Amazon Statistics By Prime, Device, Employee, Users And Revenue (2025)

Introduction

Amazon Statistics: Amazon began as an online bookstore but has grown into the biggest online retailer worldwide, changing how people shop and do business online. Amazon now serves about 310 million customers globally and has more than 2 million active sellers on its site. In the 25 years since it was launched, Amazon has become the biggest online retailer in the world and a well-known name. Amazon is now another word for online shopping. It keeps growing by making new products, buying other companies, and offering different services to attract more customers.

Amazon aims to reach as many people as possible, and it’s doing a great job because there’s something for everyone on its site. As online shopping becomes more popular, people turn to Amazon for almost everything, from everyday groceries to seasonal gifts. We shall shed more light on Amazon statistics through this article.

Amazon Statistics stated that CNN Business forecasts that Amazon's stock (AMZN) will reach $174 in less than a year, about 24% higher than its current price. By 2026, CNN Business predicts the stock could hit $7,177.35.

Amazon accounts for over 40% of all online sales, as per PYMNTS.

active user accounts, according to Amazon Statistics. Around a million new sellers join Amazon each year.

According to Jungle Scout, 66% of shoppers bought used items on Amazon, more than on any other site.

of shoppers bought used items on Amazon, more than on any other site. In 2022, there were over 80 million Kindle users, and the number is expected to grow to about 90 million worldwide by 2023.

Amazon operates a cloud computing service called Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Source: The New York Times).

AWS contributed 12% of Amazon’s revenue in 2023, according to Amazon Statistics.

of Amazon’s revenue in 2023, according to Amazon Statistics. Most Amazon users prefer shopping on a laptop or desktop rather than on mobile devices.

89% of sellers use the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) program, while only 32% also use Fulfilment by Merchant (FBM).

According to Statista, the number of Amazon Prime members in the U.S. is expected to hit 180 million in 2024.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have a Prime membership.

In 2023, Amazon Prime Day sales hit $12.9 billion , up from $12 billion in 2022 . This is a big 8.69% increase from $11.19 billion in 2021.

. As of 2022, Amazon held almost 38% of the e-commerce market share.

Amazon operates 20 different international marketplaces around the world.

Over 20% of American Adults Own an Amazon Echo- Since its launch in early 2014, the Amazon Echo has become popular in the U.S. Surveys show that about 1 in 5 American adults own an Echo device, which means around 51 million devices are in U.S. homes.

Amazon Statistics stated that almost 69% of sellers spend less than $5,000 to start selling on Amazon.

Facts About Amazon

Amazon’s sales revenue is expected to reach a massive $637.3 billion by the end of 2024! It has become the go-to choice for customers globally, offering a wide range of products, from high-tech gadgets to essential home items.

In August 2013, Amazon’s website was down for 40 minutes, resulting in a loss of nearly $5 million in sales.

There are 230 million Amazon Prime members worldwide, with 165 million in the U.S. In 2023.

This was based on its 2013 stats of $15.7 billion in the last quarter, averaging $120,000 every minute. This incident clearly shows that every minute matters.

Amazon Statistics stated that many shoppers choose Amazon because of its fast delivery, great customer service, reasonable prices, and many options.

In 2021, over 7,500 products were sold every minute on Amazon in the USA, showing its strong presence in e-commerce with a vast selection and competitive prices. When Amazon.com launched, it had already sold many books in all 50 U.S. states and 45 other countries, as stated by Amazon Statistics.

Within just 30 days, Amazon made $20,000 per week. It is also the first and only marketplace to offer protection for customers in third-party product liability cases, showing its dedication to customer satisfaction and safety.

During the 1999 holiday season, Amazon bought all Pikachu toys to keep up with the Pokémon craze.

Amazon makes $14,900 every second, which is $894,000 per minute and over $53 million per hour.

Amazon lets people get what they want as quickly as shopping in a physical store. However, Amazon keeps its customer data and sales figures secret, so finding the latest statistics can be difficult, according to Amazon Statistics.

Amazon’s revenue was $574 billion in 2023, which makes it the third-largest organization across the globe by revenue. Amazon Web Services (AWS) contributed 15% of this amount.

