Waffles Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

​Waffles Nutrition Facts: Waffles are a popular breakfast choice, offering a range of nutritional values depending on their ingredients and preparation methods. A standard plain, frozen, ready-to-heat waffle measuring 4 inches square contains approximately 103 kilocalories, 3.17 grams of total fat, 16.27 grams of carbohydrates, 1.66 grams of total sugars, 0.79 grams of dietary fiber, and 2.37 grams of protein. In comparison, a 7-inch diameter round waffle weighing 75 grams provides about 218 kilocalories.

Commercial varieties, such as Eggo® Homestyle Waffles, list a serving size of two waffles (70 grams) containing 180 kilocalories, 5 grams of total fat, 30 grams of total carbohydrates, 4 grams of total sugars, and 4 grams of protein. These figures highlight the variability in nutritional content among different waffle types and brands.

When considering waffles as part of a balanced diet, it is important to account for these nutritional differences and the impact of added toppings.

Waffles Nutrition Facts

Waffles contain 273 kcal per 100 grams.

per 100 grams. The carbohydrate content is 41 g , which contributes 14.91% of the daily value.

content is , which contributes of the daily value. Sugars account for 10 g , providing 20% of the recommended daily intake.

account for , providing of the recommended daily intake. The protein content is 6 g , meeting 12% of the daily requirement.

content is , meeting of the daily requirement. Waffles contain 9 g of total fat , contributing 11.54% of the daily value.

, contributing of the daily value. The sodium level is 380 mg , covering 16.52% of the daily intake.

level is , covering of the daily intake. Dietary fiber is present at 2 g , which is 7.14% of the daily value.

is present at , which is of the daily value. The glycemic index of waffles is 76, indicating a high impact on blood sugar levels.

You May Also Like to Read Below Nutrition Facts

Types of Waffles

#1. Chickpea Waffle

(Source: feastofplants.com)

#2. Toaster Waffle

(Source: europages.co.uk)

Toaster waffles are the most popular types of waffle, which are easily made at home or are always available at any grocery store or supermarket. These have a crispy and consistent texture. Toaster Waffles can be made with multiple

#3. Mochi Waffle

(Source: theshortordercook.com)

Mochi Waffle or Glutinous Rice cake is of Japanese origin. These have a chewy and stretchable texture. In Japan, these waffles are usually enjoyed with Jasmine tea or Matcha green tea.

#4. Croffle

(Source: cookingfrog.com)

Croffles is a blend of waffles and croissants. It is known as a pastry type and comes with a buttery and flaky texture.

#5. Krumkake

(Source: christmas-cookies.com)

Krumcake is a traditional type of waffle cookie in Scandinavia. These are commonly made during Christmas and various festive occasions. These are always rolled like a pipe and have a thin and delicate texture.

#6. Pizzelle

(Source: preppykitchen.com)

Pizzelle is of Italian origin and is famous for its unique shape. They appear thin and have a crispy texture. These waffles are identical to wafer cookies.

#7. American Waffles

(Source: mrwaffle.se)

As the name suggests, these are the origins of the United States of America and are commonly served with whipped cream, fruits, and maple syrup as toppings. They are fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

#8. Bubble Waffles

(Source: pinterest.com)

Bubble Waffles or Egg Waffles have a unique ball-like shape and come with a chewy and soft texture. They have a chewy and soft texture. These were invented in Hong Kong.

#9. Vegan Waffles

(Source: domesticgothess.com)

A perfect substitute for traditional waffles, vegan waffles have plant-based ingredients. These can form any texture depending on the ingredients.

#10. Pandan Waffles

(Source: fooducate.com)

Pandan Waffles are primarily made in Southeast Asian countries, Singapore and Malaysia. These are famous for their aromatic and sweet flavor. These waffles have a soft texture.

#11. Potato Waffles

(Source: foodandwine.com)

Potato waffles are a blend of traditional waffle ingredients and potatoes. These have a slightly fluffy texture and a companion to juices.

#12. Brussels Waffles

(Source: bakersathome.com)

Brussels Waffles are Belgium’s traditional waffles. They have a crispy, light texture and deep squares that can hold a great amount of sauce. These waffles taste great with Belgian beer or hot chocolate.

#13. Liege Waffles

(Source: notquitenigella.com)

Liege Waffles are also an origin of Belgium, and it is a blend of dough-like batter and pearl sugar. These have a chewy texture and taste better with Belgian coffee or any latte.

#14. Waffle Cones

(Source: leitesculinaria.com)

Waffle cones are widely used for ice cream scoops around the world. They have a crunchy texture. Waffle cones taste better than traditional ice cream cones.

#15. Belgian Waffles

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Belgian Waffles or Yeasted waffles are extremely fluffy and light in texture as compared to American waffles. These waffles originated in Belgium. The square shape can hold syrup perfectly.

