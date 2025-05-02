Microsoft Teams Statistics By Revenue, Demographics, Daily Active Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Microsoft Teams Statistics: Microsoft Teams, launched in March 2017, has rapidly evolved into a leading collaboration platform within the Microsoft 365 suite. By early 2024, it reached over 320 million monthly active users, marking significant growth from 270 million in 2023. This surge reflects its widespread adoption across various sectors, including over 400,000 educational institutions worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 8 million companies utilize Teams for communication and collaboration.

The platform’s integration with Microsoft 365 applications has contributed to its popularity, with 93% of Fortune 100 companies relying on it for their operations. In 2023, Microsoft Teams generated approximately USD 8 billion in revenue, underscoring its financial impact within Microsoft’s productivity segment. Furthermore, Teams holds a 32.29% share of the global video conferencing market, positioning it as a major player in the industry.

Its extensive features, including chat, video conferencing, file sharing, and app integrations, have made it an essential tool for modern workplaces. The platform’s continuous growth and adoption highlight its role in facilitating efficient and effective collaboration across diverse organizational settings.

Editor’s Choice

As of 2024, Microsoft Teams boasts a global user base exceeding 320 million, with over 1 million organizations actively utilizing the platform.

Remarkably, 91% of Fortune 100 companies have adopted Microsoft Teams for their communication needs.

of Fortune 100 companies have adopted Microsoft Teams for their communication needs. Microsoft Teams statistics also show that Microsoft Teams holds a 25% market share in the global collaboration software market in 2024, slightly up from 24% in 2023.

market share in the global collaboration software market in 2024, slightly up from in 2023. Meanwhile, the revenue generated from Microsoft Teams in 2023 was estimated at USD 6 billion , and it is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2024. This 16.7% increase highlights the growing demand for advanced collaboration tools.

, and it is projected to reach by 2024. This increase highlights the growing demand for advanced collaboration tools. In the first quarter of 2024, Microsoft Teams boasts over 300 million monthly active users, up from 270 million in Q1 2023. This represents an 11.1% year-over-year growth.

year-over-year growth. The daily active user count reached 200 million by mid-2024, reflecting a 15% increase from 175 million in 2023.

by mid-2024, reflecting a increase from 175 million in 2023. In 2023, the average Microsoft Teams user spent approximately 85 minutes per day on the platform, which increased to 90 minutes per day in 2024.

per day on the platform, which increased to per day in 2024. Teams’ seamless integration with other Microsoft 365 applications continues to be a significant driver of its adoption. In 2024, 85% of Teams users also actively use other Microsoft 365 services.

of Teams users also actively use other Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft Teams Statistics further states that by 2024, 60% of Teams’ user base will use AI-powered tools.

of Teams’ user base will use AI-powered tools. By the end of this year, around 75% of enterprises cited enhanced security as a key reason for choosing Teams.

of enterprises cited enhanced security as a key reason for choosing Teams. Teams will be used by over 250,000 educational institutions worldwide in 2024, supporting remote and hybrid learning environments.

educational institutions worldwide in 2024, supporting remote and hybrid learning environments. Teams’ data centers are projected to use 100% renewable energy, contributing to Microsoft’s goal of being carbon-negative by 2030.

Key Features of Microsoft Teams

Unified Communication: Combines chat, video conferencing, and VoIP calls for seamless communication.

Combines chat, video conferencing, and VoIP calls for seamless communication. File Sharing and Storage: Integrates with OneDrive and SharePoint for real-time document collaboration and cloud storage.

Integrates with OneDrive and SharePoint for real-time document collaboration and cloud storage. App Integration: Supports a wide range of third-party apps and Microsoft 365 services to enhance productivity.

Supports a wide range of third-party apps and Microsoft 365 services to enhance productivity. Security: Provides enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption and compliance tools.

Provides enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption and compliance tools. AI and Automation: Features like Microsoft 365 Copilot for intelligent meeting recaps and workflow automation enhance efficiency.

General Microsoft Teams Statistics

Microsoft Teams, an integral component of the Microsoft 365 suite, was introduced in July 2017 as part of a comprehensive set of collaboration apps and services designed to enhance productivity and teamwork.

