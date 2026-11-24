Overview

Bill Splitting Apps Statistics: Splitting expenses is a regular part of daily life, whether people are dining out, sharing household costs, or planning a trip with friends. However, keeping track of payments and calculating each person’s share can become difficult. Bill-splitting apps solve this problem by making expense sharing quick and easy. Users can record payments, split costs, track outstanding balances, and send reminders without having to do calculations manually.

These apps also help avoid payment confusion and make shared spending more transparent. With the growing use of smartphones and digital payments, more people are turning to these tools to manage group expenses. This article highlights the latest statistics on bill-splitting apps, market trends, and key factors driving market growth.

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The global bill-splitting apps market is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion in 2025 and USD 0.75 billion in 2026. In 2025, P2P payment apps led the app-type segment at 68.3%, while other app types accounted for 31.7%. Android dominated the market in 2025, generating USD 943 million in revenue and holding a 52.4% share. Personal use generated USD 1.21 billion in 2025, representing 67.3% of total market revenue. Individuals represented the largest segment, generating USD 1.12 billion or 62.2% of global revenue in 2025. North America led the global market in 2025, generating USD 621 million in revenue and holding a 34.5% market share. In November 2026, Splitwise Pro costs approximately USD 4.99/month or USD 39.99/year in the U.S., with a free limit of 4 expenses/day. 47% of U.S. adults use P2P payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, and Cash App for regular transactions. 55% of households earning less than USD 30,000 used P2P payment services. Full-time employed households recorded 83% P2P payment adoption.

Global Bill Splitting Apps Market Size

The global bill-splitting apps market is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion in 2025 and USD 0.75 billion in 2026.

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching USD 1.3 billion by 2033.

Bill-Splitting Apps: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Moving shared expenses from cash to in-app payments adds 2.2 percentage points to CAGR.

Digital banks and fintech apps offering bill splitting and peer-to-peer payments contribute 1.9 points.

Increased shared spending and expense tracking add 1.4 points, while debit-card settlements and instant transfers contribute 1.1 points.

Peer-to-peer payment scams reduce CAGR by 0.8 points.

Free bank transfers put pressure on app growth, reducing CAGR by 0.6 points, while app-store subscription fees contribute another 0.3-point decline.

Higher jet fuel and airfare costs amid U.S.-Iran tensions lower CAGR by 0.5 points.

Bill-Splitting Apps Market Share, 2025

P2P payment apps led the app-type segment at 68.3%, while other app types accounted for 31.7%.

Transaction and instant transfer fees generated 48.6% of revenue, compared with 51.4% from other models.

iOS held 57.8% of the platform segment, while other platforms accounted for 42.2%.

By Platform

Data Intelo further reported that Android dominated the market in 2025, generating USD 943 million in revenue and holding a 52.4% share.

Its growth is supported by Android’s 72% global smartphone market share.

Android adoption exceeds 85% in several emerging markets.

The segment is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR through 2034.

iOS accounted for 36.8% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at an 11.4% CAGR through 2034.

iOS users generate approximately 2.2 times as much in-app purchase revenue as Android users.

Web-based platforms held the remaining 10.8% market share in 2025.

By Application

Personal use generated USD 1.21 billion in 2025, representing 67.3% of total market revenue.

A PwC survey across 14 markets found that 58% of adults aged 18-44 had used digital expense-splitting tools in the previous 6 months.

The segment is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR through 2034.

Business Use accounted for 32.7% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 12.6% through 2034.

SMEs are adopting these applications to manage shared operating costs, employee expenses, and vendor payments.

The segment could reach 36.9% of total revenue by 2034.

By End-User

Individuals represented the largest segment, generating USD 1.12 billion or 62.2% of global revenue in 2025.

Active users reportedly manage an average of 4.2 expense groups and record 11.7 transactions monthly.

Small and Medium Enterprises held 26.4% of market revenue in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR through 2034.

SMEs generally have fewer than 250 employees.

Large Enterprises accounted for 11.4% of revenue in 2025 and are expected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR.

Regional Growth Statistics of Bill Splitting Apps

North America led the global market in 2025, generating USD 621 million in revenue and holding a 34.5% market share.

The U.S. digital payments market processes more than USD 6.5 trillion in transactions annually.

Europe held the second-largest market share at 27.2% in 2025, supported by digital payments and open banking across 27 EU member states.

Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia contributed over 60% of European market revenue.

Europe’s bill-splitting apps market is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR through 2034.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest, with a 13.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2034. India’s UPI processed over 13.4 billion transactions in January 2025.

Latin America held an 8.7% global market share in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 12.1%.

The Middle East and Africa accounted for 5.1% of the global market in 2025.

North America’s growth is projected at a 9.8% CAGR through 2034.

Leading Platforms of Bill-Splitting Apps in 2026

Splitwise: In November 2026, Splitwise Pro costs approximately USD 4.99/month or USD 39.99/year in the U.S., with a free limit of 4 expenses/day, according to Cashinator’s October 2026 comparison of expense-splitting apps.

Tricount: Reports 20 million+ users, a 4.9/5 App Store rating (90,000+ reviews), and a 4.8/5 Google Play rating (190,000+ reviews). Basic expense tracking is free for groups of up to 50 people.

Settle Up: U.S. premium costs USD 3.99/month or USD 19.99/year. Group Premium ranges from EUR 5.99/week to EUR 179.99/lifetime.

