Bread Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Bread Nutrition Facts: ​Bread is a fundamental component of diets worldwide, offering essential nutrients and energy. The nutritional content of bread varies based on its type and ingredients. For instance, a 100-gram serving of white bread provides approximately 266 calories, comprising 3.3 grams of fat, 49 grams of carbohydrates, and 8.9 grams of protein.

In contrast, the same quantity of whole wheat bread contains about 252 calories, with 3.5 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein. Whole wheat bread also offers higher dietary fiber content, delivering 6 grams per 100 grams, compared to 2.7 grams in white bread.

Additionally, whole wheat bread provides greater amounts of essential minerals such as iron, with 2.5 milligrams per 100 grams, whereas white bread contains approximately 1 milligram. These differences underscore the nutritional advantages of whole-grain varieties over refined options.

Bread Nutrition Facts

One slice ( 32g ) of whole wheat bread contains approximately 82 calories .

) of whole wheat bread contains approximately . Whole wheat bread provides 13.8g of carbohydrates per slice, classifying it as a high-carbohydrate food.

per slice, classifying it as a high-carbohydrate food. It contains 1.9g of dietary fiber , contributing to digestive health.

, contributing to digestive health. The sugar content in one slice is 1.4g .

. Whole wheat bread provides 4g of protein per slice, although it is not considered a complete protein source.

per slice, although it is not considered a complete protein source. Fat content in a slice of whole wheat bread is relatively low, at 1.1g .

. The sodium content is 144mg per slice.

per slice. It provides approximately 0.7mg of manganese , a trace mineral essential for bone health and metabolism.

, a trace mineral essential for bone health and metabolism. Due to the presence of whole wheat grains, whole wheat bread also contains essential vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, folate, selenium, zinc, magnesium, calcium, iron , and vitamin D .

, and . Commercially prepared white bread provides slightly fewer calories, at around 75 calories per slice .

. White bread typically contains slightly more carbohydrates than whole wheat bread but less fiber, resulting in a similar net carbohydrate value.

value. Refined or enriched bread products are made from processed grains that may have had nutrients added back during manufacturing.

You May Also Like to Read Below Nutrition Facts

Popular Types of Bread

#1. Challah

(Source: cooking.nytimes.com)

It is a traditional Jewish bread of Jewish and is commonly enjoyed during holidays and special occasions. The dough for this bread is a combination of yeast, eggs, sugar, flour and oil. It has a soft, fluffy texture and somewhat sweet flavour. Challah can be used as sandwich bread, or as a side dish for stew or soup.

#2. Pumpernickel Bread

(Source: biggerbolderbaking.com)

This is German rye bread, which is dark and dense in colour. It is made from water, yeast, and rye flour. It has a nutty and somewhat sweet flavour. It can be used for toast and sandwiches and as a side dish for salads, stews, and soups.

#3. Ciabatta

(Source: littlespoonfarm.com)

Ciabatta has a chewy crust and an airy and light texture. It is made using yeast, high-gluten flour and water. This bread can be used for making panini.

#4. Multigrain Bread

(Source: sorrentina.in)

As the name suggests, this type of bread is often made of oats, dark brown sugar and bread flour. Depending on the brand, the ingredients may change. It has a nutty and chewy texture.

#5. Baguette

(Source: freepik.com)

Baguette has been a traditional bread in French culture since the early 19th century. It can be found all over France in cafes, restaurants, and bakeries. It has a crunchy texture outside and soft and airy inside. It is made using yeast, water, white wheat flour, and salt. Baguette can be eaten as a snack during dinner, lunch, and breakfast with cheese, butter, or jam.

#6. Sourdough bread

(Source: delish.com)

This type of bread has a much lower amount of gluten as compared to other types of bread. It is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It is made by fermenting natural yeasts and lactobacilli.

#7. Rye bread

(Source: jocooks.com)

Rye bread has rye flour as an ingredient. Depending on the type of rye berry, it comes in various colours. Moreover, it has an earthy flavour and dense texture.

#8. White bread

(Source: browneyedbaker.com)

One of the most common types of bread consumed around the world is white bread. But as compared to whole wheat bread, it has a lower amount of nutrients.