Based on recent year analyses, the average meeting duration on Microsoft Teams in 2023 was 45 minutes, which decreased to 40 minutes due to the adoption of more efficient meeting practices and tools.

On average, Microsoft Teams processes 1,200 chats per minute, which translates to approximately 1.73 million chats per day and 51.84 million chats per month.

In 2023, users sent an average of 20 billion messages per month, which increased to 22 billion messages per month in 2024.

Microsoft Teams also states that it is a major player, holding a 2.25% share in the collaborative software market, trailing behind Microsoft SharePoint (22.75%) and Slack (22.50%)​.

Over 1,000 third-party apps are available for integration with Microsoft Teams, enhancing its functionality and customizability for various industries.

While Teams maintains a strong position, competitors like Zoom and Slack continue to challenge its dominance. However, Teams’ comprehensive feature set and integration capabilities provide a competitive edge.

In 2024, new entrants like Google Meet and Cisco Webex are gaining traction, particularly in niche markets and among tech-savvy users.

(Sources: enlyft.com)

In the collaborative software market, Microsoft Teams commands a market share of approximately 8.9%, and around 54,164 companies are currently using it.

Microsoft Teams Revenue Analyses

In the first quarter of 2024, Microsoft reported a total revenue of USD 61.86 billion, with a substantial portion attributable to its cloud services and products, including Microsoft Teams.

This represents a 17% increase compared to the previous year.

Microsoft Teams is estimated to generate over USD 8 billion in revenue by the end of 2023, reflecting its integration and widespread adoption among businesses globally.

The productivity and business processes segment, which includes Teams, recorded an annual revenue of USD 69.27 billion for fiscal year 2023.

By Daily Active Users

As of 2024, Microsoft Teams has experienced significant growth in its user base. The platform now boasts over 320 million monthly active users, demonstrating its widespread adoption across various organizations and sectors.

Additionally, over 1 million organizations globally utilize Microsoft Teams for their communication and collaboration needs.

91 of the Fortune 100 companies are included among these, highlighting the platform’s critical role in enterprise settings.

Microsoft Teams is used across various industries, including education, healthcare, financial services, and more, making it a versatile tool for business communication and collaboration.

(Reference: stastista.com)

In the past year, Microsoft Teams has experienced a significant uptick in its daily active user base, escalating from 270 million in 2022 to a remarkable 300 million by 2023.

By Demographics

35-44 Years Old : This is the largest user group, making up 31.23% of the total users. Microsoft Teams is highly popular among older millennials and Generation X professionals.

: This is the largest user group, making up 31.23% of the total users. Microsoft Teams is highly popular among older millennials and Generation X professionals. 18-24 Years Old: This age group constitutes about 4.08% of Microsoft Teams users.

The table below provides a more detailed breakdown of the share of Microsoft Teams users across various age groups.

In 2024, a significant majority of Microsoft Teams users are male, making up 72.86% of the user base.

Moreover, female users constitute 27.14% of the total user base.

Top Industries Using Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams Statistics further reports that Microsoft Teams is currently used by Information Technology and services, holding a share of 29.6%, followed by Computer Software Development (11.8%) and higher education (10.6%).

Similarly, other top industries using Microsoft Teams in 2024 are Hospital and Health Care (9.6%), Education Management (8.3%), Non-Governmental Organization (8.2%), Financial Services (7%), Government administration (5.8%), and Marketing and Advertising (4.3%).

Number Of Companies By Country Using Microsoft Teams

In recent years, the top three countries by the number of companies using Microsoft Teams are the United States of America (8.0 million), the United Kingdom (1.9 million), and Canada (855,000).

As mentioned in Microsoft Statistics, in 2024, Microsoft Teams continues to be a widely used collaboration tool globally, such as in Germany (Roughly 285,000 companies), Australia (269,000 companies), India (146,000 companies), and France (132,000 companies).

Companies using Microsoft Teams Based On Employee Size

(Source: webflow.com)

As of 2024, approximately 2,500 employees at Microsoft are dedicated to the development and management of Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Team Statistics also show that among all the customers using Microsoft Teams, 21% are small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Similarly, 47% are medium-sized businesses, followed by 32% that are large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees.

Distribution Of Companies that Utilize Microsoft Teams By Revenue Size

Small-sized companies : These companies, typically with annual revenues below USD 50 million, make up about 21% of the total user base of Microsoft Teams.

