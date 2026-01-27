Introduction

Customer Loyalty And Churn In Banking Statistics: Customer loyalty in banking refers to customers’ continued trust, repeated use, and long-term relationships with a bank. In contrast, churn in banking occurs when customers stop using a bank and switch to another provider. Customer Loyalty and Churn in Banking Statistics: Customer loyalty helps banks reduce churn rates and maintain profitability, as retaining existing customers is usually cheaper than acquiring new ones. For this reason, churn must be monitored regularly using customer data to identify those who have left, those who might leave soon, and to act on emerging early indicators.

This article also includes Information such as account transactions, mobile or internet banking use, complaint records, and survey feedback that can be used to determine churn levels, retention patterns, and customer lifetime value. All the above current information and data analyses are based on different insights.

According to a 2025 report published by ElectroIQ, the average churn rate for banks was 17.6%.

Companies spent over USD 75 billion on loyalty management last year; 47% reported that the purpose of retention was to increase customer spending.

of retail banking customers either moved money to another institution or changed their primary bank/provider. Female customers have higher churn rates than male customers (11.4% vs. 9%), according to medium.com.

than active members. Quantzig’s churn analytics solution delivered substantial business gains by improving churn forecast accuracy by a factor of 2.

In Financial Services, median retention was 81%, matching a median churn rate of 19%.

General Customer Loyalty And Churn In Banking Statistics

A report by bloggingwizard.com indicates that repeat customers were 60-70% likely to convert, whereas new leads were 5–20% likely to convert.

A 5% increase in retention increased profits by at least 25%, and retention was about seven times less costly than acquisition.

Meanwhile, the average retention rate across industries was approximately 75.5%.

Meanwhile, 89% of marketers use email-led retention efforts.

Poor service drove churn, 71% left for that reason. Still, 44% focused more on acquisition, while 18% focused more on retention.

According to medium.com, satisfaction ratings were fairly balanced, with each score accounting for approximately 19-20% of customers.

The churned and retained groups were similar in age (mostly 30-50) and credit score (peaking at approximately 600-700).

Balances for churned customers tended to be lower, clustering mainly between 40,000 and 125,000.

Loyalty Program And Incentive Engagement Analyses

A report published by Digital Silk found that approximately 90% of customers would interact with a brand when engagement was rewarded.

Meanwhile, 71% switched to another brand that offered better incentives.

Consumers were most willing to share data for discounts/coupons (91%), followed by loyalty points/rewards (89%) and exclusive access (83%).

Willingness then dropped to win something (71%), unlock content (60%), and join a brand community (55%).

Approximately 70% of consumers are enrolled in paid loyalty programs, and nearly half of non-members indicated they would pay if the offer suited them.

The most desired reward was cash back (64%), followed by free products & gifts (58%), free shipping & returns (55%), birthday & anniversary gifts (55%), and personalised rewards (46%).

Almost 65% of U.S. consumers wanted to redeem rewards at any time, while the ease of earning points influenced 55% of users.

Coupons led discounts, used by 40% of U.S. consumers.

Finally, 30% joined loyalty programs by signing up for newsletters.

Bank Churn Statistics

A 2025 report on ElectroIQ said banks had an average customer churn rate of 17.6%.

In North America, retail banks experienced a larger decline of 19.2% due to weak websites and mobile app experiences.

Digital-only banks remained lower at 10.8% because they typically offered a smoother user experience and faster support.

People primarily changed banks due to high fees (43%), poor customer service (39%), and insufficient digital tools (32%).

Attribution among older customers increased by 15%, whereas Gen Z customers left at a 7.5% rate due to inconsistency across apps, phones, and branches.

Around 28% reported data breaches or security concerns.

Reduced personalisation led to a 22% decline among small-business clients.

If people waited more than 10 minutes for help, their likelihood of leaving the bank increased by 13%.

In 2025, poor mobile apps also prompted 35% of users to consider switching providers.

Retail Banking Switching And Revenue Impact

According to redpointglobal.com, in 2024, approximately 20% of retail banking customers either moved money to another institution or changed their primary bank/provider.

A J.D. Power report stated that 13% of U.S. retail bank customers reported being likely to switch banks within the next 12 months.

With a modest USD 2,500 customer lifetime value, losing 1,000 customers resulted in approximately USD 2.5 million in lost revenue.

Banking Retention Analyses

A Blogging Wizard report further stated that when a competing bank offered a better experience, about 80% of customers said they would have considered switching.

Among those who left, 56% reported that their bank had not made a serious effort to retain them.

