Biopharmaceuticals Statistics By Global Market Size, Trends And Facts (2025)

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics: The biopharmaceutical industry is growing quickly and plays a key role in creating advanced medical treatments. Unlike traditional medicines, biopharmaceuticals come from living organisms, making them very effective in treating diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders.

In 2024, the global biopharmaceutical market is growing fast because of innovations, higher demand for personalized treatments, and more investments in biotechnology. As the industry grows, the focus on biologics, biosimilars, and targeted therapies will change healthcare, giving millions of patients new hope. This article looks at the latest statistics and trends in this fast-changing industry.

General Biopharmaceuticals Statistics

As of 2023, the biopharmaceutical market had grown to USD 478.20 billion and is estimated to reach USD 961.51 billion by 2032.

The growth rate of the market will increase at 8.07% CAGR each year from 2023 to 2032.

Over 60% of global deaths are attributed to chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

New gene therapy treatment for hemophilia is expected by Q3 2024, with an anticipated annual market impact of USD 1 billion.

According to WHO 2023 data, 41 million people die from chronic diseases yearly, making up 74% of all deaths worldwide.

Evidence shows that 17 million people die prematurely from chronic diseases, with 86% occurring in low and middle-income countries.

Cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR and mRNA platforms have accelerated the development of new treatments, contributing to the rapid growth of the sector.

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics: In 2023, around 537 million people globally had diabetes, and this is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

The global population aged 65 and older will increase by 9.5% by the end of 2024, leading to higher demand for biopharmaceuticals.

By 2040, new cancer cases are estimated to reach 27.5 million, with 16.3 million cancer deaths expected worldwide.

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics By Global Market Size

A Statista report analyses show that the global biopharmaceuticals market was valued at approximately USD 284 billion in 2023 and will grow to USD 304 billion by 2024.

The projected size of the biopharmaceuticals market worldwide in coming years is estimated as 2025 (USD 336 billion), 2026 (USD 367 billion), 2027 (USD 393 billion), 2028 (USD 413 billion), 2029 (USD 447 billion), 2030 (USD 479 billion), 2031 (USD 518 billion) and 2032 (USD 556 billion).

By Type Market Share

Monoclonal antibodies are the largest category in biopharma, making up 42% of the market. They are mainly used to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Furthermore, other types and market segmentations are stated below in 2024

Types Market Share Market Value

(USD) Growth Driver Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) 42% 127 billion Rising use in oncology and autoimmune treatments. Vaccines 18% 54.7 billion Continued demand for vaccines, especially for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Recombinant Proteins 25% 76 billion Increasing applications in hormone replacement therapies and chronic disease management. Cell and Gene Therapies 10% 30.4 billion Advances in gene editing technologies like CRISPR are fueling growth. Other Biopharmaceuticals 5% 15.2 billion Expanding applications in biosimilars and innovative biologics.

By Application Share

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics state that in 2024, oncology (cancer treatment) will lead the U.S. biopharmaceutical market, holding 33% of the global share.

Furthermore, other applications market analyses are represented in the table below, in the same year:

Applications Market share Market valuation

(USD) Oncology (Cancer Treatment) 33% 100 billion Diabetes 15% 45.5 billion Immunology 12% 36.5 billion Infectious Diseases 10% 30.4 billion Cardiovascular Diseases 8% 24.3 billion Neurology 6% 18.2 billion Ophthalmology 5% 15.2 billion Respiratory Disorders 4% 12.1 billion Haematology 4% 12.1 billion

By End User

As per Biopharmaceuticals Statistics in 2024, hospitals will account for 45% of the global biopharmaceutical market.

On the other hand, Research institutes hold around 25% of the market, followed by Specialty Clinics (20%) and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (8%).

Besides, only 2% is attributed to other settings, such as home care, where biopharmaceutical treatments are increasingly being administered at home.

In addition, only 2% of the biopharmaceutical market share is attributed to other settings, such as home care.

Biopharmaceutical Market Share By Region

In 2021, North America led the market with a share of 40.7%, resulting in USD 115.6 billion. By 2030, the market will still dominate, with a share of around 37.5% (USD 200 billion).

Other regional analyses of the biopharmaceutical market are elaborated on below.

Region 2021 2030 Europe 28.4% (USD 80.6 billion) 26.2% (USD 140 billion) Asia-Pacific 19.6% (USD 55.7 billion) 26.5% (USD 141 billion) Latin America 5.4% (USD 15.3 billion) 5.8% (USD 30 billion) Middle East and Africa 5.9% (USD 16.7 billion) 4% (USD 21 billion)

Top 10 Countries Breakdown of Sales Of New Medicines Launched

The U.S. leads by a significant margin, driven by its large healthcare market, which has a sales valuation of USD 120 billion and contributes around 40% of the global sales of new medicines.

Similarly, China is the second-largest market, accounting for 15% of new medicine sales, with a value for USD 45 billion.

Furthermore, the sales analyses by other countries in the same period are represented below:

Country Sales Value

(USD) Sales Share Germany 25 billion 8.3% Japan 24 billion 8% France 18 billion 6% United Kingdom 15 billion 5% Italy 12 billion 4% Canada 10 billion 3.3% South Korea 9 billion 3% Spain 8 billion 2.6%

Biopharmaceutical Industry Statistics By Leading Investors, 2024

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics further show that investment in biopharma is strong, with each round averaging USD 44.5 million in value.

