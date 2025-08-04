Candy Crush Saga Statistics By Download, Revenue, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Candy Crush Saga Statistics: Ever found yourself saying “just one more level” and then suddenly it’s midnight? Yeah, it’s me. Candy Crush Saga, the legendary match-three mobile game that once stole all our free time in the early 2010s, is still going strong, not just as a game, but as a big global digital phenomenon.

But how big is it, really? We’re not just talking about fun and colors anymore. We’re talking billions of downloads, millions of daily players, and revenues that compete with Hollywood blockbusters. It’s no exaggeration to say that Candy Crush isn’t just a game; it’s an industry case study.

In this article, I’d like to dive deep into Candy Crush Saga statistics, from its download numbers to revenue streams, player demographics, daily play habits, and the surprising science behind why people just can’t stop swiping candies. Whether you’re a gamer, a mobile app enthusiast, or a data geek, these stats will help you to understand a world far beyond the gameplay.

Since its release in 2012, Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded more than 6 billion times across iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. It ranks among the top 5 most downloaded mobile games of all time.

across iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. It ranks among the top 5 most downloaded mobile games of all time. Candy Crush crossed the $20 billion revenue milestone in 2023, becoming one of the highest-grossing mobile games This includes in-app purchases, ads, and seasonal events.

revenue milestone in 2023, becoming one of the highest-grossing mobile games This includes in-app purchases, ads, and seasonal events. As of 2025, players can explore over 13,000 levels, with new levels added weekly. This constant update strategy keeps long-time users coming back and prevents content fatigue.

levels, with new levels added weekly. This constant update strategy keeps long-time users coming back and prevents content fatigue. Candy Crush remains wildly popular with 200+ million monthly players. Despite being a decade old, it consistently ranks in the top 10 most played mobile games.

monthly players. Despite being a decade old, it consistently ranks in the top 10 most played mobile games. The game boasts a staggering 60 million daily active users, indicating strong user retention and daily engagement across casual and regular gamers.

daily active users, indicating strong user retention and daily engagement across casual and regular gamers. A typical Candy Crush user plays for around 38 to 42 minutes per day, with multiple shorter sessions, making it a go-to game during breaks, commutes, and evenings.

per day, with multiple shorter sessions, making it a go-to game during breaks, commutes, and evenings. The majority of players, around 65%, are women, with the core demographic being between 35 and 55 years old, breaking the stereotype of mobile gaming as a teenage hobby.

are women, with the core demographic being between years old, breaking the stereotype of mobile gaming as a teenage hobby. Candy Crush is the crown jewel of King, contributing 72% of the parent company’s annual revenue, proving the game’s commercial dominance within its portfolio.

of the parent company’s annual revenue, proving the game’s commercial dominance within its portfolio. The U.S. accounts for nearly 23% of the total revenue generated by Candy Crush, followed by India, Brazil, and the UK. The game dominates in English-speaking countries.

of the total revenue generated by Candy Crush, followed by India, Brazil, and the UK. The game dominates in English-speaking countries. The Lollipop Hammer booster has been used more than 5 billion times by players worldwide. It’s the most frequently purchased and used power-up in the game.

Statistic Category Value or Data Point Insight Total Downloads 3.6+ Billion One of the top 5 most downloaded mobile games of all time Lifetime Revenue $20+ Billion Crossed the milestone in late 2023 Total Levels 13,000+ (as of 2025) New levels released weekly to retain engagement Monthly Active Users (MAU) 200+ Million High retention a decade after launch Daily Active Users (DAU) 60+ Million Massive daily user base Average Daily Play Time 38 to 42 Minutes Played in short, addictive sessions Player Demographics 65% Women, Aged 35 to 55 Broadens the mobile gaming target audience Contribution to King’s Revenue 72% The main revenue engine for the parent company Largest Revenue Market United States (23% share) U.S. dominates Candy Crush revenue stats Most Used Power-Up Lollipop Hammer (5 Billion+ Uses) Drives both gameplay and in-app purchases

History and Launch Statistics

(Source: app2top.com)

Candy Crush Saga launched on April 12, 2012, on Facebook.

It was released on iOS on November 14, 2012, and on Android on December 14, 2012.

It became the most-played Facebook game by July 2013, overtaking FarmVille.

Developed by King, a British-Swedish game company later acquired by Activision Blizzard for $5.9 billion in 2016.

The original inspiration came from a browser game called Candy Crush, released in 2011.

It gained 10 million downloads within the first two months of mobile launch.

Reached 45 million MAUs on Facebook by early 2013.

Within one year of release, it became the top-grossing mobile app globally.

The game introduced level progression, boosters, and social elements from day one.

Currently, Candy Crush Saga supports over 14,000 levels, with new ones added weekly.

Event Date Milestone Facebook Launch April 12, 2012 Initial platform iOS Launch November 14, 2012 App Store release Android Launch December 14, 2012 Google Play release King founded 2003 Parent company Activision Acquisition February 23, 2016 $5.9B deal

Download Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

The Candy Crush franchise surpassed 3.5 billion cumulative downloads as of 2024.

Candy Crush Saga alone crossed 1 billion downloads on Android by 2020.

It was the most downloaded app globally in 2013.

iOS App Store reports over 500 million installs to date.

By 2017, it had over 2.7 billion downloads across all games in the series.

The game consistently ranks in the Top 10 Free Apps worldwide.

In 2021, it added over 200 million new downloads globally.

India, the US, and Brazil are the top download countries.

During lockdown (2020), downloads surged by 32% globally.

It has been downloaded in over 200 countries and translated into 26+ languages.

Year Downloads (Approx.) Platform Notes 2013 500M+ Global Viral peak 2017 2.7B (franchise) iOS/Android Includes spin-offs 2020 1B+ Android Play Store milestone 2021 200M+ All platforms Pandemic spike 2024 3.5B+ (franchise) Cumulative Across all Candy Crush games

Revenue and Earnings

(Source: statista.com)

Candy Crush Saga has generated over $20 billion in lifetime revenue as of 2023.

It earned $1.3 billion in 2015, its peak revenue year.

Annual revenue stayed above $1 billion from 2014 to 2024.

In-app purchases make up 95% of revenue, though fewer than 4% of users spend money.

Average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) is about $25 to $35/year.

Candy Crush was the top-grossing app on iOS in the U.S. for 5+ years.

The game earned $607 million in Q1 2022 alone.

Players spent $1.042 billion in 2023 and $1.088 billion in 2024.

It’s one of only a few mobile games to earn $1B+ annually for 10 straight years.

King, the developer, generates over 70% of its revenue from the Candy franchise.

Year Revenue (USD) Notes 2015 $1.3 billion Peak revenue year 2020 $1.19 billion Pandemic boost 2022 $1.009 billion Post-COVID retention 2023 $1.042 billion Consistent top-grossing 2024 $1.088 billion 10th year over $1B

Active Users and Engagement

(Reference: helplama.com)

Candy Crush Saga peaked with 327 million MAUs in 2015.

As of mid-2024, it holds 180 million monthly active users.

Daily active users (DAU) exceed 54 million globally.

Average session length is 35 minutes, with 3 to 4 sessions per user/day.

Over 73 billion minutes are spent monthly in-game.

S. players account for 22% of global activity.

User retention after 7 days is 18 to 22%, above average for mobile games.

Daily logins spike during weekends and seasonal events.

Players complete over 5 billion levels/month.

During tournaments, user engagement increases by 20 to 30%.

Metric Value MAUs (2024) 180 million DAUs 54 million Avg. Session Time 35 minutes Total Monthly Playtime 73 billion minutes Avg. Sessions/Day 3 to 4

Levels and Progression

(Source: researchgate.net)

As of July 2025, there are over 18,965 levels across platforms.

The game adds 45 new levels every week.

Each level falls under one of 7 game modes: jelly, ingredients, orders, etc.

Levels are grouped into episodes, currently at 1,261 episodes.

Level difficulty increases every 100 to 200 levels, adding blockers.

Around 15 to 20% of levels are marked “Super Hard” or “Nightmarishly Hard.”

The average level completion rate is 62 to 70% for normal levels.

Most players get stuck on levels 532, 677, and 1180.

Completing all current levels takes an estimated 950+ hours.

AI is now used to design 100% of new levels for faster production.

Metric Value Total Levels (2025) 18,965+ Episodes 1,261 Weekly Level Updates 45 Avg. Completion Time 3 to 4 minutes/level AI-Designed Levels 100%

Player Demographics

(Reference: juegostudio.com)

65% of Candy Crush players are female, while 35% are male.

The majority player age group is 25 to 45 years, comprising 52% of the total base.

Players aged 45 to 60+ account for 25%, showing high engagement among older users.

Candy Crush is played in over 200 countries, with the U.S., UK, and India as top markets.

48% of players are parents; 30% play alongside family.

In the U.S., Candy Crush ranks as the #1 game among women aged 35 to 55.

Android devices make up 71% of all players, with iOS at 28%.

Over 40% of players discover Candy Crush through word of mouth or Facebook.

62% of players return daily for rewards or progress.

The game is popular among non-gamers, with 50% saying it’s their only mobile game.

Demographic Aspect Percentage / Detail Female Players 65% Age Group 25 to 45 52% Android Users 71% U.S. Players 19% of the global user base Non-Gamers 50% (Only game they play)

Time Spent Playing

(Source: tech.eu)

The average daily time spent per user is 38 to 42 minutes.

Over 9 billion hours have been spent playing Candy Crush since 2012.

Some users log in 7+ times/day for lives and bonuses.

Candy Crush records over 60 billion minutes of gameplay per month.

The longest single-session gameplay recorded was 5 hours and 7 minutes.

During lockdowns, gameplay time increased by 45% globally.

The top 5% of players spend 2+ hours daily on the game.

Holiday seasons show a 25 to 30% increase in time spent.

Players spend more time on Hard and Nightmarishly Hard levels.

1 in 3 users spends more time on Candy Crush than watching TV.

Metric Value Avg. Daily Playtime/User 38 to 42 minutes Monthly Gameplay Time 60+ billion minutes Record Single Session 5 hours 7 minutes Gameplay Spike (Lockdown) +45% Top Player Daily Time 2+ hours

Boosters and Power-Ups

(Reference: juegostudio.com)

Candy Crush has over 12 types of boosters, including Lollipop Hammers and Color Bombs.

Lollipop Hammers are the most used booster, with over 5 billion used in 2024 alone.

Over 70% of players use at least one booster per session.

The average player receives 15 free boosters/week via events or daily rewards.

Paid boosters account for 22% of in-game revenue.

Boosters increase level completion rate by 27 to 33%.

The “Party Popper” booster clears almost the entire board, rarely given for free.

King introduces 1 to 2 new boosters every year based on gameplay data.

Users who use boosters are 40% more likely to return daily.

Booster usage is highest during limited-time challenges or hard levels.

Booster Metric Value / Stat Most Used Booster Lollipop Hammer (5B+ in 2024) Free Boosters per Week 15 (average) Boosters and Revenue Share 22% Boosters Increase Completion +27 to 33% Player Booster Usage 70%+ per session

Tournaments and Events

(Source: naavik.co)

Weekly tournaments draw 45 to 60 million participants globally.

Events like “All Stars” offer up to $100K+ in real-world prizes.

15 to 20% of monthly active users participate in time-limited challenges.

Players win up to 30 boosters per event through leaderboards.

The top 1% of players win over 70% of event rewards.

Events increase in-app purchases by 33 to 40%.

Themed events (Halloween, Xmas) boost engagement by 2X.

“Candy Royale” is played over 12 million times/day.

Leaderboards reset weekly, driving competition and retention.

King hosts region-specific tournaments, with custom rewards in local currencies.

Tournament/Event Detail Value Avg. Weekly Participants 45 to 60 million Booster Rewards/Event Up to 30 Top Player Win Rate 70% of rewards In-App Boost During Events 33 to 40% increase Daily Candy Royale Players 12+ million

Candy Crush Franchise Impact

(Reference: sensortower.com)

Candy Crush Saga is the most downloaded match-3 game in history with 3.6+ billion installs.

It has earned over $20 billion in lifetime revenue.

King has released multiple spin-offs: Candy Crush Soda, Jelly, Friends.

The franchise accounts for 72% of King’s total revenue.

Activision Blizzard acquired King for $5.9 billion in 2016.

In 2023, Candy Crush overtook Pokémon GO in lifetime revenue.

It’s featured in pop culture, including The Simpsons and Jeopardy.

The game employs over 500+ developers and designers globally.

Candy Crush has been downloaded by over 40% of smartphone users globally.

Despite its age, it remains in the Top 10 Grossing Apps in 50+ countries.

Franchise Metric Value Total Installs 3.6+ billion Lifetime Revenue $20+ billion Spin-Off Games Soda, Jelly, Friends King’s Revenue Contribution 72% Global Top-Grossing Status Top 10 in 50+ countries

Conclusion

When we look at Candy Crush Saga statistics, it becomes clear that this isn’t just a typical game; it’s a cultural and commercial thing. From over 3.6 billion downloads to generating more than $20 billion in revenue, every number tells a story of a global reach.

These statistics highlight how Candy Crush Saga continues to dominate the mobile gaming space through consistent updates, deep user engagement, and a unique ability to connect with players of all ages. As we move forward, the ever-evolving data around Candy Crush will only strengthen its position as a top contender in the gaming industry.

Candy Crush Saga statistics are more than just numbers; they’re proof of how one simple concept turned into a legendary success. Thanks for staying till the end, I hope you like this one. If you have any questions, kindly let me know in the comments.

FAQ . How many people still play Candy Crush Saga in 2025?



As of 2025, Candy Crush Saga sees over 200 million monthly active users, with more than 60 million playing daily across all platforms. How much revenue has Candy Crush Saga made so far?



Candy Crush has generated more than $20 billion in lifetime revenue, making it one of the most profitable mobile games in history. How many levels are in Candy Crush Saga right now?



There are currently over 13,000 levels, with new levels being added every week by the game developers at King. What age group plays Candy Crush the most?



The majority of players fall in the 35 to 55 age group, and about 65% of players are women. Which country has the most Candy Crush players?



The United States leads in player base, followed by India, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. Is Candy Crush still popular in 2025?



Absolutely. Despite being over a decade old, Candy Crush Saga remains in the top 10 grossing mobile games on both iOS and Android. How many times has Candy Crush been downloaded?



The game has been downloaded more than 3.6 billion times globally across iOS, Android, and other platforms. How much time does the average player spend on Candy Crush daily?



Players spend around 38 to 42 minutes per day on average, often in multiple short sessions throughout the day. What’s the most used booster in Candy Crush Saga?



The Lollipop Hammer is the most-used booster, with over 5 billion hammers used in 2024 alone. How much of King’s revenue comes from Candy Crush?



Candy Crush accounts for approximately 72% of King’s total revenue, solidifying its role as the company’s flagship product.

