Quick Verdict

This summary covers the key numbers and developments from the TenX Protocols Q1 Fiscal 2027 Earnings report. TenX Protocols reported no conventional EPS or total revenue figure for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, but staking revenue rose to C$115,323 from C$17,549 a year earlier. A C$2.81 million net loss, largely from non-cash crypto-asset revaluations, overshadowed operating progress. No immediate after-hours movement was reported.

About TenX Protocols

TenX Protocols Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based blockchain-infrastructure and digital-asset company trading as TNX on the TSX Venture Exchange, TNXIF on OTCQB, and L47 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company operates through TenX Labs Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. It focuses on building and operating institutional-grade staking infrastructure, generating recurring staking income from crypto-asset holdings, and providing advisory, development, hosted infrastructure, and protocol-partnership services across high-throughput blockchain networks.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026—the first quarter of its fiscal 2027—TenX reported C$12.36 million in total assets, C$4.22 million in cash, and C$6.95 million in direct digital assets. Its financial position is therefore highly exposed to crypto-market pricing, especially Solana-related assets and investments. As of June 30, it held exposure to 10,880.22 SOL through Galaxy Digital Solana investment vehicles. The company reported no interest-bearing debt, but its interim financial statements included a material uncertainty related to its ability to continue as a going concern. A conventional P/E ratio is not meaningful because the company reported a quarterly loss, and it does not report a dividend yield in the release.

Top Financial Highlights

C$115,323 in staking revenue for Q1 fiscal 2027, up from C$17,549 in the year-earlier quarter—a rise of approximately 557%. C$2.81 million net loss for the quarter, compared with a C$176,059 net loss in Q1 fiscal 2026. C$1.91 million non-cash revaluation loss on direct digital assets was the principal contributor to the quarterly loss. C$48,560 unrealized loss on Galaxy investments also weighed on results. C$4.22 million in cash as of June 30, 2026, down from C$4.80 million at March 31, 2026. C$6.95 million in direct digital assets at quarter-end, versus C$9.34 million at March 31, 2026. Direct digital assets included C$4.57 million of staked assets and C$2.39 million held in custody. C$952,015 fair value for Galaxy Digital Solana-related investments, representing economic exposure to 10,880.22 SOL. C$12.36 million in total assets, down from C$15.44 million at the end of the previous quarter. C$573,202 of net cash used in operating activities during the quarter. C$4.36 million in working capital at June 30, 2026. No interest-bearing debt was reflected in the interim financial statements. C$6.53 million in unrestricted liquid digital assets were available at quarter-end on a carrying-value basis. C$670,273 of Galaxy investments was classified as current, while C$281,742 was classified as non-current. TenX issued 612,745 common shares valued at C$128,676 to settle C$100,000 of advisory-services accounts payable, recording a C$28,676 loss on settlement. The company did not provide quantitative revenue, earnings, or capital-deployment guidance for the following quarter.

Beat or Miss?

TenX did not disclose analyst consensus estimates, a reported EPS figure, gross margin, or a conventional total-revenue line in the earnings announcement. Accordingly, a formal earnings “beat” or “miss” assessment cannot be made. The key operating indicator disclosed—staking revenue—improved sharply year over year, while the bottom line deteriorated primarily because of unrealized fair-value losses on digital assets.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Staking revenue C$115,323 Up from C$17,549 in Q1 fiscal 2026; approximately 557% growth Net income/(loss) (C$2.81 million) Loss widened from (C$176,059) year over year, mainly due to non-cash revaluation losses Operating cash flow (C$573,202) Net cash used in operating activities Cash balance C$4.22 million Down C$573,202 from C$4.80 million at March 31, 2026

What Leadership Is Saying

TenX CEO Mat Cybula emphasized that the increase in staking revenue and the company’s liquidity position should be viewed separately from the accounting loss caused by volatile digital-asset valuations:

“The first quarter reflects disciplined management of our digital asset portfolio, with staking revenue increasing to $115,323 from $17,549 in the prior-year period. We ended the quarter with $4.2 million in cash, $4.4 million in working capital and no interest-bearing debt, while the reported net loss was primarily attributable to non-cash digital asset revaluations.”

“This financial position provides TenX with the flexibility to manage market volatility while continuing to advance its strategic priorities.”

The earnings release did not include a distinct statement or attributed quote from a chief financial officer. Management’s broader liquidity discussion noted that the going-concern accounting basis remained appropriate after considering cash, liquid digital assets, forecast expenses, expected staking revenue, and proposed mitigating actions. However, it also disclosed a material uncertainty that could cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Historical Performance

The company’s release provides prior-year comparative figures for staking revenue and net loss, but it does not disclose a comparable operating-expense line. “Revenue” below refers specifically to the reported staking-revenue metric.

Category Q1 Fiscal 2027 Q1 Fiscal 2026 Change (%) Three months ended June 30, 2026 Three months ended June 30, 2025 Staking revenue C$115,323 C$17,549 557.20% Net loss (C$2,813,752) (C$176,059) Loss widened 1,498.4% Non-cash revaluation loss on direct digital assets C$1,905,612 N/A Not disclosed Unrealized loss on Galaxy investments C$48,560 N/A Not disclosed

The contrast is important: operational staking income expanded substantially, but fair-value movements in the company’s digital-asset portfolio created a much larger reported net loss. This makes quarter-to-quarter earnings unusually dependent on crypto-asset price movements and accounting revaluations rather than only underlying staking activity.

How the Market Reacted?

The earnings release did not report a same-day or after-hours share-price reaction. Available OTC market data showed TNXIF last quoted at US$0.0491 on August 10, 2026, with a displayed market capitalization of roughly US$3.12 million for that class, but this precedes the August 31 results announcement and should not be interpreted as an earnings-day reaction.

Fundamentally, the report presents mixed sentiment. The sharp increase in staking revenue, C$4.36 million working-capital balance, and absence of interest-bearing debt are constructive. Conversely, the C$2.81 million loss, shrinking quarter-end asset value, and explicit going-concern material uncertainty underline that the investment case remains dependent on digital-asset prices, liquidity management, and the company’s ability to sustain or expand recurring staking economics.