Quick Verdict

Telescope Innovations reported preliminary FY2026 revenue of C$9.3 million, up 60%, while its net loss widened to C$4.6 million. This summary provides an overview of Telescope Innovations Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings, highlighting key financial figures and developments. EPS was not disclosed, and immediate stock reaction and after-hours movement were not verified. Self-driving laboratory deployments supported growth, but higher spending outweighed revenue gains, leaving profitability unproven for now.

About Telescope Innovations Corp.

Telescope Innovations Corp. develops laboratory automation systems and chemical-process technologies for pharmaceutical, specialty-chemical, and advanced-materials companies. Founded on March 25, 2019, and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, it trades under TELI on the Canadian Securities Exchange, TELIF on the OTCQB, and J4U in Frankfurt. Its market capitalization was approximately C$33.14 million on October 2, 2026; that dated figure should not be treated as a verified post-announcement valuation.

The company’s self-driving laboratories combine robotics, real-time analytical measurements, and artificial intelligence to plan, execute, and evaluate chemistry experiments. Its other activities include contract process-development services and DirectInject-LC, a technology enabling automated reaction sampling and analysis.

These three business lines contributed to FY2026 revenue growth, although the release did not disclose their individual sales. Telescope remains loss-making, so a conventional positive earnings-based P/E ratio is not meaningful. The preliminary announcement did not provide an updated employee count or dividend yield.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue: C$9.3 million, compared with C$5.8 million in FY2025, representing company-reported growth of approximately 60%. Net income: A C$4.6 million net loss, versus a C$1.5 million loss a year earlier. Operating expenses: C$13.9 million, up from C$7.3 million in FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA: A C$2.7 million loss, compared with a C$0.4 million loss; this is a non-GAAP measure. Investor awareness and marketing: Approximately C$2.0 million of expenses related to programs that concluded during FY2026. EPS: Not disclosed in the preliminary annual release; do not infer an annual EPS figure from the latest quarterly EPS. Gross margin: Not disclosed; the release does not provide sufficient cost-of-sales detail to calculate it. Operating cash flow: Not disclosed in the preliminary announcement. Business-unit revenue: Self-driving laboratories, contract R&D services, and DirectInject-LC supported growth, but separate revenue figures were not disclosed. Cash on hand: Telescope did not disclose its August 31, 2026 cash balance. Financing: A private placement generated approximately C$6.5 million in gross proceeds; this is not equivalent to year-end cash. Deployment milestones: Telescope delivered its first Korean self-driving laboratory, installed a second system at Pfizer, and delivered an autonomous crystallization platform for a major pharmaceutical company’s European operations. Next-quarter guidance: No numerical revenue, EPS, or margin guidance was issued; management instead described a stronger FY2027 commercial pipeline and a lower cost base following the completed awareness program Audit timetable: Final audited FY2026 statements are expected by December 29, 2026, and may differ materially from these preliminary figures

Beat or Miss?

Telescope said its results were “in line with management’s expectations.” The release did not disclose numerical management targets or analyst consensus estimates, so the results cannot reliably be classified as a consensus beat or miss.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis FY2026 revenue C$9.3 million Consensus: N/A. Management described results as in line with expectations. Net income/(loss) C$(4.6) million Consensus: N/A. Loss widened from C$1.5 million. EPS Not disclosed Consensus: N/A. No defensible EPS beat/miss assessment. Operating expenses C$13.9 million Expectations: N/A. Approximately 90.4% higher using rounded disclosed figures. Adjusted EBITDA C$(2.7) million Expectations: N/A. Loss increased from C$0.4 million. Next-quarter guidance No numerical guidance A profitability ambition is not a quantified forecast.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Henry Dubina emphasized the transition from technology demonstrations to commercial installations:

“This fiscal year we advanced Self-Driving Laboratories from demonstration to deployment across three continents, and now have SDLs operating with biopharmaceutical partners in North America, Europe, and Asia.”

On investment and the path toward profitability, Dubina added:

“We invested deliberately to build our team and capacity, and we enter fiscal 2027 with a stronger commercial pipeline and a cost base that no longer carries the significant investor awareness program of the past year, positioning us for a profitable operation going forward.”

Historical Performance

The appropriate comparison for this announcement is FY2026 versus FY2025, not fourth-quarter results. Percentage changes below are calculated from the rounded figures in the release and may differ from calculations using final audited amounts.

Category FY2026 preliminary FY2025 comparative Change (%) Revenue C$9.3 million C$5.8 million +60.3%; company reports approximately 60% Net income/(loss) C$(4.6) million C$(1.5) million Loss widened 206.7% Operating expenses C$13.9 million C$7.3 million 90.40% Adjusted EBITDA C$(2.7) million C$(0.4) million Loss widened 575.0%

(Source: October 5 preliminary results announcement; changes calculated from disclosed rounded amounts.)

Revenue increased by approximately C$3.5 million, while operating expenses increased by C$6.6 million. The C$2.0 million awareness and marketing expense explains only part of the spending increase. Even a simple subtraction of that expense leaves C$11.9 million—C$2.6 million above revenue—although this comparison is not a company-issued adjusted profit measure or FY2027 forecast

Historical Performance: Industry Peers

Waters and Bruker provide broader analytical-instrument and laboratory-technology benchmarks, rather than like-for-like substitutes for Telescope’s entire business. The following comparisons use each peer’s Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025 results; they should not be directly compared with Telescope’s full-year figures. All peer amounts are in US dollars.

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Waters — revenue US$1,645 million US$771 million 113.40% Waters — net income/(loss) US$(136) million US$147 million −192.5%; profit became loss Waters — selling and administrative expenses US$405 million US$198 million 104.50% Bruker — revenue US$838.5 million US$797.4 million 5.20% Bruker — net income/(loss) attributable to Bruker US$(52.0) million US$7.6 million −784.2%; profit became loss Bruker — total operating expenses US$481.3 million US$346.0 million 39.10%

(Sources: Waters and Bruker results released August 4, 2026; changes calculated from reported amounts.)

Waters’ headline growth included US$817 million from acquired businesses; its organic revenue grew 7% as reported. Bruker’s GAAP results included a US$134.9 million non-cash goodwill impairment. Those factors matter because acquisition-driven growth and impairment-related losses are different from Telescope’s reported deployment growth and spending expansion.

How the Market Reacted?

The earnings release did not report an immediate share-price response, and the retrieved market pages did not establish a consistent, time-stamped post-announcement move. TradingView displayed a −5.75% ticker indicator alongside the article, but that alone does not establish the stock’s reaction to the announcement.

The report’s underlying sentiment is mixed: revenue growth and commercial deployments are encouraging, while faster expense growth and wider losses weaken the near-term profitability picture. Management’s lower-cost-base outlook is a potential positive, but remains unproven until subsequent financial results.