 minutes.

According to WordPress Statistics 2023, on average, a WordPress theme costs around $57.54.

In January 2024, the CMS published more than 52.3 million blogs as well as 4.9 million web pages.

Around 409 million people visit more than 20 billion WordPress pages at any time of a given day.

In Q1 of 2023, the Wordfence Web Application Firewall blocked around 3 million attacks, which were identified from 14,000 different IPs and attackers.

The most common hacking methods used on WordPress-based websites are backdoor access and malware.

In the previous year, 4% of core software, 6% of themes, and 90% of plugins were recorded as vulnerabilities.

As per a report by Search Logistics, the estimated number of daily WordPress hacked websites is around 13,000.

General WordPress Statistics

Based on a report by Hubspot, as of 2023, 45.8% of all websites on the internet are made using WordPress.

In addition, the previous year, WordPress recorded more than 20,000 themes, including premium ones for building a website.

According to WordPress Statistics 2023, on average, a WordPress theme costs around $57.54.

Astra and Hello are the leading WordPress themes that are currently used by high-performing sites around the world.

WordPress has a 62.5% market share in CMS.

WordPress Statistics show that version 5.2 has been downloaded 16,712,361 times.

As of 2024, 810+ million websites are using WordPress.

On average, 2 out of 5 websites visited by people are built using WordPress.

It is estimated that a website in the top 10 million is likely to start using WordPress as a CMS every 2 minutes.

Every month, the word WordPress accounts for 37 million searches.

It is estimated that more than 500 new WordPress websites are created daily.

In January 2024, the CMS published more than 52.3 million blogs as well as 4.9 million web pages.

57% of the websites built using WordPress are mobile-friendly.

39% of the internet is based on WordPress.

By Security

WordPress Statistics show that every month, the platform receives 487 million spam messages.

The most common hacking methods used on WordPress-based websites are backdoor access and malware.

Outdated plugins caused 92% of the WordPress vulnerabilities.

In Q1 of 2023, the Wordfence Web Application Firewall blocked around 3 million attacks, which were identified from 14,000 different IPs and attackers.

In the previous year, 4% of core software, 6% of themes, and 90% of plugins were recorded as vulnerabilities.

As per a report by Search Logistics, the estimated number of daily WordPress hacked websites is around 13,000.

By User Behavior

97% of the bloggers are likely to prefer WordPress for blogging purposes.

According to WordPress Statistics, 70 million WordPress-based posts and 77 million new comments are read by people around the world at any time of the day.

Around 409 million people visit more than 20 billion WordPress pages at any time of a given day.

By Most Used Languages

Rank Language The language used by WordPress’s users 1. English 49.2% 2. Japanese 5.9% 3. Spanish 5.8% 4. German 5.7% 5. French 4.4%

(Source: curatelabs.co)

English is the widely used language by WordPress users, representing 49.2%. Furthermore, Japanese, Spanish, German, and French are the other remaining most used languages.

By Most Used Plugins

(Reference: spdload.com)

Yoast SEO is the leading WordPress plugin used by websites, representing 19.64%. However, with major differences in usage, but still used in greater numbers, Jetpack, Visual Composer, WordPress Bakery, and Monster Insights have contributed more than a 20% usage rate.

By Website traffic By country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last six months, Vietnam has generated the highest traffic on WordPress.com through mobile devices. Other high-traffic generating countries, including the United States, Indonesia, India, and Brazil, contributed most of their traffic through mobile devices as well. WordPress Statistics show that 84% of the traffic is generated by mobile devices, while 16% represents desktop traffic.

Types of WordPress Versions Used to Run a WordPress Website

According to WordPress.org, the following are the versions used by people to build their websites.

Version Share of Usage 6.5 57.5% 6.4 12.6% 6.3 3.2% 6.2 3.9% 6.1 3% 6.0 2.3% 5.9 1.6% 5.8 1.9% 5.7 1.4% 5.6 0.9% 5.5 1.3% 5.4 1.5% 5.3 1.2% 5.2 1.1%

(Source: wordpress.org)

Share of Websites Using Subcategories

According to a report by Web Technology Surveys, as of May 2024, the following are the subcategories of WordPress used by websites.

