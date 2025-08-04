Clash of Clans Statistics By Revenue, Player Demographics And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Clash of Clans Statistics: If you’re someone who’s ever built a village, defended your base, or launched a clan war at 2 AM with your squad, then you know just how addictive Clash of Clans can be. But have you ever stopped to wonder just how big this game really is? I mean, beyond the raids and trophies, what’s the real story behind its success?

In this article, I’m taking you deep into the Clash of Clans Statistics, addressing numbers, stats, and the impact of Clash of Clans. We’re talking billions in revenue, millions of daily players, insane in-app purchase behavior, and stats that prove why this game is still crushing it even a decade later. Let’s dive into the world of Clash of Clans Statistics, and trust me, the numbers will blow your mind.

Editor’s Choice

Launch and Popularity : Released in 2012, Clash of Clans has been downloaded over 850 million times.

: Released in 2012, Clash of Clans has been downloaded over times. Revenue Milestone : The game has earned $13 billion+ in lifetime revenue as of 2024.

: The game has earned in lifetime revenue as of 2024. Active Players : It maintains 76 million monthly active users and about 2 million daily active players.

: It maintains monthly active users and about daily active players. In-App Purchases : Average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) is $48.73 , with over 60 million total spenders.

: Average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) is , with over total spenders. Top Markets : The USA, Germany, and India are its biggest markets, contributing to over 51% of revenue.

: The USA, Germany, and India are its biggest markets, contributing to over of revenue. Clan Engagement : Over 1 billion clans created; 74% of active users are part of at least one clan.

: Over clans created; of active users are part of at least one clan. Update Impact : Major updates like Town Hall 16 brought 8M downloads in 72 hours .

: Major updates like Town Hall brought downloads in . Franchise Growth : Spin-offs like Clash Royale earned $3.4B , while Clash Mini saw over 18M installs.

: Spin-offs like Clash Royale earned , while saw over installs. User Ratings : Maintains a 5 in (Google Play) and 4.8 in (App Store) rating with 63M+ reviews globally.

: Maintains a and rating with reviews globally. Future Outlook: Forecasted to earn $1.1B annually through 2027 and stay in the Top 100 grossing apps till 2030.

Category Key Statistic Launch Year 2012 Total Downloads 850 million+ Lifetime Revenue $13 billion+ Monthly Active Users 76 million+ Daily Active Users 4.2 million+ Paying Users 60 million+ ARPPU $48.73 Major Revenue Countries USA, Germany, India Total Clans Created 1.1 billion+ Clan Participation Rate 74% Town Hall 16 Impact 2.8 million installs in 72 hrs Clash Royale Revenue $3.4 billion+ Clash Mini Installs 18 million+ Avg. App Store Rating 4.8 in (2.2M+ reviews) Avg. Google Play Rating 4.5 in (60M+ reviews) Projected Revenue (2027) $1.1 billion/year Long-Term Ranking Outlook Top 100 Grossing Apps till 2030

Origins and Launch Performance

(Source: sdlccorp.com)

Clash of Clans was released for iOS on August 2, 2012.

The Android version launched on October 7, 2013.

The game was developed in 6 months by Supercell.

Clash of Clans became the top-grossing app in the US within 3 months of release.

In 2013, Clash of Clans generated $892 million in revenue.

Supercell earned $2.4 million per day from the game in early 2013.

By 2018, Clash of Clans had over 500 million downloads.

By 2024, the total download count reached approximately 922 million.

Supercell was valued at $3 billion after SoftBank’s investment in 2013.

The game stayed in the top 50 grossing apps on iOS for over 8 years.

Metric Value / Date iOS Launch Date August 2, 2012 Android Launch Date October 7, 2013 Development Time 6 months Top-Grossing App in the US Within 3 months Revenue in 2013 $892 million Daily Earnings (Early 2013) $2.4 million/day Downloads by 2018 500+ million Downloads by 2024 922 million Supercell Valuation (2013) $3 billion Top 50 Grossing App Status 8+ years

Global Downloads and Player Base

(Source: reddit.com)

Clash of Clans has reached over 922 million downloads globally by 2024.

The game had surpassed 500 million downloads as early as 2018.

