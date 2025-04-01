Vegetables Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Vegetables Nutrition Facts: ​Vegetables are essential components of a balanced diet, offering a wide array of nutrients vital for maintaining health. For example, raw carrots provide 41 kilocalories per 100 grams and are rich in vitamin A, delivering 93% of the Daily Value (DV).

Kale, another nutrient-dense vegetable, contains 207 kilojoules (approximately 49 kilocalories) per 100 grams and supplies 370% of the DV for vitamin K, along with significant amounts of vitamins A and C. Broccoli offers 90 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, meeting 100% of the recommended intake.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recognized watercress for its exceptional nutrient density, scoring a perfect 100. These examples underscore the importance of incorporating a diverse range of vegetables into daily meals to ensure adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals.​

Vegetables Nutrition Facts

Vegetables are abundant in essential nutrients that contribute to overall health and disease prevention. They provide a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

Nutrients in vegetables

Vegetables serve as a vital source of dietary fiber, vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, iron, and potassium. The following outlines the nutrients found in a one-cup serving of raw vegetables from each of the five primary groups.

Vegetable Calcium Dietary Fiber Iron Potassium Vitamin A Vitamin C Beans (green) 37 milligrams (mg) 3 grams (g) 1 mg 211 mg 35 micrograms (mcg) 12 mg Broccoli 35 mg 2 g 0.5 mg 230 mg 6 mcg 69 mg Carrots 42 mg 4 g 0.4 mg 410 mg 1,070 mcg 8 mg Corn 3 mg 3 g 1 mg 392 mg 13 mcg 10 mg Mushroom 2 mg 1 g 0.4 mg 223 mg 0 mcg 1 mg Onion 37 mg 3 g 0.3 mg 234 mg 0 mcg 12 mg Peas (green) 36 mg 8 g 2 mg 354 mg 55 mcg 58 mg Potatoes (1 medium with skin) 28 mg 3 g 2 mg 888 mg 0 mcg 12 mg Red pepper 10 mg 3 g 1 mg 314 mg 234 mcg 191 mg Spinach 30 mg 1 g 1 mg 167 mg 141 mcg 8 mg

Types of Vegetables

#1. Zucchini

Originating from Italy, it Falls under Summer Squash. It provides maximum nutrition with minimum calories.

#2. Tomatoes

Originating from Mexico, it Falls under Fruit and vegetables. Commonly used for a slightly sour taste in the majority of dishes. It has primary importance.

#3. Turnips

Originating from Europe, it Falls under Root vegetables. Turnips have a high level of vitamin C.

#4. Watercress

Originating from Eurasia, it Falls under Root vegetables. Similar to other vegetables, it provides a high level of nutrients and has low calories.

#5. Water Chestnut

Originating from Asia, it Falls under Aquatic Vegetables. Water chestnuts are high in starchy content and are commonly used in Chinese cuisine.

#6. Tomatillo

Originating from Mexico, it Falls under Fruit and vegetables. These Tomatillos are a basic ingredient commonly used in Mexican cuisine for green sauces and green salsa.

#7. Sweet Potatoes

Originating from South America, it Falls under Root vegetables. Sweet Potatoes are famous in Indian cuisine and are high in anthocyanin content.

#8. Swiss Chard

Originating from the Mediterranean region, Falls under leafy vegetables. Swiss chard has a good amount of nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin K.

#9. Spinach

Originated from Persia, Falls under Leafy vegetables. Spinach is considered one of the healthiest green leafy vegetables around the world.

#10. Shallots

Originating from Central Asia, it Falls under Bulb vegetables. These are similar to onions and are important as a basic ingredient in the majority of dishes.

#11. Spaghetti Squash

Originating from Central America, it Falls under winter squash vegetables. Spaghetti Squash is loaded with nutrients.

#12. Seaweed

Originated from Underwater (sea), Falls under Sea vegetables. Since seafood is retrieved from the sea, this type of vegetable is loaded with iodine and other important nutrients.

#13. Radish

Originating from Southeast Asia, it Falls under Root vegetables. They are loaded with plenty of vitamin C.

#14. Swede

Originating from Sweden, it falls under Root vegetables. It is a great source of Vitamin C.

#15. Artichoke

Originating from the Mediterranean region, it falls under Leafy Vegetables. Similar to other vegetables, Artichoke is a good source of vitamin C.

#16. Potatoes

Originating from South America, it falls under Root vegetables. Potatoes are a staple food and an important basic ingredient in many culinary dishes.

#17. Pumpkin

Originating from North America, it Falls under Winter Squash. Pumpkins have a good amount of beta-carotene.

#18. Bok Choy

Originating from China, Falls under Leafy vegetables. Bok Choy is low in calories but high in nutrients.

