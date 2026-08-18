Quick Verdict

This update covers the Perpetua Resources Q2 2026 Earnings. Perpetua Resources reported a Q2 2026 net loss of $0.78 per share and $97.5 million, versus a $0.08-per-share loss a year earlier. The pre-revenue miner reported no operating revenue as it advances Stibnite. Shares closed at $25.24 on August 14 and slipped 0.63% in extended trading.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ and TSX: PPTA) is a Canada-incorporated, Boise, Idaho-headquartered mineral development company focused on the 100%-owned Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. Incorporated on February 22, 2011, Perpetua aims to redevelop and restore the historic Stibnite–Yellow Pine mining district, producing gold alongside antimony, a U.S.-designated critical mineral used in defense, energy, and manufacturing applications. The company is pre-revenue and operates in a single U.S. mineral exploration and development segment; therefore, traditional measures such as revenue growth, gross margin, and P/E are not meaningful at this stage.

At the latest available market-data snapshot, PPTA had a market capitalization of about $3.16 billion, 125.1 million shares outstanding, no dividend, and no meaningful P/E ratio because it remains loss-making. Its value proposition is tied substantially to construction financing, permitting durability, project execution, gold and antimony prices, and eventual commissioning of the Stibnite project.

Top Financial Highlights

Q2 2026 net loss was $97.5 million , compared with a $6.0 million net loss in Q2 2025.

, compared with a net loss in Q2 2025. Basic and diluted loss per share widened to $0.78 , from $0.08 in the prior-year quarter.

, from in the prior-year quarter. The company reported no operating revenue because Stibnite remains in exploration, pre-development, and early construction stages.

because Stibnite remains in exploration, pre-development, and early construction stages. Q2 exploration and pre-development expense surged to $103.9 million , from $11.0 million a year earlier.

, from a year earlier. General and administrative expense rose to $2.5 million , versus $0.7 million in Q2 2025.

, versus in Q2 2025. Operating loss reached $106.6 million , compared with $11.7 million in the prior-year period.

, compared with in the prior-year period. Interest income was $7.6 million in Q2, reflecting the company’s large cash balance.

in Q2, reflecting the company’s large cash balance. Grant income totaled $1.4 million , down from $4.9 million in Q2 2025.

, down from in Q2 2025. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents stood at $574.2 million at June 30, 2026.

at June 30, 2026. Restricted cash equivalents were $60.9 million , bringing total cash and restricted cash to $635.2 million .

, bringing total cash and restricted cash to . Net cash used in operating activities was $108.0 million in the first half of 2026, compared with $32.2 million in the prior-year six-month period.

in the first half of 2026, compared with in the prior-year six-month period. Capital spending on buildings and equipment was $32.3 million during the first half, versus $0.8 million in the prior-year period.

during the first half, versus in the prior-year period. U.S. EXIM’s board unanimously approved a proposed $2.9 billion senior secured loan for Stibnite, although definitive documentation, closing, and future funding remain subject to conditions.

senior secured loan for Stibnite, although definitive documentation, closing, and future funding remain subject to conditions. Perpetua expects to pursue a final investment and construction decision in the second half of 2026 ; it did not issue conventional quarterly revenue, EPS, or production guidance.

; it did not issue conventional quarterly revenue, EPS, or production guidance. After quarter-end, the company paid $28.9 million for gold put options covering up to 158,016 ounces in 2031 at a $3,000-per-ounce strike price, designed to retain upside above the strike while limiting downside exposure.

Beat or Miss?

PPTA is a development-stage mining company, so revenue consensus and traditional operating forecasts have limited relevance. Still, available market-data providers indicated a significantly larger-than-expected EPS loss.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q2 EPS ($0.78) Consensus estimate: -$0.19; miss of -$0.59 per share. Q2 net loss -$97.5 million Loss expanded sharply from -$6.0 million in Q2 2025 as project activity and pre-development outlays increased. Revenue N/A / no operating revenue A $5.53 million revenue expectation was cited by a market-data provider, but the company’s 10-Q presents no revenue line because it remains pre-production. Exploration and pre-development expense $103.9 million Nearly 9.5 times Q2 2025’s $11.0 million, driving the operating-loss expansion. Cash and cash equivalents $574.2 million Down from $714.2 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting development and operating cash use. Project financing $2.9 billion EXIM approval Strategically material, but it is not yet closed or funded; documentation and conditions precedent remain key execution risks.

What Leadership Is Saying

“Significant milestones were achieved at Perpetua in Q2 2026. The unanimous approval by the U.S. EXIM board of our $2.9 billion senior secured loan has laid the foundation for Stibnite’s future construction, and combined with our $574.2 million cash position at quarter-end, positions us well as we advance toward a final investment and construction decision in the second half of the year.” — Jon Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer.

$2.9 billion loan approved by the Export-Import Bank of the United States #EXIM26 through the Make More in America #MMIA initiative giving Perpetua the resources we need to fund construction of our project. Read our release. https://t.co/WG8eIyuM6C pic.twitter.com/InnLmphue9 — Perpetua Resources (@Perpetua_Idaho) May 21, 2026

“On August 17, 2026, Perpetua Resources Corp. published an updated investor presentation that it plans to use for investor relations and other purposes.”

— Mark Murchison, Chief Financial Officer, in the company’s Form 8-K disclosure.

The earnings release did not include a separate substantive CFO quote discussing quarterly margins or earnings, which is unsurprising for a pre-production developer with no commercial sales or gross-margin profile. The financial narrative is instead centered on liquidity, funding, capital deployment, and the conditional EXIM financing package.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Net loss -$97.5 million -$6.0 million Loss widened 1,518% EPS ($0.78) ($0.08) Loss per share widened 875% Exploration and pre-development expense $103.9 million $11.0 million 848% General and administrative expense $2.5 million $0.7 million 235% Operating loss -$106.6 million -$11.7 million Loss widened 808% Grant income $1.4 million $4.9 million -71% Interest income $7.6 million $0.8 million 895%

Competitor Comparison

A strict Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025 competitor comparison is not applicable based on the disclosed facts. Perpetua is a single-asset, pre-production U.S. gold-antimony developer rather than a producing miner with comparable quarterly revenue, net income, or operating-expense disclosures across a selected peer set. The company’s public filing identifies only one operating segment and reports no production revenue.

Category Perpetua Q2 2026 Perpetua Q2 2025 Change (%) Net loss -$97.5 million -$6.0 million Loss widened 1,518% Exploration and pre-development expense $103.9 million $11.0 million 848%

For an investor-relevant peer benchmark, the more appropriate comparison would be against advanced North American gold developers or critical-mineral projects on measures such as cash runway, financing certainty, permitting status, project capital intensity, reserve quality, jurisdictional risk, and expected production timing—not near-term revenue or margins.

How the Market Reacted?

PPTA closed at $25.24 on August 14, 2026, up 1.98% in the regular session, but traded at $25.08 in extended hours, down 0.63% from the close. The modest after-hours decline aligns with the substantial EPS miss and sharply wider quarterly loss, even as investors weighed the company’s strong liquidity and potential $2.9 billion EXIM financing as longer-term positives.

The market’s fundamental read is mixed: strategically constructive for Stibnite’s development pathway, but financially bearish in the near term because the project is consuming cash rapidly, remains subject to legal and permitting risks, and depends on definitive financing documentation and execution.