Bread Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Mar 25, 2025

Introduction

Bread Nutrition Facts: ​Bread is a fundamental component of diets worldwide, offering essential nutrients and energy. The nutritional content of bread varies based on its type and ingredients. For instance, a 100-gram serving of white bread provides approximately 266 calories, comprising 3.3 grams of fat, 49 grams of carbohydrates, and 8.9 grams of protein.

In contrast, the same quantity of whole wheat bread contains about 252 calories, with 3.5 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein. Whole wheat bread also offers higher dietary fiber content, delivering 6 grams per 100 grams, compared to 2.7 grams in white bread.

Additionally, whole wheat bread provides greater amounts of essential minerals such as iron, with 2.5 milligrams per 100 grams, whereas white bread contains approximately 1 milligram. These differences underscore the nutritional advantages of whole-grain varieties over refined options.

Bread Nutrition Facts

  • One slice (32g) of whole wheat bread contains approximately 82 calories.
  • Whole wheat bread provides 13.8g of carbohydrates per slice, classifying it as a high-carbohydrate food.
  • It contains 1.9g of dietary fiber, contributing to digestive health.
  • The sugar content in one slice is 1.4g.
  • Whole wheat bread provides 4g of protein per slice, although it is not considered a complete protein source.
  • Fat content in a slice of whole wheat bread is relatively low, at 1.1g.
  • The sodium content is 144mg per slice.
  • It provides approximately 0.7mg of manganese, a trace mineral essential for bone health and metabolism.
  • Due to the presence of whole wheat grains, whole wheat bread also contains essential vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, folate, selenium, zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin D.
  • Commercially prepared white bread provides slightly fewer calories, at around 75 calories per slice.
  • White bread typically contains slightly more carbohydrates than whole wheat bread but less fiber, resulting in a similar net carbohydrate value.
  • Refined or enriched bread products are made from processed grains that may have had nutrients added back during manufacturing.

Popular Types of Bread

#1. Challah

Challah - Bread Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: cooking.nytimes.com)

It is a traditional Jewish bread of Jewish and is commonly enjoyed during holidays and special occasions. The dough for this bread is a combination of yeast, eggs, sugar, flour and oil. It has a soft, fluffy texture and somewhat sweet flavour. Challah can be used as sandwich bread, or as a side dish for stew or soup.

#2. Pumpernickel Bread

Pumpernickel-Bread - Bread Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: biggerbolderbaking.com)

This is German rye bread, which is dark and dense in colour. It is made from water, yeast, and rye flour. It has a nutty and somewhat sweet flavour. It can be used for toast and sandwiches and as a side dish for salads, stews, and soups.

#3. Ciabatta

Ciabatta - Bread Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: littlespoonfarm.com)

Ciabatta has a chewy crust and an airy and light texture. It is made using yeast, high-gluten flour and water. This bread can be used for making panini.

#4. Multigrain Bread

Multigrain-Bread

(Source: sorrentina.in)

As the name suggests, this type of bread is often made of oats, dark brown sugar and bread flour. Depending on the brand, the ingredients may change. It has a nutty and chewy texture.

#5. Baguette

Baguette

(Source: freepik.com)

Baguette has been a traditional bread in French culture since the early 19th century. It can be found all over France in cafes, restaurants, and bakeries. It has a crunchy texture outside and soft and airy inside. It is made using yeast, water, white wheat flour, and salt. Baguette can be eaten as a snack during dinner, lunch, and breakfast with cheese, butter, or jam.

#6. Sourdough bread

Sourdough-bread

(Source: delish.com)

This type of bread has a much lower amount of gluten as compared to other types of bread. It is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It is made by fermenting natural yeasts and lactobacilli.

#7. Rye bread

Rye-bread

(Source: jocooks.com)

Rye bread has rye flour as an ingredient. Depending on the type of rye berry, it comes in various colours. Moreover, it has an earthy flavour and dense texture.

