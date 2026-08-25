Quick Verdict

Hemisphere Energy Q2 2026 Earnings were closely watched by analysts this season. Hemisphere Energy reported Q2 2026 EPS of C$0.13 and record petroleum and natural-gas revenue of C$33.6 million, beating reported consensus benchmarks of C$0.06 EPS and C$21.0 million revenue. Shares showed a modestly positive post-results reaction, closing around C$2.70–C$2.73 in the subsequent trading sessions.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation is a Canadian conventional heavy-oil producer focused on sustainable, per-share value creation from high-netback, low-decline assets developed using polymer-flood enhanced-oil-recovery techniques. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under HME and on the OTCQX market as HMENF. Its corporate office is in Vancouver, British Columbia, while its core producing operations include the Marsden and Atlee Buffalo areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

As of August 2026, Hemisphere had about 94.3 million common shares outstanding and a market capitalization of roughly C$255 million–C$258 million, based on recent share prices near C$2.70–C$2.73. Third-party market data indicated a total yield of approximately 5.3%, although investors should distinguish the stated base dividend from special dividends, which can vary by period.

The investment case is tied closely to heavy-oil pricing, disciplined capital spending, debt-free liquidity, and the company’s ability to extend field life and recovery rates through polymer flood projects. In Q2, strong realized heavy-oil pricing more than offset a modest decline in production volumes year over year.

Top Financial Highlights

Petroleum and natural-gas revenue reached a record C$33.578 million, up 37.6% from C$24.395 million in Q2 2025. Net income rose to C$12.557 million, versus C$7.053 million a year earlier. Basic and diluted earnings per share were C$0.13, compared with C$0.07 in Q2 2025. Adjusted funds flow from operations, a non-IFRS measure, increased to a record C$16.680 million, or C$0.18 per basic share and C$0.17 per diluted share. Free funds flow, also a non-IFRS measure, climbed to C$14.159 million, or C$0.15 per share, from C$8.070 million a year earlier. Cash flow provided by operating activities was C$19.333 million, compared with C$11.846 million in Q2 2025. Operating netback was a record C$22.112 million, equal to C$67.94 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), up from C$13.990 million and C$40.18/boe. Operating field netback reached C$68.10/boe, compared with C$42.77/boe in the prior-year quarter. Average heavy-oil production was 3,530 barrels per day, while total production averaged 3,576 boe/d; production was 99% oil-weighted. The realized heavy-oil price surged to C$104.40/bbl, from C$70.33/bbl in Q2 2025; realized combined pricing was C$103.18/boe. Operating costs were C$11.51/boe, transportation costs were C$2.84/boe, and their combined total was C$14.35/boe. Capital expenditure was C$2.521 million, up modestly from C$2.191 million, leaving substantial free funds flow after investment. Hemisphere ended June 30 with C$19.487 million in positive working capital and no bank debt; it also renewed a C$35 million, two-year extendible credit facility. The company paid a C$0.025 per-share base dividend during the quarter and C$0.06 per share in special dividends, for total dividend distributions of C$8.023 million. A further C$0.025 base dividend is payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 28.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q2 revenue C$33.58 million Reported third-party consensus reference: C$21.0 million; revenue was about C$12.58 million above that benchmark. Q2 basic EPS C$0.13 Reported third-party consensus reference: C$0.06; EPS was C$0.07 above that benchmark. Q2 net income C$12.56 million No separately verified consensus net-income estimate was identified. Adjusted funds flow C$16.68 million No consensus estimate disclosed; a record quarterly result. Production 3,576 boe/d Down 6.5% year over year, but high commodity realizations drove higher revenue and netbacks. Q3/2026 guidance Not formally provided Management provided an operations timetable rather than numerical output, capex, or cash-flow guidance.

The company’s reported revenue and EPS were substantially above the consensus figures shown by Investing.com. However, those benchmarks are sourced from a market-data provider rather than the company release, and small-cap TSX Venture issuers can have limited analyst coverage; readers should therefore treat consensus comparisons with appropriate caution.

