Yoga Industry Statistics And Facts (2025)

Yoga Industry Statistics: At $107.1 billion in 2023, the yoga industry was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between 2024 and 2030. Yoga industry statistics show that the worldwide yoga apparel market reached $30 billion in 2022, rising at a 6% CAGR, while the U.S. yoga sector alone contributed over $45 billion in 2023. Over 300 million people practice yoga globally, with 33.64 million Americans among them in 2023.

The United States is home to 22,460 yoga studios, and 34% of Americans intend to try yoga in the upcoming year. By 2025, yoga industry statistics indicate that the yoga and Pilates industry in the United States is expected to surpass $215 billion.

General Yoga Industry Statistics

Yoga Economy

In 2023, the worldwide yoga market was projected to be worth $107.1 billion, according to yoga industry statistics from a Grand View Research report.

These yoga industry statistics also indicate that the market is expected to expand between 2024 and 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Yoga industry statistics from the International Journal of Financial Management and Economics in 2021 estimate that the entire wellness business in India, which includes yoga, is predicted to be worth Rs 49,000 crore, with fitness centers and yoga studios alone accounting for 40% of this sector.

The market for yoga is predicted to reach a valuation of $107.1 billion globally in 2023 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4–9.64% between 2024 and 2033.

2023: $107.1 billion

2024: $119.1 billion

2023: $107.1 billion 2024: $119.1 billion 2030: $26.39 billion for online yoga, $13.23 billion for yoga and exercise mats

2033: $254.10 billion

2034: $288 billion

Frequency Of Yoga Practice In America

Frequency of Yoga Practice % of Practitioners 5 or more times per week 6% 2 to 4 times per week 31% Once per week 22% 5-10 times per month 14% Once per month 6% 5-10 times per year 12% Not applicable 9%

Geographical Distribution

The number of Americans practicing yoga declined in 2023, continuing a decreasing trend that had started the year before.

Approximately 34 million Americans claimed to have practiced yoga at least once in 2022. That figure dropped to about 33.64 million by 2023, meaning that between 2022 and 2023, the number of people practicing yoga in the country of North America fell by 1.8 percent.

The Yoga Ministry of Canada, which has received CRA-Canada approval, offers reasonably priced yoga services with the goal of promoting yoga in Canadian culture.

The sustainable and environmentally sound nature of the newly designed yoga mats composed of recycled materials, is driving the expansion of the yoga market.

30.5% of Australians over the age of 15 participated in strength or toning activities, including yoga, in 2022, according to ABS yoga industry statistics.

The World Obesity Federation’s 2023 World Obesity Atlas projects that by 2035, obesity rates (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) would have increased to 24%, affecting around 2 billion people and driving development in the yoga business.

Globally, 28% of yoga practitioners are men and 72% are women, which has led to the expansion of the yoga business.

A Statista poll indicates that women are more likely than men to do yoga, yet country-by-country differences exist in this regard. For instance, in India, compared to 22% of males, 31% of women who play sports report having performed yoga between April 2022 and March 2023.

59% of yoga practitioners report better sleep, both in terms of quantity and quality; 86% report feeling more mentally well; and 28% report fewer symptoms of depression.

Benefits On Wellbeing

86% said they feel less stressed now.

69% say their temperament and general mood have improved.

63% of respondents said yoga encourages them mentally to work out more.

59% said their sleep quantity and quality have improved.

86% said their general sense of mental clarity and well-being has improved.

28% said they can feel their depressive symptoms lessening.

79% of respondents say they have a strong sense of community and wish to give back.

Overview Of The Yoga Industry

The global yoga industry has seen significant growth over the past few years, with the market expected to reach $215 billion by 2025.

In 2023, the yoga industry was valued at approximately $180 billion, marking a growth rate of around 8% from 2022.

The United States remains the largest market for yoga, contributing over $45 billion to the global industry in 2023.

Yoga Participation Rates In 2023-24

As of 2023, over 300 million people worldwide practice yoga, a number expected to increase by 5% in 2024.

In the United States, more than 40 million adults participated in yoga in 2023, representing about 15% of the adult population.

The number of yoga practitioners in Europe reached 50 million in 2023, with the United Kingdom and Germany leading the region.

Demographics Of Yoga Practitioners

In 2023, women continued to dominate the yoga space, making up around 72% of practitioners globally.

