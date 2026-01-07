Calories in Tortillas – Healthy Options And Recipes

Introduction

Calories in Tortillas: The popularity of tortillas has increased in such a way that in 2023, the global tortilla market is valued at $50.42 billion, which is expected to reach $63.85 billion by 2027. Every year, in the United States of America, on average, 120 million tortillas are consumed. North America holds a leading share of 38%.

Calories in tortillas depend on the ingredients. We have gathered some information on calories in the Tortilla family, along with some variations and some tasty recipes.

What are Tortillas?

A tortilla is a circular and thin unleavened flatbread, which is the origin in Mexico and Central America. Tortillas are often made using corn flour as well as wheat flour. This dish has a special place in Mexican cuisine. The traditional type of tortilla is the corn tortilla, which was later invented as wheat flour tortillas. Tortillas are extremely versatile because they can be cooked and prepared for burritos, quesadillas, and enchiladas. The corn tortillas are considered as healthy as compared to flour tortillas because of lower amounts of sodium, calories, and carbs. Moreover, these are high in fibre and gluten-free. These have soft and pliable textures.

Health Benefits of Tortillas

Tortillas are versatile in nature; tortillas can be further made into tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas.

Although the calories in tortillas are comparatively low, they are high in energy and carbohydrates.

Tortillas contain vitamins such as niacin, thiamine, and pyridoxine, which help in cellular metabolism.

Tortillas have no sugary content.

Moreover, they are high in fibre and calcium.

Meet the Tortilla Family

(Source: Mexicali-blue.com)

Tortillas – Tortilla is a basic requirement for all culinary dishes. These are flatbreads made using corn or wheat. With some extra folds, rolls, and filling, variants of tortillas such as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas are made.

Quesadillas – Quesadillas are made with either wheat or corn flour and come with grilled features. These include beans, meat, and cheese.

Tacos – Tacos are either made using corn or wheat flour. The main ingredients are cheese, meat, or seafood.

Burritos – Burritos include avocado, beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, and Mexican rice and are made using only wheat flour.

Enchiladas – Enchiladas are a baked type of dish made using corn, which includes ingredients such as beans, potatoes, cheese, seafood, vegetables, meat, and salsa sauce.

Nutritional values and calories in Tortillas / Tacos, Enchiladas, Burritos, and Quesadillas

Tortillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Regular Tortillas, 1 large 2.97 26.88 3.92 148 Regular Tortillas, 1 small 1.06 9.60 1.40 53 Regular Tortillas, 1 medium 2.01 18.24 2.66 101 Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 extra large (10” dia) 0.91 39.07 6.73 184 Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 large (8” dia) 0.68 29.03 5.00 137 Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia) 0.35 15.07 2.59 71 Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 medium (7” dia) 0.52 22.33 3.84 105 Flour Tortillas, 1 extra large (12” dia) 8.84 58.54 9.45 356 Flour Tortillas, 1 large (10” dia) 5.42 35.94 5.80 218 Flour Tortillas, 1 medium (7-8” dia) 3.56 23.62 3.81 144 Flour Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia) 2.32 15.40 2.49 94

