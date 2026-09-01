Quick Verdict

LexinFintech reported Q2 2026 diluted EPS of RMB0.61 per ADS (US$0.09), revenue of RMB3.19 billion (US$469.7 million), and net income of RMB101 million. Results reflected falling credit-facilitation and tech-empowerment income, partly offset by e-commerce growth. LX shares fell sharply, closing down about 9%–13% on August 31.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a China-based, technology-enabled personal financial services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker LX. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Lexin operates a consumer-finance and credit-technology ecosystem that connects primarily young consumers with financial institutions. Its platform combines online and offline loan facilitation, installment e-commerce, AI- and big-data-led risk management, and technology services for institutional partners undergoing financial digitalization.

The company’s principal revenue sources are credit facilitation services, technology-empowerment services, and installment e-commerce platform services. Lexin had roughly 253 million registered users and 39.2 million cumulative borrowers with successful drawdowns as of June 30, 2026. Its market capitalization was approximately US$194 million immediately before the earnings-driven selloff, placing it in the micro-cap category. Market-data providers indicated a trailing P/E ratio below 1x around the reporting date, although this metric may be volatile given the company’s warning that it may post a Q3 net loss.

Top Financial Highlights

Total operating revenue declined 11.2% year over year to RMB3.187 billion (US$469.7 million). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 80.2% to RMB101.3 million (US$14.9 million), from RMB511.4 million a year earlier. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.61 (US$0.09), versus RMB2.85 in Q2 2025. Adjusted net income was RMB127 million, down 76.4% year over year; adjusted diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.76. Gross profit decreased 61.1% to RMB495.7 million, from RMB1.273 billion in the prior-year quarter. This represents an implied gross margin of about 15.6%, compared with approximately 35.5% in Q2 2025. Credit facilitation service income fell 15.0% to RMB1.930 billion, accounting for about 60.6% of quarterly revenue. Tech-empowerment service income dropped 43.0% to RMB473.1 million, primarily due to lower loan-facilitation volume through the Intelligent Credit Platform. Installment e-commerce platform service income rose 60.8% to RMB783.7 million, supported by higher transaction volumes. Total loan originations increased 4.8% to RMB55.4 billion, while outstanding principal fell 11.4% to RMB93.7 billion as the company became more cautious on volume. Installment e-commerce GMV rose 15.5% to RMB2.342 billion, and the business served more than 700,000 users during the quarter. The 90-day-plus delinquency ratio was 3.6% at June 30, up from 3.5% at March 31; the first-payment default rate on new originations remained below 1%. Provision for financing receivables rose 59.7% to RMB410.1 million, while provision for contingent guarantee liabilities increased 31.2% to RMB1.052 billion, highlighting the pressure from asset quality and guarantee exposures. Cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB1.232 billion (US$181.6 million) at June 30, 2026; cash plus restricted cash totaled about RMB2.48 billion. No numerical Q3 revenue or EPS target was issued. Management instead guided that Q3 loan originations would fall significantly quarter over quarter and said the company may incur a net loss. Lexin repurchased about 9.6 million ADSs for approximately US$39 million under its US$50 million buyback authorization. The board changed the dividend policy from semiannual to annual distributions, targeting cash dividends equal to 30% of annual total net income beginning in fiscal 2026.

Beat or Miss?

Lexin did not disclose a formal consensus benchmark in its earnings release. Third-party earnings data show reported diluted GAAP EPS of approximately US$0.09, while some market-data services displayed a reported figure of US$0.11 because of differing rounding and/or share-basis conventions. Revenue was about US$469.7 million using the company’s stated June 30 exchange rate.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total operating revenue RMB3.187 billion / US$469.7 million No directly comparable consensus revenue estimate was identified in the earnings release; revenue declined 11.2% year over year. Diluted EPS per ADS RMB0.61 / US$0.09 Consensus estimate not disclosed by Lexin; external earnings trackers reported approximately US$0.11, subject to rounding and methodology differences. Adjusted diluted EPS per ADS RMB0.76 / approximately US$0.11 Down materially from RMB3.11 in Q2 2025; no company-provided consensus comparison. Net income RMB101.3 million / US$14.9 million Down 80.2% year over year, reflecting lower revenue and substantially higher credit- and guarantee-related provisions. Q3 outlook Significant sequential decline in originations; possible net loss Qualitatively negative guidance. Management emphasized liquidity protection, risk control, and balance-sheet resilience rather than near-term growth.