#9. Whole Wheat bread

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Whole wheat bread is also known as wholemeal bread. It has a good amount of minerals, fibre and vitamins. It has a rich taste and comes with a chewy texture and nutty flavour. Whole wheat bread is one of the healthiest types of bread around the world.

#10. Brioche

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Brioche is made using yeast, eggs, sugar, butter and flour. It has a fluffy and airy texture and comes with a buttery crust. Just like some of the other types of bread, it has a versatile nature. It can be used for tarts, cakes, cupcakes, burgers and sandwiches.

#11. Flatbread

(Source: easyweeknightrecipes.com)

Flatbread has a flat and thin round shape. It is made using salt, water and wheat flour. To give a soft texture, butter or oil is added. Flatbread is a traditional bread in India, and it has many varieties. This bread is a part of the meal.

#12. Bagel

(Source: timesofindia.com)

Bagel has been a part of the tradition in Poland since the 1600s. It has a round appearance and is made using high-gluten flour, water, malt, yeast and salt. These are commonly topped with ingredients such as herbs, nuts and seeds. It can be eaten as it is as a snack.

#13. Focaccia

(Source: yourhomebasedmom.com)

Focaccia has a crispy crust and an airy and soft texture inside. It is made using olive oil, flour, salt and yeast. It can be used as a side dish or as an ingredient in sandwiches or pizzas.

#14. Cornbread bread

(Source: blessthismessplease.com)

Cornbread is a traditional American staple. It is made using eggs, milk, wheat flour, and ground corn. The texture of this bread varies as well as it comes with a sweet flavour. It can be used as a side dish or as an ingredient.

#15. Soda bread

(Source: boulderlocavore.com)

Soda bread is made using baking soda, buttermilk and wheat flour. It has a fluffy as well as somewhat crumbly texture. This bread has a versatile nature, which can be eaten as it is or can be used as a side dish sandwich, soup or stew.

Health Benefits of Bread

Bread contains a good amount of fibre and carbs.

It can satisfy your hunger.

Bread can manage blood sugar levels.

It has a prebiotic effect

Bread is packed with micronutrients such as Thiamine, Niacin, Calcium, Iron, and Riboflavin

It also contains folic acid which helps repair DNA and manage metabolic processes and cellular division.

It is low in fat and therefore is a great choice for a weight loss diet.

It can reduce the risk of cancer.

