Key Takeaways

$252 million seed investment led by OpenAI for Merge Labs, a brain-computer interface (BCI) startup cofounded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, at a reported valuation of $850 million Non-invasive approach using ultrasound and molecular technology to interface with neurons at higher bandwidth than existing systems, contrasting with Neuralink’s surgical implant method Strategic partnership: OpenAI will collaborate with Merge Labs on scientific foundation models and AI operating systems designed to interpret brain signals and adapt to individual users Circular dynamics: The investment creates a feedback loop where Merge Labs’ success could drive more users to OpenAI’s AI systems, justifying the parent company’s investment in its CEO’s personal venture.

Quick Recap

On January 14, 2026, Merge Labs emerged from stealth with a $252 million seed funding round, with OpenAI writing the largest single check in the round. The investment was co-led by Bain Capital, alongside participation from video game pioneer Gabe Newell and other backers. OpenAI confirmed it will work directly with Merge Labs on developing scientific foundation models and frontier tools to accelerate BCI research and commercialization.

NEWS: OpenAI has invested in CEO Sam Altman’s brain computer interface startup Merge Labs



Just when you thought the circular deals couldn’t get any more circular… pic.twitter.com/tE6hpjrAt4 — NIK (@ns123abc) January 15, 2026

Non-Invasive Neural Interfaces Redefine the BCI Battlefield

Merge Labs distinguishes itself through a fundamentally different technological approach from established competitors like Neuralink. Rather than requiring invasive brain surgery to implant electrode arrays directly into neural tissue, Merge Labs is developing ultrasound-based systems combined with molecular technologies to interface with neurons at significantly higher bandwidth. This strategy addresses both the safety and invasiveness concerns that have historically limited BCI adoption.

The company’s foundational principle centers on physics-driven engineering: achieving broader neural coverage without penetrating brain tissue requires leveraging modalities with deeper reach than traditional electrodes. Ultrasound offers precisely this advantage, enabling contact with vastly more neurons across larger brain regions while avoiding the risks of surgical implantation, including tissue damage, bleeding, and long-term biocompatibility issues.​

Merge Labs’ founders, led by Caltech chemical and medical engineering professor Konrad Kording (alongside Sam Altman), have disclosed that their initial research pathway combines ultrasound neural imaging with genetically engineered proteins to amplify neural signals. This hybrid biological-engineering approach positions the startup at the intersection of neurotechnology, device engineering, and computational neuroscience—territory that neither Neuralink nor traditional medical device manufacturers have systematically explored.

The OpenAI partnership amplifies this advantage. By providing Merge Labs with access to foundation models and AI operating systems, OpenAI enables the startup to build intelligent interfaces that can tolerate noisy, incomplete neural signals—a critical practical challenge. Unlike keyboard or mouse inputs, brain signals are inherently partial and degraded. Machine learning models trained across thousands of users can learn to interpret intent from imperfect data, making brain-computer communication feasible at consumer-grade latencies.

The AI-Brain Integration Gold Rush

The timing of OpenAI’s investment reflects a broader inflection point in how technology leaders view human-computer interaction. Both Altman and OpenAI executives have long argued that future AI progress depends not solely on larger models, but on fundamentally new interfaces that allow humans to express intent at higher bandwidth. Traditional keyboards and touchscreens represent a severe bottleneck: human thought operates at information densities that text input cannot capture.

Merge Labs exists within an increasingly crowded competitive landscape. Neuralink, backed by Elon Musk and valued at $9 billion, has already implanted devices in nine human volunteers as of early 2026, with some patients achieving real-time control of cursors and robotic arms. Synchron, the closest non-invasive competitor, has positioned 16-electrode implants in 10 patients via endovascular placement through the jugular vein, enabling patients to send emails and control smart home devices without open-skull surgery. Paradromics focuses on high-bandwidth communication, achieving typing speeds approaching 60 words per minute using over 65,000 electrodes distributed across flexible brain-surface arrays.

However, all these competitors operate within medical trial frameworks targeting individuals with paralysis or locked-in syndrome. Merge Labs and OpenAI are signaling ambition for something broader: consumer-grade brain interfaces that could augment cognitive function and human-AI collaboration for millions of people. This requires not just better hardware, but software that can democratize usability across diverse neuroanatomies and individual variation.

BCI Leaders Head-to-Head

Feature/Metric Merge Labs Neuralink Synchron Invasiveness Level Non-invasive (ultrasound)​ Highly invasive (surgery, direct cortex implant)​ Minimally invasive (endovascular, jugular vein)​ Electrode Count Not disclosed; higher bandwidth via physics​ 1,024 electrodes per chip​ 16 electrodes per device Modality Ultrasound + molecular signaling​ Micro-electrode arrays​ Blood vessel-based electrodes​ Directionality Bidirectional (read/write)​ Bidirectional (read/write)​ Read-only (no write capability)​ Current Clinical Stage Pre-clinical (emerging)​ Human trials (9 patients, 2026)​ Human trials (10 patients, pivotal phase)​ Funding/Valuation $252M seed, $850M valuation​ $9 billion valuation​ $100M+ raised, valued ~$1B+​ Primary AI Integration OpenAI foundation models & OS​ Specialized signal processing​ OpenAI ChatGPT integration​ Target Market Broad human augmentation​ Medical + transhumanism​ Medical (paralysis, ALS)

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience covering AI infrastructure deals, this investment represents something genuinely novel: a CEO of a $200 billion company betting his own capital and his company’s resources on a hardware problem that, if solved, could reshape human-AI interaction for a generation. I think this is a big deal because it signals that OpenAI’s leadership views current human-computer interfaces as a binding constraint on AI deployment, not merely a nice-to-have augmentation.

What makes this bullish is the physics-first approach. Unlike some BCI ventures built on hype and venture capital enthusiasm, Merge Labs’ ultrasound strategy is grounded in fundamental limits of electromagnetic modalities and biomedical engineering. The co-founders are serious scientists, not just well-connected operators. Combine that with OpenAI’s AI operating system contribution, and you have a credible pathway to non-invasive, scalable brain interfaces within 5-7 years.

The bear case is real: Neuralink’s invasive approach might prove empirically superior for signal fidelity and latency, making surgical risk acceptable for enthusiasts. Synchron could accelerate trials and achieve FDA clearance first, capturing early adopter demand before Merge Labs ships anything. And there’s the governance problem: Altman wearing multiple hats (OpenAI CEO, Merge Labs cofounder) creates obvious conflicts of interest, even if the financial arrangements are technically compliant.

But here’s my verdict: This is bullish for the BCI sector and bearish for companies betting on keyboard-mouse permanence. Within five years, I expect brain-computer interface will transition from medical curiosity to competitive advantage for knowledge workers willing to adopt. Merge Labs’ non-invasive approach positions it perfectly for that inflection point. The circular nature of the deal—OpenAI investing in its CEO’s startup that could drive OpenAI adoption—feels ethically awkward, but economically coherent. I generally prefer clean separation of roles, but if the underlying technology works, these quibbles fade to noise.

For readers: Watch Merge Labs’ clinical trial announcements closely. The first credible ultrasound BCI implant in a human patient will mark the moment this sector moves from speculation to execution.