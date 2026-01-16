Top 10 Most Expensive Pens (2026)

Introduction

Top 10 Most Expensive Pens: Despite being simple and everyday items, pens are sometimes very high-priced items in the world of luxury. In 2025, the top-notch pens are the ones with a combination of high jewellery, rare materials, and the top makers in the industry. In the present world, where we are surrounded by digital technologies, and we hardly use pen and paper even for signatures, such pens of the highest luxury and aesthetics have never lost their market.

It is expected that the Global Luxury Pen Market size will be in the range of USD 4.6 billion in 2034 from USD 2.8 billion in 2024, growing with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecasted period of 2025 to 2034. The following list is a compilation of the top 10 most expensive pens commonly cited by pen specialists and luxury websites.

Editor’s Choice

The Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi fetched US$8 million , the highest-ever price for a pen, and is studded with 945 black diamonds and 123 rubies, created through Golden Ratio principles.

, the highest-ever price for a pen, and is studded with black diamonds and rubies, created through Golden Ratio principles. The Montblanc Taj Mahal Limited Edition, US$2 million, gets its inspiration from the great Indian monument, and it glows with the adornment of diamonds, sapphires, malachite, and Champagne-tone gold.

gets its inspiration from the great Indian monument, and it glows with the adornment of diamonds, sapphires, malachite, and Champagne-tone gold. The Aurora Diamante Fountain Pen US$1.47 million is crafted only once time in a year, with a platinum barrel having 1,919 diamonds on it and an 18K gold nib.

is crafted only once time in a year, with a platinum barrel having diamonds on it and an gold nib. “The Big Five” in gold Pelikan at US$1.1 million is the most intricate of the animal depictions of Africa’s Big Five, hand-carved in gold, being the best combination of wildlife artistry and luxury.

is the most intricate of the animal depictions of Africa’s Big Five, hand-carved in gold, being the best combination of wildlife artistry and luxury. Caran d’Ache 1010 Diamonds US$1 million is the beauty and the beast of the pen world, with its 850 diamonds in a skeleton watch mechanism, which are incorporated into 18K white gold.

is the beauty and the beast of the pen world, with its diamonds in a skeleton watch mechanism, which are incorporated into white gold. Montegrappa Ancient Mexican Civilizations Pen US$143,000 is the story of the legendary Mayan gods and architecture in solid gold through the lost wax method, and is limited to 20 pieces.

is the story of the legendary Mayan gods and architecture in solid gold through the lost wax method, and is limited to pieces. Anita Tan’s Heaven Gold Pen US$995,000 possesses 43+ carats of multicoloured diamonds and one 2 billion-year-old Tsavorite, and only eight pieces were created.

possesses carats of multicoloured diamonds and one Tsavorite, and only eight pieces were created. Visconti Leonardo da Vinci Moon Phases US$490,000 has got that very special extra gem moon phase indication as a partial tribute to Da Vinci’s creative talent within the luxurious and handmade platinum and gold body.

has got that very special extra gem moon phase indication as a partial tribute to Da Vinci’s creative talent within the luxurious and handmade platinum and gold body. And S.T. Dupont “La Petit” US$80,000 showcases French luxury craftsmanship with 18K gold and enamel work placement.

showcases French luxury craftsmanship with gold and enamel work placement. The Platinum-Engraved Graf von Faber-Castell pen, worth US$15,000, manages to effectively combine an extravagant platinum finish and elaborate engravings to suit the upper class.

Top 10 Most Expensive Pens

1. The Fulgor Nocturnus By Tibaldi

Tibaldi’s Fulgor Nocturnus edges other pen brands by commanding the record of being the most expensive pen ever bought at US$8 million at an auction.

It was the only sale that catapulted it to legendary status among writing instrument collectors.

The name “Fulgor Nocturnus” is a Latin word that means “night glow” in English.

The very name fits perfectly with the look of it – the pen looks very beautiful and bright under light because of the black diamonds and red rubies it is covered with, giving it a mysterious and elegant glow.