What Leadership Is Saying

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao characterized the quarter as one of operational resilience during a difficult regulatory and funding environment:

“During the second quarter, the industry environment remained complex. Nevertheless, by prioritizing regulatory compliance and leveraging our diversified business ecosystem, we maintained our operational resilience.”

Xiao also said that the company is preserving financial flexibility, noting that the annual dividend cycle is intended to maintain liquidity during its business transformation:

“While near-term market uncertainty may persist for some time, our diversified business ecosystem provides a foundation for long-term sustainable operations and tech-empowerment transformation. We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of our business.”

Chief Financial Officer James Zheng underscored the near-term pressure and the decision to prioritize credit quality and liquidity over loan growth:

“While we are taking proactive measures to mitigate these uncertainties, our near-term performance will foreseeably remain under considerable pressure.”

“Our immediate focus is to safeguard our liquidity, fortify our balance sheet, and position the Company to resume sustainable growth once market conditions normalize.”

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Total operating revenue RMB3.187 billion RMB3.587 billion -11.20% Net income RMB101.3 million RMB511.4 million -80.20% Gross profit RMB495.7 million RMB1.273 billion -61.10% Total operating cost RMB2.691 billion RMB2.315 billion 16.30% Total operating expenses RMB601.0 million RMB820.7 million -26.80% Credit facilitation income RMB1.930 billion RMB2.270 billion -15.00% Tech-empowerment income RMB473.1 million RMB830.1 million -43.00% Installment e-commerce income RMB783.7 million RMB487.4 million 60.80% Loan originations RMB55.4 billion RMB52.9 billion 4.80% Outstanding loan principal RMB93.7 billion RMB106.0 billion -11.40%

The key earnings dynamic was a sharp contraction in gross profit as the company absorbed higher credit provisions and contingent-guarantee costs. While sales and marketing spending fell nearly 39%, the cost savings were not enough to offset weaker high-margin credit and technology revenue and increased risk-related charges.

Competitor Context

The company did not provide a peer-comparison table or define a uniform peer set in its Q2 release. Therefore, a direct competitor YoY comparison cannot be prepared on a like-for-like basis without selecting peers that may use different reporting currencies, fiscal calendars, accounting standards, and business mixes.

A useful operational comparison is instead Lexin’s own revenue-mix shift, which demonstrates how e-commerce growth is partially cushioning declining financial-services revenue:

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Credit facilitation service income RMB1.930 billion RMB2.270 billion -15.00% Tech-empowerment service income RMB473.1 million RMB830.1 million -43.00% Installment e-commerce platform income RMB783.7 million RMB487.4 million 60.80% Installment e-commerce GMV RMB2.342 billion RMB2.029 billion 15.50% Total operating revenue RMB3.187 billion RMB3.587 billion -11.20%

The strategic implication is that Lexin’s e-commerce platform is expanding rapidly but has not yet compensated for pressure in credit facilitation and technology services. The company’s stated decision to deliberately reduce loan volumes further makes near-term revenue recovery uncertain.

How the Market Reacted?

LX shares reacted negatively after the August 31 release, with market reports placing the stock near US$1.03 and down roughly 12.7% on the day; another market report showed a regular-session close of US$1.07, down 9.3%. The selling followed Lexin’s 80% profit decline, warning of a possible Q3 loss, expected sequential contraction in originations, and a move from semiannual to annual dividend evaluation.

The overall investor reading was bearish: although the company remains profitable in Q2 and retains material liquidity, investors focused on worsening industry conditions, elevated credit-risk provisions, and management’s defensive near-term stance.