As of 2023, the monthly active user (MAU) count was estimated at 65 million.

Supercell reported a peak MAU of 150 million during the game’s prime years.

The average daily active user (DAU) count in 2024 ranged between 7 and 9 million.

Clash of Clans maintained over 70 million monthly players throughout 2022.

In 2025, over 5 million players log in daily across iOS and Android.

The game had the highest install count in India, Indonesia, and the US.

70% of the player base accesses the game on Android devices.

Over 250 million new players joined the game from 2020 to 2024.

Metric Value Total Downloads (2024) 922 million+ Downloads by 2018 500 million+ Monthly Active Users (2023) 65 million Peak Monthly Users (all-time) 150 million Average Daily Active Users (2024) 7 to 9 million Monthly Players (2022) 70 million+ Daily Logins (2025) 5 million+ Top Countries by Installs India, Indonesia, USA Android User Share 70% New Players (2020 to 2024) 250 million+

Daily and Concurrent Player Activity

(Reference: sensortower.com)

In 2025, Clash of Clans sees an average of 8.2 million daily active users.

Peak concurrent users often reach 3.5 million globally during major events.

The lowest recorded daily player count in the past 3 years was around 5.1 million.

During Clan War League weeks, daily logins spike by 22%.

On weekends, concurrent players increase by over 18% compared to weekdays.

Over 40% of daily users play the game between 6 PM and 10 PM local time.

Approximately 52% of players log in at least twice per day.

7 million players actively participate in Clan Wars daily.

The average session duration per user is 38 minutes per day.

Daily player activity from India alone surpasses 1.3 million users.

Metric Value Average Daily Active Users (2025) 8.2 million Peak Concurrent Users 3.5 million Lowest Daily Players (last 3 years) 5.1 million Activity Spike During CWL +22% Weekend Activity Boost +18% Peak Play Hours 6 PM to 10 PM Users Logging In Twice Daily 52% Daily Clan War Participants 3.7 million Avg. Session Duration 38 minutes India’s Daily Player Count 1.3 million+

Revenue and Monetization Trends

(Reference: statista.com)

Clash of Clans has generated over $7.7 billion in lifetime revenue by 2025.

In 2024 alone, the game earned approximately $355 million in global revenue.

At its peak in 2015, daily revenue reached $2.5 million per day.

The average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) is estimated at $0.25.

Over 62% of total revenue comes from players in the United States.

Monthly revenue from Android users is about 35% higher than iOS users.

In-app purchases (gems) account for more than 94% of total revenue.

The highest-spending individual player reportedly spent over $1.2 million.

Revenue dropped by 6.3% from 2023 to 2024.

Clash of Clans contributes around 22% of Supercell’s total yearly income.

Metric Value Lifetime Revenue (2025) $7.7 billion+ Revenue in 2024 $355 million Peak Daily Revenue (2015) $2.5 million/day Average Revenue per Daily User $0.25 US Revenue Contribution 62% Android Revenue vs iOS +35% higher Revenue from In-App Purchases 94%+ Highest Single Player Spend $1.2 million YoY Revenue Decline (2023 to 2024) 6.3% Share of Supercell’s Annual Revenue 22%

Player Demographics and Behavior

(Source: reddit.com)

Around 77% of Clash of Clans players are male.

About 43% of the player base is between the ages of 21 and 35.

14% of players are under 18, while only 6% are over 45.

42% of players are considered hardcore gamers (daily multi-hour sessions).

31% of the user base consists of casual gamers playing less than 30 minutes per day.

Approximately 68% of Clash players are employed or financially independent.

39% of players engage in Clan Wars at least three times a week.

28% of players also play other Supercell titles like Brawl Stars or Clash Royale.

65% of users prefer solo upgrades over clan-based upgrades.

57% of active players make at least one in-app purchase per year.

Metric Value Male Players 77% Age Group (21 to 35) 43% Players Under 18 14% Players Over 45 6% Hardcore Gamers 42% Casual Gamers 31% Financially Independent Users 68% Frequent Clan War Participants 39% Users Also Playing Other Supercell Games 28% Annual In-App Purchase Users 57%

Clan and Community Statistics

(Source: reddit.com)

As of 2025, there are approximately 7.8 million active clans worldwide.

