Quick Verdict

The latest Prairie Operating Co. Q2 2026 Earnings announcement revealed Q2 2026 diluted EPS of $0.23 and revenue of $98.9 million, up about 45% year over year but below reported consensus revenue expectations. Shares showed limited after-hours movement in available market data, while investors focused on strong output growth, tight liquidity, hedging, and revised guidance.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based independent oil and gas producer trading on Nasdaq under the ticker PROP. The company develops and acquires crude oil, natural gas, and natural-gas-liquid assets concentrated in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin, principally in the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie’s operating strategy combines drilling execution, a liquids-weighted production mix, commodity hedges, and capital discipline to expand output while seeking sustainable cash generation.

The company reported approximately 21,866 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in Q2, with 72% liquids and 50% oil. It had 105.8 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and third-party market-data pages placed its market capitalization roughly between $70 million and $98 million around the earnings release, reflecting share-price volatility and timing differences between providers. Prairie does not currently report a regular dividend yield in the earnings release, and a conventional P/E measure is less useful given the material effect of derivatives and fair-value adjustments on reported net income.

Top Financial Highlights

Total Q2 revenue was $98.9 million , an increase of approximately 45% from $68.1 million in Q2 2025.

, an increase of approximately from in Q2 2025. Crude oil revenue was $93.5 million , representing the overwhelming majority of quarterly revenue.

, representing the overwhelming majority of quarterly revenue. NGL revenue was $9.7 million .

. Natural-gas revenue was negative $4.3 million , as lower gross sales pricing was outweighed by gathering and processing charges.

, as lower gross sales pricing was outweighed by gathering and processing charges. Net income attributable to Prairie was $109.0 million , compared with $35.7 million a year earlier.

, compared with a year earlier. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $193.8 million , including the impact of preferred-stock remeasurement.

, including the impact of preferred-stock remeasurement. Basic EPS was $1.75 , while diluted EPS was $0.23 .

, while diluted EPS was . Adjusted EBITDA was $34.0 million , down from $38.6 million in Q2 2025 despite higher revenue.

, down from in Q2 2025 despite higher revenue. Quarterly production totaled 2.0 MMBoe , or 21,866 Boe/d , including approximately 50% oil and 72% liquids .

, or , including approximately and . Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $52.0 million during the quarter.

during the quarter. Capital expenditures were $98.5 million in Q2, excluding $12.4 million of capital costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses at quarter-end.

in Q2, excluding of capital costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses at quarter-end. Lease operating expense was $13.6 million , or $6.85 per Boe .

, or . General and administrative expense was $12.0 million , or $6.01 per Boe , including $3.3 million of non-cash stock compensation.

, or , including of non-cash stock compensation. Cash and cash equivalents were just $21,000 at June 30, while borrowing availability under the Citibank credit facility was $39.0 million .

at June 30, while borrowing availability under the Citibank credit facility was . Prairie revised full-year 2026 guidance to average production of 23,000–25,000 Boe/d, capital spending of $185 million–$195 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $180 million–$190 million.

Beat or Miss?

Prairie beat available EPS expectations but missed revenue estimates cited by third-party earnings coverage. Reported earnings also require careful interpretation: the gap between the company’s $109.0 million net income attributable to Prairie and its $193.8 million net income attributable to common stockholders largely reflects preferred-stock remeasurement and related capital-structure effects, not solely recurring operations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $98.9 million Missed consensus by approximately $19.5 million in one published earnings summary. Diluted EPS $0.23 Beat reported consensus by approximately $0.19 in available coverage. Net income attributable to Prairie $109.0 million Up from $35.7 million in Q2 2025; benefited from derivative and financial-instrument fair-value gains. Adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million Down about 12% from $38.6 million in Q2 2025, despite revenue growth. Average daily production 21,866 Boe/d Up about 4% year over year; August production ran at roughly 27,000 Boe/d, according to management. Full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance $180 million–$190 million Company guidance; not a quarterly consensus comparison.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Greg Patton framed the quarter around drilling improvements, operational execution, and capital efficiency:

“Prairie delivered strong operational progress during the second quarter and throughout the first half of 2026. Our team continued to improve drilling performance, execute within budget and advance our development program across multiple pads in the DJ Basin.”

“As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on safe and consistent execution, applying proven efficiencies across our development program and allocating capital to the opportunities that generate the strongest returns.” — Greg Patton, Chief Executive Officer.

CFO Michael Shelly emphasized liquidity, hedging, capital-structure simplification, and a stated objective to build financial flexibility:

“Prairie continued to strengthen its financial position and generated meaningful operating cash flow while continuing to fund an active capital program, expanded our commodity hedge portfolio to provide greater visibility and coverage of our future cash flows and made important progress simplifying our capital structure and reducing potential shareholder dilution.”

“Our financial priorities remain centered on disciplined capital allocation, building liquidity and strengthening the balance sheet.” — Michael Shelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Historical Performance

Prairie’s year-over-year revenue expansion was significant, driven by higher oil, natural gas, and NGL sales. However, total operating expenses increased as the company scaled production and activity, while Adjusted EBITDA declined because the operating-cost base, hedging effects, and non-cash items affected profitability differently from headline revenue.

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $98.9 million $68.1 million 45.20% Net income attributable to Prairie $109.0 million $35.7 million 205.50% Net income attributable to common stockholders $193.8 million $48.5 million 299.60% Total operating expenses $53.5 million $49.2 million 8.80% Lease operating expense $13.6 million $11.3 million 20.10% General and administrative expense $12.0 million $16.4 million -27.30% Adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million $38.6 million -11.80%

Source data are Prairie’s reported quarterly results. The sharp change in income attributable to common shareholders should not be read as purely operating growth because it includes preferred-stock remeasurement effects.

Competitor Comparison

A valid peer comparison cannot be constructed from the supplied release because Prairie did not provide same-quarter financial data for named competitors. Rather than insert unverified competitor figures, the table below places Prairie’s results in the context of industry-relevant operational benchmarks disclosed by the company.

Category Prairie Q2 2026 Prairie Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $98.9 million $68.1 million 45.20% Production 21,866 Boe/d Approximately 21,000 Boe/d 4% Adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million $38.6 million -11.80% Total operating expenses $53.5 million $49.2 million 8.80% Oil share of production 50% Not separately stated in release extract N/A Liquids share of production 72% Not separately stated in release extract N/A

For an investment-grade peer table, the appropriate comparable set would be publicly traded DJ Basin-focused producers with similar production scale, capital structure, and liquids mix. Their reported revenue, net income, and operating-expense metrics should be normalized for hedging gains/losses, acquisition timing, production volumes, and capital intensity before comparison.

How the Market Reacted?

Available earnings coverage indicated a muted immediate market response rather than a clear post-results rally or selloff. One market-data snapshot showed PROP at approximately $0.62, up 0.87%, while another showed a $0.61 regular-session close and $0.62 in extended trading; those observations are point-in-time figures rather than a definitive reaction measurement.

Investor sentiment appeared mixed. The report was operationally constructive—revenue rose 45%, August output reached roughly 27,00 Boe/d, drilling efficiencies improved, and 2026 production guidance was set at 23,000–25,000 Boe/d. But the revenue miss, a $125.5 million working-capital deficit, only $39.0 million of facility availability, $436.0 million of credit-facility borrowings, and amended lender covenants likely kept attention fixed on liquidity and execution risk.