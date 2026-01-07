Calories in Tortillas – Healthy Options And Recipes

Introduction

Calories in Tortillas: The popularity of tortillas has increased in such a way that in 2023, the global tortilla market is valued at $50.42 billion, which is expected to reach $63.85 billion by 2027. Every year, in the United States of America, on average, 120 million tortillas are consumed. North America holds a leading share of 38%.

Calories in tortillas depend on the ingredients. We have gathered some information on calories in the Tortilla family, along with some variations and some tasty recipes.

What are Tortillas?

A tortilla is a circular and thin unleavened flatbread, which is the origin in Mexico and Central America. Tortillas are often made using corn flour as well as wheat flour. This dish has a special place in Mexican cuisine. The traditional type of tortilla is the corn tortilla, which was later invented as wheat flour tortillas. Tortillas are extremely versatile because they can be cooked and prepared for burritos, quesadillas, and enchiladas. The corn tortillas are considered as healthy as compared to flour tortillas because of lower amounts of sodium, calories, and carbs. Moreover, these are high in fibre and gluten-free. These have soft and pliable textures.

Health Benefits of Tortillas

  • Tortillas are versatile in nature; tortillas can be further made into tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas.
  • Although the calories in tortillas are comparatively low, they are high in energy and carbohydrates.
  • Tortillas contain vitamins such as niacin, thiamine, and pyridoxine, which help in cellular metabolism.
  • Tortillas have no sugary content.
  • Moreover, they are high in fibre and calcium.

Meet the Tortilla Family

Difference-Between-Burrito-Enchilada-And-Quesadilla

(Source: Mexicali-blue.com)

  • Tortillas – Tortilla is a basic requirement for all culinary dishes. These are flatbreads made using corn or wheat. With some extra folds, rolls, and filling, variants of tortillas such as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas are made.
  • Quesadillas – Quesadillas are made with either wheat or corn flour and come with grilled features. These include beans, meat, and cheese.
  • Tacos – Tacos are either made using corn or wheat flour. The main ingredients are cheese, meat, or seafood.
  • Burritos – Burritos include avocado, beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, and Mexican rice and are made using only wheat flour.
  • Enchiladas – Enchiladas are a baked type of dish made using corn, which includes ingredients such as beans, potatoes, cheese, seafood, vegetables, meat, and salsa sauce.

Nutritional values and calories in Tortillas / Tacos, Enchiladas, Burritos, and Quesadillas

Tortillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Regular Tortillas, 1 large 2.97 26.88 3.92 148
Regular Tortillas, 1 small 1.06 9.60 1.40 53
Regular Tortillas, 1 medium 2.01 18.24 2.66 101
Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 extra large (10” dia) 0.91 39.07 6.73 184
Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 large (8” dia) 0.68 29.03 5.00 137
Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia) 0.35 15.07 2.59 71
Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 medium (7” dia) 0.52 22.33 3.84 105
Flour Tortillas, 1 extra large (12” dia) 8.84 58.54 9.45 356
Flour Tortillas, 1 large (10” dia) 5.42 35.94 5.80 218
Flour Tortillas, 1 medium (7-8” dia) 3.56 23.62 3.81 144
Flour Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia) 2.32 15.40 2.49 94

 

