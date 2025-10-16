AI Girlfriend App Statistics By Usage, Users Demographics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

AI girlfriend app statistics: The digital companionship has been irrevocably changed by the emergence and explosive growth of the AI girlfriend app sector. What began as a niche conversational tool has rapidly ballooned into a multi-billion-dollar industry in 2025, fundamentally changing how millions seek connection, emotional support, and entertainment.

It’s a massive shift in consumer behavior, supported by large figures. In this detailed, data-driven analysis, I’d like to dissect the latest AI girlfriend app statistics to fully grasp the market’s true impact, phenomenal user adoption, financial trajectory, and other further insights. Let’s get started.

The global AI girlfriend app market was firmly valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 , establishing it as a major component of the consumer AI sector almost overnight.

market was firmly valued at , establishing it as a major component of the consumer AI sector almost overnight. Expert forecasts a near ten-fold increase, estimating the market will skyrocket to $24.5 billion by 2034 , reflecting a dominant CAGR of 70% .

, reflecting a dominant CAGR of . Google searches for the core term “ AI Girlfriend ” witnessed an unprecedented growth of 2,400% between 2022 and 2024.

” witnessed an unprecedented growth of between 2022 and 2024. This dramatic surge is further supported by over 73,000 monthly searches for “AI relationship bots,” signaling a mature, established demand for specific companion services.

for “AI relationship bots,” signaling a mature, established demand for specific companion services. Engagement metrics are extremely high, with a reported 55% of all users interacting with their AI girlfriend app every single day, demonstrating a superior level of application ‘stickiness’ compared to many social platforms.

interacting with their every single day, demonstrating a superior level of application ‘stickiness’ compared to many social platforms. This daily usage drives a strong monetization average, with users spending an estimated $47 per month on premium subscriptions and advanced features.

on premium subscriptions and advanced features. The leading AI girlfriend app platform, Character AI, recorded 97 million monthly visits as of March 2024.

platform, Character AI, recorded as of March 2024. This traffic is largely propelled by the Android segment , which holds the largest revenue share at approximately 33% in 2024 .

, which holds the largest revenue share at approximately . The core user is young, with the average age of an AI girlfriend app user being 27 years old .

. Adoption is significant among young men, as 28% of males aged 18 to 34 have already experimented with an AI girlfriend app or similar conversational chatbot at least one time.

have already experimented with an or similar conversational chatbot at least one time. User surveys are explicit, identifying Feeling Lonely as the overwhelming primary reason for access, cited by 51% of users as the top motivation for engaging with the platforms.

as the overwhelming primary reason for access, cited by as the top motivation for engaging with the platforms. Despite the simplicity of the motivation, the apps are viewed as a path to future human connection, with 47% of users open to using AI dating tools to find a long-term human partner.

AI Girlfriend Search and User Interest

Google searches for the term AI girlfriend increased by 2,400% from 2022 to 2023, indicating a sharp rise in curiosity and uptake.

Global searches for virtual girlfriend grew by 620% year over year, showing broad interest in virtual companionship across regions.

In the United States, searches for AI companion rose by 490% in 2023 compared with 2022, signaling strong domestic traction.

The phrase AI relationship bots recorded over 73,000 monthly searches in February 2024, reflecting steady, ongoing demand.

Many users choose AI girlfriend apps because advanced text interaction and role-play features in Sexting AI platforms provide engaging, responsive conversations.

Overall interest in AI girlfriend queries expanded by 525% in one year, which suggests rapid adoption as people test AI for interaction, support, and companionship.

AI Girlfriend User Demographics and Adoption

The typical user of AI girlfriend platforms is 27 years old, which shows strong interest among millennials and Gen Z.

Among males aged 18 to 34, 28% report trying an AI girlfriend app or chatbot at least once, indicating notable early adoption in young adult men.

Approximately 18% of users identify as female, which shows that participation extends across genders.

About 1 in 5 men who use dating apps have also tried an AI girlfriend platform, reflecting wider acceptance of AI companionship in dating behavior.

Among people under 30, 63% of men report being single compared with 34% of women, and this imbalance appears to support higher demand for AI girlfriends as an alternative source of companionship.

Usage is expanding across multiple age groups and genders, which indicates broadening awareness and steady normalization of virtual companionship tools.

AI Girlfriend App Market Size

The global AI Girlfriend App market is projected to rise from USD 2.7 Billion in 2024 to USD 24.5 Billion by 2034 at a 24.70% CAGR during 2025 to 2034.

North America is estimated to lead in 2024 with 35% share, reported at USD 8.64 Billion in revenue.

