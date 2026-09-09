Quick Verdict

Can-Fite BioPharma H1 2026 Earnings showed the company reported revenue of $0.20 million, unchanged year over year, and a net loss per share of $1.24, versus $4.29 a year earlier. The company’s net loss narrowed to $4.60 million. CANF closed around $2.29 on September 8, with modest after-hours weakness reported.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is an Israel-based, advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker CANF. Founded in 1994 by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn, the company develops small-molecule drug candidates targeting cancer, liver disease, inflammatory disorders, and erectile dysfunction. Its key pipeline assets are Piclidenoson, being advanced for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and Namodenoson, under development for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and pancreatic cancer.

Can-Fite’s principal executive office is in Ramat Gan, Israel, although third-party company profiles also identify Petah Tikva as its headquarters location. The most recent market-data references around the reporting date put the company’s market capitalization at approximately $4.8 million to $7.4 million, reflecting volatility in its share price and share count. As a clinical-stage company with recurring losses and no commercial product revenue, a meaningful P/E ratio and dividend yield are not applicable.

The investment case remains driven primarily by clinical readouts, regulatory progress, financing capacity, and the dilution implications of its warrant-based fundraising. On September 2, Can-Fite agreed to a warrant inducement expected to generate approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds, but issued new warrants that may increase future dilution if exercised.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue was $0.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, unchanged from $0.20 million in H1 2025. Revenue came from recognition of advance payments associated with out-licensing agreements with Cipher, CKD Gebro, and Ewopharma. Net loss was $4.60 million, improving from a $4.87 million loss in the prior-year period—a reduction of approximately 5.5%. Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.24, compared with a loss per share of $4.29 in H1 2025. The per-share improvement was amplified by a significantly higher weighted-average share count. Research and development expense totaled $3.46 million, up 13.86% from $3.03 million a year earlier as Can-Fite accelerated spending on Namodenoson and Piclidenoson clinical programs. General and administrative expense fell 31.40% to $1.43 million, from $2.07 million, principally due to lower investor-relations expenditure. Operating loss was $4.68 million, versus $4.90 million in H1 2025, an improvement of approximately 4.5%. Net financial income reached $0.08 million, compared with $0.02 million in the prior-year period, supported only by higher interest income on bank deposits. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits were $7.03 million as of June 30, 2026, down from $8.53 million at December 31, 2025. The company subsequently received approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds during September 2026 from warrant exercises and a warrant inducement, before placement-agent fees and expenses. The September transaction involved the cash exercise of warrants covering 1,591,738 ADSs at a reduced price of $2.50 per ADS, versus the original $5.00 exercise price. In exchange, Can-Fite agreed to issue new warrants for up to 3,183,476 ADSs, exercisable at $2.50 per ADS for two years after the relevant resale registration statement becomes effective. This is a material potential dilution consideration. Can-Fite completed enrollment of the first 247 patients in the pivotal Phase III Piclidenoson psoriasis trial; interim efficacy and safety results are expected in Q1 2027. The completed Phase IIa pancreatic-cancer study enrolled 20 patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and met its primary safety endpoint. Can-Fite said it is developing a Phase IIb protocol combining chemotherapy with Namodenoson.

Beat or Miss?

Can-Fite did not disclose analyst consensus estimates for revenue, EPS, or net loss in the earnings release. Therefore, a formal earnings “beat” or “miss” cannot be determined from company-provided information.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis H1 2026 revenue $0.20 million No analyst estimate disclosed; revenue was flat year over year H1 2026 EPS ($1.24) No consensus estimate disclosed H1 2026 net loss $(4.60 million) Loss narrowed from $(4.87 million), improving approximately 5.5% year over year R&D expense $3.46 million Up 13.86% as late-stage program costs accelerated G&A expense $1.43 million Down 31.40%, partly offsetting higher R&D expenditure Cash and short-term deposits $7.03 million Down $1.50 million from December 31, 2025; later supplemented by about $4.0 million gross financing proceeds Near-term guidance Not Clinical catalyst: psoriasis interim analysis expected in Q1 2027

The report is more appropriately assessed as a clinical-development and liquidity update than as a conventional revenue-growth earnings event. Revenue remained immaterial and unchanged, while the narrowed loss was primarily enabled by lower G&A spending rather than increased commercial activity. The key potential value driver was management’s disclosure that blinded survival in the Phase III HCC trial has run longer than anticipated. Because the trial remains blinded, however, this observation does not establish treatment efficacy or predict trial success.

