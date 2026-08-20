Quick Verdict

Baidu reported Q2 2026 GAAP diluted EPS of RMB5.74 ($0.85), and non-GAAP diluted EPS of RMB7.22 ($1.06), while revenue fell 4% year over year to RMB31.3 billion ($4.62 billion). Results missed consensus expectations, and BIDU shares sold off sharply, declining 12.74% in the August 18 regular trading session.

About Baidu, Inc.

Baidu, Inc. is a Beijing-headquartered Chinese artificial-intelligence and internet company founded in 2000. It trades on Nasdaq as BIDU and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as 9888 (HKD counter) and 89888 (RMB counter). The company operates China-focused online marketing and search services, an AI cloud and infrastructure business, AI applications, autonomous-driving platform Apollo Go, and the iQIYI streaming business. Baidu positions its AI-powered business as the core of its next growth phase, with AI Cloud infrastructure, enterprise and consumer AI applications, and AI-native marketing services increasingly central to its revenue mix.

In Q2 2026, Baidu Core AI-powered Business generated RMB12.5 billion—50% of Baidu General Business revenue—underlining the shift away from its legacy internet-led model. Baidu ended the quarter with RMB283.1 billion ($41.72 billion) in total cash and investments, though profitability was affected by online-marketing weakness and a large year-over-year decline in other income. The company did not declare a dividend in its earnings release.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue was RMB31.3 billion ($4.62 billion), down 4% year over year and 2% sequentially. Baidu General Business revenue was RMB25.2 billion ($3.71 billion), down 4% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. iQIYI revenue totaled RMB6.3 billion ($927 million), down 5% year over year but up 1% sequentially. Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.3 billion ($342 million), producing a 7% GAAP net margin. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.74 ($0.85), compared with RMB20.35 a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.6 billion ($379 million), with non-GAAP diluted EPS of RMB7.22 ($1.06) and an 8% non-GAAP net margin. Operating income was RMB3.0 billion ($446 million), for a 10% operating margin; non-GAAP operating income was RMB3.8 billion ($558 million), for a 12% margin. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.2 billion ($906 million), with a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. Operating cash flow reached RMB3.4 billion ($506 million), marking Baidu’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Total cash and investments stood at RMB283.1 billion ($41.72 billion) as of June 30, 2026. AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue increased 50% year over year to RMB7.3 billion; GPU Cloud revenue rose 283%, accelerating from 184% growth in Q1. AI Applications revenue was RMB2.5 billion, up 3% year over year. AI-native Marketing Services revenue was RMB2.6 billion, approximately flat year over year; Baidu App MAUs reached 644 million in June. Online Marketing Services revenue declined 19% year over year to RMB13.1 billion, remaining the principal drag on Baidu General Business.

Beat or Miss?

Baidu missed available consensus expectations on both adjusted EPS and revenue. The miss highlights the tension in the quarter: rapid AI Cloud growth was not enough to offset advertising-market weakness, lower other income, and higher tax expense.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total revenue RMB31.33 billion ($4.62 billion) Below consensus of roughly RMB31.95–31.96 billion by about RMB0.62–0.63 billion, or approximately 2%. finance. Revenue growth Down 4% YoY Revenue continued to contract despite AI Cloud Infra growth of 50%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS RMB7.22 ($1.06) Below consensus of RMB9.84; shortfall of RMB2.62 per ADS, or about 26.6%. GAAP diluted EPS RMB5.74 ($0.85) The company reported GAAP EPS below non-GAAP EPS due to excluded items in its adjusted measure. Net income attributable to Baidu RMB2.32 billion Down sharply from RMB7.32 billion in Q2 2025, partly reflecting the fall in other income to RMB184 million from RMB4.86 billion. Operating margin 10% Profitable, but lower than the 10% reported in Q1 and the year-ago operating-income level on a lower revenue base. Guidance No formal Q3 financial guidance The release contained strategic commentary but no explicit quarterly revenue or EPS outlook.