Other servings of Tortillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla, 1 flax 1.50 11.00 7.00 70 Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla, 1 serving 1.00 25.00 3.00 110 1 Soft Taco Flour Tortilla 1.00 21.00 4.00 110 98% fat-free whole wheat tortillas, 1 serving 2.00 25.00 4.00 130 Multigrain low-carb gourmet tortilla, 1 serving 2.50 13.00 7.00 100 Carb Balance Tortilla, 1 serving 2.00 12.00 3.00 80 1 Sprouted Corn Tortilla 2.00 23.00 3.00 120 1 whole wheat low-carb & low-fat tortilla 2.00 11.00 5.00 62 Fat-Free Tortilla Chips, 10 chips 0.75 11.99 1.54 61 Light Tortilla Chips, 10 chips 2.89 13.95 1.65 88 Low Fat Tortilla Chips,10 chips 1.48 20.80 2.86 108 1 tortilla Chip 0.70 1.96 0.23 15 Tortilla Chips, 1 oz 6.62 18.52 2.21 138 Tortilla Chips, 1 cup 7.48 20.90 2.49 156 10 tortilla chips 7.01 19.60 2.34 146 Tortilla Chips, 1 single serving bag 6.54 18.29 2.18 137 Ranch Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.98 17.79 2.04 142 Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.34 17.19 2.27 144 Taco Flavor Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.86 17.89 2.24 136 Reduced Fat Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 4.31 20.30 2.47 126 Low-fat baked Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 1.62 22.68 3.12 118 White corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.62 18.52 2.21 138 Multigrain Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 8.00 18.00 2.00 150 Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 6.00 18.00 3.00 140 Salted Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.00 18.00 2.00 140 100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, 1 bag 7.00 19.00 2.00 140

Quesadillas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Breakfast Quesadilla, 1 serving 6.00 28.00 13.00 220 Vegetable and bean Quesadilla, 1 serving 37.82 65.76 32.74 728 Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving 16.00 26.00 20.00 320 Three Cheese and Chicken Quesadillas, 1 serving 7.00 34.00 13.00 260 Mexican-style chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving 13.00 26.00 16.00 290 Fiesta Quesadilla, 1 serving 5.00 32.00 10.00 220 Meatless Quesadilla with cheese, 1 serving 28.78 37.20 20.02 490 Quesadilla with chicken and cheese, 1 serving 31.54 37.06 31.56 563 Quesadilla with beef and cheese, 1 serving 35.18 37.06 31.74 596

Enchiladas Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Cheese Enchilada Frozen Meal 23.63 58.96 24.22 551 Red Enchilada Sauce, 1 tbsp 1.94 0.60 0.16 20 Green Enchilada Sauce, 1 tbsp 0.90 0.83 0.23 12 Beef Enchilada Frozen Meal 17.51 70.72 21.59 527 Diet Chicken Enchilada Frozen meal 15.33 28.00 26.56 354 Enchilada with seafood in tomato-based sauce 4.71 22.08 10.96 170 Enchilada with ham and cheese 9.85 19.33 9.04 197 Enchilada with beef, beans, and cheese 11.49 23.18 10.22 231 Enchilada with beef and cheese 11.9 16.57 10.54 212 Enchilada with beef 9.92 20.51 11.42 213 Enchilada with beef and beans 7.74 24.04 8.22 194 Enchilada with beans 6.05 26.96 5.75 178 Enchilada with beans and cheese 11.55 24.96 9.04 233 Enchilada with cheese 13.91 16.36 9.93 225 Enchilada with chicken, beans, and cheese in a tomato-based sauce 9.85 22.26 10.58 214 Enchilada with chicken in a tomato-based sauce 6.89 21.51 14.29 202 Enchilada with chicken and beans in a tomato-based sauce 6.11 20.72 8.86 168 Enchilada with chicken and cheese in a tomato-based sauce 11.98 19.33 13.56 234

Burritos Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Burritos with Cheese and Egg, 1 medium serving 18.57 17.95 16.19 307 Burritos with rice and beans, 1 medium serving 19.19 128.05 23.54 785 Burritos, pork and beans, 1 medium serving 19.87 56.14 30.08 528 Burritos with chicken, 1 medium serving 13.92 40.79 39.37 455 Burrito with beans and chilli pepper (1 piece meatless) 7.33 29.04 8.19 206 Burrito with beans (1 piece meatless) 6.75 35.72 7.03 224 Burrito with beans, cheese, and chilli peppers (1 piece meatless) 11.49 42.59 16.65 331 Burrito with rice, cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole (1 piece meatless) 30.25 60.52 22.66 599 Burrito with beef, cheese, beans, and sour cream (1 medium) 19.87 46.22 21.58 452 Burrito with beef and potato (1 medium) 23.04 58.17 25.20 547 Burrito with beans, beef, and cheese (1 medium) 32.92 48.12 34.32 628 Burrito with beef and beans (1 medium) 21.97 58.12 29.20 547 Burrito with beef (1 medium) 33.42 56.48 45.03 721

