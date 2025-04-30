YouTube Creator Statistics By Revenue, Users Earning, Trends and Facts (2025)

Introduction

YouTube Creator Statistics: YouTube is the world’s largest video-sharing platform. It was launched in Feb 2005. In 2006 it was purchased by Google in 2006. As of 2024, it is the world’s second most-viewed website after Google search. YouTube has managed to create an unprecedented social impact on the world. It has been instrumental in changing the overall dynamics of social media presence.

It has been a dominant force in shaping internet trends and creating millionaire celebrities. Likewise, it would be interesting to highlight YouTube creator statistics to gain valuable information on how this video-sharing platform has profoundly impacted the internet world.

YouTube hosts over 113.9 million channels globally, with a staggering 500 hours of video uploaded every minute.

channels globally, with a staggering of video uploaded every minute. Approximately 50 million of these channels are active content creators.

of these channels are active content creators. The platform is accessed by over 2.7 billion users monthly , making it one of the most visited websites globally.

, making it one of the most visited websites globally. Among the top channels, MrBeast leads with around 279 million subscribers, followed closely by T-Series at 267 million.

with around subscribers, followed closely by T-Series at In terms of viewership, T-Serie s tops the list with nearly 246 billion views.

s tops the list with nearly YouTube’s financial landscape is also impressive, with the platform generating US$31.5 billion in revenue in 2023, marking a 1.3% increase year-on-year.

in revenue in 2023, marking a The highest-earning YouTuber, MrBeast, garnered approximately US $54 million in 2023.

Revenue Per Mille (RPM), a metric used to denote earnings per thousand views, averages highest in the USA at US $11.97.

About 70% of teenage YouTube users trust influencers more than traditional celebrities, which underscores the influence of YouTube creators.

trust influencers more than traditional celebrities, which underscores the influence of YouTube creators. YouTube’s advertising effectiveness is highlighted by a 90% influence rate on shoppers making purchase decisions based on product reviews seen on the platform.

rate on shoppers making purchase decisions based on product reviews seen on the platform. YouTube was launched in February 2005 and was acquired by Google in 2006.

As per YouTube Creator Statistics, the daily YouTube shorts reached 70 billion daily views in October 2023.

views in October 2023. Gen Z and millennials comprise more than 50% of all YouTube users.

India is the leader with 476 million subscribers, followed by 238 millio n.

subscribers, followed by n. YouTube contributed 11.2% of Google’s total revenue in 2023.The

of Google’s total revenue in 2023.The The UAE has the most significant internet penetration, with 94.2% of internet users regularly visiting YouTube.

of internet users regularly visiting YouTube. YouTube’s worldwide revenue was US$31,510 million in 2023.

Based on YouTube creator statistics, “Baby Shark Dance” is the most-viewed YouTube video with 13.93 million views.

Interesting YouTuber Trends

A YouTuber is an influencer who creates content on the video-sharing website YouTube that is usually posted on their YouTube channel.

Based on YouTube creator statistics, this term was first coined in 2006.

As of 2024, YouTubers are so popular that the influential YouTubers have attained celebrity status.

YouTubers earn money from Google AdSense. They also often do affiliate marketing on platforms for merchandising and giving shoutouts.

Since August 2007, YouTube has begun running ads.

In 2015, Forbes released a list of the highest-earning celebrities. Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known by his YouTube channel PewDiePie, earned $12 million last fiscal year, more than many prominent Hollywood movie stars.

As of June 2024, James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson’s channel, Mr. Beast, is the most subscribed YouTube channel with 307 million subscribers.

As of June 2024, Baby Shark Dance from the YouTube channel Pinkfong Baby Shark – Kids’ Songs & Stories is the most viewed YouTube video, with views amounting to 13.93 million

Since the YouTube metric became mainstream, Alex F by Crazy Frog was the most followed YouTube video when it reached this coveted distinction on June 16, 2009

According to YouTube Creator Statistics, since its acquisition by Google, YouTube has remained a significant contributor to Google’s income.

As shown in the graph, it reached a peak revenue margin of 11.2% in 2021.

This peak could be attributed to global lockdowns, which made YouTube a significant news and entertainment source.

Even post-lockdown, it still holds a lion’s share of 10.25% as of 2023.

Impact of YouTube on Employment And GDP

According to YouTube creator statistics, this video-sharing platform has significantly contributed to creating jobs and domestic GDP.

In the USA, YouTube supports 425,000 jobs and contributes US$25 billion to the GDP.

In Brazil, YouTube supports 122,000 jobs and contributes 6 billion BRL to the GDP.

In Germany, YouTube supports 30,000 jobs and contributes €1.2 billion to the GDP.

In Australia, YouTube supports 18,000 jobs and contributes 1.4 billion AUD to the GDP.

In the United Kingdom, YouTube supports 40,000 jobs and contributes £1.4 billion to the GDP.

In France, YouTube supports 20,000 jobs and contributes €650 million to the GDP.