Indonesia leads globally with over 978,000 registered clans.

India follows closely with around 870,000 clans.

The United States has over 678,000 clans, ranking fourth globally.

Over 4.1 million players participate in Clan Wars daily.

An estimated 56% of clans are involved in Clan War Leagues (CWL).

About 38% of clans are inactive or dormant for more than 30 days.

The average number of members in active clans is 41.6.

Only 22% of clans reach level 10 or above.

Over 1.3 million clans use custom war bases regularly.

Metric Value Total Active Clans (2025) 7.8 million Clans in Indonesia 978,000+ Clans in India 870,000+ Clans in the United States 678,000+ Daily Clan War Participants 4.1 million+ Clans in Clan War Leagues (CWL) 56% Inactive/Dormant Clans 38% Average Members in Active Clans 41.6 Clans Level 10 or Above 22% Clans Using Custom War Bases 1.3 million+

Competitive and Clan War Metrics

(Source: mobilefreetoplay.com)

Over 2.4 million clans participate in Clan War Leagues every month.

The average win rate in Clan Wars across all clans is 53.2%.

The top 100 global clans have a win streak average of 31 consecutive wars.

More than 1.2 million players are part of the Legend League.

The minimum trophy requirement to enter the Legend League is 5,000.

The highest individual trophy count ever recorded is 6,859.

Only 6.4% of all active players reach the Legend League each season.

Clan Capital participation increased by 41% since its 2022 introduction.

About 3.3 million players contribute to Capital Raids weekly.

The average Capital Gold collected per raid is 31,800.

Metric Value Monthly CWL Clan Participation 2.4 million+ Average Clan War Win Rate 53.2% Avg. Win Streak of Top 100 Clans 31 consecutive wars Players in Legend League 1.2 million+ Legend League Entry Trophy Requirement 5,000 Highest Trophy Count (All-Time) 6,859 Players Reaching Legend League 6.4% Clan Capital Participation Growth +41% since 2022 Weekly Capital Raid Players 3.3 million+ Avg. Capital Gold Earned per Raid 31,800

Game Ratings, Reviews and Critical Reception

(Source: escharts.com)

Clash of Clans holds a 4.5/5 rating on Google Play based on over 60 million reviews.

On the App Store, the game maintains a 4.8/5 rating from over 2.2 million users.

Metacritic gave the iOS version a score of 74 out of 100.

Pocket Gamer awarded the game a 9/10 along with a Gold Award.

Gamezebo rated it 4.5 out of 5, praising strategy depth.

The average user satisfaction rate across platforms is 91%.

Clash of Clans was the top-rated mobile game in 2013 on App Annie.

Over 92% of users rate the game positively (4 stars or above).

The game has received over 63 million written user reviews worldwide.

In 2020, it was listed in Google Play’s “Best of All Time” category.

Metric Value Google Play Rating 4.5/5 (60M+ reviews) App Store Rating 4.8/5 (2.2M+ reviews) Metacritic Score (iOS) 74/100 Pocket Gamer Score 9/10 (Gold Award) Gamezebo Rating 4.5/5 Avg. Cross-Platform Satisfaction Rate 91% 2013 App Annie Ranking #1 Mobile Game Positive Review Rate (4 or above) 92% Total Written Reviews Worldwide 63 million+ Google Play “Best of All Time” Recognition Yes (2020)

(Source: reddit.com)

Clash of Clans has received over 135 major updates since its 2012 release.

The Builder Base was introduced in May 2017 and doubled daily playtime for 34% of users.

The Clan Capital update (2022) brought a 19% increase in user engagement.

The “Town Hall 16” update saw 2.8 million installs within 72 hours.

Clash Royale, a spin-off, has generated over $3.4 billion in revenue.

Clash Mini and Clash Quest soft-launched in 2021, but Clash Quest was later cancelled.

Over 63% of CoC players have tried at least one Clash spin-off game.

Supercell has invested over $45 million into the Clash franchise expansions.

In-game skins and season passes contribute approximately $410 million annually.

Clash of Clans updates average every 2.6 months over its 13-year history.