Calories in Waffles

Brand Serving size Calories Waffle (100 grams) 291 calories Waffle 1 waffle, round (7” dia) (75g) 218 calories Waffle 1 oz (28.4g) 82 calories Kashi Blueberry Waffle (100 grams) 192 calories Kashi Blueberry Waffle 2 pieces (72g) 138 calories Kashi Original Waffle (100 grams) 197 calories Kashi Original Waffle 2 pieces (72g) 142 calories Keebler Waffle Bowls (100 grams) 424 calories Keebler Waffle Bowls 1 waffle (12g) 51 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Blueberry Waffles (100 grams) 265 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Blueberry Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 185 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Buttermilk Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 195 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Buttermilk Waffles (100 grams) 278 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Chocolate Chip Waffles (100 grams) 291 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Chocolate Chip Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 204 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Cinnamon Toast Waffles (100 grams) 325 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Cinnamon Toast Waffles 3 sets (92g) 299 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Fiber Plus Waffles (100 grams) 227 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Fiber Plus Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 159 calories Kellogg’s Eggo French Toast Waffles (100 grams) 305 calories Kellogg’s Eggo French Toast Waffles 1 waffle (45g) 137 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Homestyle Waffles (100 grams) 278 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Homestyle Waffles 3 sets of waffle minis (93g) 259 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Homestyle Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 195 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Nutri-Grain Blueberry Waffles (100 grams) 201 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Nutri-Grain Blueberry Waffles 2 waffles 1 serving (70g) 141 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Nutri-Grain Blueberry Waffles 1 waffle, round (4” dia) (35g), including frozen 70 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Protein Waffles Homestyle (100 grams) 281 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Protein Waffles Homestyle 2 waffles (70g) 197 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Strawberry Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 185 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Strawberry Waffles (100 grams) 265 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles (100 grams) 295 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles 1 waffle (55g) 162 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Waffles (100 grams) 278 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Waffles 3 sets of waffle minis (93g) 259 calories Kellogg’s Eggo Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 195 calories Kellogg’s Simply Eggo Original Waffles (100 grams) 294 calories Kellogg’s Simply Eggo Original Waffles 2 waffles (70g) 206 calories Corn Waffles 1 waffle (40g) 110 calories

Waffles Nutritional Values

1 waffle weighing 2.6 oz contains approximately 218 calories.

The amount of total fat is 10.6 g.

It provides 24.7 g of total carbohydrates.

The sugar content is 13.5 g.

Dietary fibre is present at 0.8 g.

Protein content amounts to 5.9 g.

The waffle contains 383 mg of sodium.

It includes 52 mg of cholesterol.

Vitamin A is present at 173 mg.

The amount of Calcium is 191 mg.

Iron is provided at 2 mg.

Potassium content is 119 mg.

The amount of Vitamin C is less than 1 mg.

Nutritional Value Waffles by Types

Plain Waffle Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Frozen Waffle 3.72 19.05 2.85 121 100g 9.55 48.84 7.30 310

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Fruit Waffle Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 round (10 cm dia), frozen included 3.21 17.47 2.50 108 100g 8.24 44.80 6.40 278

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Pure Whole Grain or Whole Wheat Waffle Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 round (10 cm dia), frozen included 4.38 13.00 3.60 104 100g 11.22 33.33 9.22 267

(Source: fatsecret.com)

By Other Types

Types Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Buttermilk Waffles 3.13 15.97 2.45 102 Wheat Bran or Multigrain Waffle 4.43 17.29 3.30 115 Oat Bran Waffle 3.58 16.44 3.19 103 Multi-Bran Waffle 4.62 14.43 3.03 108 Nut and Honey Waffle 5.25 18.18 2.85 129 Cornmeal Waffle 3.72 14.88 3.26 107 Regular Plain Waffle 3.72 19.05 2.85 121 Fat-Free Plain Waffle 0.12 15.02 3.07 74 Low Fat Plain Waffle 0.70 17.88 2.39 87 1 oz Microwaved Buttermilk MilkWaffle 2.66 12.52 1.96 82 1 toasted Plain Waffle 3.17 16.27 2.37 103 1 oz Microwaved Plain Waffle 2.18 12.87 1.90 84

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Waffles Health Benefits and Risk

Due to their carbohydrate content, waffles can provide sustained energy, making them a reliable fuel source for both the body and the brain.

When prepared with whole grains, waffles can offer dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and encourages regular bowel movements.

If made using enriched flour, waffles may contain essential nutrients such as iron and B vitamins (including folic acid), contributing to general well-being.

Their versatility allows for the inclusion of nutritious toppings such as fresh fruits, nuts, or low-fat yogurt, enhancing the meal’s nutritional profile.

Waffles made from refined white flour often contain high levels of carbohydrates, which may lead to rapid blood sugar spikes—a significant concern for individuals managing diabetes.

Sweetened waffles or those topped with syrup and whipped cream can be high in sugar, which may increase the risk of weight gain, dental decay, and type 2 diabetes.

Waffles prepared with butter or oil may have a high fat content, contributing to elevated cholesterol levels and a higher risk of heart disease when consumed frequently.

A common issue is the low nutrient density of waffles made with refined ingredients, as they tend to lack substantial amounts of vitamins or minerals.

