OpenAI has raised $110 billion in the largest private funding round in history, with Amazon investing $50 billion, Nvidia $30 billion, and SoftBank $30 billion, pushing the company’s fully diluted valuation to $840 billion. ChatGPT now serves over 900 million weekly active users and 50 million paying subscribers — more than doubling its user base from 400 million in February 2025. OpenAI’s annualized revenue topped $20 billion in 2025 (up 233% from $6 billion in 2024), with projections to exceed $280 billion by 2030. The deal is tied to massive compute commitments — 5 gigawatts of Nvidia capacity, 2 gigawatts of Amazon Trainium chips, and an additional $100 billion in AWS cloud spending over eight years.

On February 27, 2026, OpenAI announced the largest private capital raise in technology history: a $110 billion funding round at a $730 billion pre-money valuation. The round — which remains open for additional investors — was led by Amazon ($50 billion), Nvidia ($30 billion), and SoftBank ($30 billion). CEO Sam Altman declared, “AI is to happen… the whole world needs a lot of collective computing power to meet the demand”. The announcement was simultaneously confirmed across OpenAI’s official channels and major financial outlets.

The Anatomy of a Compute-Backed Mega-Deal

This is not a traditional venture capital round. Industry observers describe it as “compute-backed financing” — a new architecture where each major investor is simultaneously a core infrastructure supplier. The financial commitments are intertwined with binding, multi-year compute deals, effectively guaranteeing that OpenAI will spend vast sums on its investors’ platforms over the coming decade.​

Amazon’s $50 billion commitment starts with an initial $15 billion, followed by $35 billion contingent on certain conditions — reportedly tied to OpenAI either achieving AGI or completing its IPO by year-end. As part of the deal, AWS becomes the exclusive third-party cloud provider for OpenAI Frontier, the company’s enterprise AI agent platform, and OpenAI is expanding its existing $38 billion AWS agreement by an additional $100 billion over eight years. OpenAI will also consume 2 gigawatts of computing capacity powered by Amazon’s in-house Trainium chips and develop custom models for Amazon’s engineering teams.

Nvidia’s $30 billion investment secures OpenAI’s commitment to using 3 gigawatts of dedicated inference capacity and 2 gigawatts of training on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems — totaling 5 gigawatts, enough energy to power millions of U.S. households. It remains uncertain whether this replaces Nvidia’s earlier reported $100 billion commitment from September.

SoftBank’s $30 billion brings its total OpenAI investment to $64.6 billion, representing approximately 13% ownership. SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son called OpenAI “the clear leader” and expressed “strong conviction in its continued growth”.

Critically, the Microsoft partnership remains untouched — Azure continues as the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI’s APIs and first-party products.

The Race That Can’t Be Won Alone : Why Does This Matters Now?

The sheer scale of this deal reflects a structural reality: building frontier AI has become so capital-intensive that no single company — not even the world’s most valuable startup — can fund it alone. OpenAI has told investors it aims for approximately $600 billion in total compute spending by 2030, following CEO Altman’s earlier claim of $1.4 trillion in infrastructure commitments.

The AI funding arms race shows no signs of slowing. Just weeks before OpenAI’s announcement, Anthropic closed a $30 billion Series G at a $380 billion valuation, with its annualized revenue surging to $14 billion. In January, Elon Musk’s xAI raised $20 billion at a ~$230 billion valuation to build out its Colossus data centers. Together, these three foundational model companies now command a combined private market valuation nearing $1.5 trillion.

OpenAI’s IPO is also on the horizon, with potential filing as early as late 2026 and a listing in 2027 — possibly valuing the company at $1 trillion. The funding round secures both capital and computing power, but as one analyst noted, “The next test is proving that the economics of large-scale AI can support that valuation”.

Competitive Landscape & Comparison Table

The AI infrastructure war is fundamentally a three-way race among OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the leading models from each company:

Feature/Metric OpenAI (GPT-5) Anthropic (Claude Sonnet 4.6) xAI (Grok 4.1 Fast) Total Funding Raised (Latest Round) $110 billion​ $30 billion​ $20 billion​ Valuation $840B (fully diluted)​ $380B (post-money)​ ~$230B​ Context Window 400K tokens​ 200K tokens (1M beta)​ 2M tokens​ Pricing (Input/Output per 1M Tokens) $1.25 / $10.00​ $3.00 / $15.00​ $0.20 / $0.50​ Multimodal Support Text, image, video, file​ Text, image​ Text, image​ Agentic Capabilities Advanced tool chaining, reasoning mode, multi-step workflows​ Agent teams, adaptive thinking, context compaction​ Agent Tools API, 2M-token agentic workflows​ Weekly Active Users 900M+​ Not disclosed (60% user growth since Jan)​ Not disclosed Annualized Revenue ~$20B (2025)​ ~$14B​ Not disclosed

While OpenAI leads in user scale, valuation, and multimodal breadth, xAI’s Grok 4.1 Fast offers the industry’s largest context window (2M tokens) and the most aggressive pricing at just $0.20/$0.50 per million tokens — making it a compelling option for high-volume, cost-sensitive developers. Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.6 remains the enterprise AI leader, with 80% of its revenue coming from enterprise customers and a strong reputation for code and agentic automation.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience covering this space since the GPT-3 era, I have never seen anything quite like this. A $110 billion private funding round would have been unthinkable even 18 months ago — and yet here we are, in a world where it almost feels expected. I think this is a big deal because it signals that AI is no longer just a technology bet; it is becoming critical infrastructure, on par with energy grids and telecommunications networks.

What strikes me most is the structure. This is not investors writing checks and hoping for returns — this is Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank pre-purchasing compute and locking in a customer for the next decade. I generally prefer to watch how money flows rather than what executives say, and the flow here is unmistakable: every major player is scrambling to secure capacity before the next wave of demand hits.

Is this bullish? For the AI sector overall, absolutely. The sheer volume of capital pouring in — over $160 billion across OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI in the first two months of 2026 alone — creates a gravitational pull that benefits the entire ecosystem, from chip makers to cloud providers to the developers building applications on top of these models.

But I also think investors should watch the burn rate carefully. OpenAI itself forecasts a $14 billion loss in 2026 and does not expect profitability until 2029 or 2030. At some point, the music has to match the dance floor. For now, though, OpenAI has bought itself the runway — literally, in gigawatts — to prove that the economics of frontier AI can scale. That is good for users, good for adoption, and, if the execution holds, very good for anyone building on this platform.