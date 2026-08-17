Quick Verdict
The Freightos (CRGO) Q2 2026 Earnings report showed Freightos posted Q2 2026 revenue of $7.69 million (up 3% YoY) and a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.03, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.05. Shares traded around $1.35-$1.41 in the days around the release, near 52-week lows despite the beat, reflecting cautious sentiment.
About Freightos
Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) is a vendor-neutral digital infrastructure platform for the international freight industry, connecting airlines, ocean carriers, trucking companies, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters worldwide . Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the company operates the WebCargo by Freightos platform alongside SaaS and customs solutions .
As of mid-August 2026, CRGO carried a market capitalization of roughly $65-70 million with about 51.7 million shares outstanding, and traded near $1.35 per share, down about 59% over the trailing 12 months. The stock’s P/E ratio is not meaningful given ongoing GAAP losses, and it pays no dividend. Analyst sentiment is mixed to bullish, with a consensus target price around $2.40-$3.00, implying significant potential upside from current levels.
Top Financial Highlights
- Revenue reached a record $7.7 million for Q2 2026, up 3% year-over-year from $7.4 million
- IFRS Gross Margin was 67.6%, up from 67.1% a year ago; Non-IFRS Gross Margin was 74.1%, up from 73.5%
- IFRS net loss narrowed sharply to $1.6 million, compared with a $4.3 million loss in Q2 2025
- Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to negative $2.0 million, the company’s lowest-ever quarterly loss, versus negative $2.9 million a year ago
- Basic and diluted loss per share was -$0.03, versus -$0.09 in Q2 2025
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled $21.4 million at quarter end
- Platform revenue (WebCargo by Freightos) was $2.9 million, up 19% YoY
- Solutions revenue (SaaS/data) was $4.8 million, down 4% YoY on softer SaaS performance
- Gross Booking Value (GBV) hit a record $422 million, up 33% YoY, aided by recovering Middle East routes and elevated air freight rates
- Platform transactions totaled 458,000, up 15% YoY, exceeding management’s guidance range
- The number of active carriers on the platform slipped to 75 from 79 in Q1 2026, though Ethiopian Airlines joined during the period
- Unique buyer users grew moderately to approximately 21,000, up 4% YoY
- For Q3 2026, management guides revenue of $7.7-$7.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$1.2 to -$1.3 million
- Full-year 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $30.4-$31.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of -$6.4 to -$6.9 million, with breakeven targeted by year-end
Get Freightos Earnings Alerts
(Source: marketbeat.com)
- The charts present CRGO’s quarterly earnings and revenue performance, comparing reported results with market expectations across 2025 and 2026.
- The earnings trend shows a meaningful improvement in profitability momentum. EPS remained negative throughout the period, moving from roughly -$0.05 in Q2 2025 to around -$0.10 in Q3 2025, improving to approximately -$0.07 in Q4 2025, and then weakening to nearly -$0.13 in Q1 2026. By Q2 2026, EPS improved sharply to approximately -$0.03, indicating a substantial narrowing of quarterly losses.
- On the revenue side, CRGO generated $7.16 million in the latest reported quarter versus an estimated $7.45 million, representing a revenue miss of about $0.29 million, or roughly 3.9% below expectations.
- Overall, the charts indicate that while revenue performance came in modestly below estimates, the sharp improvement in EPS suggests progress in cost control and operating efficiency.
Freightos Earnings Summary
(Source: marketbeat.com)
- The image provides a concise Freightos earnings summary for the latest Q2 reporting period. The estimated earnings date is shown as August 17, while the market consensus EPS was -$0.05 per share.
- Freightos delivered a better-than-expected earnings result, reporting actual EPS of -$0.03. This represents a $0.02 per share beat versus consensus, or roughly a 40% improvement relative to the expected loss. Although earnings remained negative, the narrower-than-forecast loss indicates stronger operating performance than analysts had anticipated and suggests progress toward improved profitability.
Beat or Miss?
|Metric
|Reported
|Difference/Analysis
|EPS (GAAP)
|($0.03)
|Beat consensus estimate of -$0.05 by $0.02
|Revenue
|$7.69 million
|Beat consensus estimate of ~$7.32 million by roughly $0.37 million
|GBV
|$422 million
|Exceeded management’s own guided range of $388-$393 million
|Transactions
|458,000
|Exceeded guided range of 437,000-444,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-$2.0 million
|Improved vs. prior year’s -$2.9 million; company’s best quarter to date
What Leadership Is Saying
CEO and CFO Pablo Pinillos, who holds both roles at Freightos, framed the quarter around resilience and diversification:
“Our second quarter results delivered record revenue ahead of our expectations and our lowest-ever Adjusted EBITDA loss, as we continued executing against the priorities we set at the beginning of the year.”
On the financial outlook and profitability path, Pinillos added:
“We remain committed to our profitability targets by exiting the year at Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and expect to become cash generative by mid-2027.”
Historical Performance
|Category
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Change (%)
|Revenue
|$7.69 million
|$7.44 million
|3.40%
|Net Loss (IFRS)
|-$1.63 million
|-$4.28 million
|+62% improvement
|Total Operating Expenses
|$8.74 million
|$9.51 million
|-8.10%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-$2.03 million
|-$2.90 million
|+30% improvement
Competitive Landscape
|Company
|Revenue (Latest Available)
|Segment
|Note
|Freightos (CRGO)
|$7.7M (Q2 2026)
|Digital freight booking platform
|Micro-cap, ~$65-70M market cap
|FedEx (FDX)
|Multi-billion, quarterly
|Integrated Freight & Logistics
|Large-cap peer
|C.H. Robinson (CHRW)
|Multi-billion, quarterly
|Integrated Freight & Logistics
|Larger scale freight brokerage peer
|Expeditors (EXPD)
|Multi-billion, quarterly
|Integrated Freight & Logistics
|Established freight forwarder
Freightos remains a micro-cap disruptor relative to established freight and logistics giants like FedEx, UPS, and C.H. Robinson, competing on digital-first booking infrastructure rather than owned logistics assets .
How the Market Reacted?
CRGO shares traded in a volatile range around the earnings release, closing near $1.35 on August 14 and trading between roughly $1.31 and $1.44 in the surrounding sessions, still near 52-week lows of about $1.14-$1.17. Despite the EPS and revenue beat, analysts note the stock remains down about 59% over the past year, partly reflecting a March 2026 selloff triggered by founder Zvi Schreiber’s board resignation.
Some valuation models, such as GuruFocus’s GF Value, suggest the stock trades at a meaningful discount to fair value estimates near $2.72, pointing to cautious rather than bearish sentiment following the print. Overall, the market reaction appears muted-to-mixed: operational execution improved, but investor confidence remains tempered by the path to full-year Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and cash generation targeted for mid-2027