GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Statistics: GSK is regarded as one of the foremost global pharmaceutical and healthcare entities. GSK, which is based in the United Kingdom, is well known for its emphasis on vaccines, drugs, and over-the-counter healthcare products. In 2024, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) reported total revenue of approximately USD 40.18 billion, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by the Specialty Medicines segment, which generated USD 15.1 billion, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. Within this segment, oncology sales nearly doubled, and HIV treatments saw a 13% rise.

Conversely, the Vaccines segment experienced a 4% decline, with revenues totaling USD 11.7 billion. Notably, sales of the shingles vaccine, Shingrix, decreased by 7%, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, saw a significant drop of 72% in the third quarter, attributed to revised U.S. vaccination guidelines.

In 2024, GSK’s workforce comprised approximately 68,600 employees across 75 countries, and the company operated 37 manufacturing sites worldwide. These figures highlight GSK’s robust performance in Specialty Medicines and its ongoing investments in research and development, even as certain vaccine segments faced challenges.

Therefore, this report also brings forth a few GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics in the year 2024, including its revenues, share in the market, and research expenditure, among others.

Editor’s Choice

According to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics, the revenues of the GSK Group in 2024 stood at an impressive $45.6 billion, showing an increase of 7% year on year on the back of vaccines and new drug advancement.

The company devoted 6.2 billion British pounds to R&D with an emphasis on vaccines, oncology, respiratory, and HIV areas of drug treatment development. GSK was also able to afford a 5.2% yield dividend payment per share, which is $1.90 per share.

Thus, GSK was able to win the confidence of its shareholders. GSK also has a 4.5% share in the global market, being ranked among the ten biggest pharmaceutical companies and having a 20% share of the global vaccine market, generating revenues worth $11 B.

The consumer health segment, which includes, and is not limited to, Panadol, Sensodyne, etc, made sales of $5.8 billion with a growth rate of 3%.

The oncology segment performed similarly, attaining a revenue of $4.5 billion, which has grown by 6% due to advancements in immuno-oncology.

In North America, the region accounted for $20 billion, Europe for $15 billion, and Asia-Pacific and other developing countries for $10.6 billion, with most of the growth coming from China and India.

The GSK headcount stood at 100,000 worldwide, with 55,000 of them being women.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics show that in terms of sustainability, the company committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and was able to reduce its carbon emissions by 18% with investments of 200 million dollars in renewable sources of energy.

GSK received five new therapeutic drug applications from the FDA, including drugs for HIV and cancer, and anticipates earning additional revenue of $2.5 billion by 2025.

The R&D pipeline had more than 60 projects, which were focused on the development of mRNA technology-based vaccines.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics reveal that GSK stock price closed at $43.20 after an increase of 5%, and the EPS stood at $3.50, which shows that the shareholders were able to make profits.

GSK's revenue has shown growth across different business lines from 2006 to 2023. In 2023, its speciality medicines segment generated approximately 10.2 billion British pounds, focusing on treatments for rare and complex diseases.

GSK Pharmaceuticals Limited in India had an operational revenue of 32.16 billion Indian rupees in 2023, a slight decline from 2022. Despite this, GSK maintained its top brand status in anti-infectives and dermatology.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics show that GSK's advertising expenses hit £835 million in 2023, illustrating a shift back to medications after the 2022 spin-off of its Consumer Healthcare division, now known as Halon.

In the year 2024, mid-May (Week 19) was when GSK recorded stock price highs with an average price of 44.63, and subsequent prices oscillated in the weeks that followed.

As of 2022, GSK was endowed with a total of 14,306 patents, out of which 4,376 had been issued. GSK's patent applications filed at the USPTO are the highest in number compared to other regions, with Europe and Japan following suit in GSK's core territories. Since its inception, which dates back to the year 2000, GSK has operated mainly in the drugs and healthcare consumer divisions. By December 2021, the market capitalisation of the company stood at 107.37 billion US dollars.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics indicate that Pharmaceuticals contribute to 57% of GSK's revenue and 66% of segment profitability, primarily in dealing with the treatment of conditions such as bacterial and viral infections, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, dermatology and immunoinflammatory conditions.

Vaccines account for 17% of sales and 18% of operating earnings, as it distributes 25 vaccines globally, which cover diseases including but not limited to meningitis, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, measles, typhoid and pneumonia.

Consumer Healthcare accounts for 26% of revenue and 15% of its segment profit with brands such as Otrivin and Panadol, Sensodyne and Voltarene, which come in the form of tablets, creams, syrups and patches.

of revenue and of its segment profit with brands such as Otrivin and Panadol, Sensodyne and Voltarene, which come in the form of tablets, creams, syrups and patches. The high margins in the pharmaceutical business are largely attributed to regulatory measures and the cost of doing business.

