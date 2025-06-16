Agricultural Robotics By Revenue, Country And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Agricultural Robotics Statistics: As for the agricultural sector, agricultural robotics allows for reaping the benefits of increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. The global agricultural robotics industry is also witnessing a considerable upsurge due to developments in AI, automation, and robotics, which have become an important aspect of modern agriculture.

The global agricultural robotics industry has grown substantially, with the market reaching an estimated USD 14.74 billion in 2024 and poised to expand further due to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and precision technologies. Forecasts suggest this sector could exceed USD 26 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 18 percent. Other projections indicate potential growth to between USD 86 and 103 billion by 2032–33, with CAGR estimates ranging from 20.5 percent to 25.7 percent.

In 2023, hardware, such as milking robots, drones, and driverless tractors, accounted for over 55 percent of the sector, while milking systems alone held nearly 49 percent of the total market. Meanwhile, autonomous guidance systems are already used on more than 50 percent of major field crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat in the United States.

These trends underline how robotics and AI-driven automation are significantly improving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in modern agriculture. Below is a detailed analysis of the Agricultural robotic statistics, growth drivers, and inclusion in the future outlook.

Editor’s Choice

According to Agricultural robotic statistics, Forecast Global’s External real-time bidding Revenue Growth Rate is expected to increase from USD 16,095.0 million in 2024 to USD 87,877.0 million by 2034.

in 2024 to by 2034. Agricultural service robots revenue is expected to be USD 1.50 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2024 and reach USD 2.26 billion by 2029.

in 2024. The market is predicted to grow at a from 2024 and reach by 2029. Cumulatively, Germany will be the frontrunner in generating income in this market, most likely amounting to USD 257.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. In 2023, harvest robots emerged as one of the most dominant segments in the agricultural robotics market, commanding approximately 35% of the total market, estimated at $3.9 billion .

of the total market, estimated at . Agricultural robotic statistics reveal that seeding robots, which are used to mechanize the planting operation, account for 20% of the total market value, which is roughly $2.2 billion .

of the total market value, which is roughly . Beyond that, there was a 15% market share, approximately $1.7 billion , for weeding robots, which help limit the use of chemicals by targeting specific weeds instead.

market share, approximately , for weeding robots, which help limit the use of chemicals by targeting specific weeds instead. Drones in agriculture focused on UAVs in 2023 collected about $2.5 billion , amounting to a 22% market share in the year.

, amounting to a market share in the year. The uptake of agricultural robots differs greatly within regions due to the level of labor cost, access to technology, and government support, among others.

In North America, more so in the US, the adoption of agricultural robots is high as 45% of large-scale farms have deployed one or even more of this technology within them, commonly drones and harvesting robots in particular.

of large-scale farms have deployed one or even more of this technology within them, commonly drones and harvesting robots in particular. Agricultural robotic statistics show that in Europe, Support for robotic technology precipitated the integration of 37% of farms in the region with such technologies in 2023.

of farms in the region with such technologies in 2023. In the Asia-Pacific region, due to factors such as labor costs and subsidization encouraging technology use, 28% of farms in countries such as China and Japan incorporated the technology.

of farms in countries such as China and Japan incorporated the technology. The expansion of the agricultural robotics market is influenced by a number of factors, among which technological development is most outstanding.

In the U.S., problematic labor recruitment due to the agricultural labor shortage is one of the reasons why the number of investments in technologies and facilities such as agricultural robots has seen firm volume growth of 20% in one year.

in one year. Policy robots are used along with some other relevant strategies to help cut back on expenses.

Agricultural robotic statistics show that it has been observed that weeding robots can cut down herbicide application levels by as much as 90%, which translates to a cost savings of around $150 per acre .

. Last but not least, precision seeds and harvesters boost benefits by at least 15-20%, thus increasing efficiency and profits earned by farmers.

Agricultural Robotics Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Agricultural robotic statistics explain how the global market of agricultural robots evolved between the years 2015 and 2024.