Other servings of Tortillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla, 1 flax 1.50 11.00 7.00 70
Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla, 1 serving 1.00 25.00 3.00 110
1 Soft Taco Flour Tortilla 1.00 21.00 4.00 110
98% fat-free whole wheat tortillas, 1 serving 2.00 25.00 4.00 130
Multigrain low-carb gourmet tortilla, 1 serving 2.50 13.00 7.00 100
Carb Balance Tortilla, 1 serving 2.00 12.00 3.00 80
1 Sprouted Corn Tortilla 2.00 23.00 3.00 120
1 whole wheat low-carb & low-fat tortilla 2.00 11.00 5.00 62
Fat-Free Tortilla Chips, 10 chips 0.75 11.99 1.54 61
Light Tortilla Chips, 10 chips 2.89 13.95 1.65 88
Low Fat Tortilla Chips,10 chips 1.48 20.80 2.86 108
1 tortilla Chip 0.70 1.96 0.23 15
Tortilla Chips, 1 oz 6.62 18.52 2.21 138
Tortilla Chips, 1 cup 7.48 20.90 2.49 156
10 tortilla chips 7.01 19.60 2.34 146
Tortilla Chips, 1 single serving bag 6.54 18.29 2.18 137
Ranch Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.98 17.79 2.04 142
Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.34 17.19 2.27 144
Taco Flavor Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.86 17.89 2.24 136
Reduced Fat Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 4.31 20.30 2.47 126
Low-fat baked Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 1.62 22.68 3.12 118
White corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.62 18.52 2.21 138
Multigrain Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 8.00 18.00 2.00 150
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.00 18.00 3.00 140
Salted Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.00 18.00 2.00 140
100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.00 19.00 2.00 140

 

Quesadillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Breakfast Quesadilla, 1 serving 6.00 28.00 13.00 220
Vegetable and bean Quesadilla, 1 serving 37.82 65.76 32.74 728
Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving 16.00 26.00 20.00 320
Three Cheese and Chicken Quesadillas, 1 serving 7.00 34.00 13.00 260
Mexican-style chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving 13.00 26.00 16.00 290
Fiesta Quesadilla, 1 serving 5.00 32.00 10.00 220

Meatless Quesadilla with cheese, 1 serving

 28.78 37.20 20.02 490
Quesadilla with chicken and cheese, 1 serving 31.54 37.06 31.56 563
Quesadilla with beef and cheese, 1 serving 35.18 37.06 31.74 596

 

Enchiladas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Cheese Enchilada Frozen Meal 23.63 58.96 24.22 551
Red Enchilada  Sauce, 1 tbsp 1.94 0.60 0.16 20
Green Enchilada Sauce, 1 tbsp 0.90 0.83 0.23 12
Beef Enchilada Frozen Meal 17.51 70.72 21.59 527
Diet Chicken Enchilada Frozen meal 15.33 28.00 26.56 354
Enchilada with seafood in tomato-based sauce 4.71 22.08 10.96 170
Enchilada with ham and cheese 9.85 19.33 9.04 197
Enchilada with beef, beans, and cheese 11.49 23.18 10.22 231
Enchilada with beef and cheese 11.9 16.57 10.54 212
Enchilada  with beef 9.92 20.51 11.42 213
Enchilada with beef and beans 7.74 24.04 8.22 194
Enchilada with beans 6.05 26.96 5.75 178
Enchilada with beans and cheese 11.55 24.96 9.04 233
Enchilada with cheese 13.91 16.36 9.93 225
Enchilada with chicken, beans, and cheese in a tomato-based sauce 9.85 22.26 10.58 214
Enchilada  with chicken in a tomato-based sauce 6.89 21.51 14.29 202
Enchilada with chicken and beans in a tomato-based sauce 6.11 20.72 8.86 168
Enchilada with chicken and cheese in a tomato-based sauce 11.98 19.33 13.56 234

 

Burritos Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Burritos with Cheese and Egg, 1 medium serving 18.57 17.95 16.19 307
Burritos with rice and beans, 1 medium serving 19.19 128.05 23.54 785
Burritos, pork and beans, 1 medium serving 19.87 56.14 30.08 528
Burritos with chicken, 1 medium serving 13.92 40.79 39.37 455
Burrito with beans and chilli pepper (1 piece meatless) 7.33 29.04 8.19 206
Burrito with beans  (1 piece meatless) 6.75 35.72 7.03 224
Burrito with beans, cheese, and chilli peppers  (1 piece meatless) 11.49 42.59 16.65 331
Burrito with rice, cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole  (1 piece meatless) 30.25 60.52 22.66 599
Burrito with beef, cheese, beans, and sour cream (1 medium) 19.87 46.22 21.58 452
Burrito with beef and potato (1 medium) 23.04 58.17 25.20 547
Burrito with beans, beef, and cheese (1 medium) 32.92 48.12 34.32 628
Burrito with beef and beans (1 medium) 21.97 58.12 29.20 547
Burrito with beef (1 medium) 33.42 56.48 45.03 721

