Quick Verdict

Lassonde Industries reported Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of CAD 7.45, above consensus estimates, while sales of CAD 737.7 million declined modestly year over year and missed expectations. Margin expansion and operating cash flow improvement were strong, but reported profit fell due to impairment charges. Shares were down in subsequent trading.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is a Canadian food and beverage manufacturer headquartered in Rougemont, Quebec. Founded in 1918, the company produces and markets national-brand and private-label food and beverage products across North America, including fruit juices and drinks, sauces, broths, condiments, fruit snacks, cider, and wine. Its portfolio spans shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories, with more than 3,500 products in roughly 200 formats.

Lassonde sells through food retailers, wholesalers, food-service customers, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and schools. The company operates 19 plants in Canada and the United States and reported more than 2,900 full-time-equivalent employees in its Q2 release. As of August 10, 2026, LAS. A traded at CAD 224.48, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately CAD 1.59 billion. A current P/E ratio was not provided in the company’s materials.

Top Financial Highlights

Total Q2 sales were CAD 737.7 million, down 0.6% from CAD 742.4 million a year earlier. Excluding an unfavorable CAD 0.7 million foreign-exchange effect, sales declined 0.5% year over year. Gross profit rose 16.3% to CAD 227.6 million from CAD 195.7 million. Gross margin expanded to 30.8% of sales from 26.4%, a gain of roughly 440 basis points. Operating profit was CAD 40.0 million, down from CAD 54.4 million. Reported profit was CAD 25.0 million, versus CAD 34.4 million in Q2 2025. Profit attributable to shareholders fell 21.6% to CAD 26.9 million. Reported EPS was CAD 3.95, down from CAD 5.03. Adjusted EPS rose 36.2% to CAD 7.45, from CAD 5.47. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.3% to CAD 100.7 million, equal to 13.7% of sales. Operating cash flow was CAD 77.8 million, compared with a CAD 3.1 million cash outflow a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents were CAD 7.0 million at June 27, 2026; net debt was CAD 451.4 million, and net debt to trailing adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.22x from 1.42x at year-end 2025. For full-year 2026, Lassonde expects sales, excluding FX effects, to be slightly below fiscal 2025. It anticipates lower orange and apple concentrate costs, partly offset by inflation in other inputs and higher transportation costs. Lassonde declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 1.25 per share, payable September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 18.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Adjusted EPS CAD 7.45 Beat the CAD 6.23 consensus estimate by CAD 1.22, or about 19.6% Revenue CAD 737.7M Missed the CAD 768.79M consensus estimate by CAD 31.09M, or about 4.0% Gross margin 30.80% Increased about 440 basis points year over year, driven by lower orange-concentrate costs, pricing actions, and improved mix Adjusted EBITDA CAD 100.7M Increased 19.3% year over year to a 13.7% margin Reported EPS CAD 3.95 Down 21.6% year over year, chiefly reflecting impairment and business-optimization items

The quarter was therefore a profitability beat but a top-line miss: better unit economics and mix lifted adjusted earnings, while demand and volume pressure constrained sales.investing+

What Leadership Is Saying

“Lassonde delivered strong gross profit growth in the second quarter of 2026, driven by effective revenue management, an improved product mix, moderating input-cost pressures, and solid execution of our business strategy.” — Vince Timpano, Chief Executive Officer

“Gross profit amounted to CAD 228 million, up from CAD 196 million a year ago. Excluding a favorable foreign exchange impact, it rose CAD 29 million or 15%. This increase is coming from a decrease in the cost of orange concentrates, the favorable impact of selling price adjustments, and a positive shift in the sales mix.” — Francis Trudeau, Chief Financial Officer

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue CAD 737.7M CAD 742.4M -0.60% Profit CAD 25.0M CAD 34.4M -27.40% Operating profit CAD 40.0M CAD 54.4M -26.50% Gross profit CAD 227.6M CAD 195.7M 16.30% Adjusted EBITDA CAD 100.7M CAD 84.4M 19.30% Adjusted EPS CAD 7.45 CAD 5.47 36.20%

Reported profit fell because Q2 2026 included CAD 28.2 million of impairment charges on customer-relationship intangible assets, along with business-optimization and systems-implementation costs. On an adjusted basis, the quarter showed material margin and earnings improvement.

How the Market Reacted?

Lassonde did not state an immediate post-earnings share-price reaction in its August 6 release. However, the company’s investor page showed LAS at CAD 224.48, down CAD 5.52, or 2.46%, as of August 10, 2026. The market response appears cautious: investors received a meaningful adjusted EPS and EBITDA improvement positively, but the revenue miss, softer volumes, impairment charges, and outlook for slightly lower full-year sales likely tempered sentiment.