In 2023, Amazon’s net profit was $30.4 billion, a big jump from its first net loss the year before.

Amazon Revenue Statistics

As per Jungle Scout, almost 56% of online customers began their product searches on Amazon.

Amazon Statistics stated that almost 2/3 rd of the clicks happen on the main page of the Amazon search results.

of the clicks happen on the main page of the Amazon search results. According to Amazon Statistics, nearly 54% of all product searches are conducted on Amazon rather than Google.

Amazon is the third biggest publicly limited company in terms of revenue worldwide, after China’s State Grid and Walmart. Its revenue grew by 11.9% to $574 billion in 2023.

According to Amazon Statistics, almost 58% of Amazon sellers earn a profit within one year of starting a business.

Amazon earns almost $1 million in sales each quarter, according to CNBC.

Amazon has received almost 2 billion visitors every month.

Each minute, Amazon earns almost $800,000, according to Amazon Statistics.

Year Revenue ($bn) 2023 574.9 2022 513.9 2021 470.8 2020 386 2019 280.5 2018 232.8 2017 177.8 2016 135.9 2015 107 2014 88.9 2013 74.4 2012 61 2011 48 2010 34.2 2009 24.5 2008 19.1 2007 14.8 2006 10.7 2005 8.4

In the first quarter of 2024, Amazon made over $143 billion in net sales, surpassing the $127 billion it made in the same quarter of 2023.

Amazon began in 1995 as an online bookstore in the U.S. and has grown into a worldwide e-commerce giant.

In April 2023, Amazon.com had over two billion visits globally, including both desktop and mobile traffic.

Although Amazon is a global company, it does especially well in the U.S., where it is the top e-commerce platform by sales.

Amazon Statistics stated that the number of Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. has been growing steadily and is expected to reach new highs in 2024.

Amazon Revenue Bifurcation By Section

Year Online stores Physical stores Third-party retail Subscription services AWS Advertising Other 2023 231.8 20 140 40.2 90.7 46.9 4.9 2022 220 18.9 117.7 35.2 80 37.7 4.2 2021 222 17 103.3 31.7 62.2 31.1 3.4 2020 197.2 16.2 80.4 25.2 45.3 15.5 5.9 2019 141.2 17.1 53.7 19.2 35 14 2018 122.9 17.2 42.7 14.1 25.6 10.1 2017 108.3 5.8 31.8 9.7 17.4 4.6 2016 91.4 22.9 6.3 12.2 2.9 2015 76.8 16 4.4 7.8 1.7 2014 68.5 11.7 2.7 4.6 1.3

Following is the Amazon Revenue Section By Geographical Segment

Year North America International AWS 2023 352.8 131.2 90.7 2022 315.8 118 80 2021 279.8 127.7 62.2 2020 236.2 104.4 45.3 2019 170.2 74.7 35 2018 141.3 65.8 25.6 2017 106.1 54.3 17.4 2016 79.7 43.9 12.2 2015 63.7 35.4 7.8 2014 50.8 33.5 4.9 2013 44.5 29.9 – 2012 34.8 26.2 – 2011 26.7 21.3 – 2010 18.7 15.5 – 2009 12.8 11.6 – 2008 10.2 8.9 – 2007 8.1 6.7 – 2006 5.6 4.8 –

Year Revenue 2023 90.7 2022 80 2021 62.1 2020 45.3 2019 35 2018 25.6 2017 17.4 2016 12.2 2015 7.8 2014 4.6

Amazon Prime generates huge subscription revenue, and through that, it offers music and video streaming, magazines and books, photo storage, and other perks, as per Amazon Statistics.

Year Revenue 2023 40.2 2022 35.2 2021 31.7 2020 25.2 2019 19.2 2018 14.2 2017 9.7 2016 6.3 2015 4.4 2014 2.7

The above chart shows Amazon’s annual revenue by channel and total. The channels are an online store, a Physical store, 3P Seller Fees, Advertising Services, Subscription Services, and others.

Year Sales in $ billion 2018 $232.9 2019 $280.5 2020 $386.1 2021 $469.1 2022 $514.0 2023 $574.8 2024 $645.8

Amazon has made a proper advertising platform that is running in its stores. In 2023, Amazon advertising earned more cost than eBay and PayPal.