#19. Radicchio

Originating from Italy, it Falls under Leafy Vegetables. Radicchio is often called Italian Chicory. It is loaded with vitamin K1.

#20. Onions

Originating from Asia, it Falls under Bulb vegetables. Onions are grown in various types. The most consumed types of onions are orange-coloured.

#21. Parsnips

Originating from Eurasia, it Falls under Root vegetable. These vegetables are not counted as the healthiest but are the most delicious around the world.

#22. Okra

Originating from Africa, it Falls under Pod vegetables. Okras are said to be a good source of nutrients to manage sugar levels in the body.

#23. Mushrooms

Originating from around the world, it Falls under Fungus vegetables. Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial characteristics.

#24. Mustard Greens

Originating from the United States of America, it Falls under Leafy Vegetables. Mustard greens are commonly used in salad or eaten raw.

#25. Lettuce

Originating from Ancient Egypt, it Falls under Leafy vegetables. Lettuce is an accompanying ingredient in many popular dishes such as salads, burgers, sandwiches or simply for decorating purposes.

#26. Lotus Root

Originating from Asia, it Falls under Root vegetables. Lotus Root is commonly consumed in East Asia as well as India.

#27. Leeks

Originating from the Mediterranean region, Falls under Bulb vegetables. Leeks are used in a good amount of culinary dishes to improve the taste.

#28. Kohlrabi

Originating from Europe, it Falls under Root vegetables. Kohlrabis are famous for their high nutritive value and low-calorie content.

#29. Kale

Originating from the Mediterranean region, Falls under Leafy vegetables. Kale has a slightly bitter taste and has some characteristics similar to broccoli and cabbage.

#30. Jica

Originating from Mexico, it Falls under Root vegetables. Jicama is a good source of vitamin C.

#31. Green Amaranth Leaves

Originated from anywhere in the world Falls under Leafy vegetables. The nutrient profile of green amaranth leaves matches spinach.

#32. Garlic

Originating from Central Asia, it Falls under Bulb vegetables. Another important type of basic ingredient in many dishes is garlic which improves the taste of the food.

#33. Eggplant

Originating from India, it Falls under fruit and vegetables. Eggplant is also called aubergine. In India, a number of tasty dishes are made from eggplant.

#34. Collard Greens

Originating from Greece, it Falls under Leafy vegetables. Another type of leafy vegetable that counts in the list of nutritious vegetables in the world.

#35. Chives

Originating from Europe, it Falls under Herb vegetables. As the type of vegetable suggests, Chives are loaded with nutrients, minerals and vitamins.

#36. Celery

Originating from the Mediterranean region, it Falls under Stock vegetables. Celery has a good amount of water content. It is commonly used in salads or eaten raw.

#37. Cauliflower

Originating from the Mediterranean region, it Falls under Flower vegetables. It is one of the most popular types of vegetables around the world.

#38. Carrots

Originating from Afghanistan, it Falls under Root vegetables. With the importance of salad ingredients, it is packed with beta-carotenoids.

#39. Cabbage

Originating from Europe, it Falls under Leafy vegetables. Cabbage is available in purple and green colour. Green-coloured cabbage is used for primary culinary dishes while the other one is useful for salads.

#40. Butternut Squash

Originating from Central and South America, it Falls under Winter squash vegetables. Butternut Squash is close to pumpkin in appearance as well as in taste.

#41. Broccoli

Originating from Italy, it Falls under Flower vegetables. Broccoli is a primary vegetable in salad dishes and is most commonly consumed for weight loss purposes. It is high in vitamin C.

#42. Brussels Sprouts

Originating from Belgium, it Falls under Leafy vegetables. These are good sources of nutrients.

#43. Arugula

Originating from the Mediterranean region, Falls under leafy vegetables. This leafy vegetable is low in calories as well as carbohydrates but high in Vitamin A and Vitamin K1.

#44. Bottle Gourd

Originating from Africa, it Falls under Guard vegetables. Bottle gourd is packed with phytonutrients and is a good source of vitamin C.

#45. Beetroot

Originating from the Mediterranean region, it Falls under Root vegetable. Beetroots are commonly used in salad dishes.

#46. Bell Peppers

Originating from Mexico, it Falls under Fruit and vegetables. Bell peppers are available in different varieties considering the colours, sizes and shapes. They have a good amount of Vitamin C.

#47. Asparagus

Originating from the Mediterranean region, it Falls under Stem vegetables. It is a good source of nutrients and has a great taste.

Calories in Vegetables Per Serving

1 cup of corn (154g) contains 562 calories.

1 potato (213g) provides 164 calories.

1 cup of creamed spinach (200g) contains 148 calories.

