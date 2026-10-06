Quick Verdict

Elong Power Holding Limited H1 2026 Earnings showed reported H1 2026 revenue of $2.90 million and EPS of $411.37, reflecting reverse-split adjustments and a substantial disposal gain. Continuing operations lost $2.11 million despite rapid sales growth. An immediate earnings-related stock reaction was unverified; after-hours movement was unavailable. Thin margins temper the headline profitability improvement.

About Elong Power Holding Limited

Elong Power Holding Limited trades on Nasdaq under ticker ELPW and operates through a Cayman Islands holding company. Its operating business traces its founding to 2014, while MarketWatch dates the holding company’s establishment to August 18, 2023. Headquarters information differs: StockAnalysis lists Beijing, whereas the company’s older website identifies Ganzhou, Jiangxi. The October 2026 earnings announcement was issued from Beijing.

Following the March 2026 divestment of its lithium battery manufacturing subsidiary, Elong now concentrates on asset-light energy storage system integration, retaining research, development, sales, and lifecycle-service capabilities. Target applications include overseas residential and commercial storage, industrial installations, and grid-side projects in China. Chairwoman and CEO Xiaodan Liu leads the business.

StockAnalysis lists 30 employees, although that figure is not confirmed in the earnings release. StockTitan displays an approximately $2.73 million market capitalization as of October 6, 2026. A verified current P/E ratio or dividend yield was unavailable in the reviewed sources.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue reached $2,899,110, up 14,977% from $19,229 in H1 2025. Consolidated net income totaled $20,494,107, reversing a $2,655,477 net loss a year earlier. The manufacturing-business disposal generated a $22,606,404 gain—the principal driver of reported profitability. Continuing operations recorded a $2,110,295 net loss, compared with $1,422,582 a year earlier. Basic and diluted EPS were $411.37, versus a loss of $3,071.40; continuing-operations EPS remained negative at $42.36 per share. Per-share figures retrospectively reflect the 1-for-45 reverse share split effected August 10, 2026. Gross profit rose to $8,994, from $1,923, despite the much larger revenue base. Gross margin fell to 0.3%, from 10.00% – a contraction of 9.7 percentage points. Operating expenses increased to $1,810,406, from $1,272,859, principally reflecting general and administrative costs. Operating cash outflow reached $7,050,826, compared with $1,609,906 in H1 2025. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $5,939,950 on June 30, 2026, versus $443,591 at December 31, 2025. Short-term investments totaled $2,940,490, reported separately from cash and cash equivalents. Energy storage integration equipment and supporting accessories generated almost all of the $2.90 million revenue; separate equipment, accessory, or end-market revenue figures were not disclosed. Management reported approximately $20 million in aggregate gross offering proceeds during H1 2026.

Beat or Miss?

A consensus-based beat or miss cannot be established: the announcement does not provide analyst estimates, and the reviewed sources did not establish a reliable comparable consensus. “Revenue hits $2.90 million” therefore describes reported sales, not an expectations beat.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $2,899,110 Estimate: N/A. Growth of 14,977% reflects an exceptionally small prior-year base. Total basic and diluted EPS $411.37 Estimate: N/A. Includes discontinued operations and retrospective reverse-split adjustments. Continuing-operations EPS −$42.36 Estimate: N/A. The retained business remained loss-making. Net income $20,494,107 Estimate: N/A. Primarily supported by the $22,606,404 disposal gain. Gross margin 0.30% Down from 10.00%; higher sales did not translate into meaningful gross profit. Operating cash flow −$7,050,826 Cash consumption increased despite positive consolidated net income.

(Source: markets.businessinsider.com)

The table presents the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows of Elong Power Holding Limited and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, with amounts reported in U.S. dollars.

It summarizes cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities, along with foreign exchange effects and changes in cash and cash equivalents. In the six months ended June 30, 2026, the company reported net cash used in operating activities of $7.05 million, net cash used in investing activities of $6.79 million, and net cash provided by financing activities of $19.42 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $5.94 million at the end of the period, compared with $200,528 at June 30, 2025. The table also includes supplemental cash flow information related to stock issuance, short-term investment redemptions, and lease liabilities.

What Leadership Is Saying

The release attributes its commentary collectively to management. It does not provide separately attributed CEO and CFO quotations; assigning these remarks to either executive would be unsupported.

Management on strategy:

“We completed the divestment of our lithium battery manufacturing business and recognized a non-operating disposal gain, thereby pivoting to an asset-light energy storage system integration business and concentrating resources on the research and development and market development of energy storage products.”

Management on financing:

“Meanwhile, the Company completed an approximately US $20 million public market financing during the first half of 2026, providing solid funding support for energy storage product research and development and market promotion, and laying the foundation for the Company’s global energy storage market expansion.”

Historical Performance and Market Reaction

Elong’s comparison uses first-half periods, not standalone quarters. The retained energy storage business’s extremely small H1 2025 revenue base makes its percentage growth unusually large.

Category H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue $2,899,110 $19,229 14977% Net income/(loss) $20,494,107 −$2,655,477 N/M: loss to profit Operating expenses $1,810,406 $1,272,859 42.23% Continuing-operations net loss −$2,110,295 −$1,422,582 Loss widened 48.34% Gross profit $8,994 $1,923 367.71% Gross margin 0.30% 10.00% −9.7 percentage points Operating cash flow −$7,050,826 −$1,609,906 Outflow increased 337.97%

(Source: Elong’s financial statements. Percentage changes are calculated from disclosed amounts, except revenue growth, which follows the release’s rounded figure. N/M means not meaningful.)

Competitor Context — CATL

CATL provides a broader energy-storage industry benchmark because it sells ESS batteries, cabinets, containers, and integration solutions. It is not a like-for-like valuation peer: its business includes substantial EV battery manufacturing, whereas Elong has shifted toward asset-light integration. The comparison below retains CATL’s reporting currency rather than introducing exchange-rate assumptions.

Category H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue RMB276.917 billion RMB178.886 billion 54.80% Net profit attributable to shareholders RMB43.284 billion RMB30.485 billion 41.98% Operating cash flow RMB60.217 billion RMB58.687 billion 2.61% Basic EPS RMB9.51 RMB6.92 37.43%

(Source: CATL’s official 2026 interim report, announced July 24, 2026. Operating cash flow is used as the comparable additional financial metric.)

How did the Market React?

An immediate earnings-related percentage move could not be verified from the reviewed sources. StockTitan displayed an ELPW price of $2.93 and market capitalization of approximately $2.73 million as of October 6, but those figures alone do not establish a reaction to the announcement.

The report’s financial signals are mixed: sales expanded sharply, and financing supported the transition, while continuing losses, minimal gross margin, and higher cash consumption temper the positive headline. Earlier October 2 after-hours data should not be presented as a response to the October 6 release.