#8. White bread

White-bread

(Source: browneyedbaker.com)

One of the most common types of bread consumed around the world is white bread. But as compared to whole wheat bread, it has a lower amount of nutrients.

#9. Whole Wheat bread

Whole-Wheat-bread

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Whole wheat bread is also known as wholemeal bread. It has a good amount of minerals, fibre and vitamins. It has a rich taste and comes with a chewy texture and nutty flavour. Whole wheat bread is one of the healthiest types of bread around the world.

#10. Brioche

Brioche

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Brioche is made using yeast, eggs, sugar, butter and flour. It has a fluffy and airy texture and comes with a buttery crust. Just like some of the other types of bread, it has a versatile nature. It can be used for tarts, cakes, cupcakes, burgers and sandwiches.

#11. Flatbread

Flatbread

(Source: easyweeknightrecipes.com)

Flatbread has a flat and thin round shape. It is made using salt, water and wheat flour. To give a soft texture, butter or oil is added. Flatbread is a traditional bread in India, and it has many varieties. This bread is a part of the meal.

#12. Bagel

Bagel-

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Bagel has been a part of the tradition in Poland since the 1600s. It has a round appearance and is made using high-gluten flour, water, malt, yeast and salt. These are commonly topped with ingredients such as herbs, nuts and seeds. It can be eaten as it is as a snack.

#13. Focaccia

Focaccia

(Source: yourhomebasedmom.com)

Focaccia has a crispy crust and an airy and soft texture inside. It is made using olive oil, flour, salt and yeast. It can be used as a side dish or as an ingredient in sandwiches or pizzas.

#14. Cornbread bread

Cornbread-bread-

(Source: blessthismessplease.com)

Cornbread is a traditional American staple. It is made using eggs, milk, wheat flour, and ground corn. The texture of this bread varies as well as it comes with a sweet flavour. It can be used as a side dish or as an ingredient.

#15. Soda bread

Soda-bread

(Source: boulderlocavore.com)

Soda bread is made using baking soda, buttermilk and wheat flour. It has a fluffy as well as somewhat crumbly texture. This bread has a versatile nature, which can be eaten as it is or can be used as a side dish sandwich, soup or stew.

Health Benefits of Bread

  • Bread contains a good amount of fibre and carbs.
  • It can satisfy your hunger.
  • Bread can manage blood sugar levels.
  • It has a prebiotic effect
  • Bread is packed with micronutrients such as Thiamine, Niacin, Calcium, Iron, and Riboflavin
  • It also contains folic acid which helps repair DNA and manage metabolic processes and cellular division.
  • It is low in fat and therefore is a great choice for a weight loss diet.
  • It can reduce the risk of cancer.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Bread

By Types of Bread

TypesFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
White with whole wheat swirl bread, 2 slices serving1.9425.154.51133
Mixed Grain bread, 2 slices serving1.9824.135.20131
Marble rye and pumpernickel bread, 2 slices serving1.6624.914.47132
Multigrain bread, 2 slices serving1.9824.135.20131
Sourdough bread, 2 slices serving1.5025.954.40137
Rye bread, 2 slices serving2.1130.915.44166
Whole wheat bread, 2 slices serving2.1424.514.75135
White bread, 2 slices serving1.6425.303.82133
Rye bread, 2 slices serving1.5121.064.73106
White bread, 2 slices serving1.1520.384.0095