Subcategories Share of usage Elementor 23.9% WooCommerce 21.2% WPBakery 11.1% Beaver Builder 1.1% 10Web Photo Gallery 0.7% NextGEN Gallery 0.6% Oxygen 0.4% bbPress 0.4% FooGallery 0.2% BuddyPress 0.2% LearnPress 0.2% Divi builder 0.2% Robo Gallery 0.2% Modula Albums 0.1% Visual Composer 0.1% wpForo 0.1% Bricks 0.1% Brizy 0.1% Supsystic Photo Gallery 0.1% PageLayer 0.1% Envira Gallery 0.1% SeedProd 0.1% Asgaros Forum Less than 0.1% Breakdance Less than 0.1% Live Composer Page Builder Less than 0.1% eCommerce Product Catalog Less than 0.1% Wevery Less than 0.1% AnsPress Less than 0.1% Grand Flagallery Less than 0.1% WP EasyCart Less than 0.1% WP eCommerce Less than 0.1% Carrot Less than 0.1% Simple: Press Less than 0.1% MarketPress Less than 0.1% Pressbook Less than 0.1% Other 38.8%

(Source: w3techs.com)

WordPress Statistics by Market Share

Content Management System (CMS) Market Share 2023 WordPress 63.3% Shopify 5.6% Wix 3.7% Squarespace 3.1% Joomla 2.7% Drupal 1.8% Adobe Systems 1.6% Google Systems 1.1% Others 17.1%

(Source: searchlogistics.com)

According to WordPress Statistics 2023, WordPress was the leading content management system in the mentioned year, with a market share of 63.3%. Furthermore, Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace were listed among other leading CMS.

From Humble Beginnings to King of Content – The Rise of WordPress

WordPress wasn’t always the web giant it is today. It all started in 2003 as a simple blogging platform called b2/cafeblog. A few years later, in 2003, it evolved into WordPress, focusing on user-friendly content management. This shift opened the door for anyone, not just tech-savvy folks, to create and manage their websites.

Here’s how WordPress took the content management crown:

Open Source Magic: WordPress is open-source, meaning its code is freely available for anyone to use and modify. This fosters a vibrant community of developers constantly creating themes (website designs) and plugins (tools that add features) to expand what WordPress can do.

WordPress is open-source, meaning its code is freely available for anyone to use and modify. This fosters a vibrant community of developers constantly creating themes (website designs) and plugins (tools that add features) to expand what WordPress can do. Ease of Use: Setting up and using WordPress is a breeze compared to other CMS. Its intuitive interface and drag-and-drop editing make it perfect for beginners.

Setting up and using WordPress is a breeze compared to other CMS. Its intuitive interface and drag-and-drop editing make it perfect for beginners. Flexibility on Steroids: With thousands of themes and plugins, WordPress can transform into almost any website you can imagine – a blog, an online store, a portfolio, or even a social network.

With thousands of themes and plugins, WordPress can transform into almost any website you can imagine – a blog, an online store, a portfolio, or even a social network. A Community that Cares: The open-source nature fosters a strong community of developers and users who constantly provide support, tutorials, and solutions for any challenges you might face.

Charting the Course for a Faster, Smarter Future

WordPress continues to innovate, keeping pace with the ever-evolving web landscape. Here’s what’s hot in WordPress for 2024:

Speed Demons Take the Wheel: In today’s fast-paced world, slow websites are a turn-off. WordPress is prioritizing features and optimizations to make websites load lightning-fast, keeping visitors happy and boosting search engine rankings.

In today’s fast-paced world, slow websites are a turn-off. WordPress is prioritizing features and optimizations to make websites load lightning-fast, keeping visitors happy and boosting search engine rankings. E-commerce Empire: Online shopping continues to explode, and WooCommerce, the dominant e-commerce plugin for WordPress, is upping its game. Expect more payment gateway options, support for multiple currencies, and features that personalize the shopping experience for each visitor.

