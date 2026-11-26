Quick Verdict

EON Resources reported a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.09 million, reflecting substantial derivative losses. In this article, we take a closer look at the EON Resources Inc. Q3 2026 Earnings and what they mean for investors. Shares fell 16.08% on November 24, the announcement day.

Management expects meaningful horizontal-well revenue in early 2027, but liquidity constraints and conflicting debt disclosures warrant close investor attention now.

About EON Resources Inc.

EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American: EONR) is a Houston, Texas-based independent upstream energy company that acquires, develops, and produces onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its corporate predecessor, HNR Acquisition Corp., was incorporated in Delaware on December 9, 2020; the company adopted the EON Resources name in September 2024. Its operating portfolio centers on the Grayburg-Jackson Field in Eddy County and the South Justis Unit in Lea County, New Mexico, within the Permian Basin. Together, these properties cover approximately 19,000 acres, described in the earnings release as roughly 20,000 leasehold acres.

EON combines existing waterflood production with horizontal-drilling opportunities in additional geological formations. It holds a 35% working interest in the San Andres horizontal-development program. Using 55.81 million Class A shares outstanding on November 19 and the November 25 closing price of $0.1943 implies an approximate equity market capitalization of $10.84 million—not enterprise value or a fully diluted valuation.

Top Financial Highlights

Total reported revenue: $1.09 million, down 74.1% from $4.22 million in Q3 2025. This includes losses on derivative instruments within revenue. Revenue excluding noncash derivative effects: $4.32 million, down 5.6% year over year and essentially unchanged sequentially. This company-presented measure is distinct from reported revenue. Net income: A $5.66 million net loss, compared with $3.96 million of net income a year earlier. Earnings per share: −$0.10 basic and diluted, versus positive $0.10 basic EPS and $0.07 diluted EPS in Q3 2025. Operating cash flow: $3.23 million provided during the first nine months of 2026, versus $8.85 million used a year earlier. This is a year-to-date figure, not standalone Q3 cash flow. Crude-oil revenue: $5.06 million before the separately reported derivative losses, versus $4.23 million a year earlier. Natural-gas and NGL revenue: $140,879, versus $105,634. These are product categories, not separately reported operating segments; field-level revenue for Grayburg-Jackson and South Justis was not provided in the release. Derivative impact: The release identifies a $3.23 million noncash revenue reduction; the Form 10-Q reports $4.31 million of total net derivative-instrument losses within revenue. The figures measure different scopes and should not be used interchangeably. Operating expenses: $7.30 million, including $2.57 million in lease operating costs, $1.96 million in depreciation, depletion, and amortization, and $2.20 million in general and administrative expenses. Interest expense: $618,732, down from $1.29 million a year earlier following debt retirement and reductions. Cash on hand: $1.14 million at September 30, up from $691,672 at June 30. Production: Net oil volumes totaled 59,810 barrels, down 10.2% year over year but above Q2’s 55,846 barrels. Liquidity risk: The Form 10-Q disclosed a $31.03 million working-capital deficit and said substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern remained unalleviated.

Beat or Miss?

A verified analyst-consensus benchmark was not available in the reviewed earnings materials. Consequently, neither revenue nor EPS can responsibly be classified as an earnings beat or miss. One earnings-data service lists $4.32 million as revenue, but that corresponds to EON’s measure excluding noncash derivative effects rather than its $1.09 million reported total.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total revenue $1.09 million Consensus: N/A. Down 74.1% year over year. Basic and diluted EPS −$0.10 Consensus: N/A. Loss versus positive EPS a year earlier. Revenue excluding noncash derivative effects $4.32 million Consensus: N/A. Down 5.6% year over year; broadly flat sequentially. Net income −$5.66 million Consensus: N/A. Reversal from a $3.96 million profit. Q4 revenue/EPS outlook No numerical guidance No quantified forecast against which to measure an outlook beat or miss.

The central distinction is between sales performance and derivative accounting. The filing reports crude-oil revenue of $5.06 million, natural-gas and NGL revenue of $140,879, other revenue of $196,262, and net derivative losses of $4.31 million, producing total reported revenue of $1.09 million. Higher crude-oil sales therefore did not translate into higher reported total revenue.

What Leadership Is Saying

The release contains management statements but does not attribute individual quotations to CEO Dante Caravaggio or CFO Mitchell B. Trotter. The following are exact company-management statements, not verified personal quotations from either executive.

On strategy and the profitability timetable:

“Our forecast is that we will become profitable in the second quarter of 2027.”

On financing the drilling program:

“We have no current plans to utilize issuance of stock to fund drilling costs, which we anticipate should be funded with debt from dedicated drilling fund(s).”

A material disclosure conflict deserves attention: the release says the company “has not been in default with White Lion.” However, Note 7 of the November 23 Form 10-Q says specified defaults remained outstanding at September 30, the initial 60-day forbearance period had expired, and White Lion could exercise remedies including acceleration and default interest. The release does not reconcile those statements; a waiver of defaults and temporary forbearance from enforcement should not be treated as equivalent.

Historical Performance

The following comparison uses the Form 10-Q’s restated Q3 2025 financial results. In particular, it uses prior-year operating expenses of $6,373,821, rather than the $6,338,761 shown in the earnings-release summary table.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $1,092,498 $4,219,564 −74.1% Net income −$5,656,661 $3,963,423 −242.7%; profit to loss Operating expenses $7,302,120 $6,373,821 14.60% Revenue excluding noncash derivative effects $4,324,220 $4,578,958 −5.6% Net oil production 59,810 barrels 66,571 barrels −10.2%

The prior-year profit also benefited from $13.41 million in gains on oil-and-gas asset sales and $1.83 million in gains on extinguishment of liabilities. Neither item recurred in Q3 2026, making the net-income comparison more than a simple measure of underlying production profitability.

The company’s headline assertion that revenue increased approximately 20% uses revenue excluding noncash derivatives and compares Q3 2026 with Q4 2025—not Q3 2025. On the same adjusted basis, revenue declined year over year.

Competitor comparison: EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) provides a broader upstream-industry benchmark, although its substantially larger scale means it is not a like-for-like small-company peer. EOG and EON Resources are separate companies; the similar names should not obscure their very different operating and financial profiles. EOG released its Q3 2026 results on November 5.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) EOG revenue $8,549 million $5,847 million 46.20% EOG net income $2,781 million $1,471 million 89.10% EOG operating expenses $4,963 million $4,011 million 23.70%

EOG reported record oil, NGL and natural-gas production alongside stronger financial results. Against that industry backdrop, EON’s lower production, derivative losses and financing constraints distinguish its results from those of the larger producer; the comparison does not establish equivalent asset quality or valuation.

How the Market Reacted

EONR closed at $0.2009 on November 24, down 16.08% from the previous close of $0.2394, indicating a negative announcement-day response without proving that earnings alone caused the decline. The latest verified regular-session quote reviewed was $0.1943 on November 25, down another 3.29%; a subsequent after-hours quote was $0.1989, up 2.37% from that close.

The financial report presents a cautious near-term picture: drilling progress and management’s 2027 profitability target sit alongside a quarterly loss, limited cash, and unresolved disclosure questions about debt.