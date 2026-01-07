How Many Calories in Pizza You Need to Know

Introduction

Calories in Pizza: One of the most famous dishes in the culinary category is pizza. There are multiple types of pizza with various subcategories in the world. Very few of them have been lingering in the mouth for a long ago. Pizza is often considered an unhealthy food, as it has a great number of calories and could lead to multiple health issues if consumed excessively.

Although we are sure about how many calories in pizza are exactly there but let’s understand some nutritional facts about the most consumed dish.

Types of Pizzas Around the World

#1. Zapiekanka

(Source: youtube.com)

This type of pizza is from Poland and is made on bread or baguettes with common toppings such as cheese and mushrooms.

#2. St Louis Style Pizza

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

As the name suggests, it originated in St.Louis, Missouri, and is mostly served in square-shaped slices. It has a cracker-like crust.

#3. Tarte Flambée

(Source: cookidoo.international)

Tarte Flambée or Flammkuchen originated from Germany as well as France. It is a traditional dish in both of these countries. It is commonly cooked in a wood-fired oven.

#4. Sicilian Pizza

(Source: nepapizzareview.com)

This type of pizza originated in Sicily, Italy. It has a thick and fluffy dough. It is often topped with tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

#5. Sfiha Pizza

(Source: mediafeed.org)

Originating from the Middle East, it has a round and thin dough. This type of pizza is also called Lahmajun.

#6. Roman Style Pizza

(Source: bakingsteel.com)

Also called a Pizza al Taglio, it originated in Rome, Italy. It has a crispy and thick rectangular-shaped crust. It is commonly sold at street food stalls.

#7. New Haven Style Pizza

(Source: houstonchronicle.com)

This pizza originated in Haven, Connecticut. It has a lightly charred bottom and coal-fired crust. It is famous for its chewy texture. It is also called Apizza.

#8. New York Style Pizza

(Source: pinterest.com)

This type of pizza comes from New York and has thin, foldable, large slices. It is known for its crispy texture outside and chewy inside.

#9. Pugliese Pizza

(Source: pizzaitaliano.cz)

This is a traditional dish of pizza from Italy. Just like other regular pizzas, it has a crispy and thin base.

#10. Neapolitan Pizza

(Source: fattycrab.com)

This type is also known as Napoletana and originated in Naples, Italy. It has a soft crust along with puffy and thin edges.

#11. Lángos

(Source: budapestflow.com)

Lángos originated from Hungary; it has a crispy crust and chewy texture.

#12. Margherita Pizza

(Source: blossmangas.com)

This pizza is named after Queen Margherita. It is the most popular type of pizza around the world. This pizza comes under classic Italian dishes.

#13. Moroccan Pizza

(Source: perfectitaliano.com.au)

Originating from North Africa, it features a thick and round crust. It is also called Moroccan flatbread.

#14. Fugazza Pizza

(Source: cookpad.com)

It is said that this type of pizza was created by Italian immigrants. It has a fluffy and thick crust.

#15. Greek Style Pizza

(Source: inquiringchef.com)

As the name suggests, pizza originated from Greek culture. Just like other types of pizzas, it comes with a chewy and thick crust.

#16. Kebab Pizza

(Source: pinterest.ca)

Kebab Pizza comes from Sweden. It has combined features of Turkish, Mediterranean, and Italian. It features a thin crust.

#17. Lahmacun pizza

(Source: hogarmania.com)

This pizza is also called Turkish pizza and comes with crispy and thin flatbread. It is famous in Turkish street food centers.

#18. Fiori Di Zucca Pizza

(Source: galbani.ch)

Fiori Di Zucca Pizza, also known as Zucchini Flower Pizza, is a specialty of Italian cuisine. It is known for its variety of zucchini flowers.

#19. California Pizza

(Source: thrillist.com)

California Pizza originated in California. It has a crispy and thin crust and is often topped with traditional ingredients such as fruits, exotic cheeses, and vegetables.

#20. Brooklyn Style Pizza

(Source: northernvirginiamag.com)

Originating from Brooklyn, New York, this type is known for its traditional values and comes with a thin crust with a chewy texture.

Types of Pizza Crust

Thick Crust Pizza

(Source: reddit.com)

The thick-crust pizza is mixed with baker’s yeast, which helps the dough get a thick shape. This type of crust needs a longer baking time at high temperatures, between 8 to 10 minutes. Thick-crust pizza needs multiple hours to digest and causes bloating issues.