Taco Shells Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Baked Taco Shells (1 medium ) 3.01 8.30 0.96 62 Baked Taco Shells without added salt (1 medium ) 2.94 8.11 0.94 61 Flour Taco Shells, 1 oz 7.82 15.01 2.42 141 Flour Taco Shells, 1 large (10” dia) 15.44 29.65 4.79 278 Flour Taco,1 regular shell (7” dia) 9.38 18.00 2.91 169 Corn Taco Shells, 1 oz 6.41 17.69 2.04 133 Corn Taco Shells, 1 large (6- ½” dia) 4.75 13.10 1.51 98 Corn Taco Shells, 1 medium (5” dia) 3.01 8.30 0.96 62 Corn Taco Shells,1 miniature shell (3” dia) 1.13 3.12 0.36 23 Taco Salad, 1 oz 2.11 3.38 1.89 40 Taco Salad, 1 cup 9.85 15.72 8.82 186 Taco Salad, ½ cup 4.92 7.86 4.41 93 Taco Salad with chilli con carne (1 cup) 8.75 17.71 11.61 193 Taco Salad with cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup) 14.94 13.26 7.76 215 Taco Salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips (1 cup) 11.43 11.98 10.47 190 Taco Salad with beef, beans, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup) 13.12 14.70 9.53 212

Taco Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Taco with Chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.05 9.84 10.11 142 Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 4.74 9.75 8.38 114 Taco with beef, cheese, and lettuce (regular) 12.65 16.20 10.88 221 Taco with beef, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.85 12.54 8.12 151 Taco with beef, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular) 7.77 10.97 7.82 144 Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 4.74 9.75 8.38 114 Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 7.05 9.84 10.11 142 Taco with fish, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 3.40 9.79 7.40 98 Taco with beans and cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 6.83 16.42 5.29 144 Taco with beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 4.69 15.97 3.68 117 Soft Taco with cheese, beef, and lettuce 11.65 23.57 13.47 257 Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream 10.41 18.27 12.56 219 Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, and lettuce 8.76 18.70 22.08 247 Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream 16.33 23.91 14.66 304 Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa 15.73 30.28 17.89 337 Corn Taco Shell, 1 medium 3.01 8.30 0.96 62 Baked Taco Shell, 1 medium 3.01 8.30 0.96 62 Flour Taco Shell, 1 regular 9.38 18.00 2.91 169 Taco Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 oz 6.86 17.89 2.24 136 Taco Salad, 1 cup 9.85 15.72 8.82 186 Taco Salad with Chili con carne, 1 cup 8.75 17.71 11.61 193 Taco burger on a bun, 1 serving 10.53 30.37 13.77 274 Taco salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips, 1 serving 21.74 22.78 19.91 362 Taco salad with beans, beef, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla, 1 serving 24.94 27.96 18.12 404

Tasty Tortilla recipes

#1. Healthy Chicken Enchiladas

(Source: copymethat.com)

Ingredients:

(For chicken and veggies)

½ cup enchilada sauce, 3 minced garlic cloves, ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin, ¼ cup cilantro, ½ cup cooked black beans, 1 ½ tsp olive oil, ½ medium yellow diced onion, ½ cup frozen thawed corn, 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

(For enchilada sauce)

¼ tsp fresh pepper, 1 cup low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth, ¼ tsp sea salt, 1 tsp dried oregano, ½ tsp chilli powder, 2 chipotle peppers (diced), 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 tsp olive oil, ½ tsp ground cumin, 1 16 oz can tomato sauce, 1 tbsp of adobo sauce from a can.