Year Revenue 2023 46.9 2022 37.7 2021 31.1 2020 15.5

Amazon Statistics stated that Amazon makes over $40 billion a year just from its subscription services. To put that in perspective, if Amazon sold nothing else—not a single product on its site—and only subscription services, it would still be the third-largest online retailer in North America.

This would make it bigger than Apple and Home Depot. Even compared to the combined total revenue from Nike, Costco, and Chewy, Amazon’s subscription services alone would still be greater.

Year Sales in $ Billion Growth % 2018 $14.2 45.7% 2019 $19.2 35.6% 2020 $25.2 31.2% 2021 $31.8 26.0% 2022 $35.2 10.9% 2023 $40.2 14.2% 2024 $47.8 18.9%

Amazon Users Statistics

Tennessee residents spend an average of $124.22 per month on Amazon, the highest among all U.S. states.

The average spending of an American user on Amazon is $91.75 per month.

According to Amazon Statistics, the Amazon app will have about 197 million monthly active users in 2024 due to its accessibility and ease of use.

With over 80% of users from the United States, there are more than 310 million active Amazon users globally.

A survey of 3,200 online shoppers showed that 25% of Americans shop on Amazon once a week.

Amazon Statistics stated that West Virginia residents spend about $56.10 per month, the lowest in the U.S.

Around 230 million Amazon customers are from the U.S.

In 2023, Amazon received over 2.72 billion unique monthly visitors.

Because of the actual reviews from trusted customers on Amazon, it has been declared a trusted source of information for all buyers, as per Amazon Statistics.

Customers use Amazon more than any other service engine to look up products before purchasing them online. The following is a table showing the percentage of people who search for different products on different platforms:

Platform Percentage of users Amazon 51% Search engines 39% Walmart.com 34% YouTube 23% Facebook 21% Instagram 17% TikTok 16%

Because of the big inventory and reasonable costs, each online buyer finds and trusts Amazon helpful while making a purchase.

The following is a table showing why people prefer using Amazon:

Reason Percentage of users Easy return process 43.7% Best Pricing 49.2% Prime membership 65.7% Broad collection of items 69% Fast and free shipping 80%

In the above chart, we can see the Amazon Consumer Income Brackets.

As per Amazon Statistics, around 75% of Amazon users are female.

Nearly 24% of Amazon users are males, and 1% are identified as female or male.

38% of Amazon users stay in the suburbs, as per Amazon Statistics.

Almost 34% of Amazon users are urban dwellers, whereas 29% are rural.

Amazon users are generally prone to middle-income earners, and 48% have a yearly salary between $40,000 to $80,000.

Around 28% of Amazon users are from high-income households, 24% are from low-income households, and they earn less than $40,000 each year.

In the above chart, we can see the Amazon users’ demographics by birth year.

32% of Amazon shoppers were born before 1965, according to Amazon Statistics.

Of all age groups, those born before 1965 are the least likely to shop on Amazon, with just 56.6% making purchases.

27% of Amazon customers were born between 1982 and 1995, while only 7% were born after 1995.

Amazon Statistics stated that 75.2% of people born after 1995 shop on Amazon.

4% of people born between 1980 and 1989 shop on Amazon.

34% of Amazon customers were born between 1965 and 1981.

Amazon Regional Statistics

In 2023, 6.54% of Amazon’s net sales came from German customers. Only 0.21% of monthly searches on Amazon.com were from Germany, while 91.5% of visits to Amazon.de were from within Germany.

In 2023, 68.8% of Amazon’s total sales came from United States customers, and 84.5% of visits to its main website were from the U.S.

Amazon Statistics stated that around 5.84% of Amazon’s net sales in 2023 came from the U.K. Only 0.54% of monthly searches on Amazon.com were from the U.K., while 93.7% of visits to Amazon.co.uk were from within the U.K.

In the above chart, we can see Amazon’s international monthly search traffic.

According to Amazon Statistics, in 2023, 4.52% of Amazon’s net sales came from Japanese customers. Only 0.34% of monthly searches on Amazon.com were from Japan, while 97.6% of visits to Amazon.co.jp were from within Japan.

