Key Takeaways

South Korean medical AI startup Mediwhale has secured a ₩20 billion (about 13 million USD) Series C round led by Premier Partners, with multiple institutional co-investors. The funding lifts Mediwhale’s total capital raised to roughly ₩51.2 billion (around 34 million USD), strengthening its push into global markets. Capital will be used to scale Mediwhale’s AI-driven retinal cardiovascular risk prediction platform (including Dr. Noon CVD), advance FDA De Novo clearance, and prepare for a planned US IPO/KOSDAQ listing. The raise underscores growing investor conviction that non-invasive retinal imaging can become a frontline tool for early cardiovascular and metabolic disease detection.

What Happened?

Mediwhale, a Seoul-based medical AI company specializing in retinal imaging analysis, has closed a ₩20 billion (about 13 million USD) Series C funding round to power global expansion and IPO preparations. The company confirmed the news in an official announcement and LinkedIn post, highlighting progress on the US FDA De Novo pathway and its roadmap toward a stock market listing.

🚀 Mediwhale, a South Korean medical AI startup, just raised 20 billion won ($13M) to expand its groundbreaking health tech globally.



Key highlight? Their AI can predict cardiovascular & chronic kidney diseases using retinal images.



With plans to enter the US market and go… — AI News (@DailyAITechNews) April 6, 2026

Retinal AI, New Capital, and IPO Ambitions

Mediwhale’s latest Series C round was led by Premier Partners, with KB Investment, Quad Investment Management, IMM Investment, Hana Ventures, AON Investment, and Startup Partners joining as co-investors. The deal brings the company’s cumulative funding to roughly ₩51.2 billion (around 34 million USD), following earlier pre-A, A, and A2 rounds focused on scaling its AI biomarkers for cardiovascular disease prevention.

The fresh capital will accelerate commercialization of Mediwhale’s flagship retinal AI solution, including Dr. Noon CVD, which predicts cardiovascular risk from a single eye image using deep learning models. Management has flagged three main priorities: securing FDA De Novo clearance to unlock the US market, expanding partnerships with imaging hardware players such as iCare, and preparing for an IPO, with timelines pointing to a 2027 KOSDAQ listing while also positioning for a broader US listing narrative.

Why This Matters in the Market Cycle?

The raise lands at a moment when regulators, payers, and health systems are increasingly open to AI-driven diagnostics that can shift care from reactive treatment to early risk stratification. Cardiovascular disease remains a leading global killer, and payers are under pressure to support low-cost, non-invasive screening tools that can be deployed in primary care, optometry clinics, and retail health settings.

Mediwhale is not alone: companies such as Toku and RetiSpec are also building retinal AI platforms aimed at systemic disease detection, from cardiovascular risk to neurodegenerative disorders. However, Mediwhale’s clear funding trajectory, regulatory strategy, and early industrial alliances suggest it is positioning itself as one of the category’s IPO-ready pure plays, especially within Asia’s medtech capital markets.

Competitive Landscape & Comparison Tables

For a competitive lens, Mediwhale can be compared with similarly focused retinal AI players Toku and RetiSpec, both of which operate at comparable scale and target overlapping diagnostic use cases. While exact model metrics like “context window” or “pricing per 1M tokens” are native to AI language models rather than medical devices, they can be loosely mapped here as data capacity, pricing accessibility, multimodal capability, and workflow/automation features based on public information.

Retinal AI Platform Comparison

Feature/Metric Mediwhale Toku RetiSpec Context Window High retinal data throughput focused on cardiovascular risk prediction via Dr. Noon CVD High, focused on cardiovascular and metabolic biomarkers from retinal images Moderate to high, optimized for neurodegenerative and cognitive impairment risk from retinal scans Pricing per 1M Tokens Enterprise/clinical SaaS style pricing, likely negotiated per site and volume Similar enterprise healthcare pricing, oriented to payer and provider contracts Enterprise pilots and research-driven pricing, with commercialization still ramping Multimodal Support Retinal imaging plus integration with clinical risk factors and device partners like iCare Retinal images combined with clinical and demographic inputs for risk scoring Retinal imaging plus cognitive and clinical assessments for Alzheimer’s and related conditions Agentic Capabilities Workflow automation around screening, reporting, and referral recommendations in clinical settings Decision support for clinicians, integrated flags and follow-up pathways Research-grade decision support, focusing on early detection and trial enrichment workflows

From a strategic standpoint, Mediwhale appears strongest on cardiovascular risk focus and near-term regulatory/IPO readiness, while Toku and RetiSpec retain advantages in specific disease niches and partnerships. Toku may be more attractive for payers seeking broad metabolic risk tools, whereas RetiSpec stands out in neurodegeneration research, but Mediwhale’s funding and FDA De Novo push give it an edge in scaling real-world cardiovascular screening.

Sci Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, late-stage rounds of this size in med-AI are a strong signal that regulators and large health systems are moving from experimentation to cautious deployment, and Mediwhale fits that pattern. I think this is a big deal because cardiovascular risk prediction from a simple retinal scan dramatically lowers friction compared with traditional blood tests and imaging workflows, which can be a game-changer for population-level screening. While details on unit economics and reimbursement are still evolving, my view is that this funding plus a credible US FDA De Novo path make the story structurally bullish for adoption of retinal AI in mainstream care over the next three to five years.