Multigrain bread, 2 slices serving

1.7327.245.57121
Wheat bread, 2 slices serving1.0620.064.1991
Wheat bran bread, 2 slices serving2.4534.426.34179
Oatmeal bread, 2 slices serving2.3826.194.54145
Cracked wheat bread,2 slices serving1.9524.754.35130
Italian bread, 2 slices serving1.4020.003.52108
Ciabatta, 2 slices serving1.4020.003.52108
Baguette, 2 slices serving3.8466.4311.26351
Egg bread, 2 slices serving4.8038.247.60226
Banana bread, 2 slices serving12.6065.525.16391
Cheese bread, 2 slices serving,2.49325.034.42142
Onion bread, 2 slices serving1.6024.943.74131
Plain Breadsticks, 1 serving0.956.841.2041
White Pita bread, 1 serving0.7233.425.46165
Whole wheat Pita bread,1 serving1.6635.206.27170
Frosted sweet cinnamon bun, 1 serving9.1433.973.01227
Soft white bun, 1 serving1.5617.803.42100
Sweet cinnamon bun,1 serving9.8430.543.72223
Hotdog bun or hamburger, 1 serving1.8621.264.08120
Honeybuns,1 serving10.0026.002.00200
Jumbo Hot dog buns,1 serving3.0038.007.00210
Light wheat hamburger bun, 1 serving0.5017.005.0080
Whole wheat hamburger buns,1 serving2.0018.005.00110
Enriched hamburger bun, 1 serving1.5022.003.00110
Light Italian buns, 1 serving0.5017.005.0080
Chicken cornbread, 1 piece5.536.129.65115
Cornbread with egg substitute0.9516.003.0986
Cornbread with low-fat milk, 1 piece4.6228.284.36173
Homemade cornbread, 1 piece6.1227.474.39183
Cornbread from dry Mix, 1 piece6.0028.864.42188
1 small pita (regular)0.3415.602.5577
1 large pita, (regular)1.0247.347.74234
1 medium pita, (regular)0.5425.064.10124
1 extra large pita, (regular)1.3763.5010.37314
1 large whole-wheat pita1.2247.438.90232
1 small whole-wheat pita0.4015.622.9376
1 medium whole wheat pita0.6425.114.71123
1 large toasted pita1.0347.747.80236
1 medium toasted pita0.5425.104.10124
1 small toasted pita0.3415.912.6079
White Pita bread, 1 large0.7235.425.46165
Wheat or cracked wheat pita, 1 medium0.6425.114.71123
100% whole wheat pita, 1 medium1.1724.754.41120
Whole Wheat bread, 1 thin slice0.9710.602.2357
Whole Wheat bread, 1 large slice1.3414.753.1079
Whole Wheat bread, 1 slice, crust not eaten0.515.621.1830
Whole Wheat bread,1 regular slice1.3414.753.1079
Whole Wheat bread with nuts, 1 slice serving7.7221.054.13163
Whole Wheat bread with raisins,1 slice serving0.9812.972.3266
Toasted Whole Wheat bread, 1 slice serving1.2012.922.7269
Reduced Calorie wheat bread, 1 slice serving0.5310.032.0946
Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice0.465.571.2030
Multigrain bread, 1 large slice1.2214.853.2080
Multigrain bread, 1 thin slice0.8710.672.3058
Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice0.9912.062.6065
Multigrain bread with raisins, 1 regular slice0.7213.082.1565
Toasted Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice0.9812.102.6261
Reduced calorie high fibre multigrain bread, 1 regular slice0.613.622.7861
Toasted multigrain bread with raisins, 1 regular slice0.7313.262.1866
Toasted reduced calorie high fibre multigrain bread, 1 regular slice0.8813.812.8261
Wheat bread, 1 regular slice (crust not eaten)0.495.661.1031
Wheat bread, 1 thin slice (crust not eaten)0.374.240.8223
Wheat bread, 1 regular slice1.0712.262.3767
Wheat bread, 1 large/thick slice1.2314.142.7478
Wheat bread, 1 very thin slice0.627.071.3739
Wheat bread, 1 thin slice0.829.431.8352
Wheat Bran bread, 2 slices2.4534.426.34179
Cracked wheat bread,  2 slices1.9524.754.35130
Wheat or cracked wheat bread,  2 slices2.1324.544.73135
Reduced-calorie wheat bread,  2 slices1.0620.064.1991
Toasted wheat bread,  2 slices2.4025.855.45138
100% whole wheat bread,  2 slices2.3525.825.43138
Wheat berry bread,  2 slices2.0523.604.55130
Reduced calorie high-fire wheat or cracked wheat bread,  2 slices1.2924.425.10111
Sourdough rolls, 1 large1.7129.585.02156
Sourdough rolls,  1 small1.0217.652.9993
Sourdough rolls, 1 medium1.3523.363.96123
Sourdough bread, 1 large1.0518.163.0896
Sourdough bread, 1 small0.457.781.3241
Sourdough bread, 1 medium0.7512.982.2068
Rye bread, 1 slice medium0.8612.562.2167
Pumpernickel bread, 1 slice medium0.8112.352.2665
Garlic bread, 1 focaccia slice9.9829.205.84231
Garlic bread, 1 large stick or slice9.4527.665.53219
Garlic bread, 1 small stick or slice6.8219.983.99158
Garlic bread, medium stick or slice8.2324.084.81191
Regular Garlic bread, 1 cubic inch0.411.460.2511
Regular Garlic bread, 1 small slice2.047.301.2453
Regular Garlic bread, 1 medium slice3.7113.232.2596
Regular Garlic bread, 1 large slice5.2418.703.18135
Toasted Garlic bread, 1 cubic inch0.411.450.2511
Toasted Garlic bread, 1 large5.2418.703.18135
Toasted Garlic bread, 1 small slice2.047.301.2453
Toasted Garlic bread, 1 medium3.7113.232.2596
Five Cheese Garlic bread8.0024.005.00190
Parmesan Garlic bread, 1 slice6.0023.005.00160
Mozzarella Garlic bread, 1 slice6.0022.005.00160
Original Texas Garlic toast, 1 slice9.0015.003.00150
Tuscan Roasted Garlic bread, 1 slice1.0020.003.00100
French toast sticks, 1 oz5.8411.631.66103
French toast sticks, 1 piece5.8111.571.66103
French toast sticks, 2 pieces11.6223.143.31205
French toast with butter, 1 oz3.947.5721.1775
French toast with butter, 1 slice9.3818.025.17178
French toast with 2 slices18.7636.041.034356
Low-fat French toast, 1 slice/piece7.0216.255.00149