In 2022, based on YouTube Creator statistics, it contributed ₹16000 crore to India’s GDP.

From 2012 till 2018, PewDePie was the most subscribed YouTuber until T-Series overtook it

According to YouTube creator statistics, on 1 June 2024, Mr Breast dethroned T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTube channel.

On 11 June, Mr.Beast became 1st YouTube channel to reach 300 million subscribers.

As per the graph based on YouTube creator statistics, the following information can be inferred:

The UAE has the highest YouTube penetration among the population, with 94.2% of internet users regularly visiting YouTube.

The following nine countries also have relatively the same engagement rate, ranging between 87% to 94%

However, YouTube’s global outreach is around 38%.

Based on information on YouTube creator statistics, India is quickly leading with 476 million YouTube subscribers.

The United States follows with 238 million, Brazil with 147 million, and Indonesia with 139 million.

The Short Video form of YouTube has gained significant prominence since its introduction

As per YouTube creator statistics, YouTube shorts had daily views of 30 billion in 2021

The daily view increased to 50 billion in 2022

As of October 2023, the daily views of YouTube shorts have reached 70 billion.

Based on information related to YouTube creator statistics, YouTube’s worldwide advertising revenue has increased significantly.

In 2023, the revenue reached $31,510 million, around a 9% increase from 2022.

The highest peak was witnessed from 2020 to 2021, reaching around US$29000 million in 2021 from US$19000 million in 2020.

Market share of YouTube vs OTT Platforms

As per YouTube creator statistics, there has been stiff competition between YouTube and OTT Platforms

Netflix has the largest OTT platform subscription, having a 44.2% market share among subscribers.

YouTube Premium reached 100 million subscribers in 2024.

As showcased previously, YouTube shorts have grown substantially, giving TikTok and Instagram Shorts tough challenges.

Based on YouTube Creator statistics, video streaming revenue will be US$28.1 billion in 2024.

In 2020, video streaming revenue was US$24.8 billion.

Around 70% of users binge-watch content.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of US users by generation:

Generation Share of US YouTube users Gen Z (1997-2012) 25.1% Millennials (1981-1996) 25.5% Gen X (1965-1980) 19.9% Baby Boomers (1946-1964) 15.0% Other 14.5%

More than 50% of YouTube users are millennials and Generation.

Baby boomers have the lowest share of YouTube subscribers in the US.

Gen X has 3the rd most significant share of YouTube users, with 19.9%.

YouTube Viewership By Device

To put it in perspective, desktop computers accounted for only 12% of YouTube views.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of global YouTube views by device in Q2 2021:

Device Share of YouTube video views Mobile 63% Connected TV/other 14% Desktop 12% Tablet 8% Console 3%

With the rising popularity of YouTube Shorts, mobile share likely has increased since then.

Dominance of Mobile:

According to YouTube creator statistics, mobile devices account for 63% of all views on YouTube, suggesting that people strongly prefer to watch on their mobile devices.

Viewing on a desktop:

Just 12% of YouTube views come from desktop computers, indicating a far lower usage rate for desktops than smartphones.

Additional Devices:

14% of views come via linked TVs and other devices, indicating that many consumers watch YouTube on connected TVs or other TVs.

Tablet usage for YouTube video viewing is moderate, as seen by 8% of their views.

With only 3% of views, consoles are the least popular platform for watching YouTube.

Comprehensive Analysis of YouTube Views Worldwide by Device (Q2 2021):

63% of mobile

TV connected or not: 14%

Desktop: 12%

Tablet: 8%

Console: 3%

YouTube Creator Statistics Overview

YouTube has become a dominant platform in the digital content creation industry, with millions of creators producing content that reaches a global audience. This report comprehensively analyses YouTube creator statistics for 2023 and 2024, focusing on key metrics such as revenue, audience demographics, content trends, and market share.

#1. Revenue and Earnings

In 2023, YouTube creators collectively earned an estimated US$15 billion from various monetization methods, including ad revenue, channel memberships, super chats, and brand sponsorships. This figure represented a 20% increase from 2022, highlighting the platform’s growing profitability for content creators. In 2024, YouTube creators are projected to earn around US$18 billion, marking a further 20% increase.

#2. Monetization Methods

Ad Revenue

Ad revenue remains the primary source of income for most YouTube creators. In 2023, YouTube paid out approximately US$ 10 billion in ad revenue to creators, which accounted for about 66.7% of the total earnings. This amount is expected to rise to US$12 billion in 2024, maintaining its significant share of creators’ income.

Channel Memberships and Super Chats

Channel memberships and super chats contributed significantly to creator earnings. In 2023, creators earned around US$2.5 billion from these sources, about 16.7% of the total revenues. This figure is projected to increase to US$3 billion in 2024, representing 16.7% of total revenues.

Brand Sponsorships and Merchandise

Brand sponsorships and merchandise sales are also significant revenue streams. In 2023, creators earned approximately US$2.5 billion from brand deals and merchandise sales, constituting 16.7% of their total earnings. This revenue is expected to grow to US$3 billion in 2024, reflecting the increasing influence of creators in marketing.