Nutritional Values and Calories in Bread

By Types of Bread

Types Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories White with whole wheat swirl bread, 2 slices serving 1.94 25.15 4.51 133 Mixed Grain bread, 2 slices serving 1.98 24.13 5.20 131 Marble rye and pumpernickel bread, 2 slices serving 1.66 24.91 4.47 132 Multigrain bread, 2 slices serving 1.98 24.13 5.20 131 Sourdough bread, 2 slices serving 1.50 25.95 4.40 137 Rye bread, 2 slices serving 2.11 30.91 5.44 166 Whole wheat bread, 2 slices serving 2.14 24.51 4.75 135 White bread, 2 slices serving 1.64 25.30 3.82 133 Rye bread, 2 slices serving 1.51 21.06 4.73 106 White bread, 2 slices serving 1.15 20.38 4.00 95 Multigrain bread, 2 slices serving 1.73 27.24 5.57 121 Wheat bread, 2 slices serving 1.06 20.06 4.19 91 Wheat bran bread, 2 slices serving 2.45 34.42 6.34 179 Oatmeal bread, 2 slices serving 2.38 26.19 4.54 145 Cracked wheat bread,2 slices serving 1.95 24.75 4.35 130 Italian bread, 2 slices serving 1.40 20.00 3.52 108 Ciabatta, 2 slices serving 1.40 20.00 3.52 108 Baguette, 2 slices serving 3.84 66.43 11.26 351 Egg bread, 2 slices serving 4.80 38.24 7.60 226 Banana bread, 2 slices serving 12.60 65.52 5.16 391 Cheese bread, 2 slices serving, 2.49 325.03 4.42 142 Onion bread, 2 slices serving 1.60 24.94 3.74 131 Plain Breadsticks, 1 serving 0.95 6.84 1.20 41 White Pita bread, 1 serving 0.72 33.42 5.46 165 Whole wheat Pita bread,1 serving 1.66 35.20 6.27 170 Frosted sweet cinnamon bun, 1 serving 9.14 33.97 3.01 227 Soft white bun, 1 serving 1.56 17.80 3.42 100 Sweet cinnamon bun,1 serving 9.84 30.54 3.72 223 Hotdog bun or hamburger, 1 serving 1.86 21.26 4.08 120 Honeybuns,1 serving 10.00 26.00 2.00 200 Jumbo Hot dog buns,1 serving 3.00 38.00 7.00 210 Light wheat hamburger bun, 1 serving 0.50 17.00 5.00 80 Whole wheat hamburger buns,1 serving 2.00 18.00 5.00 110 Enriched hamburger bun, 1 serving 1.50 22.00 3.00 110 Light Italian buns, 1 serving 0.50 17.00 5.00 80 Chicken cornbread, 1 piece 5.53 6.12 9.65 115 Cornbread with egg substitute 0.95 16.00 3.09 86 Cornbread with low-fat milk, 1 piece 4.62 28.28 4.36 173 Homemade cornbread, 1 piece 6.12 27.47 4.39 183 Cornbread from dry Mix, 1 piece 6.00 28.86 4.42 188 1 small pita (regular) 0.34 15.60 2.55 77 1 large pita, (regular) 1.02 47.34 7.74 234 1 medium pita, (regular) 0.54 25.06 4.10 124 1 extra large pita, (regular) 1.37 63.50 10.37 314 1 large whole-wheat pita 1.22 47.43 8.90 232 1 small whole-wheat pita 0.40 15.62 2.93 76 1 medium whole wheat pita 0.64 25.11 4.71 123 1 large toasted pita 1.03 47.74 7.80 236 1 medium toasted pita 0.54 25.10 4.10 124 1 small toasted pita 0.34 15.91 2.60 79 White Pita bread, 1 large 0.72 35.42 5.46 165 Wheat or cracked wheat pita, 1 medium 0.64 25.11 4.71 123 100% whole wheat pita, 1 medium 1.17 24.75 4.41 120 Whole Wheat bread, 1 thin slice 0.97 10.60 2.23 57 Whole Wheat bread, 1 large slice 1.34 14.75 3.10 79 Whole Wheat bread, 1 slice, crust not eaten 0.51 5.62 1.18 30 Whole Wheat bread,1 regular slice 1.34 14.75 3.10 79 Whole Wheat bread with nuts, 1 slice serving 7.72 21.05 4.13 163 Whole Wheat bread with raisins,1 slice serving 0.98 12.97 2.32 66 Toasted Whole Wheat bread, 1 slice serving 1.20 12.92 2.72 69 Reduced Calorie wheat bread, 1 slice serving 0.53 10.03 2.09 46 Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice 0.46 5.57 1.20 30 Multigrain bread, 1 large slice 1.22 14.85 3.20 80 Multigrain bread, 1 thin slice 0.87 10.67 2.30 58 Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice 0.99 12.06 2.60 65 Multigrain bread with raisins, 1 regular slice 0.72 13.08 2.15 65 Toasted Multigrain bread, 1 regular slice 0.98 12.10 2.62 61 Reduced calorie