Frozen French toast, 1 slice/piece

3.6018.944.37126
Toasted raisin bread, 1 thin slice1.0111.951.8162
Toasted raisin bread, 1 large1.3916.502.4986
Toasted Raisin bread, 1 regular1.1513.662.0671
Regular Raising bread, 1 large1.4116.742.5388
Regular Raising bread, 1 regular1.1413.602.0571
Regular Raising bread, 1 thin1.0112.031.8263
Raisin cinnamon swirl bread, 1 slice1.5015.002.0080
Cinnamon Raisin bread, slice25.003.00120
Raisin nut bread, 1 slice1.0012.002.0070
White bread, 1 regular slice, crust not eaten0.396.070.9232
White bread, 1 thin slice, crust not eaten0.304.550.6924
White bread,  1 large slice0.9915.182.2980
White bread,  1 regular slice0.8212.651.9166
White bread, 1 thin slice0.6610.121.5353
White bread,  1 very thin slice0.497.591.1540
Toasted white bread, 1 slice0.8811.971.9864
Reduced Calories in white bread0.5810.192.0048
White with whole wheat swirl bread0.9712.572.2567
Low-sodium white bread0.9412.872.1369
Fibre added white bread0.7714.171.9060

Healthy and Tasty Bread Recipes

#1. Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks

Cheesy-Cauliflower-Breadsticks

Ingredients: 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, 1 large egg, ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 1 medium cauliflower (cut into 1-inch florets), ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 minced garlic clove, marinara sauce.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°, and process the cauliflower in the food processor until finely ground. Do it in batches. Transfer the cauliflower mixture to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until tender. Once done, set it aside for the cooling process. Once cooled, wrap it in a kitchen towel to remove the moisture.