 

Taco Shells Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories

Baked Taco Shells (1 medium )

 3.01 8.30 0.96 62
Baked Taco Shells without added salt (1 medium ) 2.94 8.11 0.94 61
Flour Taco Shells, 1 oz 7.82 15.01 2.42 141
Flour Taco Shells, 1 large (10” dia) 15.44 29.65 4.79 278
Flour Taco,1 regular shell (7” dia) 9.38 18.00 2.91 169
Corn Taco Shells, 1 oz 6.41 17.69 2.04 133
Corn Taco Shells, 1 large (6- ½” dia) 4.75 13.10 1.51 98
Corn Taco Shells, 1 medium (5” dia) 3.01 8.30 0.96 62
Corn Taco Shells,1 miniature shell (3” dia) 1.13 3.12 0.36 23
Taco Salad, 1 oz 2.11 3.38 1.89 40
Taco Salad, 1 cup 9.85 15.72 8.82 186
Taco Salad, ½ cup 4.92 7.86 4.41 93
Taco Salad with chilli con carne (1 cup) 8.75 17.71 11.61 193
Taco Salad with cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup) 14.94 13.26 7.76 215
Taco Salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips (1 cup) 11.43 11.98 10.47 190
Taco Salad with beef, beans, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup) 13.12 14.70 9.53 212

 

Taco Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories
Taco with Chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.05 9.84 10.11 142
Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 4.74 9.75 8.38 114
Taco with beef, cheese, and lettuce (regular) 12.65 16.20 10.88 221
Taco with beef, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.85 12.54 8.12 151
Taco with beef, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.77 10.97 7.82 144
Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 4.74 9.75 8.38 114
Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 7.05 9.84 10.11 142
Taco with fish, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 3.40 9.79 7.40 98
Taco with beans and cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 6.83 16.42 5.29 144
Taco with beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 4.69 15.97 3.68 117
Soft Taco with cheese, beef, and lettuce 11.65 23.57 13.47 257
Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream 10.41 18.27 12.56 219
Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, and lettuce 8.76 18.70 22.08 247
Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream 16.33 23.91 14.66 304
Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 15.73 30.28 17.89 337
Corn Taco Shell, 1 medium 3.01 8.30 0.96 62
Baked Taco Shell, 1 medium 3.01 8.30 0.96 62
Flour Taco Shell, 1 regular 9.38 18.00 2.91 169
Taco Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 oz 6.86 17.89 2.24 136
Taco Salad, 1 cup 9.85 15.72 8.82 186
Taco Salad with Chili con carne, 1 cup 8.75 17.71 11.61 193
Taco burger on a bun, 1 serving 10.53 30.37 13.77 274
Taco salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips, 1 serving 21.74 22.78 19.91 362
Taco salad with beans, beef, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla, 1 serving 24.94 27.96 18.12 404

Tasty Tortilla recipes

#1. Healthy Chicken Enchiladas

Healthy-Chicken-Enchiladas

(Source: copymethat.com)

Ingredients:

(For chicken and veggies)

½ cup enchilada sauce, 3 minced garlic cloves, ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin, ¼ cup cilantro, ½ cup cooked black beans, 1 ½ tsp olive oil, ½ medium yellow diced onion, ½ cup frozen thawed corn, 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

(For enchilada sauce)

¼ tsp fresh pepper, 1 cup low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth, ¼ tsp sea salt, 1 tsp dried oregano, ½ tsp chilli powder, 2 chipotle peppers (diced), 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 tsp olive oil, ½ tsp ground cumin, 1 16 oz can tomato sauce, 1 tbsp of adobo sauce from a can.