The top three countries outside the U.S., Germany, Japan, and the U.K., that contribute to monthly searches on Amazon.com are India (2.28%), Canada (0.92%), and the Philippines (0.67%).

3% of Amazon’s net sales in 2023 came from customers in the rest of the world (outside the U.S., Germany, Japan, and the U.K.).

The following are the famous International Amazon Sites:

Domain Monthly Visits (in millions) Annual revenue ( in billions) amazon.es 129 $5.71 amazon.ca 150 $4.12 amazon.com.br 152 $4.04 amazon.fr 153 $7.92 amazon. it 160 $7.37 Amazon.in 286 $16.98 amazon.co.uk 328 $33.59 amazon.de 408 $37.59 amazon.co.jp 533 $26.00 amazon.com 2,200 $395.64

Amazon North America Statistics

Year Total Organic Paid January 2023 786.3 737.4 48.9 October 2023 596.7 586.9 9.8 May 2024 522.6 510.0 12.6

Amazon.com’s monthly search traffic from U.S. users is 97.6% organic, meaning most visits come from unpaid searches.

Amazon reported $352.828 billion in sales from North America in 2023, an 11.7% increase from the year before.

According to Amazon Statistics, sales in North America in 2023 accounted for 61.4% of Amazon’s total sales.

In 2023, U.S. consumers spent $395.637 billion on Amazon.

In 2022, $356.113 billion, or 69.3% of Amazon’s total sales, came from U.S. consumers.

Although sales from the U.S. went up by 11.1% from 2022 to 2023, the U.S. share of Amazon’s total sales fell by 0.65% from the previous year.

While U.S. sales grew by 13.4% from 2021 to 2022, the U.S. share of Amazon’s sales increased by 3.67% compared to the previous year.

Amazon Germany Statistics

In 2023, German consumers spent $37.588 billion on Amazon.

Sales from Germany increased by 11.9% from 2022 to 2023, but Germany’s share of Amazon’s total sales stayed the same as the previous year.

Monthly search traffic from Germany on Amazon.com is 99.2% organic, meaning most visits are from unpaid searches.

In 2022, $33.598 billion, or 6.54% of Amazon’s total sales, came from Germany.

Although German sales dropped by 10.0% from 2021 to 2022, Germany’s share of Amazon’s total sales fell by 17.7% compared to the previous year.

Amazon Japan Statistics

In 2023, Japanese consumers spent $26.002 billion on Amazon, according to Amazon Statistics.

Although sales from Japan increased by 6.58% from 2022 to 2023, Japan’s share of Amazon’s total sales fell by 4.69% compared to the previous year.

Monthly search traffic from Japan on Amazon.com is 96.7% organic, meaning most visits are from unpaid searches.

In 2022, $24.396 billion, or 4.75% of Amazon’s total sales, came from Japan.

Even though sales from Japan grew by 5.74% from 2021 to 2022, Japan’s share of Amazon’s total sales dropped by 3.34% from the year before.

Amazon Statistics stated that Amazon.co.jp has the highest confirmed revenue in Asia (Amazon doesn’t share sales data from India).

Amazon United Kingdom Statistics

Monthly search traffic from the U.K. on Amazon.com is 99.4% organic, meaning most visits are from unpaid searches.

In 2023, U.K. consumers spent $33.591 billion on Amazon, as per Amazon Statistics.

In 2022, $30.074 billion, or 5.85% of Amazon’s total sales, came from the U.K.

Even though sales from the U.K. dropped by 5.77% from 2021 to 2022, the U.K.’s share of Amazon’s total sales fell by 13.9% compared to the previous year.

Although sales from the U.K. increased by 11.7%, the U.K.’s share of Amazon’s total sales decreased by 0.12% from the previous year.

Amazon Prime Statistics

In 2022, Amazon earned $35.22 billion from subscription fees.

On Prime Day, Amazon sold more than 100,000 items every minute.

9 out of 10 people get Amazon Prime mainly for its free shipping.

The U.S. accounts for about 74% of all paying Amazon Prime members globally.

eMarketer expects there will be 168.3 million Amazon Prime users in the U.S. by 2025.

