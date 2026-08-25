Quick Verdict

The Evaxion A/S Q2 2026 Earnings report highlighted that Evaxion A/S reported Q2 2026 EPS of -$0.01 on $0 revenue, while net loss narrowed to $3.7 million from $4.8 million a year earlier. EVAX shares rose about 5.4% to $3.32 in early trading, as investors focused on pipeline progress and cash runway through H2 2027.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) is a Denmark-based clinical-stage TechBio company that uses its proprietary AI-Immunology™ platform to identify and develop vaccine candidates for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s strategy centers on converting artificial-intelligence-driven immune-system insights into personalized and off-the-shelf immunotherapies, including programs for melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma, and cytomegalovirus.

Founded in 2008, Evaxion is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and has approximately 46 employees. Its lead clinical asset is EVX-01, a personalized cancer vaccine being evaluated in advanced melanoma, while EVX-04, EVX-05, and EVX-V1 represent earlier-stage oncology and infectious-disease programs.

Based on the August 20–21 trading context, Evaxion’s market capitalization was approximately $35.5 million. As a pre-revenue biotech with recurring losses, the company does not have a meaningful P/E ratio and does not pay a dividend.

Top Financial Highlights

Quarterly revenue was $0, versus $37,000 in Q2 2025, reflecting Evaxion’s clinical-stage, non-commercial profile. Net loss was $3.729 million, compared with a $4.831 million loss in Q2 2025, representing an improvement of approximately 22.8% year over year. Basic and diluted loss per share was -$0.01, improving from -$0.02 in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss was $3.846 million, versus $4.340 million in Q2 2025. R&D expense rose to $2.334 million from $2.165 million, an increase of approximately 7.8%, as the company advanced its vaccine pipeline. G&A expense declined to $1.512 million from $2.212 million, a reduction of approximately 31.6%, mainly due to lower capital-markets-related costs. Finance expense decreased to $234,000, from $1.232 million a year earlier, aided by a lower derivative liability and related remeasurement impact. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $14.0 million at June 30, 2026, down from $18.4 million at March 31, 2026, and $23.234 million at December 31, 2025. Management maintained its cash-runway outlook, stating that available cash should fund operations into the second half of 2027. Total equity was $9.531 million at June 30, compared with $17.039 million at year-end 2025. EVX-01’s three-year Phase 2 data in advanced melanoma are scheduled for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026 in October. Evaxion expects to submit the regulatory filing to begin clinical testing of AML-focused vaccine candidate EVX-04 before the end of 2026. The company added EVX-05, an off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer-vaccine program for glioblastoma, to its pipeline. Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform won the 2026 Prix Galien UK Award for Best Digital Health Solution.

(Source: globenewswire.com)

The chart presents Evaxion A/S’s financial performance for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding periods in 2025. For the three months, operating loss improved to 3,846 in 2026 from 4,340 in 2025, mainly supported by lower general and administrative expenses, which declined to 1,512 from 2,212. Net loss for the period also improved to 3,729, compared with 4,831 in the prior-year period.

For the six months, operating loss narrowed to 7,665 in 2026 from 8,208 in 2025. Research and development expenses increased to 4,631 from 4,321, while general and administrative expenses decreased to 3,034 from 3,924.

Finance income fell substantially to 405 from 4,305, while finance expenses decreased to 519 from 2,895. The number of shares used for the loss-per-share calculation increased to approximately 417.0 million in 2026 from 275.4 million in the first six months of 2025

Beat or Miss?

Evaxion characterized its second-quarter financial performance as “in line with expectations.” However, the release did not disclose analyst consensus EPS or revenue estimates, so a conventional earnings-surprise calculation is not available. The company’s central investor metrics remain its cash runway, pipeline execution, regulatory milestones, and ability to secure partnerships rather than quarterly revenue growth.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $0 No consensus estimate disclosed; revenue was $37,000 in Q2 2025. Net loss -$3.729 million Management said financial results were in line with expectations; loss narrowed from -$4.831 million in Q2 2025. EPS, basic and diluted ($0.01) No published consensus estimate in the release; improved from -$0.02 a year earlier. Operating loss -$3.846 million Improved from -$4.340 million in Q2 2025, primarily supported by lower G&A costs. Cash and cash equivalents $14.0 million Supports the stated funding runway into H2 2027, subject to execution and future spending requirements. Guidance Cash runway through H2 2027 No revenue or EPS guidance was supplied.

Financial information and management’s “in line with expectations” assessment are from Evaxion’s Q2 release.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Helen Tayton-Martin emphasized that the quarter’s significance lies in platform validation and pipeline expansion, particularly around novel off-the-shelf cancer-vaccine concepts:

“Progress remains strong in recent months, particularly regarding the expansion and progression of our R&D pipeline. Both EVX-04 and EVX-05 represent completely new concepts in targeting hard-to-treat cancers and are great examples of what we can do with AI-Immunology™ to identify novel, conserved cancer targets for off-the-shelf vaccines.”

“These programs and the combined R&D pipeline show how our AI-Immunology™ platform can truly deliver product candidates, which is crucial in validating our platform and for partnerships.” — Helen Tayton-Martin, CEO of Evaxion

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $0.000 million $0.037 million -100.00% Net loss -$3.729 million -$4.831 million Loss narrowed 22.8% Operating loss -$3.846 million -$4.340 million Loss narrowed 11.4% R&D expense $2.334 million $2.165 million 7.80% G&A expense $1.512 million $2.212 million -31.60% Finance expense $0.234 million $1.232 million -81.00%

The year-over-year reduction in net loss principally reflects lower G&A and finance expenses, partly offset by a modest increase in R&D investment.

How the Market Reacted?

EVAX reportedly rose approximately 5.4% to $3.32 from a prior close of $3.15 in early trading after the Q2 update. The reaction suggests investors prioritized the company’s intact cash runway through the second half of 2027 and advancement of EVX-01, EVX-04, EVX-05, and EVX-V1 over the company’s continuing pre-revenue status.

The positive short-term market response should be interpreted cautiously. Evaxion remains a small-cap, clinical-stage biotechnology company, meaning valuation and share-price performance are likely to remain highly sensitive to clinical data, regulatory outcomes, financing conditions, dilution risk, partnership announcements, and broader biotech-market sentiment. Evaxion had also disclosed a sale of 505,005 ADSs at an average price of $3.1533 per ADS on August 19, which is relevant context for investors assessing recent share supply and capital activity.