Making a new medicine could take as long as 10 – 15 years and cost as much as 2 billion dollars.

Such extreme measures are reached because of the patent laws, which allow consumers 20 years of exclusive use of the invention. In 2017, GSK reported an operating margin of 34% in the pharmaceuticals segment.

GSK reports a quite different free cash flow margin of 11% as it expanded into vaccines, which have lower margins, and consumer product segments.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Key Facts

GSK, or GlaxoSmithKline, as it was earlier known, is one of the top 10 ranked drug manufacturers based on prescription sales and has its headquarters in London, which makes it one of the option case pharmaceutical companies in the UK, the other being AstraZeneca.

For instance, in the year 2023, GSK announced that it generated revenues of approximately 30.3 billion British pounds, that is approximately 38.6 billion U.S. dollars, and more on the treatment of respiratory diseases, HIV infection vaccines, and so forth.

As of May 2022, from its long-term parent company GlaxoSmithKline, GSK has come to be identified officially as GSK, based on its values, while letting go of the GlaxoSmithKline parent name.

The history of GSK has been accompanied by considerable mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring activities, with the most splashy one being the merger that took place between Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham in 2000 for a total value of 72 billion dollars.

This merger gave rise to GlaxoSmithKline, which remains one of the largest M&A in the pharmaceuticals industry.

For a long time, up until 2021, GSK was also the umbrella corporation for the consumer healthcare product vertical; however, it later opted to focus its attention on biopharmaceuticals.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, GSK operated as one of the largest contenders in the vaccine market.

However, the company did not manage to create an early breakthrough vaccine against the coronavirus despite having various treatments and vaccines in its portfolio.

Although the GSK COVID-19 vaccine for use in the European Union was granted approval in partnership with Sanofi Pasteur, it only happened in November 2022.

However, it found difficulties with efficacy relative to highly efficacious mRNA vaccines and, thus, virtually did not contribute to the revenues of any products inclined to the pandemic.

GSK Revenue By Divisions

(Reference: statista.com)

These GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics depict the trends in GSK’s revenue by the segments of its business from the year 2006 to 2023, showing how it has grown in various lines of business.

As one of the top Pharmaceutical companies worldwide, GSK recorded significant revenue from its speciality medicines segment, which was around 10.2 billion British pounds in the year 2023.

This segment concentrates on the provision of advanced directed therapies that are mostly used for the treatment of rare or complicated illnesses, which is in line with GSK’s overall strategy of focusing on narrow indication therapies.

This data further helps to explain the distribution of revenues in GSK and illustrates the increasing significance of speciality medicines in GSK offerings.

GSK Operations Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics reveal that in the fiscal year 2023, GSK Pharmaceuticals Limited, which operates as a GSK subsidiary in India, had an operational revenue of 32.16 billion Indian rupees.

This figure represents a slight drop in comparison to 2022, signifying a marginal reduction in total sales or operational revenue.

On the other hand, GSK Pharmaceuticals continued to rank highly in India, where the company was the number one brand in anti-infectives and dermatology therapy.

This indicates that the firm still holds the leadership position in these therapeutic areas, which in turn shows how effective the firm’s products are as well as how strong the firm is in these areas in terms of market share.

GSK Advertising Spending

(Reference: statista.com)

The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics capture GSK’s advertising expenditures from the year 2011 to the year 2023 and, therefore, provide an indication of the amount of resources spent on marketing the products by the company in supposition above period.

In the year 2023, the expenditure incurred by GSK in advertising was nearly equal to 835 million British pounds.

The spending level bears a context of strong emphasis on GSK’s pharmaceuticals advertisement after a focus shift in the year 2022 when the company divested its Consumer Healthcare business, now identified as Halon.

The diversion did help GSK assert its focus towards the core pharmaceutical business and the associated R&D activities, dispelling it as a business focusing more on many consumer-oriented products, including healthcare.

GSK Operating Profit

(Reference: statista.com)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics depict the operating profit trends of various GSK business segments, covering the years 2006 to 2021.

GSK is a well-recognized multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical company that engages in the production of numerous drugs and healthcare products.

In the year 2021, the operating profit made by the division containing the drugs and vaccines was about seven billion British pounds.

This goes to show the contribution of this main division in the figure, explaining the geographical operating profits of GSK without doubt, which has a predominant emphasis on the manufacture of drugs and vaccines that form the foundations of the company’s market and global business strategy.

GSK Stock Price

(Reference: netcials.com)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics depict the weekly mean values of GSK’s peak share prices in selected weeks of 2024.