(Source: ir.baidu.com)

What Leadership Is Saying

Robin Li emphasized the strategic transition toward AI and acknowledged the pressure in Baidu’s core advertising franchise:

“With AI-powered Business now firmly established as the core of Baidu, we are strengthening the foundations for our next phase of AI-driven growth. AI Cloud Infra sustained strong momentum this quarter, with GPU Cloud growth accelerating further off an already high base.” — Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO.

“While our online marketing business remains under pressure, the growing momentum in our core AI-powered Business reaffirms Baidu’s transition from an internet-centric company to an AI-first company, and strengthens our confidence in our long-term growth potential.” — Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO.

Q2 2026 reaffirmed AI-powered Business as our core, with revenue continuing to account for 50% of General Business revenue for a second consecutive quarter.

– AI Cloud Infra maintained strong momentum

– AI Applications grew in capabilities and use cases

– Apollo Go made steady… pic.twitter.com/8B2p7lpIRp — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) August 18, 2026

CFO Haijian He focused on AI revenue mix, cash generation, and the planned Hong Kong listing conversion:

“Revenue from Baidu Core AI-powered Business reached RMB12.5 billion and continued to account for half of Baidu General Business revenue. Second, operating cash flow for Baidu remained positive for the fourth consecutive quarter, reaching RMB3.4 billion in the second quarter.” — Haijian He, CFO.

“Going forward, we remain firmly committed to investing in AI as the core driver of Baidu’s long-term growth.” — Haijian He, CFO.

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue RMB31.33 billion RMB32.71 billion -4.20% Net income attributable to Baidu RMB2.32 billion RMB7.32 billion -68.30% Total costs and expenses RMB28.30 billion RMB29.44 billion -3.90% Operating income RMB3.02 billion RMB3.28 billion -7.70% Operating margin 10% 10% Flat Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu RMB2.57 billion RMB4.80 billion -46.30% Operating cash flow RMB3.40 billion Not disclosed in the highlighted comparative table N/A

Revenue declined modestly, but earnings fell much faster. The key reason was that total other income dropped to RMB184 million from RMB4.86 billion in Q2 2025, when Baidu benefited from substantially larger investment-related gains. At the operating level, expenses fell more slowly than revenue: total costs and expenses declined 3.9% versus the 4.2% revenue decline, while AI Cloud-related costs increased year over year.

Competitor Context

The release does not provide a standardized peer-comparison dataset for Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com, or other China internet-platform competitors. The most useful in-release comparison is therefore between Baidu’s AI-powered growth engines and its legacy business, which illustrates the competitive transition the company is navigating.

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Baidu Core AI-powered Business revenue RMB12.5 billion RMB10.0 billion 25% AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue RMB7.3 billion RMB4.9 billion 50% AI Applications revenue RMB2.5 billion RMB2.5 billion 3% AI-native Marketing Services revenue RMB2.6 billion RMB2.6 billion Approximately 0% Legacy Business revenue RMB10.4 billion RMB13.6 billion -23% Online Marketing Services revenue RMB13.1 billion RMB16.2 billion -19% iQIYI revenue RMB6.3 billion RMB6.6 billion -5%

The comparison shows a major portfolio shift. AI-powered activities added RMB2.5 billion of year-over-year revenue, led by AI Cloud Infrastructure, while legacy business declined by approximately RMB3.2 billion. AI-powered revenue now constitutes 50% of Baidu General Business revenue, compared with 38% a year earlier.

How the Market Reacted?

The market response was strongly negative. Reports immediately after the release indicated a premarket decline ranging from roughly 3.5% to 9.34%, as investors reacted to the revenue miss, a larger EPS shortfall, and persistent deterioration in online marketing. BIDU subsequently fell 12.74% during the August 18 regular session, according to StockTitan’s market summary.

Investor sentiment appears bearish in the near term because Baidu’s fast-growing AI Cloud business has not yet fully offset the decline in the more established advertising business or stabilized earnings. The central investment question is whether Baidu can convert GPU Cloud momentum, AI applications, and Apollo Go’s international expansion into enough profitable scale to reverse the revenue and margin pressure in its legacy operations.