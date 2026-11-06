Introduction

Metaverse Wallets Statistics: Digital assets are becoming a big part of virtual worlds, and managing them securely is more important than ever. Whether users buy virtual land, trade NFTs, or make payments in cryptocurrencies, they need a reliable way to handle these transactions. Metaverse wallets provide that solution. They help users store digital currencies, manage virtual assets, transfer NFTs, and access blockchain-based platforms. Unlike traditional digital wallets, they also support ownership and transactions across connected virtual environments.

As more people and businesses explore the metaverse, these wallets are becoming increasingly important. They make it easier to manage digital assets while supporting the growth of virtual economies and Web3 experiences.

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The metaverse wallets market is expected to increase from USD 11.5 billion in 2025 to USD 14.1 billion in 2026. The global metaverse e-commerce market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2023 to USD 255 billion by 2033, registering a 39% CAGR. Virtual land in Decentraland sold for USD 2.4 million, while the top 5 metaverse cryptocurrencies had a combined market capitalization exceeding USD 33 billion. India is expected to lead with 270.50 million metaverse users, representing 18.7% penetration by 2030. Men show the highest interest in metaverse investment at 11.3%, closely followed by major brands at 10.7%. In Q2 2025, approximately 70 million users accessed metaverse finances each month. Araccessedtaverse users currently use cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is the most widely held coin among metaverse users at 80.60%, followed by Ethereum at 60.10%. PayPal leads metaverse payments with 81% usage, followed by debit cards at 78% and cryptocurrencies at 75%. MetaMask recorded more than 100 million downloads across approximately 190 countries as of September 9, 2026. Trust Wallet dominated wallet downloads in March 2025, accounting for 35.09% of the total market share. MANA powers Decentraland land purchases and has a market capitalization of USD 1.87 billion.

Global Metaverse Wallets Market Size

The global metaverse wallets market is estimated at USD 11.5 billion in 2025.

The market is projected to grow to USD 14.1 billion in 2026.

By 2033, the market is forecast to reach USD 59.7 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Metaverse Wallets Statistics by Market Growth, User Adoption, and Virtual Asset Trends

Market.us Scoop reported that the global metaverse e-commerce market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2023 to USD 255 billion by 2033, registering a 39% CAGR.

Despite growing interest, 31% of U.S. adults are unfamiliar with the metaverse, while 68% of technology experts expect significant growth over the next 5 years.

Younger users make up a major share, with 80% of metaverse users under 16.

Additionally, 60% of gamers use virtual worlds for activities beyond gaming.

Virtual land in Decentraland sold for USD 2.4 million, while the top 5 metaverse cryptocurrencies had a combined market capitalization exceeding USD 33 billion.

Global metaverse users could surpass 1.4 billion by 2030, with penetration reaching 18%.

Meanwhile, 74% of U.S. adults have joined or plan to join, and 25% of users may spend at least 1 hour daily in the metaverse by 2027.

Marshmello’s Fortnite concert attracted 10.7 million players, while Roblox reported 230 million monthly active users.

However, 77% of people believe the metaverse could negatively affect real-world experiences.

Projected User Adoption by Country

India is expected to lead with 270.50 million metaverse users, representing 18.7% penetration by 2030.

Brazil could reach 66.66 million users, with a projected penetration rate of 30.4%.

Germany’s metaverse user base is forecast to reach 19.37 million, with 23.2% penetration.

Canada is projected to have 16.76 million users, achieving a 42.6% penetration rate.

The UK could record 15.37 million metaverse users, with an estimated penetration rate of 22.2%.

Target Audience for Metaverse Investment

Men show the highest interest in metaverse investment at 11.3%, closely followed by major brands at 10.7%.

Younger generations also demonstrate strong interest, with Gen Z (10-25 years old) at 9.9% and Millennials at 9.3%.

Women account for 8.6%, while high-income households represent 8.4%.

Average-income households record 7.3% interest, slightly higher than Generation Alpha (born after 2012) at 7.2%.

Singles show an investment interest of 5.6%, whereas families and married couples each account for 5.1%.

Older and lower-income groups report the least interest, with Boomers (42-76 years old) at 4.2% and low-income households at 4%.

User Adoption of Metaverse Banking and Payments

According to CoinLaw, in Q2 2025, about 70 million users accessed metaverse financial services each month.

Meanwhile, only 1 in 3 U.S. Gen Z consumers regularly used metaverse-linked digital wallets.

Around 58% of users relied on metaverse banking services, including savings accounts and crypto yield vaults.

The top five platforms had issued over 9.5 million virtual cards.

Metaverse-linked payment systems processed USD 2.2 billion in daily transactions, while more than 13 million freelancers received virtual salary payments.

Financial inclusion was the primary driver of adoption among 72% of U.S. users, and metaverse remittances grew 44% YoY.

More than 320 banks and fintech companies had launched services in at least one virtual world.

Crypto Use and Digital Purchases Among Metaverse Users

Around 80% of metaverse users currently use cryptocurrency, which shows how closely virtual worlds are tied to digital assets and wallets.

Most metaverse users have already paid for digital content, with 81% buying games.

Music and video entertainment follow closely, with 69% of users purchasing each.

Coins Held by Current Metaverse Users

Bitcoin is the most widely held coin among metaverse users at 80.60%, followed by Ethereum at 60.10%.

Gaming currencies also have a solid base, with 30.30% of users holding Robux and 24% holding V-Bucks.

Metaverse-native tokens accounted for smaller shares, with MANA leading at 16.60%, followed by SAND at 14.30%, ZEN at 12.30%, THETA at 11.90%, and AXA at 9%.