More than 4,400 investors are supporting over 7,100 companies in the biopharmaceutical sector worldwide.

Investor’s Name Investments

(USD billion) RA Capital Management 5.1 ARCH Venture Partners 3.2 OrbiMed 2.8 Novartis Venture 2.4 Ardian 2.3 Advent International 2 SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Bain Capital Life Sciences 1.7 Redmile Group 1.7

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In the Biopharmaceutical Market Size

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics further states that the global market size for artificial intelligence (AI) in biopharmaceuticals will be worth USD 1.51 billion in 2024.

The market will grow to about USD 24.73 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of 32.25% from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, North America made over 46% of the revenue in the artificial intelligence biopharmaceutical market, followed by Asia Pacific (24%), Europe (22%), Latin America (5%), and the Middle East & Africa (3%).

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) market for biopharmaceuticals will be worth USD 475.65 million by the end of 2024.

Based on application and technology, the drug discovery segment had the biggest market share, at 35%, and the natural language processing segment accounted for 32%, respectively, in 2023.

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics show that Johnson & Johnson, an American company, will capture the highest market cap, USD 361.95 billion, in 2023.

In the same duration, the total revenue accounted for by the company will be around USD 85.16 billion.

They provide new medicines and MedTech solutions in cancer, immunology, brain health, and heart care.

In 2023, other Biopharmaceutical companies’ market analyses were followed:

Company’s Name Total Revenue

(USD) Market Cap

(USD) Roche 69.78 billion 230.51 billion Merck & Co. 60.11 billion 321.01 billion Pfizer 58.49 billion 149.04 billion AbbVie 54.32 billion 299.29 billion Bayer 52.58 billion 29.04 billion Sanofi 47.54 billion 118.75 billion AstraZeneca 45.81 billion 209.10 billion Novartis 45.44 billion 206.26 billion Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) 45.01 billion 101.93 billion

In early March 2024, Eli Lilly led big pharma with a market cap of nearly 738.8 billion dollars.

Furthermore, other leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide based on market capitalization were Novo Nordisk, Denmark (USD 427.8 billion), Johnson & Johnson (USD 385.3 billion), AbbVie Inc. (USD 316.5 billion), Merck & Co Inc. (USD 311.1 billion), Novartis AG (USD 233.1 billion), Roche Holding AG (USD 216.9 billion), AstraZeneca PLC (USD 199 billion), Amgen Inc. (USD 148.3 billion) and Pfizer Inc. (USD 147.3 billion).

Launch Date Company’s Product Used for Treatment Q3, 2024 Amgen: Biosimilar (3) Cardiovascular Johnson & Johnson: (Gene Therapy) Hemophilia Q4, 2024 Pfizer: (mRNA Vaccine Extension) Universal Flu Vaccine Late, 2024 Eli Lilly: (Mounjaro) Alzheimer’s Roche: (Policy) Personalised Oncology Therapies Novartis: (Kesimpta) Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Merck: (Checkpoint Inhibitors) Immunotherapies

Top Biopharmaceutical Innovations And Trends Using The Discovery Platform

Biopharmaceuticals Statistics in 2024 state that Gene therapy is a growing trend in the biopharma industry, with 2,508 companies working in this field.

These companies have more than 341,700 employees.

Meanwhile, the annual growth rate for gene therapy is 0.16% from last year.

The synthetic biology industry has 1,215 companies and employs 49,000 people. The market’s growth rate will be 9.27% in 2024.

Drug discovery and development are major trends in the biopharma industry, with 1,289 companies focused on this area.

The yearly growth rate of 4.98% shows that this sector is steadily growing.

Conclusion

In today’s time, the biopharmaceutical industry is growing fast due to new drug developments, higher demand for treatments for chronic diseases, and more money being invested in biotechnology. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the main regions leading the market, and they are expected to keep growing in the coming years.

These Biopharmaceuticals Statistics show a strong focus on biologics, biosimilars, and personalized medicine, and the industry will still rank top in solving the world’s biggest healthcare problems. Looking ahead, the industry’s dedication to new ideas and investment in research and development will continue to shape the future of medicine, offering hope to patients around the

world.

FAQ . What are the major sources of biopharmaceuticals?



The major sources of biopharmaceuticals include living organisms like bacteria, yeast, mammalian cells, plants, and genetically engineered organisms. How are biopharmaceuticals different from traditional pharmaceuticals?



Traditional pharmaceuticals are typically made from chemical compounds, while biopharmaceuticals are created using biological processes. What are the top four categories of biopharmaceutical products?



The four main categories of biopharmaceutical products are Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins and Gene Therapies. What are the problems with biopharmaceutical manufacturing?



Biopharmaceutical manufacturing faces several challenges, such as high costs, complex production processes, long development times, strict regulatory requirements, scalability issues, supply chain management, contamination risks, and limited manufacturing capacity. What is the first biopharmaceutical drug?



The first biopharmaceutical drug is insulin, which was developed for therapeutic use in the early 1920s.

