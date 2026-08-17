Quick Verdict

The Freightos (CRGO) Q2 2026 Earnings report showed Freightos posted Q2 2026 revenue of $7.69 million (up 3% YoY) and a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.03, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.05. Shares traded around $1.35-$1.41 in the days around the release, near 52-week lows despite the beat, reflecting cautious sentiment.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) is a vendor-neutral digital infrastructure platform for the international freight industry, connecting airlines, ocean carriers, trucking companies, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters worldwide . Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the company operates the WebCargo by Freightos platform alongside SaaS and customs solutions .

As of mid-August 2026, CRGO carried a market capitalization of roughly $65-70 million with about 51.7 million shares outstanding, and traded near $1.35 per share, down about 59% over the trailing 12 months. The stock’s P/E ratio is not meaningful given ongoing GAAP losses, and it pays no dividend. Analyst sentiment is mixed to bullish, with a consensus target price around $2.40-$3.00, implying significant potential upside from current levels.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue reached a record $7.7 million for Q2 2026, up 3% year-over-year from $7.4 million

for Q2 2026, up year-over-year from IFRS Gross Margin was 67.6% , up from 67.1% a year ago; Non-IFRS Gross Margin was 74.1% , up from 73.5%

, up from a year ago; Non-IFRS Gross Margin was , up from IFRS net loss narrowed sharply to $1.6 million , compared with a $4.3 million loss in Q2 2025

, compared with a loss in Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to negative $2.0 million , the company’s lowest-ever quarterly loss, versus negative $2.9 million a year ago

, the company’s lowest-ever quarterly loss, versus negative a year ago Basic and diluted loss per share was -$0.03 , versus -$0.09 in Q2 2025

, versus in Q2 2025 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled $21.4 million at quarter end

at quarter end Platform revenue (WebCargo by Freightos) was $2.9 million , up 19% YoY

(WebCargo by Freightos) was , up Solutions revenue (SaaS/data) was $4.8 million , down 4% YoY on softer SaaS performance

(SaaS/data) was , down on softer SaaS performance Gross Booking Value (GBV) hit a record $422 million , up 33% YoY , aided by recovering Middle East routes and elevated air freight rates

, up , aided by recovering Middle East routes and elevated air freight rates Platform transactions totaled 458,000 , up 15% YoY , exceeding management’s guidance range

, up , exceeding management’s guidance range The number of active carriers on the platform slipped to 75 from 79 in Q1 2026, though Ethiopian Airlines joined during the period

from in Q1 2026, though Ethiopian Airlines joined during the period Unique buyer users grew moderately to approximately 21,000 , up 4% YoY

, up YoY For Q3 2026, management guides revenue of $7.7-$7.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$1.2 to -$1.3 million

and Adjusted EBITDA of Full-year 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $30.4-$31.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$6.4 to -$6.9 million, with breakeven targeted by year-end

Get Freightos Earnings Alerts

(Source: marketbeat.com)

The charts present CRGO’s quarterly earnings and revenue performance, comparing reported results with market expectations across 2025 and 2026.

The earnings trend shows a meaningful improvement in profitability momentum. EPS remained negative throughout the period, moving from roughly -$0.05 in Q2 2025 to around -$0.10 in Q3 2025, improving to approximately -$0.07 in Q4 2025, and then weakening to nearly -$0.13 in Q1 2026. By Q2 2026, EPS improved sharply to approximately -$0.03, indicating a substantial narrowing of quarterly losses.

On the revenue side, CRGO generated $7.16 million in the latest reported quarter versus an estimated $7.45 million, representing a revenue miss of about $0.29 million, or roughly 3.9% below expectations.

Overall, the charts indicate that while revenue performance came in modestly below estimates, the sharp improvement in EPS suggests progress in cost control and operating efficiency.

Freightos Earnings Summary

(Source: marketbeat.com)

The image provides a concise Freightos earnings summary for the latest Q2 reporting period. The estimated earnings date is shown as August 17, while the market consensus EPS was -$0.05 per share.

Freightos delivered a better-than-expected earnings result, reporting actual EPS of -$0.03. This represents a $0.02 per share beat versus consensus, or roughly a 40% improvement relative to the expected loss. Although earnings remained negative, the narrower-than-forecast loss indicates stronger operating performance than analysts had anticipated and suggests progress toward improved profitability.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis EPS (GAAP) ($0.03) Beat consensus estimate of -$0.05 by $0.02 Revenue $7.69 million Beat consensus estimate of ~$7.32 million by roughly $0.37 million GBV $422 million Exceeded management’s own guided range of $388-$393 million Transactions 458,000 Exceeded guided range of 437,000-444,000 Adjusted EBITDA -$2.0 million Improved vs. prior year’s -$2.9 million; company’s best quarter to date

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO and CFO Pablo Pinillos, who holds both roles at Freightos, framed the quarter around resilience and diversification:

“Our second quarter results delivered record revenue ahead of our expectations and our lowest-ever Adjusted EBITDA loss, as we continued executing against the priorities we set at the beginning of the year.”

On the financial outlook and profitability path, Pinillos added:

“We remain committed to our profitability targets by exiting the year at Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and expect to become cash generative by mid-2027.”

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $7.69 million $7.44 million 3.40% Net Loss (IFRS) -$1.63 million -$4.28 million +62% improvement Total Operating Expenses $8.74 million $9.51 million -8.10% Adjusted EBITDA -$2.03 million -$2.90 million +30% improvement

Competitive Landscape

Company Revenue (Latest Available) Segment Note Freightos (CRGO) $7.7M (Q2 2026) Digital freight booking platform Micro-cap, ~$65-70M market cap FedEx (FDX) Multi-billion, quarterly Integrated Freight & Logistics Large-cap peer C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Multi-billion, quarterly Integrated Freight & Logistics Larger scale freight brokerage peer Expeditors (EXPD) Multi-billion, quarterly Integrated Freight & Logistics Established freight forwarder

Freightos remains a micro-cap disruptor relative to established freight and logistics giants like FedEx, UPS, and C.H. Robinson, competing on digital-first booking infrastructure rather than owned logistics assets .

How the Market Reacted?

CRGO shares traded in a volatile range around the earnings release, closing near $1.35 on August 14 and trading between roughly $1.31 and $1.44 in the surrounding sessions, still near 52-week lows of about $1.14-$1.17. Despite the EPS and revenue beat, analysts note the stock remains down about 59% over the past year, partly reflecting a March 2026 selloff triggered by founder Zvi Schreiber’s board resignation.

Some valuation models, such as GuruFocus’s GF Value, suggest the stock trades at a meaningful discount to fair value estimates near $2.72, pointing to cautious rather than bearish sentiment following the print. Overall, the market reaction appears muted-to-mixed: operational execution improved, but investor confidence remains tempered by the path to full-year Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and cash generation targeted for mid-2027