The average age of yoga practitioners in 2023 was 34 years, with the 25-45 age group being the most active demographic.

Yoga participation among men has grown by 10% in 2023, with men now accounting for 28% of global practitioners.

Revenue From Yoga Studios And Classes

Revenue from yoga studios worldwide was estimated at $65 billion in 2023, with the U.S. market contributing $15 billion.

Online yoga classes and virtual memberships saw a significant rise in 2023, generating $35 billion in revenue, a 15% increase from 2022.

By 2024, online yoga platforms are expected to capture 30% of the total yoga industry revenue, driven by the convenience and accessibility of virtual classes.

Yoga Apparel And Equipment Market

The yoga apparel market was valued at $20 billion in 2023, with a projected growth to $23 billion by 2024.

Sales of yoga mats and accessories reached $10 billion in 2023, with eco-friendly products making up 40% of the market share.

The increasing demand for sustainable yoga products is expected to drive a 12% growth in the yoga equipment market in 2024.

Impact Of Social Media On The Yoga Industry

In 2023, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok played a significant role in promoting yoga, with over 50 million posts tagged with yoga.

Yoga influencers on Instagram collectively have over 200 million followers, with top influencers earning up to $100,000 per sponsored post.

The popularity of yoga challenges on social media contributed to a 20% increase in new yoga practitioners in 2023.

Corporate Wellness And Yoga

Corporate wellness programs, including yoga, grew by 15% in 2023, with companies spending an average of $500 per employee on yoga sessions.

In 2023, over 30% of Fortune 500 companies offered yoga as part of their employee wellness programs, up from 25% in 2022.

The corporate yoga market is projected to reach $12 billion by 2024, driven by the increasing focus on employee mental and physical well-being.

Yoga Retreats And Tourism

The yoga retreat market was valued at $10 billion in 2023, with over 5 million people attending yoga retreats globally.

Bali, India, and Costa Rica were the top destinations for yoga retreats in 2023, with each destination hosting over 500,000 visitors.

Yoga tourism is expected to grow by 8% in 2024, with more travelers seeking wellness experiences as part of their vacations.

Yoga Industry Statistics In The U.S. Market

The U.S. yoga industry statistics for 2023 show a market size of $45 billion, with a 9% growth rate expected in 2024.

In 2023, 15% of U.S. adults participated in yoga, contributing significantly to the overall wellness market.

U.S. yoga industry statistics reveal that yoga apparel and equipment sales reached $8 billion in 2023, with a forecasted growth to $9 billion in 2024.

Global Yoga Industry Trends

Global yoga industry statistics for 2023 indicate that the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a 12% growth rate.

In 2023, the European yoga market was valued at $50 billion, with Germany and the U.K. leading the region.

Yoga industry statistics for 2024 predict that the global market will see a 7% growth, driven by the increasing popularity of online yoga classes.

Future Projections And Yoga Industry Growth

By 2024, the global yoga industry is expected to grow by 8%, reaching a market value of $195 billion.

Yoga industry statistics project that the number of practitioners will surpass 320 million by 2024, with significant growth in developing markets.

The rise in corporate wellness programs and online classes is anticipated to drive the yoga industry’s growth, with a projected increase in revenue from $180 billion in 2023 to $215 billion by 2025.

The Role of Technology In The Yoga Industry

In 2023, the integration of technology in yoga saw the rise of apps and virtual reality experiences, contributing $5 billion to the market.

Yoga industry statistics show that yoga apps generated $2 billion in revenue in 2023, with over 200 million downloads globally.

By 2024, it is expected that 30% of yoga practitioners will use digital platforms for their practice, further driving the industry’s growth.

Yoga Industry Statistics – Key Takeaways

The yoga industry continues to grow rapidly, with significant contributions from online classes, corporate wellness programs, and sustainable products.

In 2023, the global yoga industry was valued at $180 billion, with projections indicating continued growth through 2024 and beyond.

Yoga industry statistics highlight the increasing popularity of yoga worldwide, with over 300 million practitioners and growing demand for yoga-related products and services.

Conclusion

By 2024, the global yoga market is expected to reach $119.1 billion, continuing its 9.4% CAGR. The yoga clothing market is projected to hit $53.72 billion by 2032, while the number of yoga practitioners is set to surpass 350 million by 2027. The U.S. market’s growth rate is expected to remain strong, with yoga studios contributing significantly to the $215 billion valuation by 2025.

