Quick Verdict

These results are based on the Emmbi Industries Limited Q1 FY2027 Earnings. Emmbi Industries reported Q1 FY2027 total income of ₹115.98 crore, up 11.3% year-on-year, while net profit rose 54.1% to ₹2.28 crore and EPS reached ₹1.18. Revenue fell short of a ₹119 crore pre-result forecast. Shares traded lower following the filing, reflecting cautious near-term sentiment.

About Emmbi Industries

Emmbi Industries Limited (NSE: EMMBI; BSE: 533161) is an Indian manufacturer of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs or jumbo bags), woven polypropylene and polyethylene packaging, technical textiles, container liners, flexible tanks, pond liners, and related polymer-based products. Its operating base is in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while its registered corporate office is in Mumbai. The company serves industrial packaging, agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, and export customers; it also operates the Avana rural-products platform, including water-storage and pond-lining solutions.

The company’s market capitalization was about ₹155–160 crore on August 17, 2026. At that point, its trailing P/E was approximately 18.4–18.6 times and dividend yield was 0.36%. Emmbi’s Q1 FY2027 filing covers the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with the financial results published on August 15 under SEBI listing-disclosure requirements.moneycontrol+2

Top Financial Highlights

Total income was ₹115.98 crore in Q1 FY2027, compared with roughly ₹104.2 crore in Q1 FY2026, an increase of 11.3% YoY .

in Q1 FY2027, compared with roughly in Q1 FY2026, an increase of . Net profit was ₹2.28 crore , rising 54.1% YoY from approximately ₹1.48 crore in the prior-year quarter.

, rising from approximately in the prior-year quarter. EPS was ₹1.18 for the June 2026 quarter, versus roughly ₹0.77 in Q1 FY2026.

for the June 2026 quarter, versus roughly in Q1 FY2026. Net profit margin was 1.97% , compared with about 1.42% a year earlier, indicating that profit expanded faster than revenue.

, compared with about a year earlier, indicating that profit expanded faster than revenue. Revenue from operations was around ₹115.86 crore , based on market-data reporting; the small difference versus total income reflects other income and/or presentation differences.

, based on market-data reporting; the small difference versus total income reflects other income and/or presentation differences. Operating profit was about ₹11 crore , broadly flat sequentially and approximately 11% higher YoY on rounded reported data.

, broadly flat sequentially and approximately on rounded reported data. Operating profit margin was 9.1% , versus 9.3% in Q1 FY2026, suggesting a modest year-on-year operating-margin compression despite higher net profit.

, versus in Q1 FY2026, suggesting a modest year-on-year operating-margin compression despite higher net profit. Total expenses were about ₹105 crore , compared with about ₹95 crore in Q1 FY2026, based on rounded quarterly data.

, compared with about in Q1 FY2026, based on rounded quarterly data. Interest expense was approximately ₹5 crore , broadly unchanged year on year in the quarterly dataset.

, broadly unchanged year on year in the quarterly dataset. Depreciation was approximately ₹3 crore , also broadly stable versus the previous-year quarter.

, also broadly stable versus the previous-year quarter. FY2027 or next-quarter guidance was not provided in the available Q1 sources. Emmbi has not supplied a disclosed revenue, margin, or earnings outlook in the reviewed materials.

in the available Q1 sources. Emmbi has not supplied a disclosed revenue, margin, or earnings outlook in the reviewed materials. For context, Emmbi reported FY2026 consolidated revenue of ₹455.54 crore and net profit of ₹7.89 crore, compared with revenue of ₹404.18 crore and profit of ₹6.23 crore in FY2025.

Beat or Miss?

Emmbi’s Q1 results show a mixed outcome: net profit materially outperformed the available pre-results expectation, whereas revenue was below the ₹119 crore forecast published by Uniresearch. This should be treated as a comparison with a single published forecast—not broad sell-side consensus—because the available market-data source shows no formal consensus estimates.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total income / revenue ₹115.98 crore Below the ₹119 crore Uniresearch forecast by about ₹3.02 crore, or 2.5%. Net profit ₹2.28 crore Above the ₹2 crore Uniresearch forecast by about ₹0.28 crore, or roughly 14%. EPS ₹1.18 No independently published analyst estimate found. Operating margin 9.10% Slightly below Q1 FY2026’s 9.3% on rounded data; no external estimate available. Net profit margin 1.97% Improved from approximately 1.42% in Q1 FY2026, reflecting stronger bottom-line conversion.

Historical Performance

Category Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Change (%) Total income / revenue ₹115.98 crore ~₹104.16 crore 11.30% Net income / PAT ₹2.28 crore ₹1.48 crore 54.10% Operating expenses ~₹105 crore ~₹95 crore ~+10.5% based on rounded figures Operating profit ~₹11 crore ~₹10 crore ~+10% based on rounded figures Operating margin 9.10% 9.30% -20 bps EPS ₹1.18 ~₹0.77 ~+53%

The central takeaway is that Q1 profit growth significantly exceeded revenue growth. However, the rounded operating data points to broadly stable operating profit and a slight margin decline, so the PAT increase may reflect factors beyond core operating-margin expansion. A detailed statutory results PDF and notes to accounts are needed to establish the exact drivers.

Competitor Comparison

A direct Q1 FY2027 competitor comparison cannot be presented reliably because Emmbi’s accessible filing extract does not disclose segment-level sales, and there is no standardized peer-result dataset in the reviewed sources for comparable Indian FIBC, woven-packaging, and technical-textile companies.

Category Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Change (%) Emmbi revenue ₹115.98 crore ~₹104.16 crore 11.30% Emmbi net income ₹2.28 crore ₹1.48 crore 54.10% Emmbi operating expenses ~₹105 crore ~₹95 crore ~+10.5%

For a decision-grade peer analysis, the appropriate approach would be to benchmark Emmbi against listed packaging and technical-textile peers using the same reporting basis—standalone versus consolidated—while normalizing for export mix, polymer-price exposure, capacity utilization, debt, and working-capital intensity.

How the Market Reacted?

The immediate reaction was cautious. On August 17, the stock traded near ₹82.90 on NSE, down 3.29%, while BSE data showed the shares at ₹84.00, down 2.01% intraday; the prior ScanX page also showed a one-day decline of 3.14%. The weak price action came despite the strong year-on-year PAT increase, suggesting that investors may have focused on the revenue shortfall versus the available ₹119 crore forecast, low absolute profit margins, or broader small-cap market sentiment. This is not a definitive causal conclusion because no source provided an explicit market commentary linking the decline solely to the result.