Online shopping continues to explode, and WooCommerce, the dominant e-commerce plugin for WordPress, is upping its game. Expect more payment gateway options, support for multiple currencies, and features that personalize the shopping experience for each visitor. The Voice is Heard: Voice search is on the rise, and WordPress plugins are incorporating voice search capabilities. This allows users to find information on your website simply by speaking, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Voice search is on the rise, and WordPress plugins are incorporating voice search capabilities. This allows users to find information on your website simply by speaking, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Sustainable Solutions: With growing environmental concerns, WordPress is focusing on eco-friendly development. Plugins are being optimized to use fewer resources and minimize a website’s carbon footprint.

Stand Out From the Crowd – Unique Features and Powerful Plugins

One of the biggest strengths of WordPress is its vast library of plugins and themes. Here’s a glimpse into the unique features you can unlock and some powerful plugins (both free and premium) to elevate your website:

Unique Features

Block Editor: The new block editor in WordPress allows you to easily build layouts using drag-and-drop functionality. It’s like playing with building blocks to create your perfect website.

The new block editor in WordPress allows you to easily build layouts using drag-and-drop functionality. It’s like playing with building blocks to create your perfect website. Multilingual Magic: Reach a global audience! WordPress has built-in support for translating your website content into multiple languages.

Reach a global audience! WordPress has built-in support for translating your website content into multiple languages. Customizable Dashboards: The WordPress dashboard can be personalized to fit your needs. Arrange the information you use most frequently for a smooth workflow.

Free Plugins for Everyday Needs

Yoast SEO: This free plugin helps you optimize your website content for search engines, making it easier for people to find you online.

This free plugin helps you optimize your website content for search engines, making it easier for people to find you online. Akismet: Fight spam comments with this free plugin that automatically filters out unwanted messages.

Fight spam comments with this free plugin that automatically filters out unwanted messages. Contact Form 7: Easily create contact forms for your visitors to connect with you through your website.

Premium Plugins to Supercharge Your Site

WPBakery Page Builder: This drag-and-drop page builder plugin allows you to create stunning and complex website layouts without any coding knowledge (costs around $64).

This drag-and-drop page builder plugin allows you to create stunning and complex website layouts without any coding knowledge (costs around $64). WooCommerce Subscriptions: Turn your website into a subscription service with this plugin (around $199). Perfect for selling memberships or recurring products.

Turn your website into a subscription service with this plugin (around $199). Perfect for selling memberships or recurring products. MonsterInsights: Track your website’s traffic and user behavior with this powerful analytics plugin (costs vary depending on plan).

AI and WordPress – A Powerful Partnership

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the game, and WordPress is embracing it to make building and managing websites even more efficient. Here are some ways AI can empower your WordPress website:

Content Creation on Autopilot: Imagine AI writing blog posts, product descriptions, or even social media content based on your specifications. AI plugins are already helping with content generation, saving you time and effort.

Imagine AI writing blog posts, product descriptions, or even social media content based on your specifications. AI plugins are already helping with content generation, saving you time and effort. Smart SEO Optimization: AI can analyze your content and suggest improvements to enhance your search engine ranking. This ensures your website reaches a wider audience.

AI can analyze your content and suggest improvements to enhance your search engine ranking. This ensures your website reaches a wider audience. Personalized User Experiences: AI can personalize your website’s content and recommendations for each visitor based on their browsing behavior. This creates a more engaging and relevant experience that keeps users coming back for more.

AI can personalize your website’s content and recommendations for each visitor based on their browsing behavior. This creates a more engaging and relevant experience that keeps users coming back for more. Image and Design Inspiration: Stuck for design ideas? AI-powered tools can generate unique image concepts or suggest layouts based on your website’s theme and content.

Stuck for design ideas? AI-powered tools can generate unique image concepts or suggest layouts based on your website’s theme and content. 24/7 Security Watchdog: AI can continuously monitor your website for security threats and vulnerabilities. This proactive approach helps prevent website hacking and data breaches.