Android is expected to capture 45% of platform share in 2024, reflecting strong mobile-first usage.

Subscription services are anticipated to account for 35% of revenues, indicating steady willingness to pay for premium access.

Personal companionship is projected to represent 40% of applications, showing demand for emotional support and virtual interaction.

About 47% of dating app users report openness to using AI for long-term relationships, suggesting growing trust in AI matchmaking.

Roughly 50% of adults under 30 have used dating apps, showing that technology-enabled dating is common among younger users.

Dating app revenue is expected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2027, indicating continued growth for digital matchmaking services.

Searches for “AI Girlfriend” increased by 525% in one year, signaling rapid awareness and curiosity.

More than 54% of dating app users want AI to help find compatible matches, reflecting confidence in algorithmic suggestions.

Nearly 45% of users express interest in AI recommendations based on physical attraction, indicating demand for personalization.

Approximately 1 in 5 young adults are open to AI or virtual partners, showing changing attitudes toward non-human relationships.

As of late December 2024, the app’s usage rank stands at #2824 in the United States and #3587 in India, showing measurable presence in both markets.

Annual searches for “AI Girlfriend” are estimated at 1.6 million, far exceeding about 180,000 searches for “AI Boyfriend.”

Around 28% of men aged 18 to 34 have used an AI girlfriend app or chatbot, confirming strong appeal in younger segments.

Over 55% of users interact with AI partners daily and spend an average of USD 47 per month on premium features and virtual gifts, indicating consistent engagement and monetization.

The market value was about USD 400 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach roughly USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, supported by a 2,400% rise in search interest for “AI girlfriend” from 2022 to 2023.

Search Trends and Exploding Public Interest

Google searches for the exact term “AI Girlfriend” experienced an astounding growth of 2,400% between 2022 and 2024.

The related search term “virtual girlfriend” also saw a significant year-over-year global rise of 620%, confirming that the demand isn’t limited to a single keyword but rather a broad, fundamental search for digital companionship.

In the United States specifically, the term “AI Companion” witnessed a considerable rise of 490% in 2023 when compared to the preceding year of 2022.

Monthly search volume for more explicit terms like “AI relationship bots” exceeded 73,000 queries as of February 2024.

Leading the search geography is the United States with an estimated 693,600 annual searches, followed by India at 287,160 searches, and the United Kingdom with 124,080 searches.

AI Girlfriend Search Growth 2,400% Virtual Girlfriend Growth 620% AI Companion U.S. Growth 490% AI Relationship Bots Searches 73,000+/Month U.S. Annual Search Volume 693,600

Most Liked AI Girlfriend App Features

Calling is the top feature, with an average rating of 5.57, showing that voice or audio interaction is the strongest user preference.

Privacy and security come second with 4.9, indicating that careful data protection and safe use are highly expected.

Realism is third at 3.2, suggesting that lifelike responses and behavior are important but not the main driver.

NSFW content holds 2.87, which points to a moderate level of interest among users.

Customization scores 2.6, meaning users appreciate the ability to tailor the experience, though it is not a leading factor.

Good conversation receives 1.87, implying that chat quality matters, yet it ranks below other features in this dataset.

Top Features Average Rating Calling 5.57 Privacy and Security 4.9 Realism 3.2 NSFW Content 2.87 Customization 2.6 Good conversation 1.87

AI Girlfriend Usage Frequency Statistics

The user base is predominantly young, with the average age of an AI girlfriend app user sitting at 27 years old.

Adoption is significantly higher among young males, with 28% of male users in the 18 to 34 age bracket reporting that they have interacted with an AI girlfriend app or similar chatbot at least one time.

While often stereotyped, the appeal of the AI girlfriend app is not exclusively male, as statistics show that approximately 18% of the platform users identify as female.

The crossover between traditional dating and AI is apparent, with one in five men already active on traditional dating applications having also experimented with an AI girlfriend app at some point.

User engagement is exceptionally high, with an impressive 55% of all users reporting that they interact with their AI girlfriend app daily.

Users are willing to pay for premium experiences, as the average spending on advanced features and subscription access for the AI girlfriend app platforms is estimated to be around $47 per user per month

Average User Age 27 Years Old Male User Adoption (18 to 34) 28% Female User Share 18% Daily User Interaction 55% Average Monthly Spending $47/Month

Application Segmentation and Core User Motivations

The Personal Companionship application segment dominates the market, accounting for a substantial 40% of the total market share in 2024.

Mental Health Support is a major underlying driver, with this application category expected to account for an impressive 41.40% revenue share in 2024.