Splid: Supports 150+ currencies. Google Play lists EUR 2.99, with 87,712 U.S. reviews and a 4.9/5 rating.

Kittysplit: Free groups support up to 9 people and 1 currency. Super Kitty costs EUR 2.99 per group and allows 100 participants. Its Google Play rating is 5.0/5 from 590 reviews.

Cashinator: Reports 50,000+ Google Play downloads, a 4.8/5 rating from 1,460 ratings, and a 4.9/5 App Store rating from 1,222 ratings. It supports 160+ currencies and offers 5 free receipt scans per device.

Venmo Groups: According to Payments Dive’s October 27, 2026, report, Venmo Groups support up to 30 people per group for free. In Q3 2026, Venmo processed approximately USD 96.8 billion in payments, up 14% year over year. Debit-card monthly active accounts reached 6.7 million, up 55%, with 1.6 million first-time users.

PayPal: FXC Intelligence’s analysis of PayPal’s Q3 2026 earnings reported 440 million active accounts (+1% YoY), 228 million monthly active accounts, 6.80 billion quarterly transactions, and 60.8 annual transactions per active account.

Downloads by Apps

Bill-splitting App Google Play Downloads Displayed Minimum Represented, in Numbers Indian Numbering Equivalent Splitwise 10M+ 10,000,000+ 1 crore+ Tricount: Split & Settle Bills 10M+ 10,000,000+ 1 crore+ Split-Split group bills 1M+ 1,000,000+ 10 lakh+ Settle Up-Group Expenses 10L+ 1,000,000+ 10 lakh+ Splittr-Expense Splitting, by RWichmann GmbH 100K+ 100,000+ 1 lakh+ Splital-Bill Splitter 100K+ 100,000+ 1 lakh+ Kittysplit: Bills & cost split 10K+ 10,000+ 10,000+

P2P Payment Apps Gain Popularity for Bill Splitting

47% of U.S. adults use P2P payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, and Cash App for regular transactions, according to a Forbes Advisor and OnePoll survey of 1,000 consumers.

Weekly bill-splitting usage reaches 60% among adults aged 18-25 and 58% among those aged 26-41.

Rising inflation is driving adoption, with 53% of users aged 18-25 and 50% of those aged 26-41 reporting increased reliance on these apps.

Common Uses of P2P Payments

Sending money to family or friends was used 64% of the time, while receiving money was used 56% of the time.

Payments for goods and services reached 46% for businesses and 46% for individuals.

Receiving payments for goods or services accounted for 22%.

Storing money represented 9%.

Buying cryptocurrency was the least common at 4%.

Consumer Adoption and Usage Statistics for Bill Splitting Apps

According to the Pew Research Center, 76% of U.S. adults have used at least one major payment app, including PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App.

68% of US households used P2P payment services during the previous 12 months.

21% of payment-app users identified splitting expenses with others as a major reason for using these platforms.

44% of payment-app users aged 18-29 cited expense splitting as a major reason for using payment apps, compared with 23% among users aged 30-49.

P2P payment adoption reached 86% among U.S. households headed by someone under 65.

In comparison, adoption stood at 50% among households headed by someone aged 65 and older.

75% of renter households used P2P payment services, compared with 68% of homeowner households, as noted by the Financial Health Network’s February 2026 report.

P2P Payment Adoption Rates Across Different Household Income Groups

55% of households earning less than USD 30,000 used P2P payment services.

Adoption increased to 65% among households earning USD 30,000-USD 59,999 and 73% among those earning USD 60,000-USD 99,999.

Households earning USD 100,000 or more recorded the highest adoption rate at 85%.

By Age Group

P2P payment adoption reached 84% among people aged 18-25 and 85% among those aged 26-35.

The adoption rate stood at 82% among the 36-49 age group.

Usage declined to 66% among people aged 50-64 and 44% among those aged 65 and older.

By Education Level

52% of households with less than a high school education used P2P payment services.

Adoption increased to 59% among high school graduates and 71% among those with some college or an associate’s degree.

Households with a bachelor’s degree or higher recorded the highest adoption at 82%.

By Household Size

Single-person households recorded 58% adoption.

The rate increased to 68% for two-member households and 76% for three-member households.

Households with four or more members reported an 82% adoption rate.

By Employment Status

Full-time employed households recorded 83% P2P payment adoption.

Adoption stood at 70% among part-time employed and unemployed households.

Retired, disabled, and other households reported a lower adoption rate of 51%.

Bill Splitting App Development Cost Statistics

A minimum viable product with expense tracking, group management, and balance calculations can cost USD 35,000-55,000 and take an estimated 12-16 weeks to develop.

A fully customized bill-splitting app can cost USD 35,000- 90,000, with a development timeline of 12-24 weeks.

Mobile app development companies typically charge USD 25-49 per hour, according to Clutch’s 2026 pricing data.

Clutch reports that Indian app development companies commonly charge less than USD 25 per hour.

An average mobile app development project costs USD 90,780.11.

Summary

Managing shared expenses is becoming simpler with bill-splitting apps. From group trips to household bills and dining out, these apps help people divide costs, track payments, and avoid money-related confusion.

Their growing use also reflects the shift towards digital payments. As more people look for easy ways to manage shared spending, bill-splitting apps are likely to become a regular part of everyday financial activities.

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