Only 1.90% hold other coins, while 3.40% hold no coins at all.

How Metaverse Users Pay for Items and In-World Currencies

PayPal leads metaverse payments with 81% usage, followed by debit cards at 78% and cryptocurrencies at 75%.

Credit cards account for 66%, while Google Pay and direct bank transfers are used by 54% and 50% of users, respectively.

Prepaid cards (46%), Meta Pay (39%), and Apple Pay (34%) also remain popular choices.

Stablecoins and buy-now-pay-later services are less widely adopted, recording usage shares of 31% and 29%, respectively.

Top 10 Companies in the Metaverse Wallets Market Performance

MetaMask (ConsenSys)

Recorded more than 100 million downloads across approximately 190 countries as of September 9, 2026.

Trustswap reported having around 30 million monthly users and an estimated USD 198.64 million in cumulative revenue.

Consensys plans to split into two independent companies by the end of 2026.

MetaMask was last valued at USD 7 billion and has raised USD 704.73 million.

Trust Wallet (Binance)

According to Wikipedia, this wallet surpassed 220 million users in 2026, claiming approximately 35% of monthly self-custody wallet users.

It supports more than 100 blockchains.

Coinbase Wallet

The Street reported that Coinbase’s Q3 2026 revenue was USD 1.22 billion, down 35% YoY, and net profit was USD 719 million.

It recorded USD 333 million in adjusted EBITDA, a 10.7% share of crypto trading volume, and an average of USD 22 billion in USDC holdings.

Coinbase Wallet supports 11 networks.

Binance Wallet

Datawallet noted that Binance reached 323 million registered users in July 2026, representing approximately 7% growth in H1 2026.

It held USD 153 billion in user assets.

Phantom

RootData stated that Phantom secured approximately 17 million monthly users and supports 9 networks.

It generated more than USD 7 million in 30-day revenue as of October 2026.

Its last valuation was USD 3 billion, with USD 268 million raised.

OKX Wallet

According to Barcoder’s OKX Wallet documentation, OKX reported more than 120 million traders in October 2026

Meanwhile, its Chrome wallet extension had 1 million users.

Crypto.com

According to GenesisIQ’s August 2026 Crypto.com company diligence report, Crypto.com had approximately 150 million reported users across 90 countries and more than 300,000 merchants in its Pay network.

The report also noted a USD 400 million investment from Citadel Securities at a USD 20 billion valuation in July 2026.

Ledger

LegalClarity’s July 2026 report on Ledger’s IPO plans states that Ledger had sold more than 7.5 million hardware wallets.

It secured approximately 20% of the world’s crypto assets.

It explored a US IPO at a USD 4 billion valuation before pausing the process in May 2026.

Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement reported USD 26.2 million in Q2 2026 revenue, up 2% YoY, in its earnings release filed with the US SEC. The company also recorded 1.4 million monthly active users, down 6.7% from the previous quarter.

Enjin

According to Enjin’s official website, Enjin is proposing to increase its validator network from 25 to 35.

It created more than 1 billion blockchain assets but suffered a USD 142,000 NFT exploit on August 26, 2026.

Its Fort Canning upgrade was scheduled for November 9, 2026.

Most Downloaded Wallets by Share

Trust Wallet dominated wallet downloads in March 2025, accounting for 35.09% of the total market share.

MetaMask and Phantom followed with nearly equal shares of 13.74% and 13.65%, respectively.

Coinbase Wallet secured 9.55%, while OKX Wallet accounted for 7.35%.

Other wallets recorded smaller shares, including SafePal (5.46%), Solflare (4.43%), TON Wallet (2.66%), TokenPocket (1.78%), and Crypto.com Wallet (1.66%).

Leading Metaverse Crypto Tokens

According to a guide published by Blockchain App Factory, Decentraland uses MANA to facilitate virtual land purchases within its digital world. The token had a reported market capitalization of USD 1.87 billion.

AXS, with a market capitalization of USD 1.15 billion, allows holders to participate in governance and vote on key decisions affecting the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

The Sandbox uses SAND for in-game transactions, staking, and community voting, giving token holders a role in the platform’s ecosystem. Its reported market capitalization stood at USD 1.65 billion.

The Enjin ecosystem uses ENJ to back NFTs created across its gaming platforms. Its market capitalization was reported at USD 566.7 million.

Key Metaverse Statistics and Industry Highlights

According to Web Tribunal’s report on metaverse facts, Neal Stephenson introduced the term “metaverse” in his 1992 science-fiction novel Snow Crash.

In 1994, SEGA brought virtual reality experiences to arcade users through its VR-1 machines.

A digital version of Gucci’s Dionysus bag fetched USD 4,115 on Roblox.

Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert drew 27.7 million unique players and generated 45.8 million visits.

Facebook spent approximately USD 10 billion on metaverse-related projects in 2021.

Meta announced plans to recruit 10,000 employees in Europe for metaverse development.

Gartner forecasts that 25% of people will spend at least one hour daily in the metaverse by 2026.

Industry estimates cited approximately 43,000 metaverse wallets.

Conclusion

The growing use of virtual worlds is creating new opportunities for metaverse wallets. These wallets help users store digital assets, make transactions, and manage NFTs across virtual platforms. However, security concerns, regulatory changes, and limited compatibility could slow their growth.

As technology improves, simpler and safer wallet solutions will encourage wider adoption. Metaverse wallets are likely to become an important part of digital payments, virtual ownership, and the expanding Web3 economy.

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