Precious Materials Used:

The use of the following materials made one of the most expensive pens in the world:

945 black diamonds

123 rubies

Gold accents

Innovative Design and Method

The Fulgor Nocturnus not only has a high price because of the diamonds, but also the shape of it is determined by the golden ratio (1.618), a.k.a. the Divine Proportion.

This proportion is very often employed in art and architecture in order to generate a perfect balance and hence the beauty.

It is with the help of Tibaldi that this shape was kept and made eye-pleasing all around by means of the above math.

2. Montblanc Taj Mahal Limited Edition

The Montblanc Taj Mahal Limited Edition pen is like no other luxury pen in the world and is priced at US$2 million — a very luxurious pen that combines Montblanc’s masterly signature and the beauty of design.

Again, Montblanc gives the pen as a tribute to the Mughal Empire of India, a period that was very rich in terms of art and architecture, as well as the incredible wealth of the empire.

The pen’s design is a direct take from the Taj Mahal, which is the world’s most iconic symbol of love and beauty.

Every part of the pen carries the grandeur and the elegance of the great edifice.

Luxurious Materials:

The Montblanc Taj Mahal pen is made of some of the rarest materials on earth:

Diamonds, with their unrivalled brilliance and sparkle, set on a pen simply unmatchable in their luxury.

Sapphires also enhance the look with their royal blue colour.

Malachite adds to the already rich green theme, and all this, together with the warm, majestic glow of champagne-tone gold, results in a stunning pen.

3. Aurora Diamante Fountain Pen

The Aurora Diamante Fountain Pen, priced at US$1.47 million, is one of the most extravagant pens ever created.

While that figure may pale in comparison to the US$8 million Fulgor Nocturnus, Aurora’s Diamante remains a striking masterpiece in terms of design, craftsmanship, and its rarity.

The annual production of only one Diamante by Aurora is what makes it one of the most exclusive pens ever, apart from the magnificence of the production.

The pen’s desirability is further emphasised by this limited production; even the very rich might have to wait longer to get it.

With this pen in possession, one truly feels like the owner of a piece of art that is out of reach of almost the entire population of the world.

Luxury Materials

The most essential characteristic of the Aurora Diamante is the materials used:

Platinum barrel — a very rare metal, so it is extremely hard can give the pen brightness and strength at the same time.

1,919 De Beers diamonds — the sum of carats amounts to about 30, also by which the pen arises from the year of Aurora’s establishment (1919).

18-karat solid gold nib — it is designed to be the most pleasant and fashionably elite writing tool.

4. “The Big Five” Fountain Pen Pelikan

It is a pen that is a celebration of the African wildlife and the craftsmanship, at the same time having its US$1,1 million price tag.

There are two main aspects to this pen- firstly, the various Big Five animals engraved on the body are physically made by hand, and secondly, the mix of gold and rare other materials is what also contributes to its appearance in the art, luxury, and exclusivity group.

Being the lead among its kind in the world, this pen is an extraordinary and highly expensive piece of art, all the same.

5. Caran d’Ache 1100/(was 1010)

The Diamond Fountain Pen is a stunning example of Swiss precision and artistry.

The price of this pen is US$1 million.

This pen was actually made as a kind of tribute to outstanding Swiss watchmaking.

It was inspired by the construction and design of skeleton watches, including gear-like details to give it an attractive mechanical feel.

Elegant Materials

The beauty and work of the 1010 Diamonds Pen are reflected in each piece:

It is totally made of 18-karat white gold

The pen features an 18-karat gold nib to ensure a comfortable and luxurious writing session

6. Montegrappa Ancient Mexican Civilizations Fountain Pen

The Montegrappa Ancient Mexican Civilizations Fountain Pen is a wonderful tribute to ancient Mexico’s rich culture and artistry, standing out not by the huge cost but rather by its exquisite cultural design and limited-edition masterpiece.

For US$143,000, it too is a great buy for the super-rich, if one is interested in ancient Mexican civilizations.

Montegrappa designed this pen to honour the achievements and traditions of ancient Mexican civilizations, particularly the Maya.

Only 20 pieces of this pen were ever produced, making it an extremely rare collector’s item.