high fibre multigrain bread, 1 regular slice 0.6 13.62 2.78 61 Toasted multigrain bread with raisins, 1 regular slice 0.73 13.26 2.18 66 Toasted reduced calorie high fibre multigrain bread, 1 regular slice 0.88 13.81 2.82 61 Wheat bread, 1 regular slice (crust not eaten) 0.49 5.66 1.10 31 Wheat bread, 1 thin slice (crust not eaten) 0.37 4.24 0.82 23 Wheat bread, 1 regular slice 1.07 12.26 2.37 67 Wheat bread, 1 large/thick slice 1.23 14.14 2.74 78 Wheat bread, 1 very thin slice 0.62 7.07 1.37 39 Wheat bread, 1 thin slice 0.82 9.43 1.83 52 Wheat Bran bread, 2 slices 2.45 34.42 6.34 179 Cracked wheat bread, 2 slices 1.95 24.75 4.35 130 Wheat or cracked wheat bread, 2 slices 2.13 24.54 4.73 135 Reduced-calorie wheat bread, 2 slices 1.06 20.06 4.19 91 Toasted wheat bread, 2 slices 2.40 25.85 5.45 138 100% whole wheat bread, 2 slices 2.35 25.82 5.43 138 Wheat berry bread, 2 slices 2.05 23.60 4.55 130 Reduced calorie high-fire wheat or cracked wheat bread, 2 slices 1.29 24.42 5.10 111 Sourdough rolls, 1 large 1.71 29.58 5.02 156 Sourdough rolls, 1 small 1.02 17.65 2.99 93 Sourdough rolls, 1 medium 1.35 23.36 3.96 123 Sourdough bread, 1 large 1.05 18.16 3.08 96 Sourdough bread, 1 small 0.45 7.78 1.32 41 Sourdough bread, 1 medium 0.75 12.98 2.20 68 Rye bread, 1 slice medium 0.86 12.56 2.21 67 Pumpernickel bread, 1 slice medium 0.81 12.35 2.26 65 Garlic bread, 1 focaccia slice 9.98 29.20 5.84 231 Garlic bread, 1 large stick or slice 9.45 27.66 5.53 219 Garlic bread, 1 small stick or slice 6.82 19.98 3.99 158 Garlic bread, medium stick or slice 8.23 24.08 4.81 191 Regular Garlic bread, 1 cubic inch 0.41 1.46 0.25 11 Regular Garlic bread, 1 small slice 2.04 7.30 1.24 53 Regular Garlic bread, 1 medium slice 3.71 13.23 2.25 96 Regular Garlic bread, 1 large slice 5.24 18.70 3.18 135 Toasted Garlic bread, 1 cubic inch 0.41 1.45 0.25 11 Toasted Garlic bread, 1 large 5.24 18.70 3.18 135 Toasted Garlic bread, 1 small slice 2.04 7.30 1.24 53 Toasted Garlic bread, 1 medium 3.71 13.23 2.25 96 Five Cheese Garlic bread 8.00 24.00 5.00 190 Parmesan Garlic bread, 1 slice 6.00 23.00 5.00 160 Mozzarella Garlic bread, 1 slice 6.00 22.00 5.00 160 Original Texas Garlic toast, 1 slice 9.00 15.00 3.00 150 Tuscan Roasted Garlic bread, 1 slice 1.00 20.00 3.00 100 French toast sticks, 1 oz 5.84 11.63 1.66 103 French toast sticks, 1 piece 5.81 11.57 1.66 103 French toast sticks, 2 pieces 11.62 23.14 3.31 205 French toast with butter, 1 oz 3.94 7.57 21.17 75 French toast with butter, 1 slice 9.38 18.02 5.17 178 French toast with 2 slices 18.76 36.04 1.034 356 Low-fat French toast, 1 slice/piece 7.02 16.25 5.00 149 Frozen French toast, 1 slice/piece 3.60 18.94 4.37 126 Toasted raisin bread, 1 thin slice 1.01 11.95 1.81 62 Toasted raisin bread, 1 large 1.39 16.50 2.49 86 Toasted Raisin bread, 1 regular 1.15 13.66 2.06 71 Regular Raising bread, 1 large 1.41 16.74 2.53 88 Regular Raising bread, 1 regular 1.14 13.60 2.05 71 Regular Raising bread, 1 thin 1.01 12.03 1.82 63 Raisin cinnamon swirl bread, 1 slice 1.50 15.00 2.00 80 Cinnamon Raisin bread, slice – 25.00 3.00 120 Raisin nut bread, 1 slice 1.00 12.00 2.00 70 White bread, 1 regular slice, crust not eaten 0.39 6.07 0.92 32 White bread, 1 thin slice, crust not eaten 0.30 4.55 0.69 24 White bread, 1 large slice 0.99 15.18 2.29 80 White bread, 1 regular slice 0.82 12.65 1.91 66 White bread, 1 thin slice 0.66 10.12 1.53 53 White bread, 1 very thin slice 0.49 7.59 1.15 40 Toasted white bread, 1 slice 0.88 11.97 1.98 64 Reduced Calories in white bread 0.58 10.19 2.00 48 White with whole wheat swirl bread 0.97 12.57 2.25 67 Low-sodium white bread 0.94 12.87 2.13 69 Fibre added white bread 0.77 14.17 1.90 60

