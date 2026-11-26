Quick Verdict

In the Zoom Communications Q3 FY2027 Earnings report, Zoom reported adjusted EPS of $1.59 and revenue of $1.291 billion, beating expectations as Enterprise growth accelerated. GAAP EPS was $1.05. Shares initially fell 2.22% in after-hours trading despite higher annual guidance and a new dividend, while fourth-quarter revenue guidance came in slightly below Wall Street’s consensus estimate.

About Zoom Communications, Inc.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, provides a communications and collaboration platform spanning meetings, business phone, chat, webinars, contact centers, and artificial intelligence tools. Its customers range from individual subscribers and small businesses to large enterprises. Zoom reports revenue across Enterprise and Online customer categories; these are customer classifications rather than separately disclosed product businesses. Enterprise generated approximately 62% of third-quarter revenue, making larger organizational customers the principal growth driver.

Management is expanding beyond video meetings through customer-experience products and AI capabilities designed to turn conversations into completed work. The quarter also marked a capital-allocation milestone: Zoom initiated a $0.25 quarterly dividend alongside ongoing share repurchases. A reliably timestamped market capitalization, current P/E ratio, dividend yield, and employee count were not established in the sources reviewed, so those figures are omitted rather than estimated without adequate support.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue reached $1,290.6 million, up 4.9% year over year; constant-currency growth was also 4.9%. GAAP net income was $312.4 million, compared with $612.9 million a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.05, versus $2.01 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income reached $472.4 million, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.59, compared with $462.8 million and $1.52, respectively. GAAP gross margin was approximately 79.2%, calculated from reported gross profit and revenue; non-GAAP gross margin was 81.1%. GAAP operating income was $317.7 million, representing a 24.6% margin; adjusted operating income was $537.2 million, representing a 41.6% margin. Operating cash flow totaled $587.9 million, down from $629.3 million a year earlier. Free cash flow was $558.1 million, versus $614.3 million in the comparable quarter. Enterprise revenue increased 8.6% to $805.4 million, its fastest growth in 13 quarters. Online revenue declined 0.6% to $485.3 million. Zoom did not disclose separate revenue totals for individual products such as Phone or Contact Center. Cash and cash equivalents were $899.6 million; including marketable securities, liquidity totaled approximately $7.3 billion, excluding restricted cash. Customers generating more than $100,000 in trailing annual revenue increased 8.5% to 4,732; Enterprise net dollar expansion improved to 100% from 98%. Fourth-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $1.293 billion–$1.298 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.55–$1.57. Full-year FY2027 guidance calls for revenue of $5.100 billion–$5.105 billion, adjusted EPS of $6.24–$6.25, and free cash flow of $1.780 billion–$1.820 billion. Zoom repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares and initiated a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3.

Beat or Miss?

Zoom beat third-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS expectations. Its outlook was more mixed: fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance was at or above consensus, but the revenue range fell slightly below the approximately $1.30 billion expected.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q3 revenue $1,290.6 million Versus approximately $1,280 million consensus; roughly $10.6 million above expectations, using the rounded consensus figure. Q3 adjusted diluted EPS $1.59 Versus $1.49 consensus; a $0.10, or approximately 6.7%, beat. Q3 GAAP diluted EPS $1.05 Comparable GAAP consensus not established; do not compare directly with adjusted EPS estimates. Q4 revenue guidance $1.293 billion–$1.298 billion Versus approximately $1.300 billion consensus; midpoint is about $4.5 million below expectations. Q4 adjusted EPS guidance $1.55–$1.57 Versus $1.55 consensus; midpoint is $0.01 higher. FY2027 revenue guidance $5.100 billion–$5.105 billion Versus $5.101 billion consensus; midpoint is broadly in line. FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance $6.24–$6.25 Versus $6.15 consensus; midpoint is $0.095 higher.

Reported results and guidance come from Zoom’s release; consensus figures come from Benzinga’s earnings coverage. Differences use those published figures, some of which are rounded.

The distinction between GAAP and adjusted earnings matters. Zoom’s adjusted results exclude items including stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, strategic-investment gains, acquisition-related expenses, impairments, and associated tax effects. Adjusted EPS therefore supplements rather than replaces GAAP profitability.

Zoom Communications, Inc. reported steady revenue growth for the three months ended October 31, 2026, reflecting continued business expansion and improved gross profitability. Revenue increased by 4.9% year-over-year, reaching USD 1.29 billion compared to USD 1.23 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit increased by 6.7% to USD 1.02 billion, while the gross profit margin improved from 77.9% to 79.2%, indicating better cost efficiency.