: These companies, typically with annual revenues below USD 50 million, make up about 21% of the total user base of Microsoft Teams. Medium-sized companies : Organizations with annual revenues between USD 50 million and USD 1 billion are the largest group of users, accounting for approximately 47% of the total.

: Organizations with annual revenues between USD 50 million and USD 1 billion are the largest group of users, accounting for approximately 47% of the total. Large-sized companies: Companies with revenues exceeding USD 1 billion constitute around 32% of the user base.

The Top Microsoft Apps Statistics By Downloads

(Reference: stastista.com)

Top Five Popular Microsoft Apps by Downloads: The most downloaded Microsoft apps are Microsoft Teams with 27.31 million downloads, Microsoft Authenticator with 23.59 million, Microsoft Word with 17.04 million, Microsoft Outlook with 16.79 million, and Microsoft 365 with 13.25 million downloads.

The most downloaded Microsoft apps are Microsoft Teams with 27.31 million downloads, Microsoft Authenticator with 23.59 million, Microsoft Word with 17.04 million, Microsoft Outlook with 16.79 million, and Microsoft 365 with 13.25 million downloads. Other Microsoft Apps by Downloads: Additional popular Microsoft apps include Microsoft Edge: AI Browser with 11.49 million downloads, Microsoft Excel with 9.81 million, Microsoft PowerPoint with 9.15 million, Microsoft OneDrive with 6.44 million, Xbox with 6.21 million, Link to Windows with 3.89 million, Intune Company Portal with 3.39 million, Microsoft OneNote with 2.87 million, Xbox Game Pass with 2.66 million, Microsoft Math Solver with 1.82 million, Microsoft To Do with 1.63 million, Microsoft Lens – PDF Scanner with 1.54 million, Microsoft Translator with 1.13 million, Power Apps with 1.07 million, and Remote Desktop with 0.93 million downloads.

Microsoft Teams Mobile App Downloads By Region

(Reference: stastista.com)

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Microsoft Teams mobile app achieved approximately 11.08 million downloads across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, followed by APAC (7.35 million) and NALA (8.88 million).

In 2023, other quarterly analyses of Microsoft Teams downloads via mobile apps worldwide were:

By Messaging Time

(Source: webflow.com)

Microsoft Teams handles an average of 1,200 chats each minute.

Hourly, the number of chats amounts to 72,000.

Daily activity includes 1,728,000 chats, while monthly interactions reach 51,840,000.

Annually, this totals approximately 6.22 billion chats.

By Conversations

(Source: webflow.com)

On average, Microsoft Teams facilitates 300 conversations per minute.

This volume scales up to 18,000 conversations per hour.

Over a day, the platform handles approximately 432,000 conversations.

Extending this to a monthly basis, Microsoft Teams supports around 12.96 million conversations.

Microsoft Teams Adoption Statistics By Different Sectors

Education : In 2024, Teams will be used by over 250,000 educational institutions worldwide, supporting remote and hybrid learning environments, representing a 10% increase from 2023.

: In 2024, Teams will be used by over 250,000 educational institutions worldwide, supporting remote and hybrid learning environments, representing a 10% increase from 2023. Enterprise : In 2024, 95% of Fortune 500 companies will use Microsoft Teams, up from 90% in 2023.

: In 2024, 95% of Fortune 500 companies will use Microsoft Teams, up from 90% in 2023. SMBs: Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) account for 40% of Teams’ user base, with significant growth observed in Southeast Asia and Latin America regions.

Microsoft Team Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Total Website Visits to teams.microsoft.com: As of July 2024, the total number of visits to teams.microsoft.com reached 205 million, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19% from the previous month and maintaining a bounce rate of 39.89%.

As of July 2024, the total number of visits to teams.microsoft.com reached 205 million, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19% from the previous month and maintaining a bounce rate of 39.89%. Microsoft Teams Statistics 2024: Japan accounted for 17.7% of the website’s total traffic, showing a growth of 9.05%.