Then, take another bowl and add every type of cheese in the bowl. Then transfer cooled cauliflower.

Take a baking sheet and line it with parchment. Add the cauliflower mixture in a rectangle shape of 11×9 in. Bake in the oven until golden brown. Cut the breadsticks and serve with marinara sauce.

#2. Grilled Tomato Pizzas

Grilled-Tomato-Pizzas

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup balsamic glaze, cooking spray, 2 to 3 cups all-purpose flour, ¼ tsp salt, 1 tbsp honey, 1 cup warm water, 1 package active dry yeast, ½ cup balsamic glaze, 1 cup fresh basil (torn), 6 tbsp olive oil (divided), shaved parmesan cheese.

Instructions

Dissolve the yeast in warm water, then add 2 tbsp oil, salt, honey, and 1 ½ cups flour into the yeast mixture and beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir the mixture to form a soft dough.

Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic. Then, take a greased bowl, add the dough, and set it aside in a warm place for 1 hour until doubled.

Then, cut the dough into 6 portions. Sprinkle some flour on the surface, place the portions, and roll each of them into a rectangle 8 x 6 in. Grease the foil, place the dough, spray it with cooking spray, cover it, and set aside for 10 minutes.

Then, place the crusts on a greased grill rack, remove the foil in batches, and grill over medium heat until golden brown.

Remove from the grill, spray some oil on top, add tomatoes, and grill again. Then add basil and cheese and serve hot.

#3. BBQ Chicken and Apple Bread Pudding

BBQ-Chicken-and-APple-bread-Pudding

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: 2 large beaten eggs, 1 cup half and half cream, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, ⅔ cups barbecue sauce (divided), 6 tbsp butter (divided), 1 package muffin/ cornbread mix, 1 large sweet onion (thinly sliced), 1 small green apple (peeled and diced), 1 ¼ cups shredded monterey jack cheese, 2 cups diced cooked chicken

Instructions

Prepare cornbread according to the package instructions and bake on a square and floured baking pan at 375°. In a small skillet, add 2 tbsp butter on medium heat, add onion, and cook until golden brown. Set aside.

Take the chicken add ¼ cup barbecue sauce and coat well. Take a small bowl, add eggs, cream, salt and pepper and whisk together. Then cube the cornbread and spread the egg mixture on top. Add chicken, apple and cheese. And toss gently.

Pour the entire mixture into a greased 8-square pan and bake until golden brown. Drizzle the remaining barbecue sauce on the bread pudding, sprinkle with chives, and serve.

Conclusion

Bread Nutrition Facts, One of the healthy staple foods, bread, is consumed in all corners of the world. Each country has its speciality. Bread can also be easily made at home. It is versatile, so it can be suited to any culinary dish, either as an ingredient or side dish. Bread has many types, one of the healthier being whole-grain bread. It can aid in belly fat and support weight loss diets.

The calories in bread depend on its type. Moreover, low-calorie bread, such as white bread, has many health benefits. Rather than eating pizza, go for healthy bread types that will focus on optimum health.

FAQ.

How to buy fresh bread?



The colour of the bread should be similar golden brown and while buying twist the bag of bread, if it’s fresh it will twist easily. You can also feel the sponginess in the bread.

How to store bread at home?



Don’t put the bread in the refrigerator, and use a bread box to store it. Keep it away from moisture and direct sunlight

How many days does bread last if stored at home?



If a bread is homemade then it will last for 3 to 4 days, and if it’s store bought, it has a shelf life upto 7 days.

Is bread good for weight loss?



Eating whole grain bread is one of the best ways to satisfy your hunger during a weight loss diet. It has more vitamins and minerals as well as fibre. In addition, the calories in whole grain bread is also low. Thus, it helps in belly fat as well.

Which is the most consumed bread around the world?



White bread is the most consumed type of bread around the world.

How much bread can I eat in a day?



It is considered healthy to eat around 7 to 8 slices of white bread every day.