(For enchiladas)

Plain Greek yoghourt, green onions, fresh cilantro, 8 7-inch whole wheat flour tortillas, 1 ½ cups shredded Mexican cheese, jalapeños, sliced avocado

Instructions

Take a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat, add oil and garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add chipotle peppers, tomato sauce, oregano, chilli powder, adobo sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Wait until the sauce thickens and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Take a medium skillet and heat it over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and cook garlic and onions until they turn brown. Then add black beans, corn, chicken, chilli powder, cilantro, cumin, and ½ cup enchilada sauce. Mix everything well enough. Wait for 5 minutes and stop the heat.

Spray a non-stick spray on a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish. Add tortillas with ¼ – ⅓ cup of the chicken and black bean mixture. And sprinkle cheese, and roll it over.

Then place the prepared tortilla on a baking dish (seam side down).  Cover every tortilla with sauce and cheese. Cook until the cheese is melted. Serve the enchiladas with toppings such as Greek yoghurt, fresh cilantro, etc.

#2. Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled-Shrimp-Tacos

(Source: thechunkychef.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup prepared pico de gallo, 2 cups chopped iceberg lettuce, 8 corn tortillas (warmed), ¼ tsp salt, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 ripe avocado, 1 small grated garlic clove, 1 pound large raw shrimp (peeled and deveined), 2 tbsp salt-free cajun spice blend, ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Instructions

Preheat the grill over medium-high heat. Take a small bowl and mash avocado, add garlic, lime juice, and salt. Combine everything. Pat the shrimp dry. Then transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl and add cajun seasoning. Thread onto 4 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Grill and turn once, cook until shrimp are completely cooked. Then serve the shrimp in tortillas. Add toppings such as lettuce, cilantro, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

#3. Vegan Mega Burritos

Vegan Mega Burritos

(Source: sharonsiamon.com)

(For Vegan Queso)

2 4 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 2 tbsp chipotle adobo sauce, ½ tsp kosher salt, 1 chipotle pepper canned in adobo, ½ cup water, 1 cup cashews, one 4-ounce can green chillies

(For burrito filling)

1 cup water, 2 chopped sweet potatoes, 3 cups cauliflower walnut taco meat

(Toppings)

4 large flour tortillas, 2 tbsp cilantro, ½ cup salsa, 2 mashed avocados

Instructions

Take a skillet and heat oil, add sweet potatoes, and cook until fork-tender. Then add cauliflower walnut taco meat, and add enough water to give it a look of saucy look. Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Then take a tortilla and stuff the blended mixture and roll it up. Then fry in a skillet and serve hot.

Conclusion

Tortillas are one of the healthiest snacks in the world. It is a traditional dish of Mexico. The calories in tortillas are low, and they are packed with vitamins and other nutrients. Tortillas have a bigger family, which can further be made into quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and enchiladas.

These dishes will make you fuller in one sitting. Moreover, the ingredients in these are either meat-related or vegetable-based; therefore, eating them regularly with limited consumption will not harm.

FAQ.

Are tortillas healthy?



Tortillas made from corn are considered healthy. Because, flour tortillas are made using additives and preservatives which reduces the nutritional content. Therefore, it increases the calories in tortillas. If you are looking for a healthy choice, go for corn tortillas.

Can I eat tortillas while on a diet?



If you are on a diet, corn tortillas are the best choice. These are high in fibre and low in sodium.Moreover, you can add healthy ingredients. Thus, making it suitable for consumption during diet.

Can I eat tortillas and related products everyday?



Consider corn tortillas, these are packed with nutrients and vitamins. You can eat these daily but do not over consume.

Which is healthier tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or quesadillas?



Each of these dishes are a part of tortillas. It depends on which ingredients you choose, making it healthier and less healthier.

How to store ready to eat tortillas at home?



You can simply store ready to eat tortillas away from sunlight and cool and dry place to make it last longer.

Barry Elad
Barry Elad

Barry is a technology enthusiast with a passion for in-depth research on various technological topics. He meticulously gathers comprehensive statistics and facts to assist users. Barry's primary interest lies in understanding the intricacies of software and creating content that highlights its value. When not evaluating applications or programs, Barry enjoys experimenting with new healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child.

More Posts By Barry Elad