1 rutabaga (386g) has 147 calories.

1 squash of winter variety (431g) provides 147 calories.

1 kumara (130g) or 1 sweet potato (130g) delivers 112 calories.

1 aubergine or eggplant (458g) has 115 calories.

1 kohlrabi (400g) contains 108 calories.

1 gourd (771g) provides 108 calories.

1 cabbage head (908g) contains 227 calories.

1 bunch of broccoli (608g) has 207 calories.

1 wasabi root (169g) delivers 184 calories.

1 head of Chinese cabbage (840g) provides 134 calories.

1 parsnip (170g) contains 128 calories.

1 lettuce head (600g) has 90 calories.

1 head of endive (513g) contains 87 calories.

1 squash (196g) provides 88 calories.

1 bunch of spinach (340g) has 78 calories.

1 cup of peas (98g) contains 79 calories.

1 fennel bulb (234g) provides 73 calories.

1 cucumber (410g) has 66 calories.

1 artichoke (128g) delivers 60 calories.

1 leek (89g) provides 54 calories.

1 pumpkin (196g) contains 51 calories.

1 onion (85g) has 34 calories.

1 turnip green (122g) contains 34 calories.

1 cup of green beans (110g) has 34 calories.

1 beetroot (82g) delivers 35 calories.

1 kale (67g) or 1 courgette/zucchini (196g) contains 33 calories.

1 mustard greens (56g) provides 15 calories.

1 capsicum (45g) has 12 calories.

1 collard greens (36g) contains 12 calories.

1 brussels sprout (19g) delivers 8 calories.

1 tbsp of horseradish (15g) contains 7 calories.

1 stalk of celery (40g) provides 6 calories.

1 green onion (15g) has 5 calories.

1 pod of okra (12g) contains 4 calories.

1 garlic clove (3g) provides 4 calories.

1 cauliflower floweret (13g) contains 3 calories.

1 spear of asparagus (12g) has 2 calories.

1 olive (2.7g), whether green or black, contains 2 calories.

1 leaf of arugula (2g), 1 mushroom (5.4g), 1 radish (4.5g), or 1 sheet of nori (2.6g) contains 1 calorie.

1 red cabbage leaf (22g) has 7 calories.

1 chicory head (53g) provides 38 calories.

1 chard leaf (48g) has 9 calories.

1 gherkin (65g) provides 9 calories.

1 cherry tomato (20g) or 1 tomato (111g) contains 20 calories.

1 shallot (25g) provides 18 calories.

1 bell pepper (73g) or 1 pepper (75g) has 15 to 20 calories.

1 carrot (61g) delivers 25 calories.

1 head of chicory (53g) provides 38 calories.

1 tbsp chopped chives (3g) has 1 calorie.

Nutritional Facts about Vegetables

Root and Tuberous Vegetables (for 1 cup serving) Fats carbs Protein Calories

Yam provides 177 calories, contains 41.82g of carbohydrates, 2.30g of protein, and 0.26g of fat per 1-cup serving.

Potatoes contain 116 calories, 26.20g of carbohydrates, 3.039g of protein, and 0.14g of fat in a 1-cup portion.

Sweet Potatoes offer 114 calories, with 26.76g of carbohydrates, 2.09g of protein, and 0.07g of fat per cup.

Parsnips provide 100 calories, with 23.93g of carbohydrates, 1.60g of protein, and 0.40g of fat in a 1-cup serving.

Beets contain 58 calories, 13g of carbohydrates, 2.19g of protein, and 0.23g of fat per 1-cup serving.

Carrots offer 52 calories, contain 12.26g of carbohydrates, 1.19g of protein, and 0.31g of fat per cup.

Turnips provide 36 calories, consist of 8.36g of carbohydrates, 1.17g of protein, and 0.13g of fat in a 1-cup serving.

Radishes contain 19 calories, with 3.94g of carbohydrates, 0.79g of protein, and 0.12g of fat per 1-cup portion.

Bulb and Stem Vegetables (1 Cup serving)

Leafy and Salad Vegetables (1 cup serving)

Fruiting and Flowering Vegetables (1 Cup Serving)

