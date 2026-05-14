Key Takeaways

$20M total funding raised, including a previously unannounced $15.5M Series A led by Base10 Partners, following a $4.5M seed round in May 2024 Over 500 financial institutions already on the platform, with a 99%+ customer retention rate, signaling strong product-market fit in the securities compliance space The raise coincides with the launch of GreenboardGo, a conversational AI layer that gives every employee instant access to their firm’s compliance policies, reducing manual coordination overhead Between 2016 and 2023, employee hours dedicated to regulatory compliance at U.S. financial institutions increased 61% while headcount grew only 20%, the structural pain point Greenboard is now capitalizing on

Quick Recap

In a move that signals a new chapter for RegTech, New York-based Greenboard announced on May 12, 2026, that it has raised $20 million in total funding, including a previously unannounced $15.5M Series A led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Y Combinator, General Catalyst, Commerce Ventures, and Liquid2 Ventures, among others. The official announcement was made via BusinessWire and amplified across SaaS-focused channels. Alongside the raise, the company unveiled GreenboardGo, its conversational AI compliance layer built directly on a firm’s books and records.

GreenboardGo: From System of Record to System of Action

The real story here is not just the money. It is what Greenboard is building with it. GreenboardGo sits as a conversational AI layer on top of Greenboard’s existing compliance infrastructure, allowing any employee at a financial institution to ask a compliance question and receive an instant answer grounded in the firm’s own policies, not generic regulatory guidance. When a question is ambiguous, the system automatically routes it to the right compliance officer and captures the decision, all before a human reviews and approves the final output.

Co-founder and CTO Ed Schembor describes the design philosophy as “expert-in-the-loop architecture,” where AI handles retrieval, routing, and drafting, but a compliance professional always has the final sign-off. Early results from client deployments back up the claims: Root Financial saved an estimated 24 hours per week on marketing reviews, while JMG Financial Group cut compliance onboarding time by 60% and saved more than 10 hours weekly on communications surveillance after consolidating from three legacy systems onto Greenboard.

The funding will go toward expanding GreenboardGo’s capabilities, scaling product development, and broadening go-to-market efforts. Base10 General Partner Rexhi Dollaku noted the firm specifically looks for companies that “automate real operational work, not just surface information,” a bar Greenboard clears by converting coordination-heavy workflows into structured, auditable processes.

Why This Funding Round Lands at the Right Moment?

The timing of this raise is no accident. The RegTech sector is in the middle of a structural shift, with regulators increasingly moving from “show me your policies” to “show me how your people follow them,” a pivot that makes purely passive compliance tools insufficient. By 2026, an estimated 26% of digital onboarding processes in banking are expected to use AI, up from just 8% four years ago, creating a direct market opening for platforms like Greenboard.

The broader RegTech industry is projected to grow to nearly $87 billion by 2028, driven by the rising cost of traditional compliance and increasing fraud-related pressures. Greenboard, founded in 2023 by Dave Feldman and Ed Schembor, has moved from a $4.5M seed round to a $20M total capitalization in just over two years, a trajectory that places it well ahead of most compliance SaaS peers at this stage.

With nearly 90% of Chief Compliance Officers reporting broader responsibilities than three years ago, the demand signal for platforms that can scale compliance across entire organizations, not just compliance desks, has never been stronger.

Competitive Landscape

Greenboard competes in the growing AI-native compliance software space for financial institutions. Its two most directly comparable peers at similar scale are SmartRIA and Red Oak Compliance Solutions, both serving RIAs and broker-dealers with compliance automation.

Feature / Metric Greenboard SmartRIA Red Oak Compliance Solutions Total Funding Raised $20M (incl. $15.5M Series A) ~$130K disclosed $51M Growth Equity (2023) Founded 2023 2011 2010 AI Layer GreenboardGo (conversational, action-oriented) Limited AI, workflow-focused AI-powered ad/marketing review Unified Platform Yes (archiving, employee compliance, marketing review, surveillance) Compliance management for RIAs Marketing compliance focus Key Differentiator “Expert-in-the-loop” AI acting on firm-specific records RIA network specialization Content distribution + compliance via 4U acquisition Customer Base 500+ financial institutions, 99%+ retention Primarily RIAs and networks Financial services and insurance sectors Notable Investors Base10, Y Combinator, General Catalyst Dynasty Financial, MarketCounsel Mainsail Partners

Greenboard holds a clear lead in AI-native architecture and multi-function unification, making it more versatile for mid-sized broker-dealers and RIAs running complex compliance programs. Red Oak, with its $51M backing and recent 4U Platform acquisition, has deeper penetration in marketing compliance specifically, which could make it a stronger choice for firms whose primary pain point is advertising review rather than firm-wide coordination.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I will be direct: I think this is a quietly significant funding story that is flying under the radar precisely because compliance is not a glamorous vertical. But in my experience tracking fintech and RegTech raises, the companies that solve deeply unglamorous operational pain points at financial institutions tend to have the most durable revenue.

Greenboard is not building another dashboard for compliance officers to check. It is building the connective tissue between every employee and the compliance function, and that is a fundamentally different product category. What I find genuinely bullish here is the combination of three things happening at once: 500 customers already generating 99% retention, a marquee investor in Base10 doubling down from seed to Series A, and a new product launch that extends the platform’s surface area well beyond the compliance desk.

That is not a funding announcement dressed up with a product launch. That is a company that has earned the right to scale. I generally prefer companies that build products their customers actively advocate for over those that just renew contracts out of switching costs, and Adam Boyer’s quote from JMG Financial, “Advisors love Greenboard,” tells me Greenboard is in the first camp.