Due to their pleasant taste and texture, waffles may be easily overconsumed, leading to excessive calorie intake if portion sizes and toppings are not carefully managed.

Healthy Waffle Recipes

#1. Lemon Poppy Seed Waffles

(Source: twopeasandtheirpod.com)

Ingredients

(For lemon Whipped Cream)

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 2 tbsp powdered sugar, and 1 tbsp lemon zest.

(For Lemon Poppyseed Waffles)

1 tbsp salt, ½ tsp baking soda, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 3 tbsp granulated sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon + 1 tbsp poppy seeds, 3 large beaten eggs, 3 tbsp granulated sugar, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 4 tbsp unsalted melted and slightly cooled butter, 2 cups buttermilk, blackberries and maple syrup (optional toppings)

Instructions:

Preheat the waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In a large bowl, combine baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In another small bowl, mix sugar and lemon zest. Using your fingers, mix the ingredients in the small bowl until the fragrance is spread. Then, transfer the small bowl ingredients to a large bowl.

Take another bowl and blend the melted butter, beaten eggs, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and buttermilk well enough. Add the other prepared bowl into this bowl and gently stir the mixture by adding poppy seeds.

Then, using a measuring cup, pour the batter into a hot waffle iron and cook the waffle on both sides until golden brown.

Meanwhile, make lemon whipped cream. To make it, mix heavy whipping cream, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, and powdered sugar.

Then, serve the waffles with whipped cream and blackberries on top.

#2. Greek Yogurt Waffles

(Source: lecremedelacrumb.com)

Ingredients: ¼ tsp salt, 2 cups flour, 2 eggs, 1 ¾ cup milk, 1 ½ tbsp baking powder, ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, 1 tbsp sugar or maple syrup.

Ingredients

Preheat the waffle maker. Take a medium bowl and mix milk, sugar, greek yogurt, and eggs. Then add baking powder, flour, and salt. Blend all the ingredients well enough, and do not leave any lumps. Then, cook the waffle in a waffle maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Once cooked, serve it with whipped cream, fresh berries, and powdered sugar on top.

What do you get?

Carbohydrates (58g), Fat (6g), Calories (353 Calories), Protein (15g)

#3. Vegan Protein Waffles

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients:

For Waffles

½ tbsp tapioca starch, ⅛ tsp ground allspice, ½ tsp ground cinnamon, salt according to taste, 3 tbsp Rebbl Vanilla Spice Protein, 1 tbsp melted almond butter, 3 tbsp almond flour, ½ tbsp coconut sugar, ½ tsp baking powder

(For sauce)

3 tbsp REBBL Vanilla Spice Protein, ½ cup roughly chopped blackberries.

Instructions

Take a small bowl and bring it to medium heat, and add REBBL protein and blackberries. Wait until it boils. Then, keep boiling for 3 minutes and don’t forget to frequently stir. Then, mash the berries but leave some texture, and cook again for 1 to 2 minutes until they form a thick sauce. Set the mixture aside and cover it to keep it warm. Spray some oil on the waffle iron and preheat on the highest setting. Take a medium bowl and blend tapioca starch, baking powder, cinnamon, coconut sugar, allspice and salt, almond flour, almond butter, and REBBL Protein. Whisk well until the batter becomes smooth.

Then add the batter to the waffle iron and cook well from both sides. Once cooked, serve hot with Blackberry on top.

What do you get?

Carbohydrates (48g), Fat (22.4g), Calories (415 Calories), Protein (11.3g)

Conclusion

Waffles, Waffles, and Waffles! Only these words are enough to make our mouths watery. These are the tasty dishes consumed in every corner of the world. Even though waffles are easy to make, it is important to measure how many calories in Waffles are because this dish is known as junk food and can easily increase blood sugar levels and bad fats. Using some of the substitutes, Waffles can be made healthy.

However, it is recommended that you eat only one or two waffles a month. Try to adapt to healthy lifestyles by reducing your intake of unhealthy and sugary food.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many waffles can I eat in a day?



Waffles are not a healthy option to eat everyday. On average, 2 waffles contain 6 to 12g of fat, out of which 2 to 3 g are saturated. Therefore consumption should be limited to 44 to 78g of fat and 15 g of saturated fat everyday. How to make a waffle healthy?



Some of the ingredients that can make the waffle healthy are Coconut butter, greek yoghurt, cinnamon, kiwi, fried egg, almond butter, fresh berries, healthy peanut butter and alike. You can also use the protein powder to make waffles. Are waffles unhealthy?



If not made with healthy ingredients, then waffles are unhealthy. Waffles are packed with high sugar, fat as well as calories. There is a deficit of fibre and protein. Therefore, overconsumption or regular eating of waffles can lead to weight gain. Are Waffles good for weight loss?



If you are on a weight loss diet, then Waffles are not a good choice. Calories in Waffles are high as well as it has a good amount of sugar and bad carbohydrates. Therefore, eating Waffles for weight loss is not recommended.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza