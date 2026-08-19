Quick Verdict

This article covers the Duos Technologies Group Q2 2026 Earnings results. Duos Technologies Group reported Q2 2026 diluted EPS of $1.35, reversing a year-earlier loss, while revenue rose 30% to $6.18 million but fell short of certain published consensus estimates. DUOT shares rose 12.84% in regular trading and advanced further after hours as investors focused on its AI-infrastructure backlog, contracts, and cash position.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT) is a Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of modular edge data-center colocation facilities, high-performance computing infrastructure, and data-center sourcing and integration services. The company has repositioned itself around AI and edge-computing infrastructure through Duos Edge AI, Inc. and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., following the sale of its legacy rail-technology subsidiary. Its target market includes high-power AI inference, AI training, enterprise computing, and distributed infrastructure projects in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

Duos was founded in 1994, according to company profile information, and is headquartered in Jacksonville. As of August 18, 2026, its market capitalization was reported at approximately $334.6 million. The company did not report a meaningful P/E ratio or dividend yield in the cited market data; its rapid profit swing was heavily affected by a non-operating gain on the sale of investments, rather than recurring operating earnings.

The Q2 report underscores a company in transition: revenue growth and its first positive operating quarter as a data-center infrastructure company were accompanied by a one-time investment gain, a large equity financing, and multi-year data-center hosting agreements. The most important operational indicators are therefore contracted megawatts, backlog conversion, recurring hosting revenue, capital deployment, and the pace at which the company turns its 2026 contracts into recognized revenue.

Top Financial Highlights

Total Q2 2026 revenue increased 30% year over year to $6.18 million , from $4.77 million in Q2 2025.

, from $4.77 million in Q2 2025. Revenue comprised $3.23 million from Technology Solutions, $2.91 million from Services and Consulting, and $32,549 from Hosting.

from Technology Solutions, from Services and Consulting, and from Hosting. Services and Consulting revenue declined from $4.76 million a year earlier, reflecting the reduction of activity under the Duos Energy Asset Management Agreement and New APR’s asset sale.

a year earlier, reflecting the reduction of activity under the Duos Energy Asset Management Agreement and New APR’s asset sale. Cost of revenue declined 9% to $2.73 million , from $2.99 million .

, from . Gross profit increased 94% to $3.45 million , from $1.78 million ; calculated gross margin expanded to approximately 55.8% , versus approximately 37.3% a year earlier.

, from ; calculated gross margin expanded to approximately , versus approximately a year earlier. Operating expenses were $3.40 million , up 2% from $3.32 million , largely due to sales-and-marketing and general-and-administrative spending for the edge data-center and technology-solutions businesses.

, up from , largely due to sales-and-marketing and general-and-administrative spending for the edge data-center and technology-solutions businesses. Operating income was $49,093 , compared with a $1.54 million operating loss in Q2 2025—Duos’s first positive operating quarter as a data-center infrastructure company.

, compared with a in Q2 2025—Duos’s first positive operating quarter as a data-center infrastructure company. Net income was $47.84 million , compared with a $3.52 million net loss in Q2 2025. The result included a $53.17 million gain on sale of investments related to New APR Energy’s asset sale.

, compared with a in Q2 2025. The result included a related to New APR Energy’s asset sale. Basic EPS was $1.58 and diluted EPS was $1.35 , compared with basic and diluted losses per share of $0.30 in Q2 2025. Continuing-operations diluted EPS was $1.37 .

and diluted EPS was , compared with basic and diluted losses per share of in Q2 2025. Continuing-operations diluted EPS was . Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million for Q2; the company expects positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2026.

for Q2; the company expects positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2026. Operating cash flow was disclosed only on a six-month basis: net cash provided by operating activities reached $11.36 million in H1 2026, versus $7.88 million used in H1 2025. This improvement includes the impact of the investment-sale gain and working-capital movements.

in H1 2026, versus in H1 2025. This improvement includes the impact of the investment-sale gain and working-capital movements. Cash and cash equivalents reached $112.31 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $15.47 million at December 31, 2025. Duos also cited approximately $15.90 million in receivables and contract assets, for approximately $128.21 million of cash and expected short-term liquidity.

as of June 30, 2026, up from at December 31, 2025. Duos also cited approximately in receivables and contract assets, for approximately of cash and expected short-term liquidity. Duos reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of more than $50 million and stated that all 25 MW planned for 2026 deployment were contracted.

and stated that all planned for 2026 deployment were contracted. End-of-Q2 bookings represented approximately $43.5 million of anticipated 2026 revenue, while Technology Solutions had approximately $28 million of backlog so far in 2026.

of anticipated 2026 revenue, while Technology Solutions had approximately of backlog so far in 2026. The company signed five-year, 55 MW hosting agreements with Axe Compute valued at more than $500 million, and separately secured $111 million in contracted revenue over five years with an investment-grade hyperscaler for 10 MW of IT-load capacity.

(Source: ir.duostechnologies.com)

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total revenue $6.18 million Revenue rose 30% year over year. However, published market coverage characterized revenue as below expectations; the company’s release did not provide its own consensus benchmark. Diluted EPS $1.35 Above the reported $0.66 consensus cited by market data, although reported consensus figures varied across third-party coverage. Basic EPS from continuing operations $1.61 Above an analyst expectation for a $0.02 loss cited in post-release market coverage, but this comparison uses a different EPS basis from diluted EPS and should not be treated as directly comparable. Operating income $49,093 Turned positive from a $1.54 million operating loss in Q2 2025, highlighting improvement in the core business before the investment-sale gain. Adjusted EBITDA $0.5 million Positive in Q2; Duos said it expects positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2026. No prior-year adjusted EBITDA was reported in the release. Full-year revenue outlook More than $50 million Guidance was reaffirmed, supported by $43.5 million of bookings expected to be recognized in 2026 and $28 million of Technology Solutions backlog.

Important earnings-quality context: The company’s reported net income and EPS were substantially boosted by the $53.17 million gain on the sale of investments. Core operating performance improved meaningfully, but operating income was only about $0.05 million. This distinction matters when evaluating whether the headline EPS beat represents sustainable earnings power.

What Leadership Is Saying

“In the second quarter and over the last several weeks, we have made tremendous progress both in operational execution and the fundamental repositioning of our business as a standalone AI infrastructure provider.” — Doug Recker, Chief Executive Officer.

“Financially, we began to see the early stages of the substantial performance ramp we expect to build over the course of this year, highlighted by a 30% increase in revenue and a material improvement in profitability.” — Doug Recker, Chief Executive Officer.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $6.18 million $4.77 million 29.50% Gross profit $3.45 million $1.78 million 93.90% Gross margin 55.80% 37.30% +18.5 percentage points Operating expenses $3.40 million $3.32 million 2.40% Operating income/(loss) $0.05 million $(1.54 million) Turned profitable Net income/(loss) $47.84 million $(3.52 million) Turned profitable Diluted EPS $1.35 ($0.30) Turned profitable Cash and equivalents* $112.31 million $1.50 million 7395%

*Cash comparison uses June 30, 2026 versus June 30, 2025 from the cash-flow statements, rather than a same-quarter income-statement measure.

The operating comparison is more informative than headline net income. Duos’s revenue, gross profit, and operating result all improved, reflecting the emerging contribution from Technology Solutions and lower costs related to the winding down of the legacy asset-management arrangement. However, the quarter’s reported net income was principally driven by the non-recurring gain associated with the monetization of the New APR investment.

Competitor Comparison

Duos did not disclose quarterly financial results for direct competitors in its Q2 release, so a like-for-like competitor table cannot be constructed responsibly from the provided company data. Its current strategy spans modular edge data centers, AI/HPC infrastructure, colocation, and data-center integration—segments that overlap only partially with traditional data-center operators, infrastructure suppliers, and edge-computing providers.

Category Duos Q2 2026 Duos Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $6.18 million $4.77 million 29.50% Net income/(loss) $47.84 million $(3.52 million) Turned profitable; primarily investment-sale gain-driven Operating expenses $3.40 million $3.32 million 2.40%

A meaningful peer comparison should separately benchmark Duos against companies with exposure to modular data centers, edge colocation, AI infrastructure construction, and digital-infrastructure hosting. It should also normalize Duos’s Q2 net income for the investment-sale gain, rather than comparing its $47.84 million reported profit directly with recurring earnings of peers.

How the Market Reacted?

The market response was strongly positive. DUOT closed at $10.28, up 12.84% from the previous close of $9.11, and market reports indicated that shares rose further to around $11.14 in after-hours trading—an additional 8.37% advance at that point.

Investors appeared to prioritize the earnings-per-share upside, first positive operating quarter in the new data-center-focused business, more than $100 million of growth capital, and the company’s large contracted AI-infrastructure opportunities. The revenue result was characterized by market coverage as below expectations, but the reaction suggests that investors viewed the multi-year 55 MW Axe Compute agreements, the $111 million hyperscaler agreement, the 25 MW 2026 deployment target, and reaffirmed revenue outlook as more important valuation catalysts.

The principal risk is execution: Duos must convert contracted capacity, backlog, and late-year deployment schedules into recognized revenue and recurring profitability. Its capital position is materially stronger, but the 2026 outlook depends heavily on a substantial second-half revenue ramp and successful deployment of high-density AI infrastructure.