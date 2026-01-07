Calories in Tortillas – Healthy Options And Recipes
Jan 07, 2026
Introduction
Calories in Tortillas: The popularity of tortillas has increased in such a way that in 2023, the global tortilla market is valued at $50.42 billion, which is expected to reach $63.85 billion by 2027. Every year, in the United States of America, on average, 120 million tortillas are consumed. North America holds a leading share of 38%.
Calories in tortillas depend on the ingredients. We have gathered some information on calories in the Tortilla family, along with some variations and some tasty recipes.
What are Tortillas?
A tortilla is a circular and thin unleavened flatbread, which is the origin in Mexico and Central America. Tortillas are often made using corn flour as well as wheat flour. This dish has a special place in Mexican cuisine. The traditional type of tortilla is the corn tortilla, which was later invented as wheat flour tortillas. Tortillas are extremely versatile because they can be cooked and prepared for burritos, quesadillas, and enchiladas. The corn tortillas are considered as healthy as compared to flour tortillas because of lower amounts of sodium, calories, and carbs. Moreover, these are high in fibre and gluten-free. These have soft and pliable textures.
Health Benefits of Tortillas
- Tortillas are versatile in nature; tortillas can be further made into tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas.
- Although the calories in tortillas are comparatively low, they are high in energy and carbohydrates.
- Tortillas contain vitamins such as niacin, thiamine, and pyridoxine, which help in cellular metabolism.
- Tortillas have no sugary content.
- Moreover, they are high in fibre and calcium.
Meet the Tortilla Family
- Tortillas – Tortilla is a basic requirement for all culinary dishes. These are flatbreads made using corn or wheat. With some extra folds, rolls, and filling, variants of tortillas such as tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas are made.
- Quesadillas – Quesadillas are made with either wheat or corn flour and come with grilled features. These include beans, meat, and cheese.
- Tacos – Tacos are either made using corn or wheat flour. The main ingredients are cheese, meat, or seafood.
- Burritos – Burritos include avocado, beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, and Mexican rice and are made using only wheat flour.
- Enchiladas – Enchiladas are a baked type of dish made using corn, which includes ingredients such as beans, potatoes, cheese, seafood, vegetables, meat, and salsa sauce.
Nutritional values and calories in Tortillas / Tacos, Enchiladas, Burritos, and Quesadillas
|Tortillas
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Regular Tortillas, 1 large
|2.97
|26.88
|3.92
|148
|Regular Tortillas, 1 small
|1.06
|9.60
|1.40
|53
|Regular Tortillas, 1 medium
|2.01
|18.24
|2.66
|101
|Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 extra large (10” dia)
|0.91
|39.07
|6.73
|184
|Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 large (8” dia)
|0.68
|29.03
|5.00
|137
|Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia)
|0.35
|15.07
|2.59
|71
|Whole Wheat Tortillas, 1 medium (7” dia)
|0.52
|22.33
|3.84
|105
|Flour Tortillas, 1 extra large (12” dia)
|8.84
|58.54
|9.45
|356
|Flour Tortillas, 1 large (10” dia)
|5.42
|35.94
|5.80
|218
|Flour Tortillas, 1 medium (7-8” dia)
|3.56
|23.62
|3.81
|144
|Flour Tortillas, 1 small (6” dia)
|2.32
|15.40
|2.49
|94
|Other servings of Tortillas
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla, 1 flax
|1.50
|11.00
|7.00
|70
|Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla, 1 serving
|1.00
|25.00
|3.00
|110
|1 Soft Taco Flour Tortilla
|1.00
|21.00
|4.00
|110
|98% fat-free whole wheat tortillas, 1 serving
|2.00
|25.00
|4.00
|130
|Multigrain low-carb gourmet tortilla, 1 serving
|2.50
|13.00
|7.00
|100
|Carb Balance Tortilla, 1 serving
|2.00
|12.00
|3.00