(For enchiladas)

Plain Greek yoghourt, green onions, fresh cilantro, 8 7-inch whole wheat flour tortillas, 1 ½ cups shredded Mexican cheese, jalapeños, sliced avocado

Instructions

Take a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat, add oil and garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add chipotle peppers, tomato sauce, oregano, chilli powder, adobo sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Wait until the sauce thickens and set it aside.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Take a medium skillet and heat it over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and cook garlic and onions until they turn brown. Then add black beans, corn, chicken, chilli powder, cilantro, cumin, and ½ cup enchilada sauce. Mix everything well enough. Wait for 5 minutes and stop the heat.

Spray a non-stick spray on a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish. Add tortillas with ¼ – ⅓ cup of the chicken and black bean mixture. And sprinkle cheese, and roll it over.

Then place the prepared tortilla on a baking dish (seam side down). Cover every tortilla with sauce and cheese. Cook until the cheese is melted. Serve the enchiladas with toppings such as Greek yoghurt, fresh cilantro, etc.

#2. Grilled Shrimp Tacos

(Source: thechunkychef.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup prepared pico de gallo, 2 cups chopped iceberg lettuce, 8 corn tortillas (warmed), ¼ tsp salt, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 ripe avocado, 1 small grated garlic clove, 1 pound large raw shrimp (peeled and deveined), 2 tbsp salt-free cajun spice blend, ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Instructions

Preheat the grill over medium-high heat. Take a small bowl and mash avocado, add garlic, lime juice, and salt. Combine everything. Pat the shrimp dry. Then transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl and add cajun seasoning. Thread onto 4 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Grill and turn once, cook until shrimp are completely cooked. Then serve the shrimp in tortillas. Add toppings such as lettuce, cilantro, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

#3. Vegan Mega Burritos

(Source: sharonsiamon.com)

(For Vegan Queso)

2 4 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 2 tbsp chipotle adobo sauce, ½ tsp kosher salt, 1 chipotle pepper canned in adobo, ½ cup water, 1 cup cashews, one 4-ounce can green chillies

(For burrito filling)

1 cup water, 2 chopped sweet potatoes, 3 cups cauliflower walnut taco meat

(Toppings)

4 large flour tortillas, 2 tbsp cilantro, ½ cup salsa, 2 mashed avocados

Instructions

Take a skillet and heat oil, add sweet potatoes, and cook until fork-tender. Then add cauliflower walnut taco meat, and add enough water to give it a look of saucy look. Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Then take a tortilla and stuff the blended mixture and roll it up. Then fry in a skillet and serve hot.

Conclusion

Tortillas are one of the healthiest snacks in the world. It is a traditional dish of Mexico. The calories in tortillas are low, and they are packed with vitamins and other nutrients. Tortillas have a bigger family, which can further be made into quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and enchiladas.

These dishes will make you fuller in one sitting. Moreover, the ingredients in these are either meat-related or vegetable-based; therefore, eating them regularly with limited consumption will not harm.

FAQ . Are tortillas healthy?



Tortillas made from corn are considered healthy. Because, flour tortillas are made using additives and preservatives which reduces the nutritional content. Therefore, it increases the calories in tortillas. If you are looking for a healthy choice, go for corn tortillas. Can I eat tortillas while on a diet?



If you are on a diet, corn tortillas are the best choice. These are high in fibre and low in sodium.Moreover, you can add healthy ingredients. Thus, making it suitable for consumption during diet. Can I eat tortillas and related products everyday?



Consider corn tortillas, these are packed with nutrients and vitamins. You can eat these daily but do not over consume. Which is healthier tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or quesadillas?



Each of these dishes are a part of tortillas. It depends on which ingredients you choose, making it healthier and less healthier. How to store ready to eat tortillas at home?



You can simply store ready to eat tortillas away from sunlight and cool and dry place to make it last longer.