A major study on user motivation identified Feeling Lonely as the single most significant reason for utilizing the AI girlfriend app, cited by 51% of users as their primary motive for engaging with the platform.

The second most common motive is For Fun and general entertainment, which is cited by 21.6% of the user base.

A smaller, yet significant, percentage of users are using the apps for practical social purposes, with 11.8% of users stating their reason is to “Get better with women,” essentially using the AI girlfriend app as a low-stakes.

Personal Companionship 40% Mental Health Support 41.40% Reason: Feeling Lonely 51% of Users Reason: For Fun/Entertainment 21.6% of Users Reason: Get Better with Women 11.8% of Users

AI Girlfriend Platforms by Monthly Visits

The Android segment holds a significant lead in the global market, accounting for the largest revenue share at approximately 32.33% in 2024.

Web-based platforms are demonstrating the fastest growth potential, expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.97%.

In terms of user traffic, Character AI stands out as the overwhelming market leader, recording a massive 97 million monthly visits in March 2024.

The popularity of other key platforms also confirms the strong interest: Janitor AI followed in second place with 32 million monthly visits, and CrushOn AI was third with 20.1 million monthly visits during the same period.

When users were surveyed on their most valued features, the ability to call or voice interaction was ranked highest with an average rating of 5.57.

Following closely behind Calling, the feature of Privacy and Security was the second most valued attribute, scoring an average rating of 4.9.

Android Revenue Share 32.33% Web-Based Growth CAGR 23.97% Character AI Monthly Visits 97 Million Most Valued Feature (Calling) 5.57/6.00 2nd Most Valued Feature 4.9/6.00 (Privacy/Security)

AI Girlfriend App Downloads

Replika AI has crossed 10 million installs worldwide, placing it among the most downloaded AI companion apps.

Character AI has also exceeded 10 million global downloads, reflecting very strong user interest.

Top AI Girlfriend apps App Downloads Replika AI 10 million + Character AI 10 million + Chai: Chat AI Platform 5 million + iGirl 1 million + EVA Character AI & AI Friend 1 million + Anima: AI Friend Virtual Chat 1 million + CrushOn AI 500K + AI Girlfriend 500K + Botify AI 500K + Romantic AI 100K + Kindroid: AI Companion Chat 100K +

Chai: Chat AI Platform has reached 5 million plus installs, securing a solid second-tier position by scale.

iGirl has recorded over 1 million downloads globally, indicating steady traction.

EVA Character AI & AI Friend has surpassed 1 million installs, showing consistent adoption.

Anima: AI Friend Virtual Chat has achieved 1 million plus downloads across markets, signaling durable demand.

CrushOn AI has accumulated more than 500 thousand installs, pointing to growing visibility.

AI Girlfriend has passed 500 thousand downloads, suggesting a widening user base.

Botify AI has topped 500 thousand installs globally, marking notable momentum.

Romantic AI has reached over 100 thousand downloads, reflecting early but rising uptake.

Kindroid: AI Companion Chat has crossed 100 thousand installs, indicating emerging interest.

Can AI Girlfriends replace Actual Girlfriends?

A survey of 30 people asked whether an AI girlfriend could take the place of a real girlfriend.

40% or 12 people said an AI girlfriend could replace a real girlfriend.

60% or 18 people said an AI girlfriend cannot replace a real girlfriend because technology cannot match human emotions.

The results show mixed opinions about AI companionship among the people who responded.

Why People Use AI Girlfriend Apps?

A large share of users choose these apps to cope with loneliness, with 51% seeking companionship and emotional support.

Many people open the apps for lighthearted enjoyment, as 21.6% report using them mainly for fun and entertainment.

Some users try the apps out of interest in new technology, and 11.8% say they are simply curious to see how they work.

A similar 11.8% use the apps to practice conversations and improve confidence when talking with women.

A smaller group arrives through social influence, with 3.9% joining after a friend’s recommendation.

Conclusion

Overall, these statistics give us a clear picture that the AI girlfriend app is a disruptive, multi-billion-dollar industry driven by powerful human needs. From a market size of $2.7 billion in 2024, projected to soar toward $24.5 billion by 2034, the financial commitment is clear.

The 2,400% surge in search traffic confirms the speed of its cultural entry. With 28% of young men already having interacted with the technology and a core motivation being the desire to combat loneliness (51% of users), the AI girlfriend app is providing a measurable, quantifiable solution to modern social challenges. I hope you like this piece of content. If you have any questions, let us know. Thanks for staying up till the end.