|80
|1 Sprouted Corn Tortilla
|2.00
|23.00
|3.00
|120
|1 whole wheat low-carb & low-fat tortilla
|2.00
|11.00
|5.00
|62
|Fat-Free Tortilla Chips, 10 chips
|0.75
|11.99
|1.54
|61
|Light Tortilla Chips, 10 chips
|2.89
|13.95
|1.65
|88
|Low Fat Tortilla Chips,10 chips
|1.48
|20.80
|2.86
|108
|1 tortilla Chip
|0.70
|1.96
|0.23
|15
|Tortilla Chips, 1 oz
|6.62
|18.52
|2.21
|138
|Tortilla Chips, 1 cup
|7.48
|20.90
|2.49
|156
|10 tortilla chips
|7.01
|19.60
|2.34
|146
|Tortilla Chips, 1 single serving bag
|6.54
|18.29
|2.18
|137
|Ranch Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|6.98
|17.79
|2.04
|142
|Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|7.34
|17.19
|2.27
|144
|Taco Flavor Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|6.86
|17.89
|2.24
|136
|Reduced Fat Nacho Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|4.31
|20.30
|2.47
|126
|Low-fat baked Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|1.62
|22.68
|3.12
|118
|White corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|6.62
|18.52
|2.21
|138
|Multigrain Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|8.00
|18.00
|2.00
|150
|Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|6.00
|18.00
|3.00
|140
|Salted Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|7.00
|18.00
|2.00
|140
|100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, 1 bag
|7.00
|19.00
|2.00
|140
|Quesadillas
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Breakfast Quesadilla, 1 serving
|6.00
|28.00
|13.00
|220
|Vegetable and bean Quesadilla, 1 serving
|37.82
|65.76
|32.74
|728
|Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving
|16.00
|26.00
|20.00
|320
|Three Cheese and Chicken Quesadillas, 1 serving
|7.00
|34.00
|13.00
|260
|Mexican-style chicken Quesadilla, 1 serving
|13.00
|26.00
|16.00
|290
|Fiesta Quesadilla, 1 serving
|5.00
|32.00
|10.00
|220
|
Meatless Quesadilla with cheese, 1 serving
|28.78
|37.20
|20.02
|490
|Quesadilla with chicken and cheese, 1 serving
|31.54
|37.06
|31.56
|563
|Quesadilla with beef and cheese, 1 serving
|35.18
|37.06
|31.74
|596
|Enchiladas
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Cheese Enchilada Frozen Meal
|23.63
|58.96
|24.22
|551
|Red Enchilada Sauce, 1 tbsp
|1.94
|0.60
|0.16
|20
|Green Enchilada Sauce, 1 tbsp
|0.90
|0.83
|0.23
|12
|Beef Enchilada Frozen Meal
|17.51
|70.72
|21.59
|527
|Diet Chicken Enchilada Frozen meal
|15.33
|28.00
|26.56
|354
|Enchilada with seafood in tomato-based sauce
|4.71
|22.08
|10.96
|170
|Enchilada with ham and cheese
|9.85
|19.33
|9.04
|197
|Enchilada with beef, beans, and cheese
|11.49
|23.18
|10.22
|231
|Enchilada with beef and cheese
|11.9
|16.57
|10.54
|212
|Enchilada with beef
|9.92
|20.51
|11.42
|213
|Enchilada with beef and beans
|7.74
|24.04
|8.22
|194
|Enchilada with beans
|6.05
|26.96
|5.75
|178
|Enchilada with beans and cheese
|11.55
|24.96
|9.04
|233
|Enchilada with cheese
|13.91
|16.36
|9.93
|225
|Enchilada with chicken, beans, and cheese in a tomato-based sauce
|9.85
|22.26
|10.58
|214
|Enchilada with chicken in a tomato-based sauce
|6.89
|21.51
|14.29
|202
|Enchilada with chicken and beans in a tomato-based sauce
|6.11
|20.72
|8.86
|168
|Enchilada with chicken and cheese in a tomato-based sauce
|11.98
|19.33
|13.56
|234
|Burritos
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Burritos with Cheese and Egg, 1 medium serving
|18.57
|17.95
|16.19
|307
|Burritos with rice and beans, 1 medium serving
|19.19
|128.05
|23.54
|785
|Burritos, pork and beans, 1 medium serving
|19.87
|56.14
|30.08
|528
|Burritos with chicken, 1 medium serving
|13.92
|40.79
|39.37
|455
|Burrito with beans and chilli pepper (1 piece meatless)
|7.33
|29.04
|8.19
|206
|Burrito with beans (1 piece meatless)
|6.75
|35.72
|7.03
|224
|Burrito with beans, cheese, and chilli peppers (1 piece meatless)
|11.49
|42.59
|16.65
|331
|Burrito with rice, cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole (1 piece meatless)
|30.25
|60.52
|22.66
|599
|Burrito with beef, cheese, beans, and sour cream (1 medium)
|19.87
|46.22