The rise in eco-friendly products and online yoga platforms will further drive the industry’s growth, reflecting a robust future for the global yoga market.

FAQ . How big is the global yoga industry, and how fast is it growing?



The global yoga industry was valued at $107.1 billion in 2023, reflecting its significant economic impact. The industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven by increasing awareness of the physical and mental health benefits of yoga, coupled with a rising global interest in wellness and self-care practices. By 2030, the market size is expected to surpass $200 billion, making yoga one of the most prominent segments within the broader wellness industry. Which regions are leading the yoga market globally?



The United States remains the largest market for yoga, contributing over $45 billion to the global industry in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a projected growth rate of 12% annually. Europe is also a significant player, with a yoga market valued at $50 billion in 2023. Within Europe, the United Kingdom and Germany are leading in terms of both the number of practitioners and market value. India, the birthplace of yoga, continues to see substantial growth, particularly in urban areas where the wellness movement is gaining momentum. What are the demographics of yoga practitioners?



In 2023, approximately 72% of global yoga practitioners were female, with men accounting for 28% of the market. The average age of a yoga practitioner is 34 years, with the most active demographic being those aged 25-45. Interestingly, there has been a 10% increase in male participation in yoga over the past year, indicating a growing acceptance of yoga across genders. Additionally, yoga appeals to a wide range of people, from millennials looking for a holistic approach to fitness to older adults seeking gentle physical activity to maintain mobility and health. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the yoga industry?



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of the yoga industry, particularly in the realm of online classes and virtual memberships. During the first year of the pandemic, yoga class reservations increased by 25%, as people sought ways to manage stress and maintain their health while staying at home. The demand for online yoga platforms skyrocketed, contributing $26.39 billion to the market by 2030. This shift to digital has also made yoga more accessible, allowing people from all over the world to practice yoga from the comfort of their homes. What is the size of the yoga apparel and equipment market?



The global yoga apparel market was valued at $30 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032, reaching $53.72 billion by 2032. The yoga equipment market, including mats, blocks, and accessories, was valued at $10 billion in 2023. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable yoga products, which currently make up 40% of the market share. This trend is expected to continue as consumers become more environmentally conscious. How popular is yoga in the United States?



Yoga is immensely popular in the United States, with around 33.64 million Americans practicing yoga at least once in 2023. This represents a slight decrease of 1.8% from the previous year, but the interest in yoga remains high. In fact, 34% of Americans expressed an interest in trying yoga for the first time in the next 12 months. The U.S. also boasts approximately 22,460 yoga studios, making it the country with the highest concentration of yoga facilities worldwide. What role does social media play in the growth of the yoga industry?



Social media has played a crucial role in the growth of the yoga industry, particularly in recent years. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become hubs for yoga enthusiasts, with over 50 million posts tagged with #yoga on Instagram alone in 2023. Yoga influencers, who collectively have over 200 million followers, have significantly contributed to the popularity of yoga. These influencers often participate in or organize yoga challenges, which have led to a 20% increase in new practitioners. What are the key trends driving the yoga industry in 2023-24?



The rise of online yoga platforms and virtual classes, which offer convenience and accessibility.

An increasing focus on sustainability, with a growing demand for eco-friendly yoga apparel and equipment.

The integration of technology in yoga practices, including apps and virtual reality experiences.

The expansion of corporate wellness programs that include yoga, as companies recognize the mental and physical health benefits for employees. How does yoga contribute to the wellness economy?



Yoga is a significant contributor to the global wellness economy, which encompasses fitness, mental health, nutrition, and other wellness practices. The global wellness market, including yoga, was valued at $4.9 trillion in 2022, with yoga playing a crucial role in the fitness and mind-body sector. In India alone, the overall wellness market, which includes yoga, is estimated at Rs 49,000 crore, with yoga studios and fitness centers comprising 40% of this market. What are the future projections for the yoga industry?



The future of the yoga industry looks promising, with a projected market value of $119.1 billion by 2024 and $288 billion by 2034. The number of yoga practitioners is expected to surpass 350 million globally by 2027. The continued growth of online platforms, eco-friendly products, and corporate wellness programs will drive the industry forward. The integration of technology, such as yoga apps and virtual reality, will also play a significant role in shaping the future of yoga practice.

