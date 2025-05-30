Alipay Statistics By Market Share, Customers, Industry, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Alipay Statistics: Alipay, launched in 2004 by Alibaba Group, has evolved into a leading global mobile payment platform. As of February 2024, it boasts approximately 660 million monthly active users in China, with a global user base exceeding 1.3 billion. In 2023, Alipay processed transactions totaling around USD 18 trillion, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The platform maintains a dominant position in China’s mobile payment market, controlling nearly 55% of the market share.

Alipay’s services are accepted by over 80 million merchants within China. In June 2024, Alipay introduced the NFC-enabled “Tap!” payment service, which garnered over 100 million users within 11 months. Internationally, Alipay+ has expanded its reach through partnerships with over 30 payment providers, connecting 1.6 billion consumers to more than 90 million merchants across 66 markets. Alipay’s headquarters are located in Hangzhou, China.

This article will provide information about the key figures of Alipay statistics in 2024 with a special focus on the overview of the company’s market metrics, number of users, value of transactions, and developing dynamics.

Alipay statistics reveal that the United States has the largest base of core audience, estimated to be 2.2 million, which accounts for 21.09% of the total audience of Alipay.

Alipay is a popular mobile payment service in China.

It is the leading player with approximately 54% market share. WeChat Pay ranks second with 42%, while Union Pay takes a small fraction of 4%.

According to Alipay statistics, Alipay.com has also recorded around 10 million visits worldwide in September 2022.

The volume of backlinks for Alipay's web page is estimated to be roughly 190.3 million, which is a 6.7% growth.

Alipay counts its user base to around 900 million in China. Alipay is a payment solution provided by 15,552 websites in the United States and by over 5,150 sites in Taiwan.

Alipay statistics indicate that 45% of the grown-ups use the platform every day, while 41% use it every week.

Approximately 80 million retailers accept and process payments through Alipay.

In July and August 2023, Alipay.com registered a constant spike in traffic, with global traffic recorded at 18.2 million and 23.7 million visits, respectively, which translated to a 30.3% increase in traffic generation.

For this year, 2023, it is reported that 68.96% of the traffic directed to Alipay is direct traffic, 99.99% of which is organic traffic, and only 0.01% is paid traffic.

Alipay, built by the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, has achieved successful stature as one of the leading mobile payment solutions in the globe.

According to Alipay statistics, Alipay was the most popular mobile payment application in 2022.

The service has a global audience of around 1.3 billion subscribers, about 711 million of whom are active mobile users within China and 300 million users outside of China.

In terms of daily users, Alipay has 320 million individuals.

There are 80 million shops and 40 million service agents using the platform.

Two hundred financial partners have embraced Alipay.

Alipay allows for processing in 27 currencies at present.

Ninety-four thousand two hundred sixty-one websites accept Alipay as a payment option online.

The proportion of male and female users who are Alipay users is about the same.

Alipay Key Facts

Alipay, at the very beginning, was simply a by-product and was never envisioned to become what it is now – a massive tech company that offers financial services.

At the time of Taobao’s inception, buyers and sellers could not trust each other. A solution was needed, which came in the form of Alipay, which had gate-keeping functions until the goods were delivered in good order.

Having developed from within Alibaba’s universe, Alipay sought other online merchants and finally went retail.

The rise of Alipay was also enabled by the constant enhancement of user experience and innovations.

Because of how easy and dependable the app was, Alipay’s reach, which started with making payments online, extended to other industries offline, which had items in physical stores and vendors.

With the increase in the users’ wallet balance, the developers of Alipay rolled out a money market fund, Yu’EBao, which was anticipated to be more lucrative than simply putting the money in the bank. This way, Alipay was breached in the field of finance technology.

Alipay statistics show that over the years, Alipay has been able to operate as a separate business from Alibaba Group, under Ant Group, valued at $120 billion, making it the second elusive unicorn in China and an IPO that is yearning to happen.

It is hardly surprising that Alipay is a household name in the Chinese market, as well as a common people’s financial services, all packaged under a single umbrella.

Though generally associated with electronic payments, Alipay also offers domestically to its audience private management of their assets, an option for borrowing small sums of money, and a rating system for individuals, all of which are conveniently provided for the users.

In addition to that, the Alipay app allows users to access government services and everyday living utilities.

Collaboration with health care providers enables patients to access their services both on the Internet and on the ground.

Drivers can link their vehicle number plates to the app to automatically pay road distance charges and traffic offense fines.

Users still appreciate every additional detail included, e.g., querying for how many times a baby name has appeared in the birth registry, and though not directly profitable, strive to create value for the user.

These openings promote more usage of the app and enhance user retention.

Alipay Monthly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

By February 2024, the platform managed to gain almost 660 million monthly active users in the said region, which further confirms its prevalence and use for digital transactions.

These Alipay statistics illustrate how well Alipay has penetrated the market in China, which has millions of users who have informal professions.

They use it for basic services such as purchasing goods online, making deposits, and sending money.

Such figures show that the number of users indicates that Alipay is an integral part of the Chinese digital economy.

Alipay Versions Downloads

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Alipay statistics depict the cumulative figure for all the versions of Alipay downloaded globally. It can be seen that version 0.1.0, color-coded in blue, has the highest total number of downloads among all the other versions.

This implies that version 0.1.0 was very popular or adopted very well, perhaps owing to certain features, improvements, or just the timing of the release that attracted many users to it as compared to the rest.

Alipay Partner With Xi’an

In a bid to drive the city’s tourism sector under the “International consumer-friendly tourist destination” strategy, Alipay has entered into a partnership with the city of Xi’an.

According to Alipay statistics, the transaction volume of foreign tourists in Xi’an turned out to be almost seven times bigger in the first four months of 2024 than in the same period last year.