|21.58
|452
|Burrito with beef and potato (1 medium)
|23.04
|58.17
|25.20
|547
|Burrito with beans, beef, and cheese (1 medium)
|32.92
|48.12
|34.32
|628
|Burrito with beef and beans (1 medium)
|21.97
|58.12
|29.20
|547
|Burrito with beef (1 medium)
|33.42
|56.48
|45.03
|721
|Taco Shells
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|
Baked Taco Shells (1 medium )
|3.01
|8.30
|0.96
|62
|Baked Taco Shells without added salt (1 medium )
|2.94
|8.11
|0.94
|61
|Flour Taco Shells, 1 oz
|7.82
|15.01
|2.42
|141
|Flour Taco Shells, 1 large (10” dia)
|15.44
|29.65
|4.79
|278
|Flour Taco,1 regular shell (7” dia)
|9.38
|18.00
|2.91
|169
|Corn Taco Shells, 1 oz
|6.41
|17.69
|2.04
|133
|Corn Taco Shells, 1 large (6- ½” dia)
|4.75
|13.10
|1.51
|98
|Corn Taco Shells, 1 medium (5” dia)
|3.01
|8.30
|0.96
|62
|Corn Taco Shells,1 miniature shell (3” dia)
|1.13
|3.12
|0.36
|23
|Taco Salad, 1 oz
|2.11
|3.38
|1.89
|40
|Taco Salad, 1 cup
|9.85
|15.72
|8.82
|186
|Taco Salad, ½ cup
|4.92
|7.86
|4.41
|93
|Taco Salad with chilli con carne (1 cup)
|8.75
|17.71
|11.61
|193
|Taco Salad with cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup)
|14.94
|13.26
|7.76
|215
|Taco Salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips (1 cup)
|11.43
|11.98
|10.47
|190
|Taco Salad with beef, beans, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla (1 cup)
|13.12
|14.70
|9.53
|212
|Taco
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Taco with Chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and salsa (regular)
|7.05
|9.84
|10.11
|142
|Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular)
|4.74
|9.75
|8.38
|114
|Taco with beef, cheese, and lettuce (regular)
|12.65
|16.20
|10.88
|221
|Taco with beef, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular)
|7.85
|12.54
|8.12
|151
|Taco with beef, lettuce, tomato, and salsa (regular)
|7.77
|10.97
|7.82
|144
|Taco with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|4.74
|9.75
|8.38
|114
|Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|7.05
|9.84
|10.11
|142
|Taco with fish, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|3.40
|9.79
|7.40
|98
|Taco with beans and cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|6.83
|16.42
|5.29
|144
|Taco with beans, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|4.69
|15.97
|3.68
|117
|Soft Taco with cheese, beef, and lettuce
|11.65
|23.57
|13.47
|257
|Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
|10.41
|18.27
|12.56
|219
|Soft Taco with chicken, cheese, and lettuce
|8.76
|18.70
|22.08
|247
|Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
|16.33
|23.91
|14.66
|304
|Soft Taco with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
|15.73
|30.28
|17.89
|337
|Corn Taco Shell, 1 medium
|3.01
|8.30
|0.96
|62
|Baked Taco Shell, 1 medium
|3.01
|8.30
|0.96
|62
|Flour Taco Shell, 1 regular
|9.38
|18.00
|2.91
|169
|Taco Flavour Tortilla Chips, 1 oz
|6.86
|17.89
|2.24
|136
|Taco Salad, 1 cup
|9.85
|15.72
|8.82
|186
|Taco Salad with Chili con carne, 1 cup
|8.75
|17.71
|11.61
|193
|Taco burger on a bun, 1 serving
|10.53
|30.37
|13.77
|274
|Taco salad with beef, cheese, and corn chips, 1 serving
|21.74
|22.78
|19.91
|362
|Taco salad with beans, beef, and cheese in a fried flour tortilla, 1 serving
|24.94
|27.96
|18.12
|404
Tasty Tortilla recipes
#1. Healthy Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients:
(For chicken and veggies)
½ cup enchilada sauce, 3 minced garlic cloves, ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin, ¼ cup cilantro, ½ cup cooked black beans, 1 ½ tsp olive oil, ½ medium yellow diced onion, ½ cup frozen thawed corn, 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
(For enchilada sauce)
¼ tsp fresh pepper, 1 cup low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth, ¼ tsp sea salt, 1 tsp dried oregano, ½ tsp chilli powder, 2 chipotle peppers (diced), 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 tsp olive oil, ½ tsp ground cumin, 1 16 oz can tomato sauce, 1 tbsp of adobo sauce from a can.
(For enchiladas)
Plain Greek yoghourt, green onions, fresh cilantro, 8 7-inch whole wheat flour tortillas, 1 ½ cups shredded Mexican cheese, jalapeños, sliced avocado
Instructions
Take a medium saucepan and heat over medium heat, add oil and garlic, and cook until fragrant. Add chipotle peppers, tomato sauce, oregano, chilli powder, adobo sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Wait until the sauce thickens and set it aside.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Take a medium skillet and heat it over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and cook garlic and onions until they turn brown. Then add black beans, corn, chicken, chilli powder, cilantro, cumin, and ½ cup enchilada sauce. Mix everything well enough. Wait for 5 minutes and stop the heat.
Spray a non-stick spray on a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish. Add tortillas with ¼ – ⅓ cup of the chicken and black bean mixture. And sprinkle cheese, and roll it over.
Then place the prepared tortilla on a baking dish (seam side down). Cover every tortilla with sauce and cheese. Cook until the cheese is melted. Serve the enchiladas with toppings such as Greek yoghurt, fresh cilantro, etc.
#2. Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients: ½ cup prepared pico de gallo, 2 cups chopped iceberg lettuce, 8 corn tortillas (warmed), ¼ tsp salt, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 ripe avocado, 1 small grated garlic clove, 1 pound large raw shrimp (peeled and deveined), 2 tbsp salt-free cajun spice blend, ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Instructions
Preheat the grill over medium-high heat. Take a small bowl and mash avocado, add garlic, lime juice, and salt. Combine everything. Pat the shrimp dry. Then transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl and add cajun seasoning. Thread onto 4 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Grill and turn once, cook until shrimp are completely cooked. Then serve the shrimp in tortillas. Add toppings such as lettuce, cilantro, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
#3. Vegan Mega Burritos
(For Vegan Queso)
2 4 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 2 tbsp chipotle adobo sauce, ½ tsp kosher salt, 1 chipotle pepper canned in adobo, ½ cup water, 1 cup cashews, one 4-ounce can green chillies
(For burrito filling)
1 cup water, 2 chopped sweet potatoes, 3 cups cauliflower walnut taco meat
(Toppings)
4 large flour tortillas, 2 tbsp cilantro, ½ cup salsa, 2 mashed avocados
Instructions
Take a skillet and heat oil, add sweet potatoes, and cook until fork-tender. Then add cauliflower walnut taco meat, and add enough water to give it a look of saucy look. Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Then take a tortilla and stuff the blended mixture and roll it up. Then fry in a skillet and serve hot.
Conclusion
Tortillas are one of the healthiest snacks in the world. It is a traditional dish of Mexico. The calories in tortillas are low, and they are packed with vitamins and other nutrients. Tortillas have a bigger family, which can further be made into quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and enchiladas.
These dishes will make you fuller in one sitting. Moreover, the ingredients in these are either meat-related or vegetable-based; therefore, eating them regularly with limited consumption will not harm.
FAQ.
Tortillas made from corn are considered healthy. Because, flour tortillas are made using additives and preservatives which reduces the nutritional content. Therefore, it increases the calories in tortillas. If you are looking for a healthy choice, go for corn tortillas.
If you are on a diet, corn tortillas are the best choice. These are high in fibre and low in sodium.Moreover, you can add healthy ingredients. Thus, making it suitable for consumption during diet.
Consider corn tortillas, these are packed with nutrients and vitamins. You can eat these daily but do not over consume.
Each of these dishes are a part of tortillas. It depends on which ingredients you choose, making it healthier and less healthier.
You can simply store ready to eat tortillas away from sunlight and cool and dry place to make it last longer.