What Leadership Is Saying

The August 20 release identifies Don Simmons as President and Chief Executive Officer, but it does not include a directly attributed CEO quotation or any named CFO quotation. To avoid misattribution, the following are management statements from the release rather than fabricated executive quotes.

“With its strong balance sheet, unhedged oil production, and positive working capital, Hemisphere is in a solid position to fully capitalize on the current oil price environment and continue to prioritize per-share growth and shareholder returns.”

“Hemisphere’s pilot polymer flood in the Sparky Formation in Marsden is ongoing, and the Company is committed to continue testing the project until at least year-end.”

The first statement frames the strategy: preserve financial flexibility and direct cash generation toward per-share growth and shareholder returns. The second highlights a key technical execution variable—whether polymer flooding can improve reservoir performance sufficiently to support incremental locations and longer-term recovery.

Historical Performance

Q2 year-over-year comparison

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Petroleum and natural-gas revenue C$33.578 million C$24.395 million 37.60% Net income C$12.557 million C$7.053 million 78.00% Operating netback C$22.112 million C$13.990 million 58.10% Adjusted funds flow from operations C$16.680 million C$10.261 million 62.60% Free funds flow C$14.159 million C$8.070 million 75.50% Cash flow from operating activities C$19.333 million C$11.846 million 63.20% General and administrative expense C$1.61 million estimated from C$4.94/boe C$1.31 million estimated from C$3.75/boe ~+23% Average production 3,576 boe/d 3,826 boe/d −6.5%

First-half comparison

Category H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Petroleum and natural-gas revenue C$58.981 million C$51.734 million 14.00% Net income C$20.423 million C$15.995 million 27.70% Adjusted funds flow from operations C$29.358 million C$22.965 million 27.80% Free funds flow C$23.748 million C$19.568 million 21.40% Capital expenditure C$5.610 million C$3.397 million 65.10% Average production 3,693 boe/d 3,830 boe/d −3.6% Realized heavy-oil price C$89.23/bbl C$74.93/bbl 19.10% Operating netback C$38.776 million C$30.986 million 25.10%

H1 results show the same pattern as Q2: production was slightly lower, but materially stronger oil prices and per-barrel economics lifted revenue, profitability, and cash generation. The reported H1 operating cash-flow figure of C$13.999 million was lower than the prior-year amount because it included a February payment of taxes that had previously been deferred under the company’s corporate partnership structure.

Peer Context

A direct peer-company Q2 2026 comparison table would require selecting a defined set of Canadian heavy-oil comparables and validating each company’s reporting period, production mix, accounting presentation, and currency. The provided release does not identify peer companies or supply competitor financial data; therefore, presenting unverified competitor “revenue, net income, and operating expenses” figures would be misleading.

For a practical benchmarking set, an analyst could compare Hemisphere against Canadian conventional heavy-oil or enhanced-oil-recovery operators with similar operational characteristics, then normalize for:

Heavy-oil versus mixed oil-and-gas production mix.

Realized pricing and royalty regimes.

Production scale and decline rate.

Operating costs and transportation expense per boe.

Net debt or working-capital position.

Dividend, buyback, and special-distribution policy.

IFRS net income versus non-IFRS operating netback, adjusted funds flow, and free funds flow.

How the Market Reacted?

The company release did not report an intraday earnings-day stock movement. Subsequent market-data snapshots placed HME near C$2.70 on August 21 and C$2.73 on August 24, versus a C$2.70 previous close in the latter reference, indicating a mildly constructive near-term response rather than a major repricing.

Fundamentally, the report reads as bullish: record revenue, record operating netback, record adjusted funds flow, record free funds flow, no bank debt, C$19.5 million of positive working capital, and continuing shareholder distributions. The principal counterweight is that output averaged 3,576 boe/d, down from 3,826 boe/d in Q2 2025, leaving future performance sensitive to heavy-oil prices and successful execution of the Marsden polymer-flood pilot and Atlee Buffalo drilling/injector program.