Healthy and Tasty Bread Recipes

#1. Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks

Ingredients: 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, 1 large egg, ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 1 medium cauliflower (cut into 1-inch florets), ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 minced garlic clove, marinara sauce.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°, and process the cauliflower in the food processor until finely ground. Do it in batches. Transfer the cauliflower mixture to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until tender. Once done, set it aside for the cooling process. Once cooled, wrap it in a kitchen towel to remove the moisture.

Then, take another bowl and add every type of cheese in the bowl. Then transfer cooled cauliflower.

Take a baking sheet and line it with parchment. Add the cauliflower mixture in a rectangle shape of 11×9 in. Bake in the oven until golden brown. Cut the breadsticks and serve with marinara sauce.

#2. Grilled Tomato Pizzas

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup balsamic glaze, cooking spray, 2 to 3 cups all-purpose flour, ¼ tsp salt, 1 tbsp honey, 1 cup warm water, 1 package active dry yeast, ½ cup balsamic glaze, 1 cup fresh basil (torn), 6 tbsp olive oil (divided), shaved parmesan cheese.

Instructions

Dissolve the yeast in warm water, then add 2 tbsp oil, salt, honey, and 1 ½ cups flour into the yeast mixture and beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir the mixture to form a soft dough.

Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic. Then, take a greased bowl, add the dough, and set it aside in a warm place for 1 hour until doubled.

Then, cut the dough into 6 portions. Sprinkle some flour on the surface, place the portions, and roll each of them into a rectangle 8 x 6 in. Grease the foil, place the dough, spray it with cooking spray, cover it, and set aside for 10 minutes.

Then, place the crusts on a greased grill rack, remove the foil in batches, and grill over medium heat until golden brown.

Remove from the grill, spray some oil on top, add tomatoes, and grill again. Then add basil and cheese and serve hot.

#3. BBQ Chicken and Apple Bread Pudding

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: 2 large beaten eggs, 1 cup half and half cream, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, ⅔ cups barbecue sauce (divided), 6 tbsp butter (divided), 1 package muffin/ cornbread mix, 1 large sweet onion (thinly sliced), 1 small green apple (peeled and diced), 1 ¼ cups shredded monterey jack cheese, 2 cups diced cooked chicken

Instructions

Prepare cornbread according to the package instructions and bake on a square and floured baking pan at 375°. In a small skillet, add 2 tbsp butter on medium heat, add onion, and cook until golden brown. Set aside.

Take the chicken add ¼ cup barbecue sauce and coat well. Take a small bowl, add eggs, cream, salt and pepper and whisk together. Then cube the cornbread and spread the egg mixture on top. Add chicken, apple and cheese. And toss gently.

Pour the entire mixture into a greased 8-square pan and bake until golden brown. Drizzle the remaining barbecue sauce on the bread pudding, sprinkle with chives, and serve.

Conclusion

Bread Nutrition Facts, One of the healthy staple foods, bread, is consumed in all corners of the world. Each country has its speciality. Bread can also be easily made at home. It is versatile, so it can be suited to any culinary dish, either as an ingredient or side dish. Bread has many types, one of the healthier being whole-grain bread. It can aid in belly fat and support weight loss diets.

The calories in bread depend on its type. Moreover, low-calorie bread, such as white bread, has many health benefits. Rather than eating pizza, go for healthy bread types that will focus on optimum health.

Shared On:



FAQ . How to buy fresh bread?



The colour of the bread should be similar golden brown and while buying twist the bag of bread, if it’s fresh it will twist easily. You can also feel the sponginess in the bread. How to store bread at home?



Don’t put the bread in the refrigerator, and use a bread box to store it. Keep it away from moisture and direct sunlight How many days does bread last if stored at home?



If a bread is homemade then it will last for 3 to 4 days, and if it’s store bought, it has a shelf life upto 7 days. Is bread good for weight loss?



Eating whole grain bread is one of the best ways to satisfy your hunger during a weight loss diet. It has more vitamins and minerals as well as fibre. In addition, the calories in whole grain bread is also low. Thus, it helps in belly fat as well. Which is the most consumed bread around the world?



White bread is the most consumed type of bread around the world. How much bread can I eat in a day?



It is considered healthy to eat around 7 to 8 slices of white bread every day.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza