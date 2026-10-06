Quick Verdict

Roshan Packages posted FY2026 unconsolidated revenue of PKR 10.84 billion, up 12.2%, and EPS of PKR 1.04. Net profit rose 4.2%, while directors recommended PKR 1 per share in dividends. Higher financing costs tempered growth. Immediate stock reaction and after-hours movement were unavailable in the verified sources reviewed today.

About Roshan Packages Limited

Roshan Packages Limited, traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange under ticker RPL, manufactures and sells corrugated and flexible packaging materials. Incorporated on August 13, 2002, the company is headquartered in Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan. It converted into a public limited company in September 2016 and listed on the PSX on February 28, 2017. Its operations position it within Pakistan’s paper, board and packaging sector, serving businesses that require protective and flexible packaging solutions. Tayyab Aijaz serves as chief executive officer, while Quasim Aijaz chairs the board.

The company has 141.90 million outstanding shares. The retrieved PSX snapshot showed a market capitalization of approximately PKR 2.15 billion and a share price of PKR 15.16, dated September 18, 2026. That page displayed a trailing P/E ratio of 50.53 times, but it predates the October earnings announcement and should not be presented as a current post-results valuation.

Top Financial Highlights

Net revenue reached 10.84 billion, up 12.2% from PKR 9.66 billion in FY2025. Unconsolidated net income increased to PKR 146.97 million, compared with PKR 141.04 million, representing growth of 4.2%. Basic and diluted EPS increased to PKR 1.04, from PKR 0.99, up 5.1%. Gross profit rose to 904.16 million, an increase of 16.8% from PKR 774.41 million. Gross margin was approximately 8.34%, versus 8.02% a year earlier, calculated as gross profit divided by net revenue. Unconsolidated operating profit increased to 399.96 million, up 10.2% from PKR 362.92 million. Finance costs climbed to 260.69 million, up 37.2%, substantially faster than revenue growth. Cash and bank balances declined to PKR 102.13 million, down 10.7% from PKR 114.42 million. Short-term borrowings increased to PKR 2.46 billion, up 57.5% from PKR 1.56 billion. Directors recommended a cash dividend of 1.00 per share, equivalent to 10% of the PKR 10 face value, subject to shareholder approval. Consolidated net income was PKR 115.00 million, up 4.4% against the restated FY2025 comparison of PKR 110.14 million; consolidated EPS was PKR 0.81.

Beat or Miss?

A consensus earnings beat or miss cannot be established because the retrieved sources do not provide analyst forecasts. Revenue “hits” PKR 10.84 billion in the headline means it reached that amount—not that it exceeded consensus expectations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Net revenue PKR 10.84 billion Consensus: N/A; increased 12.2% YoY Unconsolidated net income PKR 146.97 million Consensus: N/A; increased 4.2% YoY Unconsolidated EPS PKR 1.04 Consensus: N/A; increased 5.1% YoY Gross margin Approximately 8.34% Consensus: N/A; improved about 0.33 percentage points Unconsolidated operating profit PKR 399.96 million Consensus: N/A; increased 10.2% YoY Finance costs PKR 260.69 million Increased 37.2%, constraining earnings growth Recommended dividend PKR 1.00 per share Prior expectations unavailable

Reported figures come from the supplied announcement; gross margin and its change are calculated from the reported revenue and gross profit.

The central issue is the gap between sales growth and earnings growth. Revenue rose 12.2%, but net income increased only 4.2%, alongside a 37.2% rise in financing costs and materially higher short-term borrowing. The results therefore show stronger sales and gross profitability, but greater financing pressure.

What Leadership Is Saying

No verified FY2026 CEO or CFO quotations were available in the retrieved earnings coverage. The following is an explicitly historical CEO quotation, not commentary on the newly announced results.

“Yet, with strategic focus on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the path forward.” — Tayyab Aijaz, chief executive officer, in the company’s FY2025 CEO message.

Under the leadership of our #CEO Tayyab Aijaz, innovation is embedded in every process, guided by ethics & long-term impact. At Roshan Packages Ltd, #Sustainability, #Innovation,& #BusinessExcellence come together to deliver smarter packaging & real value. #InnovationWithPurpose pic.twitter.com/mlzE56jTLk — Roshan Packages Limited (@RPLPakistan2002) February 2, 2026

Historical Performance

Annual, unconsolidated comparison. Amounts are in PKR million, except EPS and margins.

Category FY2026 FY2025 Change (%) Net revenue 10,836.82 9,660.69 12.20% Net income 146.97 141.04 4.20% Operating profit 399.96 362.92 10.20% Gross profit 904.16 774.41 16.80% Finance costs 260.69 190.01 37.20% EPS, PKR 1.04 0.99 5.10% Cash and bank balances 102.13 114.42 −10.7% Short-term borrowings 2,464.20 1,564.28 57.50%

(Source: FY2026 announcement summary. investify)

Competitor Historical Performance

Century Paper & Board Mills Limited (PSX: CEPB) provides a same-fiscal-year industry peer comparison because it operates in paper, board, and related products and also closes its financial year in June. It is an industry peer, not an identical business mix. Its FY2026 results were announced on August 13, 2026, and its annual report was transmitted on October 2, 2026.

Amounts are in PKR million, except EPS and margins.

Category FY2026 FY2025 Change (%) CEPB revenue 38,699.44 37,280.57 3.80% CEPB net income/(loss) −58.29 −345.42 Loss narrowed 83.1% CEPB operating expenses N/A N/A Not available in the retrieved PSX summary CEPB gross margin 6.60% 7.14% −0.54 percentage points CEPB EPS, PKR −0.15 −0.86 Loss per share narrowed

(Source: PSX annual financial summary; revenue growth and loss reduction are calculated from the displayed figures. Loss reduction uses the absolute FY2025 loss as the denominator.)

Roshan’s revenue growth of 12.2% exceeded Century Paper’s approximately 3.8%. Roshan remained profitable on the unconsolidated basis used here, while Century Paper reduced—but did not eliminate—its annual loss. Differences in product mix and company scale limit direct margin comparisons.

How the Market Reacted?

A verified October 5–6 share-price reaction was unavailable in the retrieved sources. The RPL PSX page returned a September 18, 2026 snapshot, so its displayed 1.34% gain cannot be attributed to the October earnings release. Investify labelled the announcement “Positive,” reflecting the revenue growth, higher earnings, and recommended dividend.

Editorially, the results present a mixed-positive picture: improving sales and gross profitability are offset by higher borrowing costs and weaker cash balances.