#3. Audience Demographics

Age

The largest age group of YouTube viewers in 2023 was 18-34, accounting for 45% of the total audience. This age group will continue dominating in 2024, representing 47% of the audience. Viewers aged 35-49 made up 30% of the audience in 2023, projected to decrease slightly to 28% in 2024. The 50+ age group comprised 15% of viewers in 2023 and is expected to remain at 15% in 2024.

Gender

In 2023, the YouTube audience was 54% male and 46% female. This gender distribution is expected to stay relatively stable in 2024, with 53% male and 47% female viewers. The increasing female viewership highlights the growing appeal of YouTube across different demographics.

Geographic Distribution

The most significant geographic market for YouTube in 2023 was the United States, contributing 25% of the total views. This figure is expected to remain the same in 2024. India was the second-largest market, accounting for 15% of views in 2023, projected to increase to 17% in 2024. Other significant markets include Brazil (8%), Japan (6%), and the United Kingdom (5%).

#4. Content Trends

Popular Content Categories

The most popular content categories in 2023 were Entertainment (25%), Gaming (20%), How-To and Style (15%), Music (10%), and Education (10%). These categories are expected to maintain their popularity in 2024, with Entertainment projected to grow to 27%, Gaming to 22%, How-To and Style to 16%, Music to 11%, and Education to 12%.

Emerging Content Categories

Emerging content categories gaining traction include Health and Fitness, Financial Education, and Environmental Awareness. Health and Fitness content saw a 30% increase in views in 2023 and is expected to grow by another 25% in 2024. Financial Education content experienced a 25% increase in 2023 and is projected to grow by 20% in 2024. Environmental Awareness content grew by 20% in 2023 and is expected to see a further 15% increase in 2024.

Market Share

In 2023, YouTube held a dominant position in the digital video content market, with a market share of 75%. This dominance is expected to continue in 2024, with a projected market share of 77%. Competitors such as TikTok, Facebook Watch, and Instagram Video account for the remaining market share, with TikTok being the most significant competitor at 15% in 2023 and expected to grow to 16% in 2024.

#5. Creator Demographics

Number of Creators

In 2023, YouTube had approximately 37 million active creators, a 15% increase from 2022. This number is expected to grow to 40 million in 2024, reflecting an 8% increase. The platform’s increasing accessibility and lucrative opportunities drive the growth.

Top-Earning Creators

The top 1% of YouTube creators earned an average of $1 million annually in 2023, contributing significantly to the platform’s overall revenue. This elite group is expected to see their earnings rise by 10% in 2024, averaging US$1.1 million annually.

Content Creation Frequency

In 2023, 30% of creators uploaded new content weekly, 25% uploaded bi-weekly, and 20% uploaded monthly. These trends are expected to remain stable in 2024, with a slight increase in the number of creators uploading weekly (32%) due to the growing importance of consistent content for audience engagement and revenue generation.

#6. Viewer Engagement and Preferences

Average Watch Time

In 2023, the average YouTube user spent approximately 40 minutes watching videos on the platform daily. This figure is expected to rise to 45 minutes daily in 2024, reflecting viewers’ increasing engagement with the platform.

Preferred Devices

The majority of YouTube views in 2023 were on mobile devices (70%), followed by desktops/laptops (20%) and smart TVs (10%). These preferences will remain similar in 2024, with mobile views expected to increase to 72%, desktops/laptops remaining at 20%, and smart TV views at 8%.

Engagement Metrics

In 2023, the average engagement rate for YouTube videos was 5%, with top-performing videos achieving engagement rates of 10-15%. These metrics are expected to improve slightly in 2024, with the average engagement rate projected to be 5.5% and top-performing videos reaching 12-17%.

#7. Future Trends and Projections

Short-Form Content

Short-form content, particularly YouTube Shorts, has seen significant growth. In 2023, YouTube Shorts accounted for 15% of total views on the platform. This percentage will increase to 20% in 2024 as more creators and viewers embrace this format.

Live Streaming

Live streaming continues to grow in popularity, accounting for 10% of total views in 2023. This figure is projected to rise to 12% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for real-time interaction and engagement between creators and their audiences.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Adopting virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) content is also rising. In 2023, VR/AR content accounted for 3% of total views, which is expected to grow to 5% in 2024. This growth is supported by technological advancements and increased accessibility of VR/AR devices.

Conclusion

YouTube continues to dominate the digital content creation industry, offering lucrative opportunities for creators and engaging content for viewers. The platform’s revenue, audience demographics, and content trends indicate a positive growth trajectory for 2024. With increasing monetization opportunities and the rise of new content formats, YouTube is well-positioned to maintain its leading market share and continue to attract a diverse and engaged global audience.

As a market researcher, I believe these insights highlight the significant impact of YouTube on the digital content landscape and the potential for continued growth in the coming years.