Thin Crust pizza

(Source: afarmgirlsdabbles.com)

The thin-crust pizza is possible using an exact amount of salt, flour, and olive oil. Once the dough is neatly kneaded, it can be stretched up to the required thickness. Thin-crust pizzas are easy to digest and do not cause any bloating in the stomach.

General Facts about Pizza

In the United States of America, every second, around 350 slices of pizza are sold.

3 billion pizzas are sold every year in the United States of America.

The most preferred toppings by Americans are meat toppings as compared to veggie toppings.

In the United States of America, 80% of the Italian-style cheese production belongs to Mozzarella cheese.

Every year, the global pizza industry crosses more than $40 billion in sales.

Nutritional Facts about Pizza

(Source: bacinos.com)

One pizza slice of 12 inches has the following ingredients: Calories (285), Protein (12.2g), Fat (10.4g), Carbs (35.7g), Sugars (3.8g), Fiber (2.5g), and Sodium (640 mg).

Calories in pizza by type

BBQ Chicken Pizza (100g) – 234 Calories

BBQ Pizza (100g) – 224 Calories

Beef Pizza (100g) – 204 Calories

Bianca Pizza (100g) – 246 Calories

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (100g) – 252 Calories

Calabrese Pizza (100g) – 235 calories

Calzone (100 g) – 231 calories

Capricciosa Pizza (100g) – 260 calories

Cheese Pizza (100g) – 267 Calories

Chicken Pizza (100g) – 234 Calories

Deep Dish Pizza (100g) – 265 Calories

Domino’s Philly Cheese Steak Pizza (100g) – 224 Calories

Four Cheese Pizza (100g) – 221 Calories

Goat Cheese Pizza (100g) – 219 Calories

Grilled pizza (100g) – 226 Calories

Hawaiian Pizza (100g) – 115 Calories

Margherita Pizza (100g) – 275 calories

Mozzarella Pizza (100g) – 249 Calories

Mushroom Pizza (100g) – 212 Calories

Napoli Pizza (100g) – 202 Calories

New York Style Pizza (100g) – 169 Calories

Pepperoni Pizza (100g) – 255 Calories

Pizza Dough (100g) – 228 Calories

Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizza (100g) – 255 Calories

Pizza Hut Supreme Pizza (100g) – 248 Calories

Pizza Rolls (100g) – 247 Calories

Quattro Formaggi Pizza (100 g) – 248 calories

Red Pepper Pizza (100g) – 192 Calories

Salami Pizza (100g) – 255 calories

Sausage Pizza (100g) – 246 Calories

Seafood Pizza (100g) – 245 Calories

Shrimp Pizza (100g) – 209 Calories

Sicilian Pizza (100g) – 241 calories

Spinach Feta Pizza (100g) – 242 Calories

Spinach Pizza (100g) – 234 Calories

Stuffed Crust Pizza (100g) – 255 Calories

Tarte Flambée (100g) – 253 calories

Thin Crust Pizza (100g) – 261 Calories

Tuna Pizza (100g) – 254 Calories

Vegetables Pizza (100g) – 256 Calories

Vegetarian Pizza (100g) – 256 Calories

Veggie Pizza (100g) – 231 Calories

White Pizza (100g) – 246 Calories

Calories in Pizza by Crust

(Source: bacinos.com)

​​A pizza with a stuffed crust has around 360 calories, whereas it comes to 259 calories for a Deep-dish crust. Any pizza with a regular crust has around 212 calories, and a thin-crust pizza has only 169 calories.

Calories in pizza by toppings

Healthy Pizza Toppings Calories per 100g Mushrooms 22 Onions 40 Spinach 23 Bell peppers 20 Cherry Tomatoes 18 Broccoli 34 Olives 115 Grilled Chicken 165 Shrimp 99 Pineapple 50 Arugula 25 Artichokes 47 Sun-dried tomatoes 258 Goat cheese 364 Feta cheese 264

(Source: tonysbrickovenpizzeria.com)

Enjoying Pizza with toppings is what everyone does. But these toppings also increase the calories. For every 100g of toppings, it adds up to the following number of calories: Mushrooms (22), Onions (40), Spinach (23), Bell peppers (20), Cherry Tomatoes (18), Broccoli (34), Olives (115), Grilled Chicken (165), Shrimp (99), Pineapple (50), Arugula (25), Artichokes (47), Sun-dried tomatoes (258), Goat cheese (364) and feta cheese (264).