What Leadership Is Saying

Can-Fite does not currently separate the CEO and CFO roles: Motti Farbstein serves as both CEO and CFO. Accordingly, the release contains one leadership statement rather than distinct CEO and CFO commentary.

“The first half of 2026 was marked by meaningful progress across our clinical programs. We are particularly encouraged by the longer-than-anticipated overall survival observed to date in our ongoing pivotal Phase III liver cancer study, while recognizing that the study remains blinded.” — Motti Farbstein, CEO & CFO

Can-Fite Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results and Ongoing Clinical Progress Highlighting Longer-Than-Anticipated Overall Survival in Ongoing Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Studyhttps://t.co/dL2v0vH9dO$CANF — Can-Fite BioPharma (@CanFitePharma) September 8, 2026

“In parallel, the durable survival outcomes observed in heavily pretreated pancreatic cancer patients and the advancement of our pivotal psoriasis study to its interim analysis stage further strengthen our clinical pipeline. We remain focused on disciplined execution of these late-stage programs and on advancing Namodenoson and Piclidenoson toward important clinical and regulatory milestones.” — Motti Farbstein, CEO & CFO

Historical Performance

The following comparison uses the six months ended June 30, rather than a standalone second-quarter comparison, because Can-Fite’s September 8 disclosure reported H1 figures.

Category H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue $0.20 million $0.20 million 0.00% Net loss $(4.60 million) $(4.87 million) +5.5% improvement R&D expense $3.46 million $3.03 million 13.90% G&A expense $1.43 million $2.07 million -31.40% Operating loss $(4.68 million) $(4.90 million) +4.5% improvement Net financial income $0.08 million $0.02 million 259.10% Basic and diluted loss per share ($1.24) ($4.29) +71.1% improvement

The reduced net loss does not indicate a transition toward operating profitability. H1 revenue stayed at $0.20 million, while operating loss continued to exceed $4.5 million. Instead, the comparative improvement arose largely because the $0.65 million decline in G&A spending outweighed the $0.42 million increase in R&D expense.

Competitor Historical Performance

A direct competitor table cannot be constructed reliably from the Can-Fite release because it does not identify a defined peer group, name competitive companies, or provide competitors’ reporting periods and financial data. In addition, the company’s pipeline spans three distinct therapeutic areas—liver cancer, MASH, and psoriasis—each with different clinical-stage comparables.

Category Can-Fite H1 2026 Can-Fite H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue $0.20 million $0.20 million 0.00% Net loss $(4.60 million) $(4.87 million) +5.5% improvement R&D expense $3.46 million $3.03 million 13.90% G&A expense $1.43 million $2.07 million -31.40%

For a meaningful peer analysis, comparisons should be made separately by program: late-stage HCC developers for Namodenoson’s pivotal liver-cancer program, MASH-focused biopharma companies for the Phase IIb study, and psoriasis developers with late-stage oral therapies for Piclidenoson. Combining all competitors into a single revenue-and-net-income comparison would risk producing an analytically misleading result because most clinical-stage biotech peers have materially different development stages, capital structures, and commercial exposure.

How the Market Reacted?

The earnings release itself did not disclose a same-day intraday or after-hours percentage move, so a definitive report-card-style market reaction cannot be attributed solely to the announcement. Market data around September 8 showed CANF near $2.24–$2.29, with one quotation reporting after-hours trading at $2.25, down 1.75% from the regular-session close.

Investor sentiment is likely mixed. The longer-than-anticipated blinded survival observation in the pivotal HCC study and the forthcoming psoriasis interim analysis provide potential clinical catalysts. Conversely, Can-Fite remains pre-commercial, reported a $4.60 million six-month net loss, saw its June liquidity decline to $7.03 million, and used a discounted warrant exercise that introduces significant potential dilution through up to 3.18 million newly issued warrants.