In the year 2016, this specific market brought in around $3.5 billion in revenues, and one could already see early indications of strong demand and penetration for robotics in agriculture.

This is indicative of the revenue earned from agricultural robots, which include, amongst others, harvesting robots, seeding machines, welding robots, and drones, that started to fill the gap arising from lack of labor, low costs, and better efficiency for farmers around the globe.

Growth of the market from the year 2015 and Revenues and Employment in Agriculture to 2024 are barriers to successfully integrated technologies in agriculture- which makes it possible for projections of further growth in 2024 when the rates of adoption in various regions are expected to rise.

Agricultural Robotics Market Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Agricultural robotic statistics illustrate the global market growth of agricultural robots from 2020 to 2030.

This data measures the present volume as well as the expected growth trends within the next decade. In other words, the agricultural robots market is predicted to grow tremendously by the end of the year 2030, with expected growth figures nearing 36 billion units.

This growth is indicative of an increased reliance on and adoption of automation and robotic backup in agriculture.

This trend is influenced by reduced labor in the sector, increased need for food production per unit area, and developments in robotic systems.

Such an increase demonstrates a very positive inclination towards the adoption of robotic systems for activities such as planting, reaping, weeding, and surveillance, as more farms across the globe are implementing precision farming for improved productivity and sustainability.

Agricultural Robotics Statistics By Country

United States

In the United States, the Agriculture Service Robotics market revenue is projected to reach $166.00 million in 2024, with the leading segment contributing the highest market volume in that year.

The revenue is expected to grow at an annual rate (CAGR) of 3.19% from 2024 to 2029, reaching $194.20 million by 2029.

Globally, Germany is projected to lead with the highest revenue, generating approximately $257.90 million in 2024.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, revenue in the Agriculture Service Robotics sector is anticipated to reach $37.07 million in 2024, with the top segment expected to hold the largest market volume.

A strong annual growth rate of 15.09% is forecasted from 2024 to 2029, pushing the market to $74.86 million by 2029.

In a global comparison, Germany remains the highest revenue generator, with an expected $257.90 million in 2024.

India

India’s Agriculture Service Robotics market is forecasted to generate $36.78 million in revenue in 2024, led by the largest segment.

However, a decline is anticipated, with a negative CAGR of -4.30% over the 2024-2029 period, leading to a projected market volume of $29.53 million by 2029.

France

In France, the Agriculture Service Robotics market is expected to generate $128.70 million in 2024, with the largest segment holding the highest market volume.

Revenue growth is projected at a robust CAGR of 18.47% from 2024 to 2029, resulting in an estimated $300.40 million by 2029.

China

For China, the market is expected to reach $151.10 million in 2024, with the largest segment contributing the highest market share.

A substantial annual growth rate of 21.53% is projected for the period from 2024 to 2029, bringing the market volume to $400.60 million by 2029.

Canada

In Canada, revenue in the Agriculture Service Robotics market is projected to be $29.36 million in 2024, with the leading segment holding the largest share.

A CAGR of 4.67% from 2024 to 2029 is expected to increase the market volume to $36.89 million by 2029.

Agricultural Robotics By Drones

(Source: infopulse.com)

Agricultural robotic statistics show that the agricultural sector is experiencing a major technological transformation, with drones, or uncrewed aerial vehicles, playing a pivotal role in this revolution.

Recent research estimates that the agriculture drone market will grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2023 to USD 17.9 billion by 2028, marking a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Currently, the United States leads in adopting drones within agriculture, with Europe following closely.

Agricultural Robotics By Milking Robots

Agricultural robotic statistics reveal that the market of milking robotics is also anticipated to grow rapidly, and it is estimated that the market will reach USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and will increase to 5.3 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%.

Livestock farming technologies are aimed at a different but very specific goal, which is to say that they seek to eliminate manual labor, gather and process information, and improve the results.