Some of the famous places where foreign tourists spend their time in Xi’an are the Great Tang All Day Mall, Tang Paradise, and the Museum of Emperor Qinshihuang’s Terracotta Army.

In addition to this local authority support, Alipay has extended its reach to tourist sites, hotels, restaurants, and public transport in Xi’an in a bid to enhance international travelers’ payment and digital services.

The goal of the program is to improve the travel and shopping experience for international tourists coming to Xi’an City.

Recent Alipay statistics show that International tourists can add Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, or Diners Club International onto the app and make payments at merchants in China.

While in China, tourists can also use e-wallets such as AlipayHK, MPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Kakao Pay, Toss Pay, Naver Pay, Changi Pay, and OCBC.

In light of the popularity of digital red envelopes at Mount Huangshan before the May Day holiday in 2024, the company Alipay is also introducing this service to Xi’an for international visitors.

Up until the 30th of June, tourists can redeem red packets digitally to enjoy discounts on a wide range of goods and services across China, including tourist sites, franchised eateries, tea outlets, food markets, and even bus and train stations.

Some of the participating establishments include Tang Paradise, Land of Longest Days Chang’An Theme Block, Yongxing Fang food market, and underground and surface transport bus terminals.

Alipay Business Group, Ant Group, and Vice President Jiajia Li mentioned that Alipay is ready to onboard more partners to enhance services involving payments and travel for both inbound and domestic tourists.

Alipay seeks to help more local tourist spots and business areas to facilitate global tourists.

Alipay Market Share

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Alipay statistics, 54% of the population in China uses Alipay, while 42% of the population uses WeChat Pay, with only 4% for UnionPay.

WeChat Pay is Alipay’s closest rival, especially in the Chinese market.

As of September 2022, Alipay.com had approximately 10 million visitors worldwide.

As per the numbers provided by Alipay, it has 61,167 active websites connected.

The website has a global ranking of 16190.

The average time spent on the site per user is approximately 4 minutes and 18 seconds.

The website has a 47.88% bounce rate.

While in August 2022, Alipay.com was visited 19 million times, in July 2022, the number of visits amounted to 10.1 million visitors.

Leading Competitors Of Alipay

(Source: 6sense.com)

Alipay operates in the Payments Processing sector, where it has numerous competitor platforms. The leading three are:

Shopify Pay owns the highest share in the market, with 60.63%.

Klarna has a 6.98% share.

CardinalCommerce takes a 4.90% portion of the market.

Braintree 3.40%

Lawpay 2.51%

Strip Payments 2.37%

Razorpay 1.98%

These platforms act as significant substitutes to Alipay in the payments processing sector, each accounting for a considerable share of the market.

Alipay Customers Statistics

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Alipay statistics indicate that the three primary products and services that customers utilize Alipay for when processing payments include:

Investment Services – 29% of Alipay customers avail of facilities for the growth of assets and financial management.

29% of Alipay customers avail of facilities for the growth of assets and financial management. Insure – 29% of users use the Alipay app for insurance premium payments and maintenance of their insurance services.

29% of users use the Alipay app for insurance premium payments and maintenance of their insurance services. Consumer Services – 23% of users use Alipay for basic banking activities such as regular deposits and withdrawals, and various banking transactions.

Alipay Statistics By Industry

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As per the Alipay statistics, the most considerable portion of the platform’s users comes from the information technology and services industry, which accounts for 17% of its usage.

In second place is the retail industry, which occupies 16% of the shares of the online payment platform. Computer software and internet services occupy 14% and 13% of Alipay, respectively.

On the other hand, the industrial sector accounts for only 12%, while 8% and 7% account for transportation and financial services, respectively.

The same applies to the car industry, where electronic and electrical components made goods account for 6% and 5%, respectively.

The same goes for clothing and fashion, which also constitute 5% of the user base, according to Alipay statistics.

Country Website China 27,425 United States 15,552 Taiwan 5,150 Hong Kong 4,154 Japan 3,161 United Kingdom 2,510 Canada 2,271 Germany 1789 South Korea 1672 Australia 1615 Rest of the World 20103

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the ranking of countries supporting Alipay in terms of the number of websites offering the service, China is the first, with an approximate number of 27,425 websites using this platform.

After the United States, Taiwan ranks third with 15,552 and 5,150 violations of Alipay offering as their payment method, respectively.

There are 4,154 such websites in Hong Kong, while 3,161 are in Japan.

Alipay statistics reveal that Alipay is supported by 2,510 websites in the United Kingdom and by 2,271 websites in Canada. Germany and South Korea have close numbers. There are 1,789 and 1,672 sites, respectively, for these countries.

1,615 websites are supporting the Alipay payment method in Australia. Furthermore, there is an estimate of about 20,413 other countries not stated which also contains a small fraction of these country’s websites.

The Alipay app is available for use on iOS as well as Android. In the past 30 days, the most downloaded apps that integrate Alipay features include Nike, Agoda, Mi Fitness, WearFit, and Zepp Life. On Android, the most popular apps downloaded in the last 30 days include.

Booking.com, Galaxy Attack, Amazon Shopping App, and Huawei Mobile Services.

Alipay usage is reported by 45 percent of adults daily according to its statistics while 41% of them do so every week.

There is a limitation on how much money can be added to the Alipay account. Alipay and WePay combined take up almost 90 percent of the mobile payment sector in China.

Conclusion

Alipay statistics show that it remains leading in the mobile payment space with an increasing number of users, growth in transaction volume, and internationalization in the year 2024. Its success is due to its inventiveness, forming business alliances, and adapting to both consumers and businesses across the globe.

With an upward trend in acceptance of digital payments, it will be impossible for any other platform to dethrone Alipay as the king of the global mobile payment market.