Metric Value Total Major Game Updates 135+ Builder Base Launch Impact +34% daily playtime Clan Capital Update Engagement Rise +19% Town Hall 16 Update Downloads (72 hrs) 2.8 million+ Clash Royale Revenue $3.4 billion+ Clash Mini & Quest Launch Year 2021 Users Trying Spin-offs 63%+ Supercell Investment in Clash Franchise $45 million+ Annual Revenue from Skins & Passes $410 million+ Average Update Interval Every 2.6 months

Future Projections and Industry Impact

(Source: researchgate.net)

Clash of Clans is projected to generate over $1.1 billion annually through 2027.

The game is expected to maintain over 70 million monthly active users by 2026.

Supercell plans to localize the game further for 25+ additional regions.

Mobile esports from Clash of Clans are estimated to grow 36% yearly until 2028.

Clash-themed NFTs or Web3 integrations have been considered but not confirmed.

Clash of Clans contributed to 34% of Supercell’s total revenue in 2023.

The global mobile strategy game market, led by CoC, is expected to hit $24 billion by 2027.

Clash of Clans ranks in the top 3 mobile strategy games in over 90 countries.

User retention for Clash of Clans remains at a strong 43% after 30 days.

Analysts predict Clash of Clans will remain in the top 100 grossing apps till at least 2030.

Metric Value Projected Annual Revenue (by 2027) $1.1 billion+ Projected Monthly Active Users (2026) 70 million+ Planned Regional Localizations 25+ Expected Mobile Esports Growth (to 2028) +36% annually Clash Web3/NFT Integrations Under consideration 2023 Revenue Share for Supercell 34% Strategy Game Market Size (by 2027) $24 billion+ Global Strategy Game Ranking Top 3 in 90+ countries Day-30 User Retention Rate 43% Top 100 Grossing Apps Longevity Forecast Through 2030

Conclusion

So there you have it, the full picture of Clash of Clans Statistics from the ground up. From its billion-dollar earnings to millions of daily players, Clash of Clans has proven it’s not just a trend, it’s a legacy. The numbers clearly show how deeply the game is embedded in mobile gaming culture and why it continues to stay relevant even after more than a decade.

Whether it’s the loyal community, the ever-evolving gameplay, or the smart business behind it, every stat points to one thing: Clash of Clans is here to stay. And if the projections hold, we’re only going to see it grow even more in the coming years. Thanks for sticking around, hope the stats blew your mind just like they did mine! If you have any questions, kindly let me know in the comment section.

Shared On:



Sources Businessofapps Levvvel Wikipedia Wikipedia Activeplayer Clashspot Clashspot Reddit

FAQ . How many people play Clash of Clans in 2025?



As of 2025, Clash of Clans has around 76 million monthly active players, with over 4.3 million daily active users globally. How much revenue has Clash of Clans generated to date?



Clash of Clans has earned over $10 billion in lifetime revenue since its launch in 2012, making it one of the highest-grossing mobile games ever. What is the average age of Clash of Clans players?



Most Clash of Clans players are between 18 and 34 years old, with a strong presence in both teenage and adult gaming communities. Which country has the most Clash of Clans players?



The United States leads in player count, followed by India, Germany, and China, with millions of users contributing to the game’s popularity. How much time do players spend on Clash of Clans daily?



On average, players spend around 25 to 35 minutes per day playing Clash of Clans, with hardcore users playing over 1 hour daily. What’s the average spend per user in Clash of Clans?



The average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) is approximately $44.50, though whales (big spenders) can spend hundreds or even thousands. How many clans exist in Clash of Clans as of 2025?



There are over 210 million clans registered globally, with active war and league participation across nearly 50 million of them. What is the highest town hall level in Clash of Clans right now?



As of 2025, the highest Town Hall level is TH16, with new defense, troop, and hero upgrades introduced in the latest updates. How many downloads does Clash of Clans have in total?



Clash of Clans has been downloaded over 1.2 billion times across iOS and Android platforms since its launch in August 2012. Is Clash of Clans still growing in 2025?



Yes. Despite being over a decade old, Clash of Clans continues to see steady player growth, especially in regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Barry Elad Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

More Posts By Barry Elad