While AI offers exciting possibilities, it’s important to remember it’s still under development. Use AI tools as a helpful companion, not a complete replacement for your creativity and editorial control.

Building a Powerful Website with WordPress and AI

So, how can you leverage the strengths of WordPress and AI to build a powerful website? Here are some practical tips:

Identify Your Goals: Before diving in, define your website’s purpose. Are you selling products, building a portfolio, or creating a community? Knowing your goals will guide your website’s structure and content.

Before diving in, define your website’s purpose. Are you selling products, building a portfolio, or creating a community? Knowing your goals will guide your website’s structure and content. Choose the Right Theme: Themes determine your website’s look and feel. Explore free and premium themes, keeping in mind your website’s goals and target audience.

Themes determine your website’s look and feel. Explore free and premium themes, keeping in mind your website’s goals and target audience. Content is King (and Queen): High-quality, engaging content is crucial for attracting and retaining visitors. Use AI writing assistants to streamline content creation, but remember to edit and personalize the output to maintain your unique voice and brand identity.

High-quality, engaging content is crucial for attracting and retaining visitors. Use AI writing assistants to streamline content creation, but remember to edit and personalize the output to maintain your unique voice and brand identity. Embrace SEO Best Practices: Optimize your website content for search engines to ensure potential customers can easily find you. AI tools can help with keyword research and content optimization suggestions.

Optimize your website content for search engines to ensure potential customers can easily find you. AI tools can help with keyword research and content optimization suggestions. Harness the Power of Plugins: Plugins add functionalities to your website. Use free and premium plugins strategically to enhance your website’s capabilities, but avoid overloading it with unnecessary features that slow down performance.

Plugins add functionalities to your website. Use free and premium plugins strategically to enhance your website’s capabilities, but avoid overloading it with unnecessary features that slow down performance. Keep it Secure: Regularly update WordPress, themes, and plugins to address security vulnerabilities. Consider using AI-powered security monitoring tools for an extra layer of protection.

Regularly update WordPress, themes, and plugins to address security vulnerabilities. Consider using AI-powered security monitoring tools for an extra layer of protection. Always Be Testing: Use A/B testing tools to see which versions of your website content and layouts perform better with visitors. This data-driven approach helps you optimize your website for maximum impact.

By combining the user-friendly power of WordPress with the innovative potential of AI, you can create a website that’s not just aesthetically pleasing but also strategically designed to achieve your goals.

Remember, the key lies in using these tools effectively, focusing on high-quality content, and constantly learning and adapting to stay ahead of the curve. With dedication and a dash of creativity, you can build a powerful website on WordPress that stands out from the crowd.

Conclusion

In the world of digitalization, having an online presence is important. However, not only are social media networks useful, but businesses or personal brands are required to own a website. As hiring a website creator and manager can be expensive, WordPress comes to the rescue. As stated in WordPress Statistics, websites can be easily built without any prior coding experience or skills.

The platform is user-friendly. However, it is important to understand the functionality of the same so that WordPress can be handled easily.

FAQ . What is WordPress?



WordPress is a leading content management system that hosts and builds websites.

It is free to use. However, some plugins need subscription charges, as well as

domain name has to be purchased. What are the best WordPress plugins to use in 2024?



According to Isitwp following are the best WordPress plugins in 2024.

1.WPCode – Snippet plugin

2.AdSanity- Useful for Ads

3. Really Simply SSL – SSL Plugin

4. PushEngage – Social proof notification app

5. Thrive suite – for building and growing the website

6. All-in-one SEO- For SEO

7. WPForms – Form builder plugin

8.OptinMonster – Lead generation and conversion optimization tool

9. Constant Contact – Email marketing tool

10. WP Simple Pay – Stripe payments plugin Do you need computer language knowledge to use WordPress?



No. There is no need for any coding skills to operate WordPress. The platform is user-friendly for everyone.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza