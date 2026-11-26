Quick Verdict

Agilent Technologies Q4 2026 Earnings results were announced as Agilent reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.86 on revenue of $2.04 billion, beating consensus estimates of $1.73 and $1.99 billion. Shares rose approximately 7.9% in after-hours trading. Full-year revenue reached $7.55 billion, while fiscal 2027 guidance signaled continued growth, although tariff refunds boosted quarterly earnings and reported margins.

About Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) supplies instruments, software, consumables and services used in analytical and clinical laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1999 following its separation from Hewlett-Packard, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Its technologies support pharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food safety, and applied chemical analysis.

Agilent employs approximately 18,000 people and generated $7.55 billion in revenue during fiscal 2026, which ended October 31. Its three reporting segments are the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group, Agilent CrossLab Group, and Applied Markets Group. Together, they combine instrument sales with consumables and laboratory services, allowing Agilent to serve customers beyond an initial equipment purchase.

The company’s market capitalization was approximately $50.29 billion in market data dated November 25, 2026. Under CEO Padraig McDonnell, Agilent is emphasizing customer-led innovation, laboratory automation, and its Ignite operating system to improve execution, strengthen profitability, and fund investment in future growth.

Top Financial Highlights

Quarterly revenue: $2.04 billion, up 9.6% year over year; core growth, which excludes currency effects and recent acquisitions and divestitures, was 8.3%. GAAP net income: $451 million, compared with $434 million a year earlier. Adjusted net income reached $526 million, including a $20 million net tariff-refund benefit. Earnings per share: GAAP diluted EPS was $1.59; adjusted EPS was $1.86, up 17% year over year and including a $0.07 tariff-refund benefit. Gross margin: Adjusted gross margin was 57.1%, or 55.7% excluding tariff refunds. GAAP gross margin was approximately 56.0%, calculated from reported revenue and cost of products and services. Operating profitability: GAAP operating margin reached 25.0%. Adjusted operating margin was 30.0%, or 28.8% excluding tariff refunds, versus 27.2% a year earlier. Operating cash flow: Agilent generated $587 million in Q4 and $1.651 billion for the full fiscal year. Free cash flow and investment: Quarterly free cash flow was $482 million after $105 million in capital expenditures. Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group: Revenue reached $843 million, up 12% reported and 9% core; segment operating margin was 25.9%. Agilent CrossLab Group: Revenue totaled $799 million, up 6% on both a reported and core basis; segment operating margin was 34.5%. Applied Markets Group: Revenue was $398 million, up 13% on both a reported and core basis; segment operating margin was 29.4%. Cash on hand: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.847 billion at October 31, compared with $1.789 billion a year earlier. Full-year results: Fiscal 2026 revenue was $7.551 billion, up 8.7%; GAAP net income was $1.457 billion, GAAP diluted EPS was $5.15, and adjusted EPS was $6.34. Next-quarter guidance: Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue is expected at $1.96 billion–$2.00 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.54–$1.57. Full-year guidance: Fiscal 2027 revenue is projected at $8.00 billion–$8.15 billion, with adjusted EPS of $6.73–$6.86. Guidance excludes any future tariff-refund benefits. Shareholder returns: Agilent repurchased $28 million of shares and paid $72 million in dividends during Q4.

Beat or Miss?

Agilent beat the $1.73 adjusted EPS and $1.99 billion revenue consensus reported by TipRanks/The Fly. Its initial fiscal 2027 outlook also exceeded the consensus figures reported alongside the announcement.markets.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q4 revenue $2.04 billion Beat $1.99 billion consensus by approximately $50 million, or 2.5%. Q4 adjusted EPS $1.86 Beat $1.73 consensus by $0.13, or approximately 7.5%. Q4 GAAP diluted EPS $1.59 Comparable GAAP consensus: N/A in the cited coverage. Q1 FY2027 revenue guidance $1.96 billion–$2.00 billion Midpoint of $1.98 billion exceeded $1.92 billion consensus. Q1 FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance $1.54–$1.57 Entire range exceeded $1.50 consensus. FY2027 revenue guidance $8.00 billion–$8.15 billion Entire range exceeded $7.99 billion consensus. FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance $6.73–$6.86 Entire range exceeded $6.72 consensus.

The earnings beat needs one qualification: tariff refunds contributed $0.07 to quarterly adjusted EPS. Excluding that benefit, adjusted EPS was $1.79—still above the cited $1.73 consensus, although the available consensus report does not specify analysts’ treatment of potential refunds. Similarly, the 30.0% adjusted operating margin included a 120-basis-point refund benefit; the underlying 28.8% margin nevertheless improved 160 basis points year over year.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Padraig McDonnell linked the results to execution and the company’s operating transformation:

“We closed FY26 well ahead of our initial outlook, with momentum building quarter by quarter and robust growth across all our end markets, driven by our strong execution and the compounding benefits of the Ignite Operating System on both the top and bottom lines.”

CFO Adam Elinoff emphasized margin improvement beyond tariff refunds during the earnings call:

“Excluding the net benefit of tariff refunds, operating margin was 28.8%, 20 basis points ahead of our guidance and 160 basis points higher than last year, driven by our exceptional gross margin performance and returns from Ignite.”

Management’s central argument is that Agilent’s improvement reflects more than recovering laboratory demand. New instrument placements expand the installed base that supports subsequent consumables and service revenue, while Ignite-driven efficiencies create capacity for reinvestment. That connection matters because it links near-term instrument growth with potentially more durable aftermarket revenue.

Historical Performance

Agilent: Q4 FY2026 versus Q4 FY2025

Amounts are in U.S. dollars. Percentage changes are calculated from the company’s preliminary financial statements and rounded to one decimal place.

Category Q4 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 Change (%) Revenue $2,040 million $1,861 million 9.60% GAAP net income $451 million $434 million 3.90% Operating expenses: R&D plus SG&A $633 million $547 million 15.70% Total costs and expenses, including cost of sales $1,531 million $1,418 million 8.00% GAAP operating income $509 million $443 million 14.90% GAAP diluted EPS $1.59 $1.53 3.90% Adjusted diluted EPS $1.86 $1.59 17.00%

Revenue grew faster than total costs and expenses, supporting operating-income growth of approximately 14.9%. Net income increased more slowly because the income-tax provision rose to $67 million from $8 million, partly offsetting stronger pretax earnings

Agilent: full fiscal year comparison

Category FY2026 FY2025 Change (%) Revenue $7,551 million $6,948 million 8.70% GAAP net income $1,457 million $1,303 million 11.80% Operating expenses: R&D plus SG&A $2,415 million $2,164 million 11.60% GAAP operating income $1,705 million $1,479 million 15.30% Operating cash flow $1,651 million $1,559 million 5.90%

Competitors: latest reported quarters versus the prior year

The peer releases located for this comparison cover Q3 2026, not Q4. Thermo Fisher’s quarter ended September 26, and Danaher’s ended September 25; Agilent’s fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31. These comparisons therefore provide industry context rather than precisely aligned reporting periods.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO)

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $12,137 million $11,122 million 9.10% Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher $1,721 million $1,616 million 6.50% Total costs and operating expenses $9,874 million $9,182 million 7.50% GAAP operating income $2,263 million $1,941 million 16.60%

Source: Thermo Fisher’s October 21, 2026 earnings release; percentage changes calculated from its financial tables. Total costs and operating expenses include cost of revenues

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $6,554 million $6,053 million 8.30% Net income from continuing operations $1,207 million $908 million 32.90% Operating expenses: SG&A plus R&D $2,592 million $2,369 million 9.40% GAAP operating profit $1,245 million $1,154 million 7.90%

All three companies reported higher revenue and operating profit, suggesting improving conditions across laboratory and life-sciences markets. However, business mix and accounting effects limit direct comparisons: Danaher’s continuing-operations net income benefited from discrete tax adjustments, while Agilent’s adjusted profitability benefited from tariff refunds.

How the Market Reacted

Agilent shares rose approximately 7.93% to $190 in after-hours trading on November 23, according to contemporaneous Investing.com coverage, following a regular-session close of $176.04. Follow-through remained positive the next morning, with Yahoo Finance reporting shares up 4.6% at 10:33 a.m. Eastern on November 24; these are separate snapshots, not closing returns.

Analysts also raised targets, including RBC Capital’s increase to $205 from $185 while maintaining an Outperform rating. The positive response accompanied an earnings beat and above-consensus fiscal 2027 guidance, although investors should distinguish recurring operating improvement from the quarter’s tariff-refund benefits.