A 1-cup serving of Yellow Sweet Corn provides 1.82g of fats, 29.29g of carbohydrates, 4.96g of protein, and contains 132 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Chilli Peppers contains 0.66g of fats, 13.22g of carbohydrates, 2.80g of protein, and offers 60 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Squash includes 0.15g of fats, 9.96g of carbohydrates, 1.10g of protein, and yields 39 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Sweet Red Peppers has 0.45g of fats, 8.98g of carbohydrates, 1.48g of protein, and contributes 39 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Pumpkin offers 0.12g of fats, 7.54g of carbohydrates, 1.16g of protein, and provides 30 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Tomatoes contains 0.36g of fats, 7.06g of carbohydrates, 1.58g of protein, and equals 32 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Green Peppers delivers 0.25g of fats, 6.91g of carbohydrates, 1.28g of protein, and accounts for 30 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Broccoli provides 0.34g of fats, 6.04g of carbohydrates, 2.57g of protein, and holds 31 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Cauliflower contains 0.10g of fats, 5.30g of carbohydrates, 1.98g of protein, and supplies 25 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Eggplant offers 0.16g of fats, 4.67g of carbohydrates, 0.83g of protein, and has 20 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Zucchini includes 0.22g of fats, 4.15g of carbohydrates, 1.50g of protein, and contains 20 calories.

A 1-cup serving of Cucumber delivers 0.11g of fats, 3.78g of carbohydrates, 0.68g of protein, and totals 16 calories.

Mixed Vegetables

Frozen Mixed vegetables – 1 package (10 oz) – Fats (1.48g), Carbohydrates (38.23g), Protein (9.46g) and Calories (182g)

1 cup Canned mixed Vegetables – Fats (0.61g), Carbohydrates (17.44g), Protein (3.48g) and Calories (88g)

1 cup cooked vegetables – Fats (3.88g), Carbohydrates (23.19g), Protein (5.06g) and Calories (147g)

Other Vegetables

Artichoke – Fats (0.19g), Carbohydrates (13.45g), Protein (4.19g) and Calories (60g)

Baby Carrot – Fats (0.01g), Carbohydrates (0.82g), Protein (0.06g) and Calories (4g)

Bok Choy – Fats (1.68g), Carbohydrates (18.31g), Protein (12.60g) and Calories (109g)

Green Cauliflower – Fats (1.29g), Carbohydrates (26.25g), Protein (12.71g) and Calories (134g)

Yellow Sweet Pepper – Fats (0.39g), Carbohydrates (11.76g), Protein (1.86g) and Calories (50g)

Key Vegetables Statistics

By per capita consumption of fresh vegetables in the USA in 2022 by type

According to the above chart, the most consumed fresh produce in the USA in 2022 were onions (19.18 pounds), Tomato (19.04 pounds) and Leaf/ Romaine Lettuce (12.71 pounds).

By total sales

In 2022, in the United States of America, the highest number of sales were recorded by the vegetable market resulting in 53%, followed by 45% for fruits and 2% for other items.

By leading Frozen mixed vegetable brand in the USA

The following chart shows the leading frozen mixed vegetable brands in the USA as of January 2023. The top three include Private Label, Birds Eye and Pictsweet Farms.

Vegetable Recipes for Weight Loss

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

Ingredients: 2 garlic cloves grated, ¼ tbsp salt, ½ cup crumbled feta cheese, 1 ear husked corn, 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 2 tbsp chopped fresh basil, ½ tbsp ground pepper, 1 small eggplant sliced ½ – inch planks, 1 package (16 ounces) whole wheat gnocchi, 1 medium zucchini, ½ sliced – inch planks,½ medium red onion similar cut as above, 1 medium yellow squash.

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Boil the gnocchi according to the package instructions and drain. Brush the cut vegetables (corn, onion, zucchini, and eggplant)with 2 tbsp oil. Then, grill the vegetables until tender. Once cooked, remove the corn kernels from the cob and cut the other vegetables into desired pieces. In a large bowl, mix the basic ingredients: garlic, pepper, 2 tbsp oil, and vinegar. Add the gnocchi and vegetables. Sprinkle some feta and serve.

What do you get?

Calories (445g), Carbs (60g), Protein (13g), Fat (19g)

Conclusion

Vegetables are a great source of vitamins and minerals, as well as other crucial nutrients. They help reduce inflammation and heart-related diseases. Moreover, they help manage blood sugar levels. Mixing these vegetables with other ingredients such as paneer or chicken can aid in a perfect weight loss management plan.

Some say that a plant-based diet can lead to future deficiencies in the body, but vegetables have a good amount of required nutrients. How much should you include of green vegetables in your diet rather than only focusing on their calories?

FAQ . What includes a vegetable diet?



A vegetable diet can include fruits, vegetables of all kinds, grains, legumes, seeds and nuts.This diet strictly excludes consumption of meat and fish related food items. Which types of leafy vegetables are low in calories?



Spinach is known for its good sources of iron, vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese. For 25g of Spinach it has only 6 calories. What low calorie vegetables should you eat for a weight loss diet?



You can eat Spaghetti Squash, Sweet Potato, Green peas, Cauliflower, Broccoli and brussels sprouts. To kill the hunger you can mix these vegetables with the required amount of chicken breast or paneer.