Montegrappa often offers different levels of exclusivity for its special editions, but this one sits at the top tier.

Its limited production and cultural significance contribute to its high price and desirability among serious collectors.

Materials and Craftsmanship

18-karat solid gold body

18-karat gold nib

7. Heaven Gold Pen by Anita Tan

It is valued at US$995,000 (or £815,000), is an extraordinary example of luxury and exclusivity, with only eight pens in existence worldwide.

This stunning fountain pen is adorned with over 43 carats of multicoloured diamonds and features a rare Tsavorite gemstone that is more than 2 billion years old, adding an unparalleled depth of natural beauty.

Anita Tan, a Chinese Canadian designer, drew inspiration from the planets and specifically designed the pen with women in mind.

She incorporated the number 8 throughout the pen’s design to honour her heritage, as it symbolizes good fortune in Chinese culture.

The pen combines exceptional craftsmanship with meaningful symbolism, making it not only a luxurious writing instrument but also a work of art and cultural homage.

Originally priced by Tan in 2010 at €688,000, the Heaven Gold Pen remains one of the most rare and coveted pens in the world.

8. Visconti Leonardo da Vinci Moon Phases Fountain Pen

It’s priced at US$490,000, and it’s a magnificent combination of art, history, and technology.

Leonardo da Vinci’s brilliance is the inspiration behind this new and sophisticated pen, which will constantly remind you of the legendary creator of such a figure through the medium of science and art drawing.

Moon phases are complicated moments, and in a world where people wear beautiful and expensive watches, these phases are used more often in watches than in pens.

9. S.T. Dupont “La Petit” Limited Edition Fountain Pen

S.T. Dupont “La Petit” Limited Edition Fountain Pen is the highest priced at US$80,000; thus, it shows the most important features of French luxury and workmanship.

Overall, it is a product made of 18K gold and with a precise enamel technique, which is deemed the most elegant expression of the good and artistic.

So, in the end, these qualities will always be very attractive and relevant.

This very spectacular-looking pen is without a doubt an attractive investment not only for collectors but also for anyone who cherishes the superior quality and art of writing.

10. Platinum-Engraved Graf von Faber-Castell

The Platinum-Engraved Graf von Faber-Castell Pen ranks number 10 and is priced of a pen is at US$15,000, and at the same time, it is one of the pen’s most distinct features that it embodies the idea of refined charm and practicality.

A platinum and engravings with every detail taken care of by the craftsmen show the brand’s raison dêtre for precision and art.

Furthermore, the pen has been recognised as a symbol of luxury, pen-lovers and collectors, both at the same time, and aesthetically by those who love luxury.

What Makes These Most Expensive Pencils So Valuable?

With luxury pens, the high price is not just about the brand attached to it – several particular attributes are what make every pen unique, rare, and valuable, resulting in their sky-high prices. Let us elucidate the major reasons behind the prices of luxury pens that can reach and surpass the thousands (hundreds of thousands and even millions) of dollars limit.

1. The quality of materials

The material the pen is made of is one of the most significant factors in determining the price of the pen.

Luxury pens are mainly made from precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum, which all incur higher costs.

Some pens feature such exotic or rare materials as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, or even mother-of-pearl inlays.

These gemstones and metals not only provide lustre and kingliness but also hike up production costs, so that some pens turn out to be comparable to valuable jewellery.

2. Craftsmanship and Art

The artistry and technical skills of luxury pen makers and their dedication are yet another factor to consider.

The pens are very often hand-crafted, one by one, by skilled artificers who practically take care to perfect both the smallest and the biggest details, even if it would take them long nights and whole days to complete a single pen.

The design, engraving, or artistic work being more and more complicated implies more and more time and effort needed. It results in a higher price.

On rare occasions, the nib (the metal tip of the pen, which writes) is actually made or adjusted manually so that the perfect ink flow is achieved.

This is the kind of thing that sets apart the precision required for the whole pen production process.

3. Brand Prestige

The brand of the pen is one of the main factors in deciding the price. Well-known companies like Montblanc, Parker, Aurora, and Caran d’Ache have spent decades making their names synonymous with quality and luxury.