Japan accounted for 17.7% of the website’s total traffic, showing a growth of 9.05%. Traffic Contributions by Country: During the same period, other countries contributed to the total traffic as follows: United States: 17.36% (+10.67%) India: 6.14% (+19.2%) Brazil: 5.42% (-3.52%) United Kingdom: 5.18% (-20.51%)

During the same period, other countries contributed to the total traffic as follows: Other Countries’ Share: Collectively, other countries made up approximately 48.21% of the visitors to teams.microsoft.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In July 2024, male and female users of teams.microsoft.com were 51.28% and 48.72%, respectively.

Microsoft Team Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 33.56%.

62% of Microsoft Teams’ website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.84% and 14.93% belong to individuals aged 18 to 24 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 8.88% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

5.17% of user shares of teams.microsoft.com were contributed from the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Microsoft Teams Statistics 2024: Direct search drives the most traffic to teams.microsoft.com, accounting for 80.56% of the total visits.

Direct search drives the most traffic to teams.microsoft.com, accounting for 80.56% of the total visits. Traffic Sources: Referral searches contribute 12.61% of the traffic, while 5.31% comes from organic searches.

Referral searches contribute 12.61% of the traffic, while 5.31% comes from organic searches. Other Traffic Sources: Additional contributions include paid search (<0.01%), social media (0.59%), mail (0.06%), and display ads (0.87%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Microsoft Team Statistics also reported that YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 33.65% share compared to other social network traffic.

WhatsApp and Facebook each contributed a share of 20.6% and 14.61% on teams.microsoft.com.

LinkedIn and Instagram accounted for around 11.95% and 3.38% of website traffic in July 2024.

Other social media segments of Microsoft Teams’ website collectively accounted for 15.82%.

Meeting Gallery: Enhancements include new functionalities for managing what attendees see, particularly useful for webinars and town hall events​

Enhancements include new functionalities for managing what attendees see, particularly useful for webinars and town hall events​ Microsoft Mesh Integration: New event templates and immersive 3D environments for better virtual meeting experiences.

New event templates and immersive 3D environments for better virtual meeting experiences. Teams Rooms and Devices: Improvements in speaker recognition and the introduction of new certified devices, such as the Sennheiser TeamConnect Bar M and Jabra PanaCast 50.

Improvements in speaker recognition and the introduction of new certified devices, such as the Sennheiser TeamConnect Bar M and Jabra PanaCast 50. Teams Phone Features: New functionalities such as explicit consent for recording meetings and the ability to have a private line on Teams phone devices.

By Future Developments

Microsoft is investing heavily in features that support hybrid work environments. New tools for virtual whiteboarding, enhanced video conferencing, and real-time collaboration are set to launch in late 2024.

Microsoft aims to increase its market share in these regions by 5% by 2025.

By 2024, Teams’ data centers are projected to use 100% renewable energy, contributing to Microsoft’s goal of being carbon-negative by 2030.

Microsoft Teams Users Membership/Subscriptions Statistics

Types Cost (per user per month) Features Microsoft Teams Free Free One-on-one meetings lasting up to 30 hours.

Group meetings with a duration of up to 60 minutes, accommodating up to 100 participants.

5 GB of cloud storage.

Basic collaborative features, including chat and file sharing.

Limited security and compliance features. Microsoft Teams Essentials USD 4.00 Unlimited group meetings lasting up to 30 hours.

Meeting capacity of up to 300 participants.

10 GB of cloud storage.

Enhanced security and compliance features.

Email support. Microsoft 365 Business Basic USD 6.00 1 TB of cloud storage.

Ability to record meetings with transcriptions.

Access to web versions of Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Standard security and compliance features.

24/7 phone and web support. Microsoft 365 Business Standard USD 12.50 Desktop versions of Office applications with premium features.

Host webinars with attendee registration and reporting tools.

Advanced security and compliance features.

Additional business applications include Outlook Customer Manager and Microsoft Invoicing. Microsoft 365 Business Premium USD 20.00 Advanced cybersecurity and device management.

Access to Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Intune.

Conditional access and multifactor authentication.

Premium compliance capabilities.

Conclusion

Microsoft Teams is a cornerstone of modern workplace collaboration, integrating various tools and features into a single, unified platform. Its deep integration with Microsoft 365, robust communication capabilities, and extensive app ecosystem make it indispensable for businesses seeking to enhance productivity and streamline operations.

Continuous innovation, particularly in AI and automation, ensures that Microsoft Teams will remain at the forefront of digital collaboration and address the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