Total operating expenses increased by 8.8% to USD 704.8 million, primarily driven by higher research and development expenditure. Despite rising expenses, operating income increased by 2.4% to USD 317.7 million. However, net income declined by 49.0% to USD 312.4 million, largely due to a substantial reduction in gains from strategic investments. Diluted earnings per share decreased from USD 2.01 to USD 1.05.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, revenue increased by 5.1% to USD 3.81 billion, while net income increased by 86.0% to USD 2.28 billion, supported significantly by strategic investment gains.

Overall, Zoom demonstrated stable revenue growth and improved gross profitability. However, rising operating expenses and fluctuations in investment gains highlight the importance of operational efficiency and sustainable earnings growth.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Eric S. Yuan emphasized Enterprise momentum and customer-experience products:

“Zoom delivered another strong quarter, with Enterprise revenue growth accelerating to its strongest pace in 13 quarters. Zoom Customer Experience was a key driver, posting its seventh consecutive quarter of high double-digit year-over-year ARR growth.”

CFO Michelle Chang highlighted margin expansion during the earnings call:

“Non-GAAP operating margin for Q3 was 41.6%, up 40 basis points from Q3 of last year. We continue to deliver strong operating margins as we further invest in our growing portfolio of AI products.”

Together, the comments frame management’s strategy: expand Enterprise adoption and AI monetization while using infrastructure and cloud efficiencies to preserve profitability. Chang attributed improved adjusted gross margin partly to cloud efficiency and optimization of third-party AI token costs.

Historical Performance

Zoom’s revenue and operating income increased, but GAAP net income declined sharply. The following comparison uses the financial statements’ underlying figures, with amounts displayed in millions and percentage changes rounded.

Category Q3 FY2027 Q3 FY2026 Change (%) Revenue $1,290.6 million $1,229.8 million 4.90% GAAP net income $312.4 million $612.9 million −49.0% GAAP operating expenses $704.8 million $647.7 million 8.80% GAAP operating income $317.7 million $310.4 million 2.40% Adjusted net income $472.4 million $462.8 million 2.10% Operating cash flow $587.9 million $629.3 million −6.6% Free cash flow $558.1 million $614.3 million −9.2%

The earnings decline was not equivalent to a collapse in operating performance. Net strategic-investment gains fell from $406.1 million to $10.2 million, creating a difficult GAAP comparison even as operating income increased. Nevertheless, operating expenses grew faster than revenue, and GAAP operating margin narrowed from 25.2% to 24.6%; adjusted operating margin increased from 41.2% to 41.6%.

Competitor comparison: RingCentral

RingCentral provides a relevant comparison because its platform includes business phone, messaging, video collaboration, contact centers, and AI-powered customer engagement. Its latest quarterly release located for this article covers calendar Q3 2026, ended September 30—one month earlier than Zoom’s quarter—so the periods are adjacent rather than identical.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $676.0 million $638.7 million 5.90% GAAP net income $569.7 million $17.6 million 3144.50% GAAP operating expenses $440.4 million $427.5 million 3.00% GAAP operating income $53.9 million $30.8 million 74.90%

RingCentral’s exceptional GAAP net-income increase requires caution: the quarter included a substantial deferred-tax valuation-allowance release. Its GAAP diluted EPS was $6.50, but only $0.28 excluding that release, versus $0.19 a year earlier. Operating income therefore offers a cleaner comparison of the improvement in its underlying business.

RingCentral grew revenue slightly faster than Zoom, at 5.9% versus 4.9%. Zoom, however, maintained materially higher operating margins: 24.6% GAAP and 41.6% adjusted, compared with RingCentral’s 8.0% and 24.7%, respectively. Different business mixes and non-GAAP adjustments limit direct comparability.

How the Market Reacted

Zoom shares initially fell 2.22% to $84.12 in after-hours trading following the November 23 announcement, according to Benzinga’s contemporaneous report; this is an event-time observation, not a live November 26 quote. The decline accompanied a revenue and adjusted-EPS beat, higher annual guidance, and the introduction of a dividend.

Fourth-quarter revenue guidance below consensus offered a potential counterweight to those positives, although the available evidence does not establish a single cause for the share-price move. Subsequent analyst responses were cautious: JPMorgan lowered its target to $105 from $110 and retained a Neutral rating on November 24.