Nearly half of the customers who exited did so within the first 90 days of account opening.

Customer Churn Rate Statistics By Demographic

Female customers have higher churn rates than male customers (11.4% vs. 9%), according to medium.com.

By age, churn is highest among people aged 40-50 (7.9%), followed by the 30-40 group (5.4%).

The lowest churn is observed among customers aged 30-60.

By country, France and Germany have the same churn rate (8.1% each), which is substantially higher than Spain’s (4.1%).

By Customer Behaviour

As of 2205, inactive members left the bank far more often (13%) than active members.

Customers who held a credit card churned at a higher rate (14.2%) than those without a card (6.1%).

Customers holding at least one product had a higher churn rate (14.1%) than those with none.

By card category, Diamond cardholders recorded the highest churn (5.5%) among all card types.

Churn Breakdown Statistics By Gender, Credit Card, Activity, And Country

Category Group Total customers Churned Churn Rate Gender Female 1,139 4543.00 25.1% Male 898 5,457 16.5% Credit card (HasCrCard) 0 (No card) 613 2,945 20.8% 1 (Has card) 1,424 7,055 20.2% Activity (IsActiveMember) 0 (Inactive) 1,302 4,849 26.9% 1 (Active) 735 5,151 14.3% Country France 810 5,014 16.2% Germany 814 2,509 32.4% Spain 413 2,477 16.7%

Top-Ranked Retail Banks By Region (Customer Satisfaction)

Region Highest-ranking bank Score California U.S. Bank 657 Florida Fifth Third Bank 689 Illinois Wintrust Community Banks 696 Lower Midwest Region BancFirst 718 Mid-Atlantic Region Capital One 692 New England Region Bangor Savings Bank 726 North Central Region City National Bank 707 Northwest Region Glacier Bank 703 New York Tri-State Region Capital One 673 Pennsylvania Huntington 693 South Central Region Chase 703 Southeast Region United Community Bank 724 Southwest Region 1st Bank 687 Texas Frost 753 Upper Midwest Region Associated Bank 669

Results From Quantzig’s Churn Analytics Solution

Quantzig’s churn analytics solution delivered substantial business gains by improving churn forecast accuracy by 2 times and boosting the customer retention rate by 70%.

It also increased the overall annual ROI by 60%, indicating a clear financial impact alongside improved predictive performance.

Average Churn Rates By Industry

Sector Churn Rate Energy / Utilities For energy/utility suppliers, churn far above 11% is a warning sign. IT Services IT services typically experienced relatively low churn, approximately 12%. Computer Software Software became essential during the pandemic as businesses shifted to online delivery, with churn near 14% Industry Services Industry services averaged 17% churn, possibly linked to lower B2B CX scores: about 50% vs. 65-85% for B2C Financial Services Median retention was 81%, which matched a median churn of 19%. Professional Services Professional/consulting services showed 27% churn; the consulting market was projected to reach USD 179.9 billion by 2027 Telecommunications Telecom churn averaged 31%, even as telecom providers supported the transition to remote, digital-first work. Manufacturing Manufacturing churn was around 35% during the shift to “Industry 4.0.” Logistics Logistics churn averaged 40%, with many operational “moving parts” adding pressure. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) CPG was reported at 40% churn here, although other sources report different levels. Wholesale Wholesale had the highest churn rate at 56%, and other findings indicated that this sector performed the worst.

Main Reasons Customers Stay Loyal To Banks

According to TechViral.News, in 2025, the biggest loyalty factor was 24/7 mobile access, claimed by 68% of banking customers.

Strong data security trust was a top priority for 72% of respondents.

Helpful, responsive support also kept customers loyal (61%), while personalised financial advice encouraged 54% to stay.

Banks that made onboarding smooth saw a 19% lift in long-term retention.

For millennials, the addition of financial wellness tools improved retention by 17%.

Gamified rewards in loyalty programs delivered 25% higher retention, and AI fraud alerts increased confidence and retention by 13%.

Digital educational content has enhanced loyalty among 47% of Gen Z customers, and clear fee transparency has raised year-over-year loyalty metrics by 9%.

Conclusion

To retain customers, banks should identify churn risk early and take prompt action, as these are closely linked. People may leave due to poor service, hidden fees, weak app performance, or life changes. Loyalty persists when customers trust the bank, receive consistent support, and perceive strong value.

Banks can analyse customer data such as spending patterns, account usage, complaints, and relationship length to predict churn risk. To decrease churn rate and enhance long-term customer relationships, the bank responds quickly with fair pricing, rapid problem-solving, and simple, personalised offers.