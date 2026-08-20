Quick Verdict

Amaze Holdings reported Q2 2026 EPS of $(0.60) on revenue of $0.62 million, with revenue down 29% year over year but up 32% sequentially. Net loss narrowed to $4.42 million. AMZE’s immediate after-hours movement was not reported in the company release; subsequent trading data showed shares around $0.20.

About Amaze Holdings

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) is a Costa Mesa, California-based creator-commerce software company. Its platform helps creators and brands develop products, operate e-commerce storefronts, grow audiences, and access managed services across social and commerce channels. The company’s integrations include YouTube, TikTok Shops, Twitch, Discord, OnlyFans, Linktree, and Beacons.io; its supply-chain model is designed to let sellers operate on demand without carrying inventory.

Amaze was incorporated in Nevada in 2021 and became a public company following the acquisition of Amaze Software, formerly Spring, in 2024. As of August 17–18, 2026, third-party market-data sources placed its market capitalization at approximately $1.5 million, classifying it as a micro-cap company. AMZE has no meaningful positive P/E ratio because it remains loss-making, and no dividend yield was reported.

The investment case is currently centered less on near-term profitability and more on management’s ability to execute a cost-reduction and monetization transformation. The company is pursuing affiliate-commerce infrastructure through a partnership with BIGtoken, expanding subscription adoption for Amaze Commerce advanced services, and testing Amaze Media offerings with clients including BBR.

Top Financial Highlights

Q2 2026 revenue was $619,621 , down from $869,884 in Q2 2025, a 28.8% year-over-year decline .

, down from in Q2 2025, a . Revenue rose approximately 32% sequentially from about $0.47 million in Q1 2026, according to management’s earnings update.

from about in Q1 2026, according to management’s earnings update. Net loss was $4.42 million , compared with a net loss of $5.05 million in Q2 2025.

, compared with a net loss of in Q2 2025. Basic and diluted loss per share was $(0.60) , versus $(25.16) a year earlier; the unusually large per-share improvement chiefly reflects a vastly higher weighted-average share count following equity issuance, not an equivalent operating improvement.

, versus a year earlier; the unusually large per-share improvement chiefly reflects a vastly higher weighted-average share count following equity issuance, not an equivalent operating improvement. Revenue missed the reported analyst estimate of $(0.56) EPS by approximately 7.1% , based on third-party earnings data.

EPS by approximately , based on third-party earnings data. Cost of revenue fell to $76,417 , from $82,372 a year earlier.

, from a year earlier. Gross profit was $543,204 , versus $787,512 in Q2 2025.

, versus in Q2 2025. Gross margin was approximately 87.7% , compared with approximately 90.5% in the prior-year quarter. This calculation uses reported revenue and cost-of-revenue figures.

, compared with approximately in the prior-year quarter. This calculation uses reported revenue and cost-of-revenue figures. Selling, general, and administrative expense was $3.99 million , down 18.2% from $4.88 million in Q2 2025 and down approximately 12% sequentially, signaling early cost-optimization progress.

, down from in Q2 2025 and down approximately sequentially, signaling early cost-optimization progress. Depreciation and amortization reached $1.05 million , compared with only $1,674 in Q2 2025, contributing materially to the operating loss.

, compared with only in Q2 2025, contributing materially to the operating loss. Operating loss was $4.67 million , wider than $4.29 million in the prior-year period despite the narrower net loss.

, wider than in the prior-year period despite the narrower net loss. Gross merchandise value was $1.71 million , down from $2.88 million in Q2 2025.

, down from in Q2 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.38 million at June 30, 2026, up from approximately $0.8 million at the end of Q1, but below $2.87 million at December 31, 2025.

at June 30, 2026, up from approximately at the end of Q1, but below at December 31, 2025. Stockholders’ equity was $9.09 million at quarter-end, compared with $6.8 million at the end of Q1 2026, according to management’s release.

at quarter-end, compared with at the end of Q1 2026, according to management’s release. The company reported a $19.2 million working-capital deficit , inclusive of its $2.4 million cash balance, and retained a going-concern qualification in its financial statements.

, inclusive of its cash balance, and retained a going-concern qualification in its financial statements. Cash used in operating activities totaled $7.2 million in the first six months of 2026, versus $3.9 million in the first half of 2025.

in the first six months of 2026, versus in the first half of 2025. Amaze gave no quantitative Q3 2026 revenue, EPS, or profitability guidance. Instead, it outlined goals of materially reducing annualized costs, strengthening the balance sheet, refining its go-to-market strategy, and securing more durable financing.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q2 revenue $619,621 Revenue declined 28.8% year over year; no reliable consensus revenue estimate was disclosed in the company release. Q2 EPS ($0.60) Missed third-party consensus of $(0.56) by $0.04 per share, or about 7.1%. Q2 net loss $(4.42) million Improved from a $(5.05) million loss in Q2 2025 and from about $(5.6) million in Q1 2026. Q2 gross margin 87.70% Down from roughly 90.5% a year earlier, although still high due to the company’s software-and-services-oriented revenue mix. Q2 SG&A expense $3.99 million Down 18.2% year over year and about 12% sequentially, indicating the transformation program has begun to affect reported costs. Q3 / full-year guidance Not provided Management did not supply numerical guidance; this limits visibility on the timing and scale of recovery.

The headline is mixed. Amaze’s per-share loss came in modestly worse than the reported consensus forecast, and year-over-year revenue contracted sharply. However, the quarter did show sequential gains in revenue, reduced SG&A, a smaller net loss, and an improved quarter-end cash position.sec+2

What Leadership Is Saying

The August 17 release attributed both strategy and finance to Joel Krutz, who was serving as interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The company did not provide two separate CEO and CFO quotations, so the following are two distinct excerpts from his single published statement.

“The second quarter showed genuine progress on nearly every line that matters: a narrower loss, higher revenue, lower costs and a stronger balance sheet than we carried into the year.”

“Our focus now is on translating that momentum into a materially lower cost base, a stronger balance sheet, and a go-to-market strategy the market can underwrite with confidence.”

Management’s stated priorities are notable because they explicitly acknowledge that sequential improvement alone is not sufficient. Amaze needs “step-changes” in cost structure, revenue monetization, financing durability, and market positioning to address its going-concern uncertainty.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $619,621 $869,884 -28.80% Net loss $(4.42) million $(5.05) million 12.4% narrower loss Gross profit $543,204 $787,512 -31.00% Gross margin 87.70% 90.50% (2.8 percentage points) SG&A expense $3.99 million $4.88 million -18.20% Operating loss $(4.67) million $(4.29) million 8.9% wider loss Gross merchandise value $1.71 million $2.88 million -40.60% Basic EPS ($0.60) ($25.16) Improved by $24.56 per share

Note: A “narrower loss” is shown as a favorable operational change. EPS is heavily affected by the increase in weighted-average basic shares outstanding to 7.40 million in Q2 2026 from 202,772 in Q2 2025.

How the Market Reacted?

The earnings release itself did not disclose an immediate share-price or after-hours reaction. Public market-data pages around August 17–18 showed AMZE near $0.20–$0.21 per share and a market capitalization of roughly $1.5 million, though figures varied by provider and timestamp.

The report’s sentiment is cautiously constructive on sequential execution but fundamentally risk-heavy. Investors received evidence of lower costs, improved cash versus the prior quarter, and new commercial initiatives, but they also face a 29% revenue decline from the prior-year period, an ongoing operating loss, a $19.2 million working-capital deficit, substantial first-half operating cash use, and explicit going-concern language.