Amazon Prime now has over 200 million subscribers in 23 countries, according to Amazon’s statistics.

During Prime Day in 2023, Amazon made $12.9 billion in sales.

Amazon Prime is available in 23 countries around the world.

Each year, Amazon generates about $25.21 billion from Prime and other subscription services.

Amazon Statistics stated that the average Prime subscriber spends around $1,400 per year.

Growth in Prime subscriptions is expected to slow over the next 2-5 years because Amazon is likely to reach full market saturation in the U.S.

Years Number of users 2025 168.3 million (estimated) 2024 165 million 2023 161.7 million 2022 157.4 million 2021 151.9 million 2020 142.5 million 2019 124 million 2018 112.1 million 2017 99.7 million 2016 65 million 2015 54 million 2014 40 million 2013 25 million

According to Amazon Statistics, almost 81% of U.S. internet users between 18 and 34 have a paid Amazon Prime membership.

For internet users between 35 and 54 years, just 68% have a Prime subscription.

Age Group U.S. Internet Users with Prime 18 to 34 81% 35 to 54 68% 55+ 60%

In 2023, Amazon Prime Day sales hit $12.9 billion, up from $12 billion in 2022. This is a big 8.69% increase from $11.19 billion in 2021. It shows that Prime Day is very effective, and retailers see a large increase in sales during this annual event.

Year Gross Prime Day Sales on Amazon 2023 $12.9 billion 2022 $12 billion 2021 $11.19 billion 2020 $10.39 billion 2019 $7.16 billion 2018 $4.19 billion 2017 $2.41 billion 2016 $1.52 billion 2015 $0.9 billion

Amazon earned $35.22 billion in memberships and subscriptions in 2022, according to Amazon Statistics.

Amazon Prime plays an important role in Amazon increasing expenses for customers by almost $800 extra per year.

Amazon Seller Statistics

Amazon Statistics stated that these sellers have created about 1.8 million jobs in the U.S.

S. sellers now make up less than 50% of all third-party sellers on Amazon.

More than half of all Amazon sales are made by third-party sellers.

89% of sellers use the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) program, while only 32% also use Fulfilment by Merchant (FBM).

The most popular business model on Amazon is private label, with 54% of sellers using it.

Third-party sellers on Amazon sell more than 4 billion products each year, which is an average of 7,400 products per minute.

On average, Amazon sellers make $200,000 in sales revenue.

16% of sellers believe that working with an agency to manage their business is crucial for their success.

76% of sellers operate their businesses mainly from their own homes.

Amazon Statistics stated that almost 69% of sellers spend less than $5,000 to start selling on Amazon.

Amazon earns over $80 billion per year from third-party seller services.

Average profit margins for Amazon sellers range from 14% to 28%.

29% of sellers have one or more business partners.

Amazon Statistics stated that 19% of sellers have hired one or more employees.

Around 3,700 new sellers join Amazon every day.

60% of Amazon sellers also sell on at least one other eCommerce platform. In 2023, eBay was the top choice for expanding, with 23% of sellers using it. Shopify grew by 11% to 21%, and 19% of sellers used Walmart.

There is a total of 6 million third-party sellers on Amazon.

According to Amazon’s statistics, 74% of surveyed sellers source their products from China.

45% of Amazon sellers in 2023 earned between $1,000 and $25,000 per month.

10% of sellers made between $25,000 and $250,000 per month.

31% of sellers earned less than $500 per month.

The category with the highest profit margin is Computers, at 28%, while Collectibles and fine Art have the lowest, at 14%.

The Amazon Marketplace has over two million active sellers, with 1.1 million of them based in the United States.

In 2023, 87% of Amazon sellers made a profit, which is a slight 2% drop from the previous year. More than half of these sellers (57%) reported profit margins above 10%.

Amazon Employee Statistics

In February 2024, Amazon reported having 1,525,000 employees at the end of 2023.

This is the second year in a row that the number of employees has gone down.

The highest number was 1,608,000 in 2021, which means, according to Amazon Statistics, there was a drop of about 5.16% from 2021 to 2023.

Amazon’s workforce has grown significantly since 2018. In 2018, the company had 647,500 employees. By 2023, the number of employees had more than doubled to 1,525,000, an increase of about 135.59%.

Year Number of Workers Percentual Change 2007 17,000 2008 20,700 21.18% 2009 24,300 18.99% 2010 33,700 38.67% 2011 56,200 66.92% 2012 88,400 57.18% 2013 117,300 32.75% 2014 154,100 31.56% 2015 230,800 49.73% 2016 341,400 48.15% 2017 566,000 65.97% 2018 647,500 14.34% 2019 798,000 23.41% 2020 1,298,000 62.32% 2021 1,608,000 23.93% 2022 1,541,000 -4.10% 2023 1,525,000 -1.04% 2024 1,525,000 -1.04%

Amazon’s workforce has gradually become more balanced in terms of gender over the years.

The data below shows the percentage of men and women working at Amazon and how these figures have changed each year. This indicates a steady movement towards gender equality.

Year Men Change over the Year Women Change over the Year 2022 56.8% 1.6% 43.1% -1.7% 2021 55.2% -0.2% 44.8% 0.2% 2020 55.4% -1.9% 44.6% 1.9% 2019 57.3% -0.8% 42.7% 0.8% 2018 58.1% 41.9%

Amazon’s focus on diversity is shown in the ethnic breakdown of its employees. The table below lists the percentage of workers from various ethnic groups and shows how these numbers have changed over five years. This reflects Amazon’s efforts to create a more inclusive workplace.

Year White Black LatinX Asian Multiracial Native American 2018 38.4% 24.8% 17.3% 14.6% 3.7% 1.3% 2019 34.6% 26.4% 18.6% 15.4% 3.6% 1.3% 2020 32.1% 26.5% 22.8% 13.6% 3.6% 1.5% 2021 30.2% 28.2% 23.6% 13.2% 3.3% 1.5% 2022 31.9% 26.1% 23.5% 16.6% 1.8% 1.8%

Amazon’s employee numbers show a mostly upward trend from Q1 2018 to Q1 2024.

According to Amazon Statistics, the number of employees decreased only in 7 out of 24 quarters during this period.

The biggest changes in employee numbers were:

From Q2 2020 to Q3 2020, an increase of 248,500 employees.

From Q3 2020 to Q4 2020, an increase of 172,700 employees.

From Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, an increase of 140,000 employees.

The following are the Amazon quarterly employment numbers in total:

Quarter Amazon Employees Change Over the Previous Year Change Over Previous Year (%) Q1 2024 1,521,000 ↓ 4,000 ↓ 0.26% Q4 2023 1,525,000 ↑ 25,000 ↑ 1.67% Q3 2023 1,500,000 ↑ 39,000 ↑ 2.67% Q2 2023 1,461,000 ↓ 4,000 ↓ 0.27% Q1 2023 1,465,000 ↓ 76,000 ↓ 4.93% Q4 2022 1,541,000 ↓ 3,000 ↓ 0.19% Q3 2022 1,544,000 ↑ 21,000 ↑ 1.38% Q2 2022 1,523,000 ↓ 99,000 ↓ 6.1% Q1 2022 1,622,000 ↑ 14,000 ↑ 0.87 Q4 2021 1,608,000 ↑ 140,000 ↑ 9.54% Q3 2021 1,468,000 ↑ 133,000 ↑ 9.96% Q2 2021 1,335,000 ↑ 64,000 ↑ 5.04% Q1 2021 1,271,000 ↓ 27,000 ↓ 2.08% Q4 2020 1,298,000 ↑ 172,700 ↑ 15.35% Q3 2020 1,125,300 ↑ 248,500 ↑ 28.34% Q2 2020 876,800 ↑ 36,400 ↑ 4.33% Q1 2020 840,400 ↑ 42,400 ↑ 5.31% Q4 2019 798,000 ↑ 48,000 ↑ 6.4% Q3 2019 750,000 ↑ 96,700 ↑ 14.8% Q2 2019 653,300 ↑ 22,700 ↑ 3.6% Q1 2019 630,600 ↓ 16,900 ↓ 2.61% Q4 2018 647,500 ↑ 34,200 ↑ 5.58% Q3 2018 613,300 ↑ 37,600 ↑ 6.53% Q2 2018 575,700 ↑ 12,600 ↑ 2.24% Q1 2018 563,100 – –

Amazon Products Statistics

Jungle Scout surveyed Amazon sellers and brands to see where their products come from. Here are the results:

China is the top source, and it is mentioned by 71% of sellers and brands.

The United States is the next most common source, with 30% of sellers and brands citing it.

India is also notable, with 14% of sellers and brands sourcing from there.

Other countries have smaller shares:

Germany accounts for 6%.

Mexico, Japan, and Vietnam each make up 5%.

Italy, South Korea, and Belgium each have 4%.

Other countries make up 14%.

These percentages add up to more than 100% because brands often source products from several countries.

Amazon’s wide reach and strong position as a retailer and shipping provider encourage brands from around the world to use its platform.

Amazon Device Statistics

Kindle Statistics

90 Million Kindle Users – The Kindle is the most popular e-book reader, making up 45% of all e-book readers.

In 2022, there were over 80 million Kindle users, and it’s expected that by 2023, the number will grow to about 90 million worldwide.

Alexa Statistics

Alexa Devices in Over 100 Million Households- Alexa is available on many devices from Amazon and other companies.

Although the exact number is hard to know, estimates suggest there are more than 100 million Alexa-enabled devices worldwide.

Alexa is the Third Most Popular Voice Assistant in the U.S.- Alexa used to be the top voice assistant in the U.S., but now it is in third place.

Google Assistant has around 81 million users, Siri is second with about 77 million users, and Alexa has roughly 72 million users.

Customers Ask Alexa” Feature for Sellers—Amazon introduced the “Customers Ask Alexa” feature in September 2022. According to Amazon Statistics, this feature lets brands answer common questions directly through Alexa devices using their voices.

This feature is currently available to a few sellers and will be available to all registered brands within the next two years.

Echo Statistics

Over 20% of American Adults Own an Amazon Echo- Since its launch in early 2014, the Amazon Echo has become popular in the U.S. Surveys show that about 1 in 5 American adults own an Echo device, which means around 51 million devices are in U.S. homes.

130 Million Amazon Echo Units Projected for 2025—According to Amazon Statistics, Analysts predict that new versions of the Amazon Echo will boost sales.

They estimate that Amazon will ship over 100 million Echo units in 2024, with the total reaching 130 million by 2025.

Fire Statistics

200 Million Fire TV Devices Sold – Since the launch of the Fire TV Stick in 2014, the Fire TV brand has expanded to include smart TVs, streaming sticks, soundbars, and cubes.

Amazon reports that more than 200 million Fire TV devices have been sold globally, according to Amazon Statistics.

Conclusion

Amazon is now one of the most influential and respected companies globally. Its strong reputation comes from always focusing on customers, trying new things, and learning from mistakes. Amazon’s logistics and shipping are so fast and professional that no other company can match them. Its success in advertising has challenged Google’s dominance in digital ads. The company’s move into healthcare is expected to boost the industry. Analysts believe Amazon will continue to grow and eventually dominate the global market.

The company’s wealth and stock price are expected to rise. As Amazon keeps expanding and succeeding in new areas, it will become increasingly hard for other companies to compete with it.

FAQ . What is the success rate of Amazon?



Approximately 46% of Amazon sellers achieve a success rate of 11-25%. Moreover, 64% of sellers are likely to make a profit within 12 months. This makes selling on Amazon a good opportunity for those wanting to start or grow their business. Who are Amazon’s biggest competitors?



Amazon’s biggest direct competitors are Walmart, eBay, the Alibaba Group, Target, and local eCommerce platforms like Otto and Rakuten. In video streaming, Amazon competes with Netflix, Rakuten, HBO, Disney, and Apple TV+. How big is Amazon today?



As of July 2024, Amazon’s market cap is $1.955 trillion. According to our data, this makes Amazon the fifth most valuable company in the world by market cap. Which country is Amazon’s biggest customer?



The most popular and biggest Amazon marketplace is the U.S. market. It brings in about 68.8% of Amazon’s revenue and has nearly three billion website visitors every month.