These brands are associated with status, tradition, and quality and usually, their lasting glory contributes a bit to the price.

The ownership of one pen from such a globally renowned brand can be interpreted as an expression of elegance, as well as wearing a Rolex or carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

4. Limited Editions and Rarity

Limited editions come next in the line of reasons why luxury pens can be able to sell at that high price.

A great number of the top-end manufacturers release only a few of each design, the minimum being represented as 10 or 25 pieces out of the total worldwide production.

The very limited availability of these pens changes them into rare collector’s items, hence the considerable demand for them among enthusiasts.

Usually, these versions come with particular prints, unique certificates, or one-of-a-kind cases that make them even more exclusive and valuable.

Celebrity of Expensive Pen Collectors

1. Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen was said to have a preference for the Parker 51 fountain pen, which is a pen with a simple but very attractive design that has been among the best-selling since the 1940s.

In her pen collection, she also had some other luxurious items such as the Montblanc Meisterstück and Conway Stewart writing instruments, which are both very well-known because of their beautiful forms and impressive writing.

2. Barack Obama

The previous U.S. President used to write with the Montblanc Meisterstück fountain pen, a typewriter that is as much a classic as it is a perfect example of its kind and is most loved because of its fine design and consistent ink supply.

He is also said to possess the Pelikan M800, another super high-grade instrument that not only is a joy to write with but also is beautifully made.

3. J.K. Rowling

It was with a Montblanc fountain pen that the famous author of Harry Potter wrote the last chapter of the series.

Her pen — the prize of US$50,000 and no less — is a solid white gold with diamonds and rubies attached, and certainly no less magical than her stories.

4. Neil Armstrong

The Fisher Space Pen was the pen that the first man on the moon used, and it is still the best pen for zero gravity.

It is made of brass and steel and is capable of writing at any temperature, underwater, or even upside down, thus combining practicality and iconicity.

5. Winston Churchill

Among his collection of fine pens were the Montblanc Meisterstück and Parker Duofold, Winston Churchill’s favourites.

He used to write down not only his speeches but also letters, and personal thoughts, thus his pens had a variety of uses that he exploited fully.

Conclusion

The luxury pens are undoubtedly extraordinary, not just as general writing instruments. Nocturnus from the Guinness World Record list of most expensive writing instruments, or the Montegrappa Ancient Mexican Civilisations Pen, which is a true cultural history piece, Limited editions, and rare gemstones are among the factors that lift up their value, whereas the social icons controlling their possession maintain the timeless charm of these pens and give them more considerable value.

These pens are actually collected by people, and at the same time, those who collect them are considered to be the most sophisticated people, as the act of collecting the pens can be seen as an expression of the person’s high taste for design, history, and luxury.

FAQ . What is the reason for luxury pens being very expensive?



The high cost of luxury pens is driven by the use of materials such as gold, platinum, diamonds, and rare gemstones, along with the fact that the pens are not mass-produced but handcrafted. What is the most expensive pen in the world?



The record for the US$8 million price tag is held by Tibaldi’s Fulgor Nocturnus, which is adorned with 945 black diamonds, 123 rubies, and is designed following the Golden Ratio. Are luxury pens limited editions?



Yes, the Aurora Diamante or Montblanc Taj Mahal are only produced in very few numbers, sometimes even one per year, making them a rare and valuable special edition. Who are some famous owners of luxury pens?



Among famous owners, one can mention Queen Elizabeth II (Parker 51, Montblanc), Barack Obama (Montblanc Meisterstück), J.K. Rowling (Montblanc fountain pen), Neil Armstrong (Fisher Space Pen), and Winston Churchill (Montblanc Meisterstück, Parker Duofold). Do luxury pens have practical use, or are they just collectables?



Although most of the luxury pens are made for writing, they are most popular for the skilled labour, art, and the market of the product. Some of them, such as the Pelikan Big Five or Visconti Moon Phases, are both decorative and functional, along with the writing aggravation that comes with them, making it a nice item to both use and collect.

