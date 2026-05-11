Key Takeaways

Algorithmiq, a quantum software startup originally founded in Helsinki, has raised €18 million in a new funding round led by United Ventures and Italian institutional investor CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), with Inventure VC continuing to participate The raise pushes Algorithmiq’s total lifetime funding to €36 million, making this the largest-ever VC investment in a quantum startup in Italy The company has relocated its global headquarters from Helsinki to Milan, though it will maintain significant operations in Finland In 2025, Algorithmiq inked major commercial agreements with Microsoft, IBM, and Rigetti, and became the first company globally to demonstrate quantum advantage on a scientifically meaningful problem using IBM hardware

Quick Recap

Quantum software company Algorithmiq officially announced on May 11, 2026, the closure of an €18 million strategic funding round and the relocation of its global headquarters from Helsinki, Finland, to Milan, Italy, as reported by EU Startups.

The round, led by United Ventures and Italian national institutional investor CDP Venture Capital with ongoing participation from Inventure VC, represents the single largest venture capital investment ever made in an Italian quantum startup. The announcement confirms Milan as Algorithmiq’s new commercial hub, from which it will expand partnerships with the world’s top quantum hardware manufacturers.

Quantum software company @AlgorithmiqLtd has raised €18 million in funding and moved its global #headquarters from #Helsinki to #Milan. This funding round brings Algorithmiq’s total funding to €36 million. 🇫🇮 ➡️ 🇮🇹 ⚛️https://t.co/NEPqLWsRoG — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) May 11, 2026

From Algorithms to Industrial Reality: What This Round Funds?

While most quantum headlines chase hardware breakthroughs, Algorithmiq has quietly carved a different lane: building the algorithmic layer that makes quantum computers actually do useful work. The company’s software products include error mitigation and noise-resilient quantum algorithms, with its Tensor Network Error Mitigation (TEM) technology achieving a 300x performance boost when paired with NVIDIA-accelerated supercomputing infrastructure.

The €18 million will be put to work scaling the company’s headcount to beyond 100 employees by 2028, with immediate priority on senior commercial hires and accelerating R&D toward quantum utility. Algorithmiq already works with Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Rigetti, Cleveland Clinic, and CERN as partners, positioning itself as the software backbone for virtually every major quantum hardware platform on the planet.

In April 2026, the company also became the sole winner of the $2 million Wellcome Leap Q4Bio Challenge, beating entrants from Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, Nottingham, and Infleqtion to prove that end-to-end quantum-classical algorithms can simulate complex therapeutics. CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Sabrina Maniscalco summed it up: “The question is shifting from who can build the biggest machine to who can make the machines matter”.

Why Milan, Why Now: Italy’s Quantum Moment?

The move to Milan is not arbitrary. Italy launched its National Quantum Strategy in July 2025, with the government committing to build robust quantum infrastructure and allocating over EUR 140 million across 2023-2025 to development of the sector. Italy also inaugurated its first quantum computer, Partenope, at the University of Naples Federico II, alongside a quantum computing system integrated into the Leonardo HPC supercomputer under the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking.

CDP Venture Capital, which co-led this round, has aggressively positioned Italy as a quantum capital by also backing Classiq Technologies and Multiverse Computing, two global quantum software rivals. The broader European picture is also turning favorable: the EU adopted its quantum strategy in 2025, signaling a unified continental push toward quantum leadership by 2030, with the EU Quantum Act expected soon. For Algorithmiq, Milan offers what Partner Jacopo Drudi of United Ventures described as a “structural advantage” rooted in Italy’s deep heritage in mathematical and physical sciences, from Fermi to Marconi.

Competitive Landscape: Quantum Software Rivals

Algorithmiq’s two most directly comparable peers in the quantum software-only space are QunaSys (Japan) and Multiverse Computing (Spain), both focused on algorithm-level software without owning hardware, both commercially active, and both in a similar operational stage.

Feature / Metric Algorithmiq QunaSys Multiverse Computing HQ Milan, Italy (formerly Helsinki) Tokyo, Japan San Sebastian, Spain Total Funding Raised €36 million (~$40M) ~$13.8 million USD ~$250 million USD Latest Round €18M (May 2026) JPY 1.7B Series B2 (~$11.3M, Oct 2024) $215M Series B (2025) Core Focus Quantum algorithms for chemistry, life sciences, materials science Quantum chemical calculation software, chemistry workflows Quantum + quantum-inspired AI, finance, energy, manufacturing Hardware Partnerships IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Rigetti Fujitsu, IBM-compatible systems EuroHPC/Leonardo, Toshiba, HP Tech Notable Achievements First to prove quantum advantage on IBM hardware (2025); sole Wellcome Leap Q4Bio winner QPARC consortium leadership; multiple government grants 5x valuation jump in Series B; $500M+ valuation Geographic Reach Italy, Finland, UK, Ireland, US Japan, expanding overseas Spain, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy

Strategic read

Algorithmiq leads in scientific credibility and elite hardware partnerships, having signed with every major quantum platform simultaneously, which no single competitor has matched at this scale. Multiverse Computing, however, commands a significantly larger balance sheet and commercial footprint, giving it a meaningful edge in industries like finance and energy where procurement cycles are long and enterprise relationships take years to build.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I will be honest: when I first saw a quantum software startup moving its HQ from Helsinki to Milan, my instinct was that this was a PR play, a “flag planting” move for optics. But the more I dug into the specifics, the more I changed my mind.

In my experience covering deep-tech funding rounds, what separates a meaningful raise from noise is the quality of commercial traction behind the capital. Algorithmiq signed with Microsoft, IBM, and Rigetti in a single year. That is not a partnership announcement; that is the entire quantum hardware stack committing to one software vendor. I think that is a genuinely big deal.