Key Takeaways

€1.5 million raised in a Pre-Seed equity round led by The Techshop, with co-investors Vento, Club degli Investitori, Growth Engine, and Alpha Venture.

raised in a Pre-Seed equity round led by The Techshop, with co-investors Vento, Club degli Investitori, Growth Engine, and Alpha Venture. 70%+ of calls resolved autonomously CiaoDott’s AI handles bookings, cancellations, and FAQs without human intervention, across a pool of over 500,000 interactions already logged.

of calls resolved autonomously CiaoDott’s AI handles bookings, cancellations, and FAQs without human intervention, across a pool of over interactions already logged. 123,000 Italian healthcare facilities including medical centres, diagnostics labs, and dental practices represent the addressable market, operating in a country where 9.4% of GDP goes to healthcare spending.

healthcare facilities including medical centres, diagnostics labs, and dental practices represent the addressable market, operating in a country where of GDP goes to healthcare spending. Funds will be directed toward platform upgrades, specialty-specific booking flows (orthopaedics, dentistry, dermatology), strategic marketing, and team expansion to ~15 people by end of 2026.

Quick Recap

Italian healthtech startup CiaoDott has officially closed a €1.5 million Pre-Seed funding round, marking a significant step forward for AI-powered voice automation in the country’s medical sector. The round was led by The Techshop, a venture capital fund specialising in early-stage B2B software companies, with co-investment from Vento, Club degli Investitori, Growth Engine, and Alpha Venture. The announcement was made public on March 16–17, 2026, covered by tech outlets including Tech.eu and Startupbusiness.it, and amplified via social media.

The Technology Behind the Dial Tone

CiaoDott was founded in 2025 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. Its core product is a vertical voice AI platform purpose-built for the Italian healthcare market that acts as an always-on, AI-powered receptionist for clinics and medical centres. Unlike general-purpose virtual assistants, CiaoDott’s AI is trained on medical vocabulary and specialty-specific booking workflows, covering everything from orthopaedic scheduling to dental appointments.

The platform integrates directly with a clinic’s Practice Management System (PMS), enabling it to autonomously book, cancel, and reschedule appointments in real time not merely take messages. It is fully compliant with GDPR and the EU AI Act, a critical differentiator in the European regulatory landscape. Early clinical partnerships with Politerapico Monza, Benacus Lab, and Centro Medico Manara demonstrate live, contracted deployments not just pilots.

According to CEO and Co-Founder Riccardo Morotti: “Our AI assistants resolve more than 70% of calls without human intervention and without any waiting time for the patient. We want to give professionals back their precious time, allowing them to focus on what really matters: patient care.”

Why Now? Italy’s Healthcare Inefficiency Problem Is Ripe for Disruption

The timing of this raise is not accidental. In Italy, more than 70% of medical appointments are still booked by phone, and approximately one in three calls goes unanswered a structural inefficiency that burdens both patients and staff. This is the inefficiency CiaoDott is targeting head-on.

From a macro perspective, Italy dedicates 9.4% of its GDP to healthcare (OECD data), and the country’s Italian Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2024–2026 explicitly promotes AI adoption across healthcare, with AI projected to increase Italy’s GDP by up to 18.2% annually as the strategy matures. The regulatory environment is becoming more AI-friendly, not less, giving vertical AI players like CiaoDott a supportive backdrop for growth.

The broader European healthtech funding market is also recovering, with London-based AI startups alone raising$17.7 billion in 2025, up 58% on 2024 signalling strong venture appetite for AI-first health solutions. The maturity of large language models and voice synthesis technology has finally reached a threshold where vertical, specialty-trained voice agents can reliably handle nuanced, real-world medical conversations without hallucinations or mis-bookings something that wasn’t possible at scale even two years ago.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare voice AI market is crowded at the global level but sparse at the Italian-market, front-desk automation tier where CiaoDott operates. The two most comparable direct challengers at a similar scale are Orbita (US-based, $16M+ raised, omnichannel conversational AI for healthcare) and Avaamo (US-based, enterprise-grade multimodal AI for patient access)

Feature / Metric CiaoDott Orbita Avaamo Primary Focus Italian medical front-desk, voice-first booking​ Omnichannel patient engagement (web, chat, voice)​ Enterprise multimodal AI (voice, chat, SMS)​ Target Market Italian SME clinics & diagnostics centres​ US hospitals & life sciences (enterprise)​ Large US & global health systems​ Autonomy Rate 70%+ of calls handled autonomously​ Not disclosed 97% query resolution reported​ Regulatory Compliance GDPR + EU AI Act compliant​ HIPAA compliant​ HIPAA, SOC2, CSA, ISO/IEC​ Vertical Specialisation Deep: trained per medical specialty (ortho, dental, derm)​ Moderate: general healthcare​ Broad: multi-sector, multi-language​ Stage / Funding Pre-Seed, €1.5M (March 2026)​ Series A, $9M+ (2020)​ Series C+ (enterprise scale)​ Language Specificity Italian-native, medically trained​ English-primary, multi-channel​ 30+ languages​ Interactions Logged 500,000+​ Millions (undisclosed)​ 150M+ patient journeys​ Customer Satisfaction Score 9/10 (patient rating)​ Not disclosed Not disclosed

Strategic Analysis: CiaoDott wins decisively on Italian market specialisation and regulatory-native compliance its EU AI Act and GDPR alignment give it a structural moat that US competitors cannot easily replicate for the European market. Avaamo leads on enterprise scale and breadth, making it the dominant choice for large hospital networks with complex multi-system integrations. Orbita sits in the middle ground with a broader engagement toolkit, but lacks CiaoDott’s per-specialty workflow depth and local language training an advantage that compounds over time as CiaoDott trains on more Italian medical interactions.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be direct: this is a bullish signal for the European vertical AI space, and I think CiaoDott is building something genuinely hard to replicate.

In my experience covering AI funding rounds, most early-stage healthtech pitches are solving a US-first problem and retrofitting European compliance later. CiaoDott is doing the opposite born EU AI Act-native, Italian-language-first, and trained on the specific booking logic of Italian medical specialisms from day one. That’s not a feature; that’s a moat.

I think this is a big deal because the problem is embarrassingly real. One in three calls to a medical centre in Italy goes unanswered. That’s not a niche edge case that’s the default state of healthcare administration across an entire G7 country. CiaoDott isn’t pitching a vision; it has 500,000+ real interactions, contracted revenues, and live clinic deployments to back it up. For a pre-seed company, that level of product-market fit evidence is rare and telling.

I generally prefer backing companies that have found a repeatable motion before raising, and CiaoDott checks that box. The €1.5M is a modest raise by global standards, but in Italy’s maturing startup ecosystem with support from credible names like The Techshop and Vento it’s enough to fuel the specialty expansion and team buildout needed to consolidate their lead before larger players localise. My verdict: bullish for Italian healthtech, bullish for vertical AI, and one to watch as they approach a Series A.