Calories in pizza by serving sizes

1 Pizza with 16” dia = 3753 calories

1 large 15” dia pizza = 3299 calories

1 pizza 14” dia = 2872 calories

1 medium 13” dia = 2477 calories

1 pizza 12” dia = 2110 calories

1 pizza 11” dia = 1773 calories

1 pizza with 10” dia = 1466 calories

1 pizza with 9” dia = 1186 calories

1 small 8” dia = 939 calories

1 miniature 5” dia = 367

1 piece ⅛ 12” dia = 265 calories

1 Oz = 85 calories

1 surface inch = 19 calories

Easy Pizza Recipes to Make at Home

1. Veggie Banh Mi Pizza

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients: 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp hoisin sauce, 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, 1 tbsp rice vinegar, 2 tbsp sea salt, 1 cup water, 1 bunch carrot, 1 cup red wine vinegar, 2 red Fresno chiles, 1 Persian cucumber, 3 tbsp granulated sugar, ½ of red onion, 1 recipe Gaby’s Thin homemade Pizza dough: 1 cup + 1 tbsp superfine 00 flour, ¾ tbsp active dry yeast, 1 tbsp fine sea salt, 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 1 cup plus 5 tbsp all-purpose flour.

Instructions

To make the dough, mix flour and 1 tbsp sea salt. In another bowl, mix 1 cup of lukewarm water, yeast, and 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Put this mixture into the flour and knead it using your hands for 2 to 3 minutes. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, knead the dough again until it becomes smooth. Then cut the dough into 2 similar pieces and turn it into a ball. Before placing the dough, make a thick flour surface, cover it with a damp towel, and keep it aside for 3 to 4 hours at room temperature.

Take another large bowl and mix 1 cup of water, 3 tbsp of sugar, 2 tbsp of sea salt, and red wine vinegar. Stir it well to dissolve the ingredients. Toss it by adding onion and carrots. Set it aside for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Before rolling out the pieces of dough on a flat surface, stretch them using your hands. Spread enough flour on a baking sheet and place the dough on the peel. Put 1 tbsp olive oil in the inner area. Put it in the oven for 12 to 14 minutes until the crust becomes golden.

Until the dough is in the process, take a small bowl and mix honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and vinegar until it becomes smooth to make a sauce. Spread the sauce on the crust and add toppings of Fresno chiles, cilantro, pickled veggies, and cucumbers.

What do you get?

9g protein, 10g fat, 68g carbs, 389 calories

2. Steak and Egg Breakfast Pizza

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients: Dash black pepper, 1 tbsp chopped fresh chives, 1⁄4 cup roasted red pepper strips, 1⁄2 cup crumbled goat cheese, 1⁄2 cup torn kale leaves, 3 garlic cloves (sliced), 4 ounces cooked steak, olive oil, nonstick cooking spray, 113.8-ounce pkg. refrigerated pizza dough, and 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese.

Instruction: Preheat the oven to 400°F and put pizza dough into a 15 x 12-inch rectangle on a large baking sheet. Bake until it is set, and let it aside for the cooling process.

Brush the dough with oil, add steak, red pepper, goat cheese, mozzarella, and kale. Add egg mixture, and sprinkle black pepper. Then, bake again until the crust is golden, and every other ingredient is set.

What do you get?

397 Calories, 25g protein, 34g Carbs, and 18g Fat.

Conclusion

Calories in Pizza: Pizza is the world’s most-consumed culinary preference. Be it morning or evening, it is devoured by the majority of people around the world. There are some controversies about Pizzas being able to reduce weight. Some people agree with terming pizza as healthy, while others say it is the most unhealthy food ever invented.

Eating pizza twice a month is very good for your health. All these things, Pizza is a culinary dish that has a mouth-watering taste lingering in your mouth for long hours. While you look out for how many calories are in Pizza there are, don’t forget to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many calories in Pizza?



A 14” regular crust pizza of 100 grams has 266 calories. Which country is famous for Pizza?



Because of the home of Naples, Italy is widely known as the Country of pizza. Which country eats the most pizza?



As of today, Norway reported the highest number of pizzas consumed as on average an individual eats 11lbs of pizzas every year. Can I eat pizza while following a diet?



You can eat pizza once a week. But watch out for the calories consumed. Moreover, add veggies to make somewhat healthy pizza. Researchers say that eating pizza can reduce weight. Which is the most consumed pizza around the world?



As of 2023, Beef Pepperoni Pizza is the most popular pizza around the world.

Barry Elad Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

More Posts By Barry Elad