One of the most important robots that will be used in such a farming system is the milking machine developed in Europe to alleviate the problem of labor shortage on dairy farms as well as increase the efficiency, productivity, precision, and cost of milk production.

At present, over one thousand three hundred dairy farms in the entire world have already put in place and are operating automated (robotics) milking systems.

Milking machines are referred to as robots or automated milking systems.

AMS is a process that involves the use of computers, sensors, and controllers to carry out milking without the help of human beings.

Agricultural robotic statistics reveal that these systems enable milking to be done at any time of the day; hence, an average of 2.5 – 3 times milking is done in a day, leading to an increase of 10 – 15 % in milk yields.

The washing and sterilization of the Robots is also done automatically without human interference.

In addition, the systems assess the quality of milk and keep track of the cow’s health, thereby allowing the farmers to make decisions regarding each cow rather than managing the entire herd, which enables better management of the entire herd.

Agricultural Robotics By Tractors And Platforms

(Source: infopulse.com)

The last few years have seen a growing trend in the use of autonomous tractors and self-propelled platforms, especially for horticulture applications such as vineyards and orchards.

According to Agricultural robotic statistics, in 2023, the market for autonomous tractors across the globe was approximately worth USD 2.4 billion.

By 2028, this figure will rise to USD 7.1 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 24.0%.

This expansion is fuelled mostly by the dynamic shift towards sustainable farming practices, as autonomous systems allow for more careful use of farm inputs.

The commonest self-propelled platforms include sprayers for applying agrochemicals on horticultural crops, as well as self-propelled mowers for weeding.

When combined with other technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous tractors can also traverse fields and rugged terrain without the need for human intervention, avoiding obstacles and minimizing accidents that could damage crops.

In addition, these types of tractors can operate at a constant rate, which increases efficiency and reduces labor costs.

They also allow for effective management of speed and application rates, which complements crop uniformity and optimizes yields.

Automated Harvesting System

According to Agricultural robotic statistics, the automatic harvesting market experienced a value of USD 2 billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to increase to USD 2.76 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%.

The development of these automated harvesting machines is essential in the quest for precision agriculture that respects ecology and conserves resources.

They are based on informatics and robotics and provide farmers with tools for managerial efficiency and routine work such as picking, planting, and monitoring soil activities, among other tasks.

So far, due to the large population of consumers’ demand for local, sustainable foods, the fruit and vegetable farming industries, as well as flower growing, are the most affected by automated harvesting robots.

Of all the varieties of harvesting robots, soft robotic systems are perhaps the most widely used. These soft and flexible robots are made of soft-compliant materials to achieve hand-like movements.

Their grippers take the shape of the produce and apply mild pressure, which makes them perfect for tender crops.

Another common type used in agriculture is vacuum or suction-based harvesters that detach plants from their substrates by applying vacuum without damaging the plants.

These robots are particularly useful in handling soft, round fruits like berries, grape clusters, and tomatoes, which may take longer with the manual harvest. This is also costly, as most laborers are prone to injury when picking these round berry fruits.

Like cabbage leafy cut, spinach, pumpkins, and lettuce crops, as well as vineyards, the adoption of these machines is also extending to harvesting robots.

Harvesting robots enhance the output and the quality of produce because they reduce the amount of manual labour needed.

The benefits of these robots, which include reduced time limits and reduced need for extra labour, as opposed to the previous ways that depended on a lot of extra labor, will probably cause a further increase in the automated harvesting market.

Size Of Agricultural Technology

(Reference: statista.com)

Agricultural robotic statistics indicate that the worldwide market for agricultural technology as a service is projected to reach around $1.8 billion in 2023. Software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which are valued at approximately $1.1 billion, make up the largest portion of this market.

This indicates that most of the value in the market is attributed to software services, such as farm management applications, data management tools, and other such services that the farmers subscribe to without necessarily owning the entire software.

This is particularly useful in agriculture, where the farmers would want to take advantage of technology without spending so much money on purchasing computer programs and equipment.

Investment and Technological Advancements In Agricultural Robotics

Agricultural robotic statistics indicate that the increasing need for technology-based solutions to farming, especially robotics, is fuelling more and more investments in agricultural robotics.

Agricultural robotic statistics show that in 2023, the sum of venture capital investments in investment into the agricultural sector in robotics amounted to $2.8 billion, which was 25% more than in the year 2022.

The governments of North America and Europe are providing grants and incentives.

As an illustration, the Department of Agriculture in the United States has set aside $500 million dollars in 2023 in order to enhance technological advancement in agriculture.

Major players in agriculture, including John Deere, AGCO, and DJI, have already spent more than $4 billion in nurturing agricultural robotics.

Therefore, as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning improve significantly, agricultural machines become more clever and effective.

Farmers using these robots can assess the health of plants, check the state of the soil, conduct weather forecasting with the aid of robots, and 95% of the time is accurate.

GPS-controlled gloves and drones can fly in the air, oxygenating all the land resources and producing aerial maps of 200 acres in one go for proper management of all resource dispersal and sinking of waste.

An example of high-tech automation in agriculture is machine vision technology, which is used in sorting and cutting fruits in harvesting robots to reduce the damage caused during fruit picking by 25%, hence reducing wastage.

Future Outlook And Forecasts

The prospects of farmbots are encouraging as growth is projected in all regions, both advanced and emerging.

It is anticipated that by the year 2026, 70% of the large farms in the U.S. will adopt some degree of agricultural robotics, up from the current 45%.

Because of AI incorporation and decreasing the costs of equipment, small and medium-scale farms will probably embrace robotics in the next ten years at a p.a. rate of 20%.

The market for agricultural drones only is estimated to rise to 6.4 billion dollars by 2030, even more, due to the growth of precision agriculture.

Conclusion

The agricultural robotics industry is a vital component of the future of farming, addressing labor shortages, reducing costs, and boosting yields. Agricultural robotic statistics estimated a market value of $25.7 billion by 2030 and a strong annual growth rate.

Agricultural robotics is set to transform farming practices globally. Technological advancements, government support, and private sector investments are driving this growth, making robotics more accessible and affordable.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the current market size of agricultural robotics across the globe, and what are the growth forecasts?



The global agricultural robotics market is on a high growth trajectory, with a projected revenue of USD 25.7 billion by 2030. This upsurge is attributable to the incorporation of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics in farming, which in turn cuts labour costs and increases efficiencies in agriculture. What are the most common types of agricultural robots, and in which branches of agriculture do they bring the most benefits?



Harvesting robots, seeding machines, welding robots, and drones are some of the most utilised agricultural robots. In 2023, harvest robots held close to 35% of the market share, particularly in applications that involved growing fruits and vegetables where the demand for local sustainable food is high. How does the adoption of agricultural robotics differ from region to region?



Regional adoption varies quite dramatically: In the US, for example, 45% of large-scale farms have adopted the use of agricultural robots, including drones and harvesting robots. In Europe, this share is around 37%, and in the Asia Pacific region, which consists of farms in China and Japan, approximately 28% of the farms incorporate robotics due to labour and technology costs. Do you foresee any important developments in agricultural drones, and what effects will these have on their practices?



The agricultural drone sector is expected to expand from $4.5 billion in 2023 to $17.9 billion in 2028, registering a growth rate of 31.5% in annual earnings. These drones assist in high-tech agriculture by providing information, monitoring the status of crops, and creating aerial maps of farmlands, thus aiding in sustainable agricultural practices. How will investment in agricultural robotics impact the sector, and do the authorities encourage its importance?



The financing of agricultural robotics will grow to $2.8 billion in 2023, with significant origins from the governmental side. For instance, $500 million was given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to encourage the adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector. Dominant companies in the segment are making large investments as well, such as John Deere and DJI, making sophisticated robotics less of a challenge for most farmers.