On the other hand, in Week 19 (referred to as mid-May), GSK’s share price attained the average measure above all other weeks, touching the highest average share price of 44.63.

In the next week (Week 20), the stock price remained almost unchanged, at an average of 44.60.

A slight decrease was recorded in the following weeks, with Week 21 recording a higher average of 43.91, while the last week of August, Week 34, had an average low of 43.58.

Earlier this year, in Week 10, there was a high of 42.21, just with Week 9 and Week 12, where they both recorded the same high of 42.12.

In the month of August, Week 33 had a record high of 41.91 and Week 17 experienced the lowest peak in this group at 41.75.

GSK Patents Portfolio

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics show that across the globe, GlaxoSmithKline has accumulated a total of 14,306 patents, 4,376 of which have been obtained. The patents have been classified into 2,162 patent families in total.

There are 9,982 patents active at the moment of writing.

Most patent applications in GSK are filed in the United States, followed by Europe and Japan, which is consistent with the company’s primary operations in the U.S. and Europe.

GSK’s roots are in the U.K., but it also operates in countries such as the U.S. and Europe, which are its main markets.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was established in 2000 through the merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, and it’s a company dealing with Pharmaceuticals, Biotech and Consumer goods.

The variety of products manufactured by the company is extended to both pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare.

In December 2021, GSK’s market cap was $107.37 billion.

Further information is available in our article on some of the famous patents belonging to GSK and its global patent filing trends, patent activity for years, and other statistics in its patent portfolio.

GSK Business Segments

Pharmaceuticals: This division accounts for 57% of GSK’s overall income and 66% of the segment profits, which is mainly concerned with pharmaceutical products developed under patent protection for diseases such as bacterial and viral infections, including HIV, and also respiratory, cardiovascular, urogenital, metabolic, dermatology, and immuno-inflammation diseases.

Vaccines: Contributing to 17% of GSK’s revenue and 18% of the segment profits, the vaccines division manufactures and sells about 25 vaccines in the world and provides around 800 million doses of these vaccines in a year. The vaccines are targeted to diseases such as Meningitis, Hepatitis A & B, Tetanus, HPV, Diphtheria, Influenza, Whooping cough, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Typhoid, Chicken Pox (Varicella), Rotavirus, and Pneumonia caused by Pneumococcus.

Consumer Healthcare: Providing 26% of the revenue and 15% from the segment profits, this sector presents products for oral care, nutrition, and skin health. It has several leading eay brands, including Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren, available in the form of tablets, creams, syrups and skin patches.

GSK High Margins And Strategic Diversifications

Many businesses in the pharmaceutical sector indeed enjoy higher margins than most industries for reasons unique to that sector.

In the case of finding new cures, constraints such as legal and cost factors come into play. It may take between 10 and 15 years to get approval, and it may cost more than 2 billion dollars per approved drug compound.

The drugs are patented for a period of 20 years from the date a patent application is filed, making it possible for companies to hold a monopoly on the market once a drug has been approved for marketing.

With such a treatment, companies can operate at very high margins; for instance, GSK reported a 34% operating margin for the pharmaceutical segment in the year 2017 and also registered high free cash flow levels.

Other industry leaders, such as Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie, registered free cash flow margins of 23% and 33%, respectively, in 2017.

However, GSK’s free cash flow margin is lower, at 11%, which can be attributed to the company diversifying into lower-margin businesses such as vaccines and consumer products, and other factors like the organisation’s policy of pricing drugs reasonably low in developing markets.

According to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) statistics, diversification is key to maintaining growth in the long run, together with supporting R&D and dividends, which have not increased since 2014.

In 2015, GSK engaged in a $20 billion asset swap with Novartis, gaining a vaccine business and majority control over a merger of the two companies’ consumer health units, while GSK’s oncology division was transferred to Novartis.

In March 2018, GSK revealed that it would pay Novartis $13 billion for its share in the joint venture, valuing it at 11.7 times operating earnings.

This acquisition was anticipated to increase GSK’s revenue by around 3% for the year 2019 since it would give GSK full ownership of the established brands Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, and Nicotinell.

Despite its focus on constructing a more secure portfolio, GSK’s long-term earnings and cash flow growth are still largely reliant on the success of its patented drug portfolio.

Conclusion

From a forward-looking perspective, the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) intends to augment its market footprint with an estimated revenue growth of 5–7% by the year 2025. Expansion plans in Asia, a heightened emphasis on cancer treatment, and the growth of mRNA technologies are all expected to be major growth drivers. GSK is likely to continue paying high dividends, which will benefit investors seeking to make long-term investments in the company.

